The Most Daring Red Carpet Outfits That Have Ever Been Worn by Celebrities

A red carpet outfit will either make you or break you. This is a lesson that every celeb has learned the hard way at one point or another in their career. Photographers are lurking everywhere at prestigious Hollywood events like the Oscars and the Emmys. And with their trigger-happy fingers, they will take photos of your best outfit... or your worst. Here are the most daring outfits celebrities have ever worn at a red carpet event.

Lady Gaga’s 2010 MTV VMA Meat Dress Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Lady Gaga has always been a rebellious force of nature in just about everything she’s ever done from her music right down to her stylish outfits. But during the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, she showed up at the red carpet wearing a raw meat dress complete with a meat hat and meat shoes. The reason behind her interesting wardrobe selection was to protest against the military’s "Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell" policy, which was in effect at the time.

Bella Hadid’s 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival Gown Gisela Schober/Getty Images Model Bella Hadid looked like a vision as she strutted down the walkway in a stunning red gown that looked like it was made for her. But this wasn't your run-of-the-mill gala dress. The gown featured a risque slit that was extremely high. Together with a plunging neckline, Bella made everyone's jaws drop. For many, this was one of the riskiest outfits of the night as anyone could have stepped on her dress trail and caused a wardrobe malfunction. Maybe that's why she had one hand covering the side of her hip.

Rihanna’s 2014 CFDA Look AFP via Getty Images Most people would feel too uncomfortable having no underwear under their gala dress. But Rihanna is an icon who doesn't care about comfort, especially at an award show where she's expected to dazzle everyone with her outfit. And that she did, when she went for a sparkling skin toned under garment which matched her Swarovski crystal-encrusted Adam Selman gown. She finished off the look with a pair of sparkling gloves and a pink shawl. Riri certainly knows how to turn an outfit into a wow-fit!

Kim Kardashian’s 2019 Met Gala Wet Dress Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Alright! So, Kim Kardashian didn’t actually go to the 2019 Met Gala in a wet dress. It only looked that way because the crystal beads on her Thierry Mugler dress looked as if someone had splashed water all over the beauty mogul. Even her hair looked like she had just come out of the ocean. Unsurprisingly, Kim's incredible ensemble became the talk of the night.

Angelina Jolie’s 2012 Academy Awards Slit Dress Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/GettyImages Billy Bob Thornton was probably kicking himself for letting this one get away. Angelina Jolie looked absolutely fabulous when she arrived at the 2012 Academy Awards in a black Atelier Versace gown. It featured a massive slit on the side that showed off a lot of leg. Surprisingly, the dress wasn't Angie's first choice. She told Extra, "I had a more complicated dress and I wore the more comfortable dress, which was that one, and I think I was just so comfortable."

Celine Dion’s 2019 Met Gala Golden Outfit Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Canadian singer Celine Dion is a musical goddess who has never shied away from extravagant outfits. Did you see what she wore to her wedding? Well, at the 2019 Met Gala, she donned an immaculate golden dress by Oscar de la Renta. The gown was fully decked out in fringes and sparkles. And how could we forget about the stunning head piece that integrated antennas and antlers into the design? If someone can pull off a number like this, it's Celine Dion.

Jennifer Lopez at the 2000 Grammy Awards WireImage/Getty Images How could anyone forget JLo's eyebrow-raising green dress? American singer, actress, dancer and fashion mogul Jennifer Lopez wore one of the most iconic dresses to come out of Atelier Versace. She walked down the red carpet of the Grammy Awards with P. Diddy, who was her boyfriend at the time. But despite being entangled in a few legal issues, people could only focus on her gravity-defying dress, which seemed to be held together by a large button in the middle.

Amber Rose’s 2014 MTV VMA Chain Dress Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images When model Amber Rose decided to walk down the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in 2014, she made sure that she wore something that made heads turn. And that’s exactly what everyone did as she sported a chain dress that showed pretty much everything in the book. She finished off her ensemble with a pair of strappy shoes and shimmery nude makeup. But being the queen that she is, she stopped long enough while walking the red carpet to allow photographers to take their time taking her photo.

