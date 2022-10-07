Woman Leaves Son’s Home, He Flips Out When He Finds Out Why

A Shocking Confrontation

When he stepped into the crowded store, he looked at her with an incredulous look in his eyes. How could his mom have lied to him like that?

The onlookers were shocked when he confronted the old woman, demanding that she tell him the truth. He knew things would be different from here on out, but he needed to know.

Years Of Stuggle

Public Domain

Donna Tomassa became a mother to her son and had spent years struggling to raise him. She wanted him to grow into a man he would be proud of, but raising him alone wasn't easy.

It took a lot of her to ensure that her son was healthy and would grow into a happy and successful man. The road had been rough and with many obstacles in the way, but she wouldn't change a thing, considering how proud she was of who her son had become.

Missing For Weeks

Humaverse

Her son, Roberto, had been just a toddler when his father walked out on their family. She had said goodbye to him before he left for work, but he had never returned home.

Donna spent the next few weeks with a queasy stomach, wondering what had happened to Antonio. He had seemed happy before he left, and she couldn't fathom why he would go and not want to return. Had something terrible happened to him?

Questionable Dealings

Medical News Today

Her neighborhood had some questionable characters and she knew that Antonio had dealings with them before. Her mind was filled with awful scenarios so she decided to call the police and informed them that he may have been kidnapped.

She knew about his love for gambling, and it was no surprise that he often made deals with some questionable characters. He had gotten himself into debt countless times and had always scraped by enough to pay them back. But had he failed to do so this time?

No Answers

Masterfile

Donna's mind ran with all of these scenarios, but there was one that she kept swatting away. She told herself that Antonio loved her and their son. She believed that he would never have left them intentionally.

Contacting the police had turned up nothing, and she still had no idea where he husband was. She felt her heart crumble, defeated. Perhaps fate told her that she and Antonio were not meant for each other.

Unhappy

Zawaj.com

Donna hadn't always been happily married to Antonio. He hardly helped raise their son or around the house because he was gambling. She also knew that he had been cheating on her for a while now.

However, she had been trying to convince herself otherwise for years. Once he had left, it had taken her a long time to realize the truth: she was alone. She had feared it all her life, but now it was something she had to face head-on.

Finding A Job

Clean My Space

But Donna had her son to look after, and she had to do what was right for him. She had to find a job and eventually found one tending to rich people's clothing, houses, and pets.

She worked smartly with what she earned. Despite not having the most significant income, she ensured that Roberto was well-fed, well clothed, and had anything he could ever ask for. She wanted his childhood to be as worry-free as possible. Donna would do anything for her son.

Studies

USNews.com

She knew that Roberto wanted to go to law school and had set money aside to get him there. When the time came for him to study abroad, she went to the local priest and asked for help. She had done so much for him, and Roberto knew it. He wished his mother knew how grateful he was.

Donna had imagined the perfect future for her and her son: they would be together forever. But what would happen when he found a special someone? Would she be happy about it?

A Hard Working Man

Public Domain

Roberto Tomassa meant everything to Donna. She had watched him grow from a poor boy to working so hard through studies and work to build himself a better future. She was the proudest she could ever be.

When Roberto accepted his friend's invitation to their birthday party, he hadn't considered meeting anyone special. But when he locked eyes with Ana, he knew he had to get her number.

Getting Serious

Public Domain

They had gotten along well at the birthday and decided to meet a few times again afterward. It wasn't long before they started dating. They both enjoyed spending time together, and Roberto wanted to share his true feelings with Ana through a gift.

When Ana expressed feeling the same way, Roberto was over the moon. It felt like they were moving onto the next stage of their relationship, and he knew he had to take her to meet his mother.

Roberto’s Sweetheart

Marriage Missions

Ana wasn't delighted that he was living with his mother. But her goals from when she was young were all that mattered. And Roberto seemed the perfect man for accomplishing her dreams.

Ana had a difficult upbringing as well. He was one of six children, and it was very difficult for her parents to take care of them. She swore to do whatever it took to get a better life.

Same Clothes

Pixabay

Ana was so poor that she had to wear the same clothes every day in high school. Other teens teased her and called her awful names.

This changed the course of her life. Her mindset was forever shaped by the experience of poverty in her childhood. So when she was just a teenager, she promised herself one thing.

Never Poor Again

iStock

She promised that she would never be poor again. She would do everything in her hand to never have to go through all the hardships and humiliation she suffered when she was a child.

After turning 17 and being admitted to one of the most prestigious schools around, Ana started working as a waitress in a restaurant to pay her way through college. It didn't take long for her to realize something.

Realization

iStock

However, she soon realized that she was still broke. Between rent, food, and college fees, her waitress's salary wasn't enough for her to live the life she wanted.

But soon, she figured something out: there were other ways to get easy and fast money in large amounts. But would she have what it took to cross that line?

Exotic Dancer

6ABC

She decided to become an exotic dancer in a gentleman's club in her town. Now, that was different: in one night, she could make what she used to make in a month at the restaurant.

When Roberto met her, Ana was still working at the club. Ana didn't come clean to him about it until their third date, and Roberto was shocked to know how Ana paid her bills. Now, he was faced with a dilemma.

