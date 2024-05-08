Celebrities Who Were Surprisingly Born Rich

Some people feel like celebrities never had to work for anything. Fame and fortune smiled on them from the moment they popped out of the womb...or so it seems. While this isn't the case for every Hollywood starlet, some actors and singers were spawned by some of the richest families out there. So take a look at all the celebs who were literally born into money.

Ariana Grande

Wikimedia Commons / VOGUE Taiwan / CC 3.0

Ariana Grande’s father, Edward Butera is the CEO of Ibi Designs. The Florida-based company is a highly successful graphic design firm that has several celebrity clients. So, Grande got to do fun things like participate in plays like “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Wizard of Oz.” She even traveled to Los Angeles when she was 13 to do an R&B album, but the record labels felt she was too young. And yet, Grande grew up to become a world-renowned singer with a net worth of about $50 to 80 million, according to The Street.

Robert Downey Jr.

Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore / CC 2.0

Robert Downey Jr. was the son of actor and filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. But despite growing up with a rich parent, Downey’s dad had controlled substance issues. Sadly, the future “Iron-Man” actor got hooked on substances to bond with his dad. But he later cleaned up his act and is a successful star with a net worth of about $400 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla.

Hailey Baldwin

Wikimedia Commons / VOGUE Taiwan / CC 3.0

Hailey Baldwin is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of actor Alec Baldwin. Oh, and she’s also married to pop singer Justin Bieber, obviously. She was home-schooled and trained at the American Ballet Theatre School to become a ballerina. But now she's a renowned supermodel with a net worth of about $3 million, according to What Net Worth.

Paris Hilton

Wikimedia Commons / Office of Congressman Greg Steube / CC0

Paris Hilton owes her rich status to her great-grandfather, Conrad Hilton. He founded the Hilton Hotels. But her dad, Rick Hilton is the chairman and co-founder of real estate firm Hilton & Hyland. As a child, she lived in lavish suites in the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in Manhattan, Beverly Hills, and the Hamptons. But she’s earned some money through modeling, TV appearances and endorsements, too. Her net worth is about $300 million, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Emma Roberts

Instagram / emmaroberts

Emma Roberts told Glamour that she had grown up on film sets thanks to her famous aunt Julia Roberts. This exposure inspired her to dip her toes in the acting pool. But she admitted that auditions didn’t initially go well, especially when she used her aunt’s name to try to land a gig. But now the actress is a big deal and works on television projects like “American Horror Story,” and has a net worth of about $15 million according to Coed.

Kendall Jenner

Instagram / kendalljenner

Kendall Jenner was raised in the fancy suburb west of Los Angeles known as Calabasas. But she grew up really fast after dropping out of school to make a modeling career, while pursuing her education through being homeschooled. And by 2017, she became the highest-paid supermodel. Now her net worth is about $30 million, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Kylie Jenner

Instagram / kyliejenner

Kylie was also born lucky. Her dad, Caitlyn Jenner, was an Olympic star and her mom, Kris Jenner, had already gotten a fortune from her previous marriage to the late Robert Kardashian. But growing up in the spotlight was tough and made her anxious. But now her net worth is $1 billion, according to Forbes, and she owes it all to her beauty lines, her business ventures, and her life as a reality star.

Adam Levine

Instagram / adamlevine

Adam Levine’s father, Fred Levine, was the founder and owner of a retail clothing line. This allowed the Maroon 5 musician to attend private school, where he met two of his future bandmates. As a kid, he showed musical potential, so his family sent him to the French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts. And now the Maroon 5 lead singer is worth about $90 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla.

Dakota Johnson

Wikimedia Commons / Pietro Luca Cassarino / CC 4.0

Dakota Johnson was an avid dancer as a kid, but eventually went on to pursue a modeling and then an acting career. As the daughter of actress Melanie Griffith and actor Don Johnson, she had a comfortable childhood. She also participated in a photo shoot for Teen Vogue when she was young. And then she starred in “Crazy in Alabama” with her stepdad, Antonio Banderas. Now she has a net worth of about $14 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla.

Miley Cyrus

Instagram / mileycyrus

Music runs in Miley Cyrus’s family. Her father Billy Ray Cyrus is a successful country music star. A few months before she was born, her dad released the single “Achy Breaky Heart,” which became a number 1 hit. Her parents enrolled her at the Armstrong Acting Studio where she took acting and singing classes. Her dad’s money helped her get her start with the “Hannah Montana” franchise. Now the singer has a net worth of about $160 million, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Lily Collins

Instagram / lilyjcollins

Lily Collins’s father, Phil Collins, was an English rock star. Unfortunately, he left England and moved to Switzerland when she was 5. But that didn’t stop her from attending the Crillon Ball growing up or acting alongside Zac Efron in the film, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” when she was older. And now her net worth is about $8 million, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Ed Sheeran

Instagram / teddysphotos

Ed Sheeran’s mom was a culture publicist and his dad was an art curator. So, Sheeran grew up with a silver spoon in his mouth. But ironically, he wound up homeless for two and a half years. So, he had to rely on places like the Circle Line Trains or the arch outside of Buckingham Palace for shelter. But he went on to write the hit song, “Homeless,” and is now a music icon with a net worth of about $110 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla.