Emily Ratajkowski's 2019 Met Gala Dress Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images Given that she's a model, Emily Ratajkowski isn’t shy about showing a little skin, but she actually wowed photographers, news commentators, and spectators when she walked out wearing what looks like an extremely revealing wrapped top and a head band with a pair of wings on the side of her head. Then again, Emily's a total angel, so donning a pair of wings at the 2019 Met Gala is quite fitting.

Kendall Jenner’s 2017 Met Gala Gown Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski’s Met Gala dress might have been revealing, but it was nothing compared to Kendall Jenner’s 2017 Met Gala gown. She walked down the red carpet in a netted outfit that completely outshined every other dress on the red carpet. But Kendall wasn't shy about all the attention this dress got her. The beauty served looks and posed for hours, showing off every inch of the dress. If we had Kendall's poise and confidence, we would too!

Gemma Chan at the 2019 Academy Awards Dan MacMedan/Getty Images Gemma Chan’s “Crazy Rich Asians” character Astrid Leong was the kind of gal who loved stealing the spotlight, and Chan's dress was no different. She arrived at the red carpet wearing a marvelous pink Valentino Couture gown. And while some compared the dress to a massive pink parachute, everyone seemed to love this dress on her. Aside from serving some parachute realness, Gemma Chan proved you can be comfy on the red carpet too, by showing that her dress had pockets. What more could a girl ask for?

Cardi B at the 2019 Met Gala Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images When Cardi B walked down the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala, she didn’t go alone. Not that she had much of a choice. Her red dress’s train was so big that she needed a 10-person entourage to get to the red carpet in a feathery quilted gown by designer Thom Browne. The singer has always stood out from everyone else but she didn't just choose this dress to make a statement. The theme for the gala that years was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

Cher at the 1986 Academy Awards Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Cher has always been comfortable showing off a little skin, or in this case, a lot of it! Take this revealing black ensemble that she wore at the 1986 Academy Awards. The chain-like neck design and narrow tube top was striking, but not nearly as much as the massive feather headpiece. Overall, the black sequined gown was intended to throw some shade at the Academy for not nominating her for her role in the film “Mask.” Oh, we love you Cher!

Lindsay Lohan at the 2012 "Liz & Dick" Movie Premiere Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lindsay Lohan has since outgrown her adorable dual role from Disney’s 1998 version of “The Parent Trap.” This was evident when she arrived at the “Liz & Dick” movie premiere in 2012 wearing an ivory slip dress by Donna Dashini. The gown had three cut-outs in the front with tiny red beads dangling that matched the actress’ beautiful mermaid red hair. And while some might say that her look was a little too revealing at the time, her fans feel she absolutely rocked the red carpet.

Lady Gaga at the 2015 Grammy Awards Getty Images If there’s one thing Lady Gaga knows, it's how to make an impression. She certainly turned our heads when she arrived at the 2015 Grammy Awards wearing a shimmering metallic gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit by Brandon Maxwell. The shimmery gray ensemble accentuated her hair color, completely encapsulating the siren look. But to make her outfit pop out even more, she wore Lorraine Schwartz emerald earrings and a necklace that proves she's a force to be reckoned with.

Winona Ryder at the 1996 John Huston Awards for Artist's Rights Getty Images Winona Ryder is known for her work in 1990’s “Edward Scissorhands,” and more recently, for playing Joyce Byers on the Netflix series “Stranger Things." But in 1996, Winona stunned anyone who was in attendance at the John Huston Award for Artist's Rights Honors Martin Scorsese event. Her black dress had a squared-off neckline, which is why she probably kept her arms so close to her side. She certainly didn’t want to risk a temporary faux pas on the red carpet.

Elizabeth Hurley at the "Four Weddings and a Funeral" Premiere Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty Images Back in 1994, actress Elizabeth Hurley was dating none other than Hugh Grant. So, the actor made Elizabeth his plus one at the premiere of the movie “Four Weddings and a Funeral.” But while High was the star of the film, everyone was too busy admiring his girlfriend and her exquisite Versace gown, which featured gold safety pins on the side. The dress went on to become one of those iconic gowns you simply can't forget.