Doubts

Horoscopes - LoveToKnow

Could he date a woman who danced wearing skimpy clothes in front of other men for a living? Roberto wasn't the jealous type; however, that might understandably have crossed some lines for him or anyone in that situation.

He asked Ana for some time to reflect. He had to think about his boundaries, what he was willing to accept, and his own standards for a relationship. After a few weeks, he reached out to Ana with a decision.

Roberto’s Ultimatum

Pexels

He told her he still wanted to date her, but there was one condition: she had to quit her dancer job at the club and look for a serious job as soon as she graduated from university.

Ana promised that she would do that. After all, there was only one semester left until both of them graduated from college. Shortly after, they would surely be able to find decent jobs in the area and continue their romance.

Suspicions

The Praying Woman

However, their relationship motivated some suspicions and rumors from the people around them. Some people thought that all Ana wanted was to find a rich man to marry when she grew older. They knew about her reputation and suspected her motives.

After all, Roberto was on the path to becoming a bright lawyer; he had interned in one of the most prestigious firms in the area, and everyone could see he had a great future ahead of him. But were people's suspicions true?

The Promise

Public Domain

No matter what people said, Roberto believed in Ana. He thought she was a good person at heart, regardless of how she had made a living. Besides, they were united by having experienced poverty and the drive to thrive and prosper by all means.

Roberto promised himself that he would do everything he could to not see his mother starving ever again. But would he be able to keep that promise?

Success

Public Domain

Roberto graduated and got a high-paying job soon after. It only took a few years, and he could already afford some of the finer things in life. He got a house, a nice car, and everything he ever wanted.

It was time now to fulfill his old promise. So he took in his old mom as well. From then on, she lived with him in luxury, and it seemed like she wouldn't struggle anymore. Would it last, though?

Settling In

Public Domain

Ana started to spend more and more time and Roberto's house. His mom was happy about the couple, but Ana didn't like the man's living situation. She wanted Roberto's affection all for herself, but she did her best to hide her true feelings.

After all, Donna was his mom, and Roberto loved her a lot. So Ana couldn't do much about it. At least not yet.

Big News

Unsplash

After some good months of dating, Roberto proposed to Ana. She was the happiest. She said yes instantly, thinking how her life would change when she became his wife.

Roberto's old mother was very happy to hear the news. But Ana quickly cut her off, hinting that the house would not be able to accommodate so many people since she moved in. Donna knew exactly what her future daughter-in-law meant.

A Mother's Choice

Pixabay

The wedding was spectacular. It was filled with people from both sides of the family. Ana was the happiest. Her dream had finally come true. She had married a good man that could offer her a great life.

A few days later, Donna told the couple that she would move out of her son's home. She said she'll return to her wooden home to give them more privacy. Roberto protested her decision but couldn't do much to stop her. He gave Donna some money so she could get started, and he promised she would receive support every month, so she won't have to struggle.

Difficult Times

Public Domain

The money her son gave her lasted her for the first month well. She was able to fix the old house and buy herself some new clothes, medicine, and all the food she needed.

But at the beginning of the next month, no money came from her son. She waited and waited, but nothing happened. What could be going on?

What Happened?

Adobe Stock

Donna thought he must have a good reason for not sending her money, so she never bothered him about it. But life wasn't what it used to be, and she couldn't make it alone.

At times she only had sugar water for breakfast to afford her medicine. She was struggling to get by, and her son had no clue.

Looking For A Job

Public Domain

Despite her advanced age, Donna decided to look for a job to be able to afford her medicine and food. She wandered around until she reached a hardware store. The woman asked the manager if he had any jobs available, but he quickly turned her down due to her age.

Then she asked if he at least had some food to give her as she hadn't eaten in three days. Before the manager could answer, Roberto entered the store as he loved to fix stuff around the house by himself and wanted his own tools.

He Saw Her

Pexels

He was happy to see his mom and asked her what she was doing there. If she needed something fixed, she should call him. The manager quickly cut him off, saying she was there for a job or at least some food.

The son was livid, "Didn't you get the money at the beginning of the month?" Before she could say anything, she passed out on the aisle. An officer was nearby and quickly attended to the woman until the ambulance arrived.

Confrontation

Public Domain

Donna was taken to the hospital, where she was recovering well. After making sure his mom was alright, Roberto went home to confront his wife. He was furious.

"Why didn't my mother get the money? What did you do with it?" Roberto asked his wife. She quickly denied it. "Don't lie to me," he said. He insisted until she told him the truth. Ana said she needed it and thought his mother would be alright without his help. Roberto stormed off the room leaving Ana crying.

Compromise

Public Domain

It took a lot of convincing, but Roberto eventually made peace with his wife. She was young, and he believed she wasn't aware of how much harm she was doing to his mother.

But he didn't stop there. He asked Ana for one more thing, and she knew she couldn't say no if she wanted them to stay together.

Back Home

Public Domain

Roberto wanted to bring his mom back home. Ana accepted. He didn't leave her much choice anyway.

As soon as she got out of the hospital, she was back at her son's home. Ana sincerely apologized for her grave mistake and promised she'll do her best to accommodate the old woman in their home. Donna was very happy to be welcomed back and forgave her daughter-in-law.

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author’s imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead are entirely coincidental