Sofia Richie

Instagram / sofiarichie

Sofia Richie grew up in a quiet 1920s renaissance-style villa with servants at her beck and call. She even rubbed elbows with Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, and Pharrell Williams. And that was all thanks to her famous father, Lionel Richie, who sold over a hundred million records. But as a model, she worked for major brands like Chanel. Her net worth is about $3 million, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, which is pocket change for rich people.

Georgia May Jagger

Instagram / georgiamayjagger

As the daughter of Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones, Georgia May Jagger never had to work a day in her life. So, her childhood included ponies, private schools and Christmas holidays spent in the Caribbean. As she got older, she decided to put those lips and legs to good use as a model. And when she was 17, she walked the runway and won the title of Model of the Year in the United Kingdom. Jagger’s net worth is about $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She also dabbles as a photographer and designer, too.

Sigourney Weaver

Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore / CC 2.0

Everyone knows Sigourney Weaver as Ripley from the “Aliens” film franchise. But most people don’t realize she’s the daughter of former NBC president, Sylvester Weaver. Her dad’s lucrative career allowed her to attend a private school for the elite in Connecticut and eventually attend Stanford University. Then she became a successful actress with a net worth of about $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Taylor Swift

Wikimedia Commons / iHeartRadioCA / CC 3.0

Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Kingsley Swift, is a Merrill Lynch financial advisor, and her mother, Andrea Swift, was a mutual fund marketing executive. So, the singer got to attend a private elementary school and grow up on a Christmas tree farm that was 11 acres big in Cumru Township, Pennsylvania. And now she has a net worth of about $266 million, according to Business Insider. Not too shabby, right?

Kristen Stewart

Wikimedia Commons / Elena Ternovaja / CC 3.0

Kristen Stewart’s father was a stage manager and television producer for hit networks like Fox and Comedy Central. Her mom Jules Mann-Stewart was a script supervisor. So, it’s no surprise that she wound up landing a non-speaking role in the Disney film “The Thirteenth Year” when she was 8. Now her net worth is about $70 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla.

Michelle Williams

Wikimedia Commons / David Shankbone / CC 3.0

Michelle Williams’ father, Larry R. Williams, was a popular politician who wrote nearly dozens of books. He was also a Republican party nominee for Montana twice. Meanwhile, the actress earned her GED and became legally emancipated at 15 to pursue acting roles without child labor restrictions getting in the way. And now, the actress has a net worth of about $16 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Armie Hammer

Instagram / armiehammer

Armie Hammer’s family was involved in the lucrative oil business, which allowed him to live in amazing places and have great things like cool toys and expensive cars. But her mom would call him out when he rolled down the window while the air conditioner was on. Now the “Call Me By Your Name” actor has a net worth of about 16 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Darren Criss

Instagram / darrencriss

Darren Criss’ dad was a wealthy banker who started his own bank in Hawaii. He was also a director of the San Francisco Opera, Francisco Performances, the Stern Grove Festival, and the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra. So naturally, Criss grew up playing all sorts of instruments like a guitar, piano and drums. But he was also interested in theater which led to an acting career and a net worth of about $3.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Instagram / gwynethpaltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow’s mother, Blythe Danner was a successful film and TV actress. Her father, Bruce Paltrow was a TV producer. But she didn’t lead a life of luxury growing up. Her parents never gave her a dime. So, she could learn the value of money. But they did send her to Spain so she could learn Spanish when she was 15. And now she has a net worth of about $60 million, according to The Richest.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Instagram / officialjld

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' father, Gerard Louis-Dreyfus was the chairman of Louis Dreyfus Energy Services. But she spent her childhood in different states and countries like Sri Lanka and Colombia thanks to her stepfather, L. Thompson Bowles’ work with Project HOPE. The “Veep” actress made her own money as a successful actress and has a net worth of about $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Jennifer Aniston

Wikimedia Commons / Angela George / CC 3.0

Jennifer Aniston’s father, John Aniston was an actor from the 1950s. And her mother, Nancy Dow, was also in the business during the 1960s. But her parents split when she was a child and her father was rarely in her life. And when he passed in 2016, she learned he had allegedly cut her out of his will. But the “Friends” actress now has a net worth of about $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Olivia Wilde

Wikimedia Commons / Matthew Frost / CC 3.0

Olivia Wilde’s journalist parents were Andrew and Leslie Cockburn. Their article in Vanity Fair was so famous, DreamWorks made a film about it called “The Peacemaker.” But growing up, her home was full of journalists, poets and artists like Mick Jagger. She even spent summers in Ireland. She also joined her family in Fiji to build schools for people in the mountain village. And now the actress is enjoying a cozy rich lifestyle with a net worth of about $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Cara Delevingne

Instagram / caradelevingne

Cara Delevingne’s mother, Pandora Delevingne was the daughter of a publishing guru and her mom was lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret. Plus, Delevingne’s father was a property developer. So, she grew up enjoying upper class parties and horse racing. While the model didn’t enjoy her posh upbringing, it did help kickstart her modeling career. And now she has a net worth of about $28 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.