Courtney Love at the 1995 Golden Globes Ke.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Courtney Love made a name for herself as the lead vocalist for the alternative rock band Hole in 1989. And while she knew that there were times when a singer had to get all glammed up, she decided to add a touch of grunge to a traditional dress. So she arrived at the 1995 Golden Globes with a ripped asymmetric dress that barely held on by a few threads. If anyone can nail this look, it's Courtney!

Lizzy Gardiner at the 67th Academy Awards KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Australian costume designer Lizzy Gardiner was at the 67th Academy Awards in 1995 to accept an Oscar for Best Costume Design on “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.” But to prove she didn’t just make exotic costumes for others, she arrived at the red carpet wearing a dress made out of 254 American Express gold cards and a gold shawl. And yes! The gold cards were legit, but they were expired in case anyone tried stealing the dress to go on a shopping spree.

Nicki Minaj at the 2010 American Music Awards Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images Nicki Minaj is one of those rare celebrities who can pull off wearing a bizarre orange dress featuring a ribcage and hips accentuated by feathers to the 2010 American Music Awards. While some fashion critics felt that the outfit would've been better suited for Halloween, the general consensus was that she looked more like an Egyptian goddess. Even those who didn’t like her dress couldn’t stop talking about it because it was so interesting and unique.

Chrissy Teigen at the 2020 Grammy Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images In an effort to show off her playful personality at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Chrissy Teigen wore a bright orange Yanina Couture gown while walking alongside her husband, music icon John Legend. The bottom of the gown was like an orange curtain that allowed the American model to show some leg, which balanced out the ruffled sleeves. Clearly, Chrissy knows how to make the red carpet simply unforgettable.

Sharon Stone at the 2004 Primetime Emmy Awards Albert L. Ortega/WireImage/Getty Images Sharon Stone is a former model turned actress who put herself on the map in 1992’s “Basic Instinct.” And the Hollywood icon proved to have amazing instincts by going for a dress that made her shine. Sharon arrived at the 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2004 with a shimmering pink gown that left the crowds picking up their jaws from the floor.

Rita Ora at the 2017 MTV EMAs Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images English singer Rita Ora has done it all from singing to dancing to acting, so when you get to be on her level, you can get away with anything... like walking out to an event like you just stepped out of the shower! At the 2017 MTV EMAs, the “Hot Right Now” singer wore a towel over her head and a bathrobe, which made everyone very confused. But being that this was an awards show, she decided to wear pricey accessories like diamond earrings and a diamond necklace to match.

Lady Gaga at the 2017 Grammy Awards Getty Images Lady Gaga isn’t the kind of gal who likes to cover up, which she proved at the 2017 Grammy Awards when she wore a leather outfit complete with a risque gown that showed off her bare stomach. She finished off the look with a leather jacket that had black spikes on the forearms. And from the waist down, her look was eerily reminiscent to the kind of outfit that Madonna was famous for back in the ‘80s.

Charlize Theron at the 2004 Academy Awards Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images No one could believe Charlize Theron looked this amazing at the 2004 Academy Awards. It’s not that we're not used to seeing her looking gorgeous, but 2004 was the year in which she earned an Oscar for the film “Monster.” To play the role of real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos, she had to completely alter her body for the role. But when she showed up in that shiny pale gown showing off that pearly white smile, everyone wanted to know what miracle diet she was on so they could follow in her footsteps.

Hailey Bieber at the 2019 Met Gala Ray Tamarra/GC Images/Getty Images Back when Hailey Bieber was still Hailey Baldwin, she arrived at the 2019 Met Gala wearing a backless pink dress by fashion designer Alexander Wang, and the crow was speechless. Just completely out of words. The outfit was so tight that it revealed every single inch of her silhouette. The color worked great with her glowy tan skin. And despite keeping it somewhat simple and elegant, everyone at the event was fixated on the American model and socialite.

Miley Cyrus at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images Miley Cyrus is no stranger to drawing attention. Remember that time at the VMAs when she wore a foam hand on stage and used it to make some weird gestures? If anyone knows how to come in like a wrecking ball, it’s Miley. So it wasn’t much of a surprise that she arrived at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a see-through gown with some black undergarment underneath and sheer gloves to match. And to prove you don’t always have to smile to look pretty for the cameras, the singer stuck her tongue out for the photographers.

