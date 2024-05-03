Golf’s Hottest Couples Who Appeared At The PGA Tour

The landscape of professional golf has expanded and evolved, now boasting two prominent men's tours—the established PGA Tour and the nascent LIV Golf Series—alongside the esteemed LPGA Tour. This growth has not only enhanced the sport's competitiveness but has also given rise to a delightful phenomenon: a plethora of remarkable golf couples.

Among these couples, some feature two exceptional golfers who have found love and companionship both on and off the course. However, equally admirable are the partnerships where one partner excels in the sport while the other provides unwavering support and encouragement. These relationships demonstrate that the essence of a great golf couple lies not solely in shared athletic prowess but in the strength of their bond.

Here are some of the hottest couples to have made an appearance at the PGA Tour.

Sophia Phalen & Bryson Dechambeau

Instagram / sophiaandstella

This celebrity couple keeps fans interested for two totally different reasons. 2020 US Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau dazzles with his golf acumen while his girlfriend, Sophia Phalen, keeps all eyes on her Instagram account. Aside from her notorious 1,000-plus-pound pet mini-pig, she is the founder of a swimwear line and has a background in nursing and pharmacology.

Erica Stoll & Rory McIlroy

Instagram / Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is an outstanding golfer and a star in his own right. While the multimillionaire has a storied dating history, he finally married Erica Still in 2017, and the pair had a daughter in 2020.

Cheyenne Woods & Aaron Hicks

LPGA standout Cheyenne Woods, Tiger Woods's niece, dated outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels Aaron Hicks for years before they married in February of 2022. The couple now has a son, and some fans expect that Hicks may have a future in golf once he retires from professional baseball.

Jillian Wisniewski & Justin Thomas

Instagram / justinthomas34

Perennial favorite, 2017 PGA Champion and former world number one Justin Thomas has been dating Jillian Wisniewski since at least 2017. The world became privy to their relationship when the couple shared a public kiss on the 18th green of the FedEx Cup Championship.

Katherine Zhu & Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa became prominent in golf after a string of PGA Tour wins in 2020 and 2021. He's also seen plenty of success in his personal life, as he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Katherine Zhu in 2021.

Victoria Slater & Daniel Berger

Instagram / torislater

Daniel Berger is one of the youngest players on the PGA Tour, but he is super popular and has a huge social media following. While he keeps his personal life fairly private, we know he is dating full-time student Victoria Slater.

Blair O’Neal & Jeff Keiser

Instagram / blaironealgolf

Golf commentator and sports model Blair O’Neal had an amazing career in golf. She's still a fan favorite on social media, and fans have caught a glimpse of her husband, PetSmart manager Jeff Keiser. The couple welcomed their first child in 2020.

Ellie Day & Jason Day

Instagram / elliedaybdf

Ellie Day and Jason Day live in Columbus, Ohio, where they raise their four children. Day achieved his number-one ranking in 2015 when he won the PGA Championship. The Australian native recently made headlines for his eclectic outfits on the tour.

Paige Spiranac & Steven Tinoco

Pro golfer turned supermodel Paige Spiranac married former minor league baseball player Steven Tinoco in 2018. Sadly, the relationship didn't last, and the couple divorced in 2022. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is now a golf instructor and social media personality.

Hunter Mahan & Kandi Harris

Instagram / huntermahan

Hunter Mahan was a staple on the PGA Tour, winning several times without ever reaching the top of the mountain. However, he found true success when he married the love of his life, Kandi Harris, a former Dallas Mavericks dancer and Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. Mahan made the news when he left a tournament for the birth of his daughter.

Amy Mickelson & Phil Mickelson

Instagram / philmickelson

Nicknamed Lefty, LIV golfer Phil Mickelson has won six majors and 45 PGA Tour events. He married his college sweetheart Amy in November of 1996. Amy is a cancer survivor and the couple has three adult children.

Rickie Fowler & Allison Stokke

Instagram / allisonstokke

2016 Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Champion and amateur sensation Rickie Fowler married fitness model and former pole vaulter Allison Stokke after the couple had dated for years. A former athlete, Stokke is a popular internet personality. The couple resides in the golf enclave of Jupiter, Florida, and is expecting their second child in 2024.

Paulina Gretzky & Dustin Johnson

Instagram / Paulina Gretzky

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky are a fixture on the PGA Tour. He is the winner of the 2020 Masters Tournament and the 2016 US Open. She is the daughter of famed hockey player Wayne Gretzky. They married in April of 2022. The couple has two children.

Pollyanna Woodward & Paul Casey

Instagram / pollyannawoodward

Pollyanna Woodward and accomplished golfer Paul Casey met while co-presenting the Formula 1 Chequered Flag Ball at the 2011 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This was a second marriage for both of them, and they dated for four years before they married in 2015. they are still going strong today.

