Where Are They Now? The Cast of “That ’70s Show”

“That ’70s Show” was a very successful television sitcom that aired in the late ’90s until the early 2000s. It followed the story of Eric Foreman, his family and their friends living in a Wisconsin suburb in the 1970s. Although it took place in a specific time, the show was a hit because it was funny and everyone could relate to some aspect of it. Some of the stars of the show have moved on to other successes and some haven’t had the same luck. Let’s revisit the cast and see where they are now…