Jennifer Aniston at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images “Friends” superstar Jennifer Aniston wore a black gown with a high thigh slit and a massive v-line drop on the front that's among the most beautiful gowns to hit the red carpet. In true Aniston fashion, the actress managed to show off some skin without crossing the line into controversial territory. Her dress allowed for some movement and seemed a breeze to walk in, despite the high slit.

Scarlett Johansson at the 2020 Academy Awards Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Most celebrities come to the Academy Awards crossing their fingers in the hopes that they’ll earn a gold Oscar statue. But Scarlett Johansson looked like a beautiful silver statue in her silver strapless Oscar De la Renta gown. This dress is one for the books! The semi-transparent netted corset top also allowed her to show off the flower tattoos on her back as she turned her back to the cameras to show off her immaculate beauty.

Ariana Grande at the 2018 Met Gala Karwai Tang/Karwai Tang/Getty Images Ariana Grande’s rebellious streak might be obvious to anyone who listens to her songs. Then there's that old video where she can be seen playfully licking a donut at a shop, which we can all agree was a bit dumb, but hey! She was pretty young still. But the singer looked like a human cupcake at the 2018 Met Gala with her striking dress that featured a print of the fresco seen on the Sistine Chapel’s ceiling. Ariana may be a queen, but the big white bow along with the pastel gray hair extensions gave her some major princess vibes.

Lady Gaga at the 2019 Met Gala Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images At first glance, it looked like Lady Gaga had walked out of her dressing room and forgotten to put on her gown for the 2019 Met Gala. But this look was no accident. She intended to wear a black lingerie outfit complete with fishnets and all. She also donned some overly dramatic makeup and a blonde wig, too. But this look didn’t exactly shock her fans since this is the gal who came dressed to an award show in a meat suit.

Cara Delevingne at the 2019 Met Gala Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images The 2019 Met Gala, you say? It couldn’t be, because Cara Delevingne looks more like she was heading to Coachella in that colorful outfit that pushed the boundaries of conventional red carpet fashion. For starters, her head piece contained bananas, dentures and eyeballs. She also had a streak of orange paint across her face and a multi-colopred striped gown to match her equally colorful baton. But Cara’s always been the kind of person who likes to wow the public and she certainly did that.

Lily Collins at the 2019 Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images Is it any wonder that Lily Collins played Snow White in the 2012 film “Mirror, Mirror?” She looked like a total Disney princess when she walked up to the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala. But that’s not the look she was going for. The actress was really inspired by Priscilla Presley’s look when she was getting married to Elvis Presley. Putting on the dress was a breeze, but doing her makeup and hair to match Priscilla’s look took hours to complete.

Jennifer Lopez at the 2015 Met Gala Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images There are a lot, possibly too many, daring red carpet outfits that Jennifer Lopez wore that redefined the meaning of the word "bold.” One of those looks was her red carpet look at the 2015 Met Gala. “China: Through the Looking Glass” was the theme that year, so Jennifer decided to wear a revealing Atelier Versace red cutout dress. She fused the theme of the Met Gala with an embroidery of a dragon in the back. And while her face and makeup were amazing, everyone was more distracted by the stunning design.

Kylie Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images If anyone knows how to be raise a few eyebrows, it’s Kylie Jenner, who has plenty of inspiration thanks to her older sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kendall, Kourtney and Khloé. This was obvious when she arrived at the 2019 Met Gala wearing a purple chain gown with a furry purple shawl that made it look like she had huge pompons strapped to her arms. And to prove that she looked incredible in monocolors, she also donned purple hair and makeup to finish off the look.

Katy Perry at the 2019 Met Gala Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Some would say that singer Katy Perry looked a bit like Lumière, the rebellious maitre d’ from Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” who was transformed into a candelabra as a result of a curse. But others would say that she looked more like a gorgeous chandelier when she walked up to the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala. She even made sure that the lights on her headdress and her bejeweled outfit were battery powered so she could outshine everyone else... literally.

