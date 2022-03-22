A New Use For Door Springs Has Been Discovered By a TikTok User

If you’ve got a springy door stop, you probably already know its main purpose: to keep your door from slamming into the wall behind it. But it also serves another purpose if your door is slightly raised from the ground, and thanks to TikTok, hundreds of people are trying it out.

In a video posted by user @the_artful_odds, a door stop is seen holding open the door simply by placing the door stop below the opening of the door. That’s right! You don’t have to prop something in front of your door to keep it open if this situation applies to you. And the video, which describes the now-viral life hack, currently has over a million views on the platform.

Tik Tok / thelastjoey

And that’s not the only genius life hack finding some attention on TikTok in recent days. While many people are working from home, there have been endless tips about how to fool your computer system into thinking you’re still present and working while you’re really out and about getting some much needed sunshine.

And this hack from user @thelastjoey shows you how to do that. By attaching a wireless computer mouse to a Roomba vacuum with a string, your boss will think that you’re hard at work when you’re really doing anything but. Even though this video has racked up over 10 million views, the man who posted it made sure to let his audience know that he was just joking and he doesn’t really use this viral life hack.