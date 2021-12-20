Mother, 44, and Daughter, 21, Often Get Confused For Sisters Online

Joleen Diaz is the mother of 21-year-old Meilani, but that isn’t obvious from looking at a photo of the two of them together. On social media, people often think that the glamorous pair are sisters and Diaz’s age-defying looks have also got her kicked off of a few dating sites.

Although Diaz has over 500,000 followers on Instagram, she doesn’t link her popular social media account to her Hinge dating app profile. Writing about this, Diaz said, “It’s funny, I think people think I’m a fake account and report me. I could link my Instagram to my profile, which would likely help prove that it’s really me but I don’t do it because I think my social media doesn’t present the simple, down-to-earth person I am.”

Instagram / joleendiaz

The mother of one from California is still looking for love, saying, “I’d like to be able to connect with someone and then explain my social media to them once they know me a bit more." And Diaz is even open to double dating with her college-aged daughter, saying, “We haven’t gone on a double date recently but she and I are very close so we definitely will again.”

Because of Diaz’s timeless looks, she often gets asked out by younger men, which she finds flattering. And she doesn’t have an age preference when it comes to the men she dates. Diaz said, “I gravitate towards ambitious, motivated men, someone who is confident, has a positive outlook and can communicate well. They must be able to contribute equally, both financially and emotionally, in a relationship and they have to love dogs as I have a golden retriever. They also must love being outdoors and being physically active.”