Rihanna at the 2018 Met Gala HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images The theme of the 2018 Met Gala was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” So, Rihanna went to the event wearing a headdress inspired by the pope’s hat, which in itself wasn’t blasphemous. But the side slit on her eye-catching outfit wasn’t exactly the type of dress you'd wear at church. The Barbadian singer has always been pretty confident and loves to draw attention, which she certainly did that night.

Halle Berry at the 2002 Academy Awards Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Halle Berry wore a maroon gown with a thin net top and a floral pattern to cover certain parts of her chest. Halle was being nominated that night, so she needed a dress that would match the occasion. And while some people might have debated that this outfit was a hit and miss, the stunning actress took home an Academy Award for Best Actress in 2002 for her role in the film “Monster Ball.” So, all in all, her dress was a good luck luck amulet.

Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2002 Academy Awards SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images No one could take their eyes off of Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2002 Academy Awards and with good reason. The Alexander McQueen gown she chose had a tight top that gave the illusion that it was see through. But even though she ended up on the worst dressed list that year, she still looked incredible and posed on the red carpet like a confident queen.

Bjork at the 2001 Academy Awards Mirek Towski/FilmMagic/Getty Images Icelandic singer-songwriter Björk has pushed the envelope with her eclectic musical style that gained her many fans over her four-decade career. But all anyone was really talking about at the 2001 Academy Awards was the singer’s swan dress. The neck of the swan wrapped around her neck and its head covered one side of her chest. Meanwhile, the lower part of the dress made her look like a feathery swan gracing the red carpet. An unforgettable look if we've ever seen one!

Cindy Crawford at the 1991 Academy Awards Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Julia Roberts might have played a pretty woman in “Pretty Woman” alongside Richard Gere, but Cindy Crawford proved she was the ultimate pretty woman when she walked alongside Gere, who was her boyfriend at the time, during the 1991 Academy Awards. And while her former main squeeze looked dapper in his tux, she was all anyone could look at in that infamous red gown.

Iggy Azalea at the 2017 iHeart Radio Awards Carlos Osorio/Toronto Star via Getty Images Fans went out of their minds and so did a few photographers when they saw singer Iggy Azalea show up at the 2017 iHeartRadio Awards wearing a laced up pink dress that was skin tight and accentuated her curves. Although the lace made sure her dress didn’t reveal more than she wanted to, it was still pretty risque, which is something Iggy is super comfortable with.

Carmen Electra at the 1998 MTV Movie Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Carmen Electra had everyone mesmerized when she arrived at the 1998 MTV Movie Awards wearing a white shiny dress that seemingly defied gravity. There was no strap for the top part of her dress, which had everyone wondering how she managed to keep the dress from falling forward. Well as it turns out, she used some tape to give the illusion her dress was being held by an invisible force, which is one of Kim Kardashian's favorite outfit hacks.

Toni Braxton at the 2001 Grammy Awards SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images Singer Toni Braxton broke into the music industry with R&B hits like "Unbreak my Heart" and "He Wasn't Man Enough.” In fact, she has reportedly sold more than 70 million records around the world. But she really "un-broke" our hearts when she attended the 2001 Grammy Awards in a ravishing white gown featuring a massive side slit. Although Toni’s dress didn't make it to the best dressed list, it was a total crowd pleaser.

Cher at the 1974 Academy Awards Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Cher has always been a trendsetter when it comes to acting, music and of course, fashion. This was pretty obvious when she went to the Academy Awards in 1974 in a flowing flower-printed dress with flower-shaped headpieces. Although no one would bat an eyelash over this look today, it was considered highly controversial to show this much skin at an awards banquet when all the other female attendees were wearing more traditional outfits. But Cher has always lived by her own rules.

Beyonce at the 2015 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images It’s too bad there’s already a singer named Jewel. Otherwise, Beyonce would have had to change her name to that after strutting up those red carpeted stairs in an all too revealing jeweled gown. The jewels were carefully placed in risque areas. But she would have been okay if she had suffered a wardrobe malfunction because she was actually wearing undergarments that matched her skin tone. So she only appeared to be wearing nothing under that semi-transparent dress.