Alayna Finau & Tony Finau

Instagram / laynafinau

The beloved Tony Finau is a staple on the PGA Tour, regularly finishing near the top of the FedEx Cup standings since 2017. Alayna Galea’i-Finau is his wife and main supporter. They are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and she is responsible for taking their five children to church while Tony is out playing golf on Sundays.

Amanda Singleton & Harold Varner

After years of playing on the PGA Tour, Australian PGA Champion Harold Varner signed a staggeringly large contract to make the jump to LIV. Varner married his long-time girlfriend, Amanda Singleton, in September 2020. They live in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Taylor Dowd Simpson & Webb Simpson

Instagram / webbsimpson

2012 US Open winner Webb Simpson met his wife, Taylor Dowd Simpson, at Wake Forest University in North Carolina. Together, the couple has five children and are devout Christians. Taylor is often seen at events where Webb is competing.

Justine Reed & Patrick Reed

Instagram / preedgolf

Captain America, Patrick Reed, has played on both the PGA Tour and in LIV. He met his wife because she was caddying for him early in his career. The 2018 Masters Champion and his wife have two children.

Gabby Granado & Gary Woodland

Instagram / Gary Woodland

2019 US Open winner Gary Woodland married Gabby Granado in a spectacular beach wedding in the Turks and Caicos in 2016. She stood by him through a traumatic surgery for a brain tumor that made him fear death in 2023. He has had a spectacular recovery with her support and returned to golf. The couple has three lovely children.

Kate Rose & Justin Rose

Instagram / katevrose

Olympic gold medalist and 2013 US Open winner Justin Rose is often accompanied by his wife, Kate. They met when she worked at IMG. Together, they founded the Kate & Justin Rose Foundation, which helps needy young people. They have two children.

Diane Antonopoulos & Luke Donald

Instagram / dianedonald

English golfer, Luke Donald is a former world number one who has found plenty of success on the PGA Tour. He met his wife, Greek-born Diane Antonopoulos, at Northwestern University in Illinois, and they married in 2007. They have three daughters.

Maya Lowe & Xander Schauffele

Instagram / Xander Schauffele

Seven-time event winner on the PGA Tour Xander Schauffele met his wife, Maya Lowe, while they were both attending San Diego State University. She was a healthcare administrator and now directs their Xander Schauffele Family Foundation, which promotes youth golf and other charitable endeavors.

Emily Braisher & Tyrrell Hatton

Instagram / tyrrellhatton

LIV golfer Tyrrell Hatton has played on the PGA Tour and the European Tour and has won a combined ten events. His wife, Emily Braisher, is a blogger who writes the "Wife on Tour" blog, which is inspired by their lives and travels together.

Lydia Cassada & Matthew Fitzpatrick

Instagram / mattfitz94

2022 US Open and 2023 RBC Heritage champion Matthew Fitzpatrick met his long-time girlfriend Lydia Cassada at Northwestern University back in 2013. The pair finally split in 2022, and he started dating marketing executive Katherine Gaal.

Jennifer Kovacs & Alex Norén

Instagram / Jennifer Kovacs Norén

Alex Norén is a professional golfer who has made his name on the European and PGA Tours. He married Jennifer Kovacs in 2017. They eventually split, and he began dating Tiger Woods's ex, Elin Nordegren, in 2019. The two now share a child.

Marie Kojzar & Adam Scott

Facebook / Strategisk Arkitektur | Instagram / adamscottofficial

Former world number one and winner of more than 30 professional golf events, Adam Scott, is married to Marie Kojzar. They got married in their backyard in the Bahamas in a small private ceremony. She is an architect, and together, the couple has two children.

Tiger Woods & Erica Herman

Instagram / Tiger Woods

Before a long, crazy legal battle and after his very public split with Elin Nordegren, Tiger Woods had a long public romance with Erica Herman. They even worked on building a home together in Jupiter, Florida. Both parties have since moved on to new, hopefully, happier, healthier relationships.

Michelle Wie and Jonnie West

Instagram / Michelle Wie

One of the most prominent names in women's golf is Michelle Wie. She is married to Jonnie West. West is the Golden State Warriors' director of pro personnel. Their stunning Los Angeles wedding made headlines across the world. They welcomed a daughter in 2022.

Hideki Matsuyama and Mei Matsuyama

Facebook / US PGA Tour

Hideki Matsuyama, a prominent Japanese professional golfer, etched his name in the annals of golfing history at the 2021 Masters Tournament. The usually private Matsuyama provided glimpses into his personal life, briefly mentioning his wife and daughter. Matsuyama and his wife tied the knot in a private ceremony in January 2017, and they welcomed their daughter into the world in July of the same year.

Muni He and Alex Albon

Instagram / lilymhe

Muni He is a wildly successful Chinese golfer. She is dating Formula One driver Alex Albon. They are both wildly popular on social media are definitely one sport's biggest "it" couples. They started dating back in 2021.