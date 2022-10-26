Woman Sees Tag On Thrift Store Dress And Calls Her Mother Immediately

Where Do These Treasures Come From?

Many have discovered that thrifting is a hobby that can reap great rewards. Moreover, these amazing finds often come at an even better price, whether it be clothing, ornaments, or other treasures. No matter what you find, you must ask yourself how these items have found their way into your hands.

One woman would find an unusual item that would lead to a revelation she would not have been prepared for.

Muumuus

Shannon Hiramoto spent much of her time in charity shops searching for a particular dress style. As a native of Kauai, she was on the hunt for vintage muumuus. She explained that she had made searching for the flattering and loose-fitting vintage dresses her hobby.

She couldn't hold back the feeling of excitement when she was in a Salvation Army in Lihue and came across an entire rack of muumuus. She was overjoyed as she pulled the dresses down one at a time, examining each one. It was mere seconds before she found something that made her eyes widen.

A Pink Dress With Flowers

It was a vast selection of dresses, but she was surprisingly only drawn to one. It nagged at her because it seemed familiar, but she had no idea where she had seen it before. She held it up against her body and saw the length was longer than she would have thought; then she looked closer at the pretty frilled V-neck collar.

It was a pink dress with flowers filling the space. Shannon admired the dress, but had no idea how much more there was to the dress than she would have thought.

Faded Permanent Marker

The garment had a Liberty House tag attached to the collar, and Shannon noticed something had been written. The single word had been written in permanent marker that had faded over time.

She quickly decided to run to the counter with cash in hand. She didn't want anyone else to get their hands on what she found and knew that there was more to this dress that she had to know.

An Unshakeable Feeling

An unshakeable feeling within her told her the word she saw on the muumuu's tag had a deeper meaning. She thought of it as a sign from above, but she wondered if what she was feeling was true.

But she couldn't rid herself of the feeling that had taken hold of her chest. She had looked at the word, and the feeling had been there since. She closed her eyes and tried her best to remember.

A Woman With A Knowing Smile

Her brain conjured an image, and she willed herself to focus on it. That's when she made out a woman dressed in a vibrant dress with a knowing smile. Her eyes shone with a lust for life, and Shannon could tell she had a fighting spirit.

The woman was 108 years old when she died and had lived a full life. However, she had a message for Shannon, and Shannon believed that the dress was an essential part of it.

Diving Into The Past

Shannon could feel the truth within her bones, but she needed something to confirm her beliefs. She wondered if perhaps she was about to make a fool of herself.

She knew that she needed to be logical about it and that she needed evidence. But she didn’t know that she had to dive deep into family secrets to find them and that the implications of her actions would shake her entire world.

Taking It To Her Mother

She was shocked to find how much she felt impacted by the one word she had read. Her thoughts were all over the place. She rushed home to her mother and was relieved she saw she was still there.

Shannon wanted to ask her what she thought and hoped she could find the answers to her questions. However, her mother's face went pale when she showed her the dress, and she seemed stunned.

Triggering Emotions

Mrs. Hiramoto felt her heart squeeze as she read the word on the label. Her eyes widened in disbelief at what she was seeing. She looked at Shannon, and Shannon watched as multiple emotions crossed over her mother's features.

Shannon wasn't expecting to see her mother in such a state - hands shaking and tearful. The word meant much more than she thought. The word was actually a name. But what did it mean?

Recognition

The previous owner must have written their name, "Kamei,” on the garment. Shannon couldn't help the shivers that ran down her spine. Her mother recognized the name.

Shannon didn't know anybody in Hawaii with that name. She had never even heard of it, and it seemed to her it was a rare name.

Old Photographs

Shannon’s told her mother how she had stumbled upon the dress, and she listened, dumbstruck. Shannon let her recover before carefully inspecting the dress again. Then, Mrs. Hiramoto began to nod slowly — conceding that Shannon’s hunch could be correct about the dress’ previous owner.

Shannon’s mother paused to think for a second before disappearing into the next room. When she reappeared, she had a stack of photo albums in her arms. The pair began to examine each photo, and Shannon’s heart leaped with every turn of the page.

Searching For A Miracle

Shannon knew the chances of finding what she was looking for were slim to none, but she had to start somewhere. But when they eventually came to the end of the albums, they still hadn’t found the answer.

Defeated, and with no more photographs, Shannon felt deflated. She was no closer to solving this mystery than when she’d started. She came to grips with the fact that she may never know the truth now. But unbeknown to Shannon, her mother hadn’t given up.

Redeemed

Shannon had searched through the old photo albums for an entire day, but they had found nothing. She had all but given up hope.

She knew that her wild notion had been far-fetched, but she couldn’t help but feel disappointed when her search yielded nothing. Then, she saw a message from her mother that made her heart soar.

Proof At Last

A few days after Shannon had talked with her mother, she got the text. Her mother had sent her the photograph that she had always known about but had forgotten.

“And it’s this, and it’s her. It’s a full-body shot, and I was just so excited! My mom said it was the last photo in the last album she looked at.” Now, Shannon knew for sure. The muumuu had actually belonged to her beloved great-grandmother.

A Family Name

“But it also had handwritten Kamei on it, and it blew my mind because that’s my great-grandmother’s name. Her last name.” Born in Kekaha back in 1904, Shannon’s great-grandmother’s name was Florence Shizuko Kamei.

