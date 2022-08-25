Wealthy Lady Passes Away, Grandson Only Finds A Note On Her Bed

Feeling Relieved

His grandma had passed away, and he was overcome with satisfactory relief. He had spent years looking after the older woman, and they would finally pay off. His eyes glassed over as he pictured what her fortune would do for him.

When he got to her house, he was puzzled upon finding a lonesome note. He was enraged by what he was told when he decided to make a call. However, he didn't know things didn't end there.

Growing Up

New York Hoods

Ray had heard that his grandma Sally needed someone to look after her as she entered her later years. He knew that she was wealthy and took the golden opportunity.

Ray was a disturbed boy who lived with his mother, Alice, in one of the run-down neighborhoods. Sally had never been a familiar face in the boy's life, and there was a reason for it.

An Adored Woman

Everyone who knew Sally admired and adored her. She had a cheerful character that made it easy, never holding back a kind word or her willingness to help those who needed it. She was a bright and ambitious woman who managed to take care of her late husband's assets all by herself.

Alice, however, was opposed to feeling any admiration for the woman. How come? What had the woman done to be perceived in that way?

She Was Sick

Alice didn't get along with her mother. They had barely spoken a word to one another for years. Alice had heard that Sally was sick but had already said she had enough on her plate; she didn't want to deal with anything more.

Why was this her reaction? Why did she seem so cruel? What had made her despise her mother so?

Distrust

Alice had never been one for order. She was called a loose cannon since she was young and was in constant trouble at school, which she didn't care much about. Her father was a wealthy self-made businessman, and things worsened when he passed away.

Sally was 70 years old when she took care of Samuel's assets and estate, thinking that 20-year-old Alice couldn't be trusted. Her daughter held resentment toward her for that decision. But that wasn't all.

She Knew

It wasn't long before Alice started dating Ray's father, Joey. Sally disliked the man and the fact that they seemed glued together even more.

He seemed to be in trouble constantly, and Sally found it suspicious. She knew with her entire being that he was not the man for her daughter, and she knew right. Joey had disappeared months before their son was born. There was more still.

She Was To Blame

After Joey abandoned her, Sally thought that her daughter would come running back after realizing her mistake. Things didn't go as she'd expected.

She was blamed instead. Her judgemental attitude and disapproval of him had scared him away, and Alice's resentment towards her mother grew. She stopped talking to her and kept her from seeing her grandson. It wasn't long before the news struck them.

In Need Of Care

Sally had already reached 90. She had ensured her late husband's assets and his fortune kept growing. She had consulted with trustworthy teams of lawyers, accountants, and investors to ensure it was all in good hands.

However, her health had turned, and she urgently needed someone to care for her. Ray had heard of this and saw an unmistakable opportunity.

Drop Out

Ray had dropped out of high school and had little to no sense of his life direction. When he heard of his grandma needing help due to her declining health, he couldn't help but think of her considerable fortune.

He thought it would be easy to look after her and make it big time. His mind was set, and he called his grandma the same day.

Eyes On The Prize

It wasn't long before Ray was placed in a spare room in Sally's mansion. He took care of every one of her needs from the get-go. He checked on her regularly, ensuring her medicine had been taken and cooked for her. He took her to the doctor every time she needed to go.

He did all of this while keeping his eyes on the prize. His grandma had a long and fulfilling life, and he hoped he would inherit her fortune once she passed away.

Everything Seemed Swell

In the beginning, it seemed like a mutually beneficial relationship. Even if it wasn’t a completely sincere one on Ray’s part, whose main motivation was Sally’s inheritance. Sally appreciated having someone to look after her. And most importantly, she was grateful to have a chance to rekindle the relationship with his grandson.

“It’s so nice that we can get along, regardless of what happened between your mom and me. Why do you think she doesn’t even talk to me?” she often asked Ray. “She just can’t see how great you are, grandma. But I’m here for you,” Ray said. But things changed after a while.

Years Later

Years passed, and Ray’s access to his grandma’s inheritance didn’t seem to get any closer. Despite struggling with some daily tasks, Sally was still healthy as a rhino. Ray was starting to get tired of living there with her and catering to her every need in exchange for just a bed and a plate of food.

One day, the two had an argument. Sally had run out of a certain type of pills, and Ray needed to go out in the middle of the night and drive several miles to the only pharmacy that would be open in the area. But Ray refused to do this. Instead, he had a fit and stormed out of the house. But after a few minutes, he realized his mistake.

Big Mistake

“What are you doing, Ray?” he asked himself. “Are you really gonna throw all the years you’ve spent by this rich lady’s bed by the window? Are you stupid or what?” Immediately, he ran back to the house.

He entered Sally’s bedroom, ready to apologize profusely. But she just found her body lying in bed. She had passed away. Instantly, Ray noticed something else on her bed.

A Note

It was a handwritten note. It said, “Dear Ray: thank you for taking care of me all these years. As a token of my gratitude, you can get the painting hanging in the living room. All the rest of my assets, including the house, I’m donating to the local church and different charities. Love, Sally”

Ray saw red when he finished reading it. Immediately, he called his grandma’s notary. They confirmed everything Sally said on her note. Ray went down to the living room and stared at the painting in question. It seemed like just a meaningless doodle to him. If only he knew how wrong he was!

Millionaire Overnight

He didn’t expect the painting to be worth more than $20. But when he showed it to one of his friends, he told him it seemed like the work of one of the most famous abstract expressionist painters.

Instantly, Ray called an appraiser. As it turned out, the painting was worth 20 million dollars! But now, Ray was faced with a dilemma: would he sell the painting or keep it as a memory of his grandma?

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author’s imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead are entirely coincidental.