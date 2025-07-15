Why You’re Getting More Mail Than Ever—and What to Do About It

In a world obsessed with instant messages, push notifications, and algorithm-fed social feeds, it might seem surprising that your physical mailbox is overflowing again. But if you’ve felt like you’re wading through more paper lately, you’re not imagining it.

In 2025, Americans are receiving more mail than they have in over a decade. From political flyers to insurance offers, catalogs to suspicious “final notice” letters, your daily stack of envelopes may feel like a throwback to the 1990s.

So why is snail mail booming again—and more importantly, what should you actually keep, toss, or shred to stay safe and sane?

Why You’re Suddenly Swimming in Paper

Several factors are driving this resurgence in paper mail. First, marketing budgets are shifting. With digital advertising costs skyrocketing and privacy changes making targeted online ads less effective, companies are returning to the old reliable: direct mail.

Direct mail response rates can be surprisingly strong, especially among older Americans and households that distrust online marketing. Recent industry data shows that people are more likely to open a physical letter than click an email from a brand.

Second, election season is fueling the flood. Political campaigns rely heavily on mailers to reach voters directly, especially in local and state races where face-to-face campaigning is limited.

Third, subscription services and catalog companies have discovered that a beautifully designed catalog can inspire bigger spending sprees than digital-only promotions.

Finally, scammers have caught on. Fraudulent mail disguised as official notices, fake sweepstakes, and phony charity solicitations are surging alongside legitimate mail.

Your New Mail Reality: How to Take Control

Facing a daily pile of envelopes can feel overwhelming, but a smart system can transform your approach from reactive panic to calm control.

Here’s what to do: shred, save, or scan.

What to Shred Immediately

The golden rule: if it has personal information, shred it. Identity thieves thrive on details as small as your address combined with a bank logo.

Shred these without hesitation:

Credit card offers and “pre-approved” loan letters. These can be used to open fraudulent accounts if intercepted.

These can be used to open fraudulent accounts if intercepted. Bank and credit union statements you don’t need for tax or personal records.

Insurance policy updates with personal identifiers.

Medical bills or explanation of benefits statements that you don’t need to dispute.

A good cross-cut shredder is a worthwhile investment. Consider it a guard dog for your personal information — silent, but fiercely protective.

What to Save (At Least for a While)

Some documents are worth keeping, at least temporarily.

Save these:

Tax documents and year-end financial statements. The IRS recommends you keep tax records for at least three years (sometimes up to seven depending on the situation).

The IRS recommends you keep tax records for at least three years (sometimes up to seven depending on the situation). Property records and home improvement receipts. These may affect capital gains tax calculations when you sell your home.

These may affect capital gains tax calculations when you sell your home. Warranty documents and receipts for major purchases. You might need them if something breaks or you file a claim.

You might need them if something breaks or you file a claim. Official government correspondence. Think Social Security notices, Medicare letters, and jury duty summons.

Organize them in a labeled filing system or accordion folder so you can find them when needed. If you have trouble letting go, remember: clutter isn’t safety — it’s just clutter.

What to Scan and Store Digitally

For those trying to minimize physical clutter while staying organized, scanning is your friend.

Scan these types of mail:

Important medical documents. If you might need to reference past treatments, having them searchable and digital can be a lifesaver.

If you might need to reference past treatments, having them searchable and digital can be a lifesaver. Legal documents or correspondence with lawyers.

Receipts for tax deductions (charitable contributions, home office expenses, etc.).

Family letters or sentimental items you want to keep but don’t want to store physically.

Use a secure cloud storage service or an encrypted hard drive. Remember to label your files clearly — “2025_Medical_Bill_April” is more helpful than “scan12345.pdf.”

Stopping the Deluge: How to Reduce Junk Mail

While you can’t stop every piece of unwanted mail, you can significantly cut down on the pile.

Here’s how:

Opt out of prescreened credit and insurance offers.

Visit OptOutPrescreen.com, the official site to stop these for five years or permanently. Get off direct marketing lists.

Register at DMAchoice.org, run by the Direct Marketing Association, to reduce catalogs, magazine offers, and other advertising mail. Stop catalogs individually.

Services like CatalogChoice.org let you cancel specific catalogs you no longer want. Contact charities directly.

If you donate to charities that bombard you with mail, ask them to reduce or eliminate mailings. Register with your state’s Do Not Mail list (if available).

Some states offer their own programs to help residents cut down on junk mail.

A few hours of effort can lead to a noticeably thinner mailbox within a few weeks.

Protecting Yourself from Mail Scams

As mail volume increases, so does the chance of fraud. Some scammers go to extraordinary lengths to mimic official-looking documents — think logos, urgent language, and fake deadlines.

Common scam mail includes fake utility bills, fraudulent sweepstakes claiming you’ve won a prize (just pay a “processing fee”!), or letters threatening legal action if you don’t pay an invented debt.

When in doubt:

Verify sender contact information independently. Don’t call numbers listed on suspicious letters. Instead, look up official numbers yourself.

Don’t call numbers listed on suspicious letters. Instead, look up official numbers yourself. Check for errors. Many scams include awkward wording or misspellings.

Many scams include awkward wording or misspellings. Consult a trusted friend or family member before sending money or sharing information.

Shredding isn’t just about reducing clutter — it’s a first defense against fraud.

The Surprising Upside: Rediscovering the Joy of Letters

While much of this new mail surge is junk, not all paper mail is bad news. In fact, some people are rediscovering the pleasure of handwritten notes and personal letters.

During the pandemic years, letter writing saw a revival as people looked for tangible, personal ways to connect. Today, sending and receiving real letters can be a refreshing break from impersonal texts and group chats.

So if you find a letter from a friend buried beneath the credit offers and coupons, consider it a small gift. And maybe, take a moment to write one back.

Your Mailbox, Your Rules

In 2025, our mailboxes have turned into a daily battleground of offers, scams, bills, and — if we’re lucky — personal notes. But you don’t have to let the paper mountain overwhelm you.

By deciding what to shred, what to save, and what to scan, you can reclaim control and keep your personal information (and your sanity) safe.

As marketers pivot back to print and scammers grow more sophisticated, vigilance is more important than ever. Yet with a bit of organization, your daily walk to the mailbox can go from dreaded chore to manageable — maybe even a little joyful.

Next time you hear that familiar metal clank, you’ll be ready.