She could hardly believe it! The unbelievable coincidence of finding her dress all after all these years was absolutely mind-blowing. But the wise woman still had a message to deliver.

Some Life Advice

Shannon recalled how well-known her great-grandmother was among the locals on the island, explaining that she’d even been a celebrity of sorts.

“One of her legacies is that when she passed, she was the oldest person in Hawaii at age 108! When she died, they announced it on the radio and news!” But what was the woman’s secret to a long, happy life? The answer is simple…

Hobbies And Green Tea

“Green tea and hobbies,” Shannon remembers with a laugh. But Shannon’s mother remembers more. She remembers her wearing long flowing dresses, and if she wasn’t already laughing, there was always a smile at the corners of her lips.

Great-grandmother Kamei was a happy woman, and she loved to sing and play her ukulele in the church choir. Her great passion for family, food, and fun lives on in Shannon.

An Inspirational Woman

Shannon’s great-grandmother was an inspiration throughout her life, so much so that she even named her daughter after her.

The name means “quiet child” in Japanese, but neither great-grandmother Kamei nor Shannon’s daughter had quiet personalities!

A Fading Memory

During the last few days, Shannon scrutinized her early memories for this particular pink dress. She was sure that she could even recall seeing her great-grandmother wearing it. But she admits that memories can be deceiving. “It seemed familiar, but in this memory way,” she explains.

But even now, she still isn’t absolutely sure if it was a true memory or if she had just wanted it to be one so badly.

Her Final Resting Place

In that earth-shattering photo, Shannon’s great-grandmother poses in that very same muumuu that Shannon had discovered. The photo was taken in the historic county of Hanapepe, in front of her church, The United Church of Christ.

“What’s really special about it is she’s there,” Shannon said. “Her ashes, her remains are in the back of the church there, so it was like visiting her again.”

Muumuu Magic

Shannon reveals: “She passed five years ago, so I have no idea where it had been between that point and now.” But what does Shannon think about finding the beloved muumuu after all this time?

She says: “It’s magic!”

Destiny

Shannon believes that she found the dress for a very important reason that is far more meaningful than just a happy coincidence.

She believes in her heart that it was a special message from her precious great-grandmother. “I think it’s just her way of telling me I’m on the right track,” she explains.

Perfect Serendipity

“I’ve come full circle and feel like she is smiling down on me or at least giggling,” Shannon confided in an interview with the local news station. She plans to keep the muumuu in her family as a precious heirloom. And when her daughter is big enough to wear it, she will tell her its amazing story.

The absolute serendipity of Shannon finding such an important family treasure in a thrift store is priceless, and what happened next almost proves that her beloved great-grandmother still plays a part in her family’s daily lives.

Famous

Shannon’s amazing story about the miraculous muumuu made international headlines, making her and her clothing store, Machinemachine famous and giving her business a big boost.

It was almost as though her great-grandmother still had a hand in ensuring her great-granddaughter’s success. After all, Shannon may never have developed a deep passion for fashion and muumuus if it weren’t for her.

Passed Down Through Generations

Shannon’s grandmother, Mildred Hiramoto, learned to sew from her mother, Kamei. She then passed her knowledge down to Shannon and taught her how to sew at the age of 14.

On Shannon’s business website, she says that sewing is a way for her to stay close to her grandmother. Every time Shannon threads a needle, she feels both women’s love.

Keeping Their Spirits Close

“My grandmother passed in 2011, and I miss her every day ---sewing is one way to keep her spirit close. I started my company/experiment called Machinemachine in 2007 and am continually excited about meeting customers and making things every day!” Shannon wrote on her website.

In 2016, Shannon moved her shop to a new space and started working with her father, Charlie. But they are not just creating muumuus.

Keeping Her Culture Alive

Shannon is extremely environmentally-conscious and uses vintage, upcycled, and donated fabrics to make her fashion creations, and her father prints them by hand – which makes them even more unique and special.

As a testament to the clothes’ comfort, customers often write, “I live in this dress!” in their reviews. But Shannon’s not just keeping her grandmother, and great-grandmother’s spirits close – she’s also keeping her culture alive.

A Rich History

After Shannon’s incredible story of serendipity went viral on social media, people all over the world became curious about muumuus and their significance in Hawaiian culture.

Shannon and the matriarchs in her family don’t just love muumuus for their style, colors, and comfort, the connection to these particular garments goes much, much deeper than that.

Christian Protestant Missionaries

The muumuu is actually a powerful symbol of freedom from oppression in Hawaiian culture. The story of muumuus begins in the 1820s – when Christian Protestant missionaries arrived on the island.

At the time, native South Pacific women wore scanty clothes to stay cool in the heat. However, the missionaries had a big problem with that.

Insisting On Modesty

The missionaries wanted to cover up as much of the Hawaiian women’s skin as possible. They introduced a two-piece ensemble that consisted of a “holoku” – a floor-length undergarment dress with a high collar – and an outer dress called a “mu’um’u.”

Of course, these clothes were unbearably warm in the tropical South Pacific heat, so the women eventually adopted the outer “mu’um’u” dress without the underdress, and it evolved into what it is today.

