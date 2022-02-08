Company Hires Employee and Is Confused When Someone Else Shows Up For Work

According to a post on the site AskAManager, a man who works in IT was recently very confused when the man he hired seemed to share little with the man who was interviewed for a new position with the company. In a post written by the man’s wife, she explained the situation and its fallout.

“My husband works in IT and is on the leadership team at a midsized private company. He was part of a panel that recently interviewed a number of folks for an open position on his team.” She continued, "They are entirely remote. They had a few candidates for a first and second round, and had one make it to a third final round before an offer. “John” accepted the offer and started last week!”

She further explained, “Except… it’s not the John my husband remembers. My husband was confused and said the following things were odd. John can’t answer a number of questions that they previously discussed in the interview, things pretty pivotal to the position.”

Her husband is not the only one at the company who has their doubts about the new hire. He even went to the company’s HR department to raise his concerns. “He is convinced this is not the person they hired,” his wife wrote.

A woman working at HR with the company wanted him to be absolutely sure there was a mix-up before confronting the new worker, who could simply be stressed by the new job. “He responded and told her all of his suspicions with the caveat that he didn’t want to accuse him of anything but something is very off,” she continued. “She too thinks it’s unlikely candidates were mixed up because she has his resume and John claims all the same work history/credentials as the John they interviewed.”

His wife continued, “He either lied about his identity or lied about his experience since he’s unable to speak about the basics of the job now so regardless it seems like he will be gone.”

After a few days of back and forth within the company, John quit his position after a conversation with the HR team and refused to take any further calls with other members of the team. “He has since been unreachable,” the woman explained.