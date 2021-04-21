Woman Wins $8 Million Jackpot, Casino Keeps It

A Millionaire Maribel stands frozen in her tracks. Never in her wildest dreams did she expect to become a millionaire. Things like this just don’t happen to people like her. She looked at her mom with tears trickling down her cheeks. “I’ve won…” she whispered, her voice cracking. Slowly but surely, Maribel composed herself and went directly to collect her winnings. But the casino employee snatched her dreams from her with no explanation. Her whole world had turned upside down in the blink of an eye. What was happening?

An Ordinary Woman KOKH Maribel Sanchez wasn’t a big gambler; she never had that kind of money to lose, and she never considered herself lucky. But when her mom suggested a trip to Newcastle, Oklahoma, the Newcastle Casino eventually found its way onto their itinerary. But when the Portland, Oregon mother-daughter team arrived at the gaming venue, they never dreamed they’d get so lucky so fast.

Stepping Out Credits As soon as Maribel set foot in the casino, she didn’t know why, but something was telling her to leave. She looked over at her smiling mom, who was completely awed by the bright lights of the casino. As the mother and daughter duo walked along the red velvet carpet, suddenly Maribel heard a noise that stopped her cold.

A Woman Was Screaming Pinterest Across the room, amid the hustle and bustle of the casino, Maribel heard a piercing scream that echoed throughout the casino. “They’re all liars!” the voice boomed. Maribel turned around, and to her surprise, she saw that a middle-aged woman was being dragged out by a group of stocky security guards. “They’re hiding something,” she shouted.

They’re Hiding Something TaraMichelle / YouTube “Everybody listen up,” the woman shouted. “They’re all liars. They’re hiding something!” Many confused visitors were all watching the woman get dragged out by security. “That’s pretty strange,” Maribel said to her mom. But she had no idea things were about to get even stranger.

Getting Ready To Play TaraMichelle / YouTube After the angry woman was kicked out of the casino, Maribel and her daughter continued with their day. Maribel didn’t feel comfortable at the tables, she preferred to keep it simple and play the slots. Plus, she could sit with her mom and have fun, just the two of them. Maribel picked a machine with a free one next to it and sat down, while her mom pulled up alongside her. If only she’d known the drama this little game would cause.

Would She Win? Credits Maribel - who worked long hours as a loan officer - put $1.25 into a Liberty 7’s slot machine. Even if she didn’t win anything, Maribel knew that this trip wasn’t about that - it was about spending time together as a family and making memories. Maribel pulled the lever, not expecting much. Nothing could prepare her for what the slot machine would show her.

Adrenaline Rush TaraMichelle / YouTube Maribel wasn't just any winner—she was the winner of a whopping $8.5 million! Not your average day at the casino, especially for a first-timer. The sheer thrill and adrenaline rush was unlike anything she'd ever experienced before and, of course, she was beyond excited. But she never expected the devastating twist that lay ahead.

Jackpot Maribel Sanchez Maribel's head began to spin. Was she seeing things? Without taking her eyes off the screen, she reached out to her mom, who was busy playing on another slot beside her, and shook her shoulder. Her mom's eyes widened and she spat out her drink. Maribel was a millionaire! And she knew exactly what she would do with the money.

A Brand New Life Pinterest It wasn’t hard for Maribel to come up with things to spend the money on. She would obviously go on vacation - somewhere hot like the Bahamas, she would probably get a new car and definitely a new house… She snapped a photo of the slot machine's screen so that she could share the news with her friends, but just as she did, the screen went black.

The Screen Goes Black Credits Maribel stared at the blank screen but thought nothing of it -- she had still won the money. After all, the machine had declared it. And she had the proof right there on her phone. It was time to go and make her dreams a reality! Little did she know, someone was about to snatch it all away.

It Was Going To Change Her Life TaraMichelle / YouTube Maribel couldn’t believe she had won so much money! She honestly felt like the luckiest woman alive. This was definitely going to change her life. Bursting with excitement and with dollar signs in her eyes, Maribel approached a casino worker to claim her winnings. But they were very quick to bring her back down to earth.

