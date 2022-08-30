Man Has Been Trying To Sell Island For Years, But People Avoid It￼

The Elliots were frustrated and upset when they realized everything they had wished for was a huge lie. They were unsure what to do now and wondered if it was too late to reconsider.

They had pursued the attempt despite being warned, and now the two were clinging to each other while the wind howled outside. They prayed for it all to be over.

Two And The Same

Brett and Georgia Elliot were two bloggers who married in front of their friends and started their happy lives together. The writers enjoyed their jobs and found them successful as they never needed to leave home to work.

They decided that having kids could come later as they both expressed their want to travel before settling down. They had moved into a condo before they realized they might have made a mistake.

An Adventurous Couple

The couple had come from Maine and had been together for a long time. They found the condo comfortable, but the Elliots soon realized that they longed for more.

Although the condo was safe, it was also awfully dull, and this did not bid well for the couple who loved travel and sought adventure. They had discussed the matter thoroughly before making their decision. Their family and friends were stunned.

Life Changing Decision

The couple knew that their lives were successful but still felt there was more they could do with theirs. They worked flexible hours and knew they could do more with their time than simply waiting for the weekend.

They had managed to save a decent amount despite how young they were and decided to use the funds for travel. They had no idea how much this decision would affect their lives.

Love For Travel

The pair adored their travels from South America to the Caribbean. The adventure had only brought them closer.

They weren't done with their travels yet. They still had an island paradise to see. The two wished their journeys could last forever, away from the bustling city life they were used to. When they arrived home, they felt their lives needed a significant change.

Seeking More

Brett and Georgia needed to find a new life that suited them better. Their living in the condo was nothing compared to what they experienced living on the beautiful island.

They were lucky enough to have jobs that allowed them to work from anywhere with an internet connection. They both knew this and soon started planning their new life.

Their Dream Life

Brett and Georgia decided that their dream life included their usual comforts surrounded by nature. But how were they to find that?

It was a huge task, but the couple was adamant about finding the perfect place. They spent months on real estate websites and reading through listings. One day, Georgia found something that would be ideal, and the couple was overjoyed.

The Perfect Spot

Maine was a place known for its idyllic islands. Most were privately owned and not available to the general public. However, as the couple learned, some were actually for sale.

Never imagining that owning a private island would ever be within their budget, the couple never even considered this option. Now, there was one such island being listed as a "bargain". It seemed perfect, but there was a catch.

The Private Island

The listing was unambiguous. It came with an entire island, complete with a sizeable cottage home. Remarkably, it was listed for just $350 000.00. The couple were enthralled and had to have it.

The owner just had one condition, and it was non-negotiable. Before he would consider selling to anyone, potential buyers had to spend a night or two on the island and see if they could “rough it.” They believed this to be a bonus and a chance for a free stay. They were wrong.

10Accepting The Offer

The owner warned them that life on the island was not always easy. However, Brett and Georgia had done many remote hiking trips and were well accustomed to rough conditions. Neither believed that the island would pose a problem to them.

Without giving it any further thought, both signed up at once. Rather than just spending a night, they requested an entire weekend on the island. Once they reached there, it was quickly evident that they had seriously underestimated what they were in for.

Not What They Expected

Reaching the island by boat, at first, the pair were thrilled with the size and untamed beauty of the island. The cottage also appeared to be more than sufficient for their needs. Noticing a document with a list of warnings and disclaimers, the couple soon realized that there were a lot of issues to overcome.

Chief among these was the fact that with no indoor ablution facilities, they would have to brave the elements and use outdoor facilities. Things soon went downhill when the weather began to change.

It Became A Nightmare

Before settling in, they decided to try exploring a bit but the howling wind, rocky terrain, and choppy waters made it impossible to go very far. While outside, a terrible storm suddenly erupted and as they rushed back inside, Georgia slipped and badly injured her leg.

Back inside, the storm battered the little cottage. Their food and blankets were in an outhouse that they could not get to. With no phone signal or means to communicate with the outside world, the couple realized they were trapped for the night.

It Was A Huge Mistake

Aside from Georgia being injured, the pair were soaked, freezing, hungry, alone, and afraid. They had no choice but to find a corner of the cottage, huddle together, and try to see it out. By the next morning, the storm raged on.

Brett tried in vain to reach their food but had to abandon the trip due to the treacherous terrain and weather outside. Deeply regretting their choice to spend two nights here instead of one like the owner had advised, the couple faced another agonizing wait for help.

Finally Over

After yet another full day of being trapped inside the cottage, the next morning brought relief. The storm finally ended and the couple managed to get some food. By the time the owner arrived to fetch them, they could not wait to get off the island.

He helped Georgia nurse her injury with a first-aid kit. Apologizing for the horrific experience, he also reminded them that he had tried to warn them; this island, although beautiful, was far from being a comfortable place to live.

Home At Last

After finally reaching home, Brett and Georgia suddenly had a newfound appreciation for the basic comforts that their condo afforded them. It was a harsh lesson but they had learned from it.

