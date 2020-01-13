Abigail Disney Voices Her Opinions on Walt’s Legacy and Bashes the Disney Company

Filmmaker and activist Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Roy Disney (Walt Disney’s brother and co-founder of the multi-billion dollar company), has been pretty vocal lately on her grand-uncle’s legacy. She has been upfront and direct with her views on income, social inequality and even the working conditions for Disney’s theme park employees. Today, the heiress has become known as the “woke Disney Princess.”