Unplugged TaraMichelle / YouTube After speaking with an attendant, the employee promptly came and unplugged the machine, insisting she couldn’t claim such a huge figure. They shut off the machine, took it away, and handed Maribel $100. But luckily, Maribel had taken a photo of the prize money on the screen before it went black. This wasn’t over.

How Could They? TaraMichelle / YouTube Maribel felt wave after wave of disappointment wash over her. She'd been more elated than she had ever been in her life, only for the attendant to rip all her dreams away. She couldn't believe the sheer unfairness of it all. Surely this was wrong? Suddenly, Maribel became angry. Who did this man think he was?

Have This Instead Credits Maribel complained to the manager straight away. As well as the mere $100 they claimed that Maribel had actually won, they offered Maribel and her mom a guest suite for the rest of the weekend as an apology, as well as free dining. But Maribel still wasn’t happy. They had taken her money, but when she'd won they refused to pay her. It was cheating.

Cheating TaraMichelle / YouTube “To me, it’s cheating, maybe even fraudulent,” she stated. “My first thought was, 'how many people has this happened to?' They think they’ve won, then go away empty-handed.” Maribel didn’t want complimentary hospitality or their "apology", she wanted what was hers, as well as an explanation. How could they get away with this?

Taking It Further Credits Maribel escalated the situation all the way to the top. The CEO of the casino John Setterstrom said this was the first time he’d experienced a guest winning a jackpot and being denied it like that. Something had gone seriously wrong. And the reason she wouldn’t be given her prize money was very difficult for Maribel to swallow.

A Faulty Machine Pinterest The casino worker claimed that the machine was simply malfunctioning. At the time, Maribel was directed to a sticker on the machine that stated all payouts are voided if the machine breaks down. She couldn’t believe it. How could they do this to her? Maribel was hardly a confrontation and vengeful person, but she knew she had to make them pay for this.

Posting It Online Maribel Sanchez Maribel had luckily taken a photo of her prize money on the screen before it went black. She then posted this picture online to her hundreds of followers, explaining that the casino was refusing to pay her. Within a matter of hours, Maribel had gone viral. But, Maribel knew that naming and shaming the casino online wasn’t going to be enough to satisfy her. She had to go bigger.

She Had To Take It Further TaraMichelle / YouTube At this point, Maribel knew that it was more important to create awareness of how casinos work when the players get the big winnings, rather than simply reclaiming the money that’s rightfully hers. So to do this, she’s taking things further to make sure it never happens to another person again. Later on, the casino released an official statement about the incident.

Official Statement Credits "Rocket Gaming Systems, the machine manufacturer, is in the process of conducting a forensic investigation to determine the cause of the display malfunction that occurred on the machine Ms. Castillo was playing," it began. "This machine offers a maximum jackpot of $20,000 if a maximum bet is placed on all lines," the statement continued. "The maximum jackpot that could have been won based on the number of lines and credits she was betting is $6,000."

More Excuses TaraMichelle / YouTube "We deeply regret that she temporarily experienced an incorrect credit display while the machine began its process of metering down after the display malfunction," a casino representative explained. The agency spokeswoman added that one of their agents assigned to the casino had previously reported that the game had acted “odd” before “spinning backwards.” But how often do these incidents occur?

"Extremely Rare" TaraMichelle / YouTube The gambling industry is regulated as a whole in the U.S. and regular inspections are carried out on gaming machines. “Nationwide, it’s extremely rare to see a major machine malfunction, so consumers should feel confident that when they are sitting down at a gaming machine, it’s going to function properly,” Washington State Gambling Commission employee Heather Songer told Inside Edition.

Fighting For What Was Right Credits To say that Maribel was upset over the whole matter was an understatement. Having hit the jackpot — or so she thought — only to be refused payment, wasn’t a matter she was going to take lying down. “I’m going to fight,” she asserted. “This is not over. If it needs to go to trial, then we’ll go to trial."