Deciding to put the disastrous idea of living off the grid behind them, the couple eventually decided to stick with their comfortable apartment. They knew now that adventures were better suited for vacations and not everyday life.

A Sinister Secret

When the summer rolls around in Massachusetts, thousands of Americans pack their bags and swarm to Martha’s Vineyard to enjoy the luxury resorts.

But just three miles away from the holidaymakers lies another island that nobody dares to visit. Aside from the occasional rabbit or seal, this island is completely deserted. And there’s a frightening reason why.

Nomans Land

This island out in the Atlantic ocean is aptly named Nomans Land. In stark contrast to Martha’s Vineyard, you won’t find any restaurants, hotels, or resorts here.

In fact, there are no human souls here at all. But just why is nobody willing to set foot on - let alone develop - this prime piece of real estate?

Something Lurking

The houses just three miles away in Martha’s Vinyard are worth more than a million apiece. Nomans Land is situated in a prime position. Surely someone has tried to snatch it up over the years?

Nobody wants to touch it. The reason why this seemingly idyllic island has been left to its own devices is due to the terrifying truth lurking beneath the surface.

Once Upon A Time

The eerie island wasn’t always deserted, though. Before the British Colonization, Nomans Land belonged to the Wampanoag people. In 1602, an English privateer named Bartholomew Gosnold arrived on the island’s shores.

At that time, Nomans Land was controlled by Chief Tequenoman - that’s how it got its name: a contraction of Tequenoman’s Land. But now, even the descendants of the Wampanoag people are forbidden to set foot there.

Ancient Burial Sites

The modern descendants of the Wampanoag people have been fighting a legal battle to allow them access to the island for many years.

You see, there are many Wampanoag burial sites on the island, but they are forbidden to visit or pay their respects to their ancestors. And there’s a horrifying reason for that.

Scattered Ruins

Today, a handful of scattered ruins are all that’s left of the people who once inhabited the island. Here and there, you’ll find a few crumbling stone walls that mark where the houses and farms once stood.

They are the only things left to testify that there was ever a human presence on Nomans Land. Where did they all go?

A Dark Past

On the surface, the shores of Martha’s Vineyard, Nomans Land, and indeed this entire part of Massachusetts look tranquil and inviting.

But when you begin to dig below the surface, you’ll find that this area has a dark and troubling history. One such story is about the predators that roam these Atlantic waters.

Lurking In These Waters

In 2018, a 26-year-old man named Arthur Medici was attacked by a great white shark while he was surfing off the coast of Cape Cod. Indeed, the attack changed Cape Cod forever.

Fellow surfers observed a giant eruption, followed by the sight of a huge tail whipping out the water. The water turned red, and Arthur was gone. And there’s a great twist of irony to the whole tale.

Jaws

Ironically, Martha’s Vinyard was used as the set for the 1974 Steven Spielberg horror, Jaws. Since the movie premiered, the fear of the fearsome predators lurking in the waters became very real.

The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries has been studying the migration of great white sharks for the last decade. Their conclusion? The number of these predators in Cape Cod has more than doubled in the last ten years. So, is it this fear that keeps people away from Nomans Land?

A Rich History

Martha’s Vineyard, as described by tourist brochures, is a haven of tranquility. Tourists are promised peace, serenity, quaint genteel towns, and vast tracts of pristine beaches lapped by gentle waves.

After the island was colonized, it became a hub for whaling. Sailors trawled the surrounding ocean for valuable blubber until the whaling industry collapsed. After that, Martha’s Vineyard became a tourist destination for the wealthy and shot to international fame as the town depicted in Jaws as Amity.

Something Worse

Still, thousands of wealthy Americans flock to nearby Martha’s Vineyard every summer - the fear of sharks does nothing to stop them from enjoying the luxury resorts and beaches.

It’s not the fear of sharks that stops anyone from setting foot on the deserted island three miles away, either. It’s something much, much worse.

WWII

In 1942, the island was embroiled in a different kind of conflict when Japanese forces launched a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. We all know what followed.

As American soldiers swarmed to Europe to help their allies, the Navy built an airfield on Nomans Land’s southern shores. But this wasn’t destined to be a place just for planes to refuel...

A Ticking Timebomb

Today, Nomans Land is littered with unexploded bombs. These sleeping giants are the reason nobody is allowed to set foot on the island. But that didn’t stop the occasional naturalist from exploring the strange abandoned place.

One such naturalist, Gus Bed David, traveled to the island’s shores in 1973 - while the bombing range was still active.

Abundant Wildlife

Ben David continues to visit the island and is always floored when he observes the natural fauna and flora thriving there.

Even though he’s spent more time on Nomans Land than any military personnel, the naturalist believes the island should be left alone - even an operation to remove the undetonated bombs would destroy entire habitats beyond repair. And other naturalists agree with him.

A Human-Free Zone

Biologist Stephanie Koch is fighting to keep Nomans Land a human-free zone. “I think it’s important to have a few places that are completely prohibited from the public,” she told Boston.com.

But some other naturalists disagree. After all, the island is a ticking timebomb - and an ecological disaster waiting to happen.

