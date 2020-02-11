Where Are They Now? The Cast of “Pretty Little Liars”

When “Pretty Little Liars” premiered on (then) ABCFamily in 2010, no one expected that this mystery surrounding a group of fashionable high schoolers would hit a chord with audiences and leave them wondering who “A” was for years. The stars behind the show have been busy since the series ended after seven seasons in 2017. Find out what they have been up to since then and take a stroll down memory lane to see how far they’ve come…