Christina Aguilera at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images American singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera is known as the “voice of a generation.” But she was also known for her shocking ensembles, particularly on the red carpet. Just look at the way the women around her were looking at her outfit at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards. This is one gal who knows how to walk the walk and talk the talk, by showing up in an outfit she knew wouldn't sit well with the critics. And we can't help but stan!

Ciara at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images Although Ciara’s made a name for herself with her incredible singing voice, she could have passed as a Bond girl in that silver gown she wore to the 2016 Billboard Music Awards. The cuts on the sides of her dress revealed she wasn’t wearing a bra so everyone got to see a lot of skin on the red carpet. While some would shy away from all the attention, Ciara faces it head on.

Hannah Ferguson at the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Celebration Michael Stewart/WireImage/Getty Images American model Hannah Ferguson, who’s best known for her TV show “Model Squad,” arrived at the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Celebration in 2016 wearing a killer black gown with cut outs on its sides. She wasn’t wearing anything under the dress either, which was evident to the crowds while posing for the camera. Then again, it’s no surprise that she wasn’t shy about showing some skin since she’s been known to do fashion shoots in her bikini.

Chrissy Teigen at the 2016 American Music Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Chrissy Teigen is a model who knows how to wow on the red carpet and this 2016 outfit showcases her ability to rock even the most daring dresses. Her black dress was accentuated with gold accents, including shimmery shoes, a blocky purse and plenty of bracelets. But the signature accessory of the night was the safety pin that appeared to be holding Teigen’s dress together just above her hip.

Elsa Hosk at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Swedish Victoria Secret model is no stranger to wearing glamorous outfits, or showing off her body. But the look that Elsa Hosk wore to the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party was daring, even for her! The sheer and glittering gown that played up the underwear-as-outerwear trend was only upstaged by her flowing blonde hair.

Bebe Rexha at the 2017 VMAs Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Bebe Rexha isn't just an incredible singer, she also has a killer sense of style, which she proved with this silver, slinky dress at the 2017 Video Music Awards. The figure-hugging gown was accentuated with many sparkling chains that went all the way to the floor and Rexha's slicked back hair and nude lip pulled the look together.

Jennifer Lawrence at the 2011 Academy Awards Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence came to prominence thanks in part to the role of Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games" franchise, in which she plays a woman who is typically seen in some pretty gritty situations. But Lawrence proved at the 2011 Oscars that she has a glamorous side too, when she turned heads in this floor-length red gown that was perfectly tailored to her frame.

Veronica Vega at the 2019 VMAs Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Rapper and singer Veronica Vega appeared on "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" and never fails to catch attention when she's in the public eye. This look that she wore to the 2019 VMAs certainly landed her some praise from fans, but fashion commentators thought that the chain link top, unique glasses and dollar bill skirt were outlandish.

Madonna at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Madonna has been rocking attention-grabbing outfits since before Lady Gaga was even born, and to this day she isn't one to shy away from wearing something that would make your grandma avert her eyes. The look she wore to the 2013 Billboard Music Awards included platform heels, a faux fur jacket and a mesh skirt, proving that you don't need pants to be a boss.

Cara Delevingne in France in 2014 Julien Hekimian/Getty Images Even when Cara Delevingne isn't wearing vibrant colors or inspiring messages, she can still turn heads with her fashion choices. The transparent pants she wore on this red carpet showed off her height (the model and actress is 5'8") and her high pony tail brought eyes back up to her always poised expression.

Heidi Klum at the 2017 VMAs Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Heidi Klum always keeps the fashion world on its toes and the former Victoria's Secret model showed that she's still got it on the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards in 2017. Her sheer gold dress left little to the imagination while still being the perfect look for a fun night out in Hollywood.

Nayer at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Nayer chose an unusual inspiration for her Billboard Music Awards look in 2013. Her black-and-white printed hoodie, which lead down to stylish pants with the same pattern, was inspired by her dog, who accompanied her on the red carpet! She posed with her pooch for photos that night, but hopefully she didn't let her dog party the night away!