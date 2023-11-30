These Famous Movie Scenes Were Actually Unplanned Moments That Made The Cut

Unscripted moments in film have the power to transcend the boundaries of scripted scenes, leaving an unforgettable mark on viewers' hearts and minds. Whether it's a spur-of-the-moment thought that leads to a now-iconic line or an actor improvising their way through a scene, these unscripted gems have become parts of cinematic history. These accidental moments, born out of spontaneity and creativity, were thankfully captured on film for us all to see!

Titanic - King Of The World!

Source: Paramount Pictures

Some of the most iconic movie lines in cinema history were actually unscripted moments that became iconic. Case in point: Leonardo DiCaprio's unforgettable line "I'm king of the world!" in James Cameron's 1997 blockbuster sensation Titanic. Cameron reportedly suggested the line on set and DiCaprio delivered it with gusto, creating an iconic moment in film history.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers - Broken Toe

Source: New Line Cinema

Most diehard Lord of the Rings fans know about this painful accident that made it into the final cut of the film series' second installment, but not all movie fans are aware of it. There's a scene in The Two Towers in which Aragorn comes across a pile of dead orc bodies. Thinking that his comrades Merry and Pippin are probably among the dead, he angrily kicks a helmet and screams. In real life, actor Viggo Mortensen broke his toe when he kicked the helmet. His cry of anguish is real.

Raiders of the Lost Ark - Gun Fight

Source: Paramount Pictures

Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones character made his debut in the Steven Spielberg-helmed classic Raiders of the Lost Ark. One of the most iconic and hilarious scenes in the film occurs when Indiana Jones is threatened by a sword-wielding foe who begins twirling his sword around menacingly. Rather than engage in a lengthy battle, Indy simply takes out his gun and shoots the swordsman. This moment was not originally in the script, but rather created on set.

The Shining - "Here's Johnny!"

Source: Warner Bros.

Jack Nicholson has delivered some unforgettable movie lines throughout his long career, but none can match his improvised line from The Shining. As his character is hacking away at a locked door with an ax, he sticks his head through an opening in the splintered door and yells "Here's Johnny!" with a maniacal look in his eyes.

Star Wars - Stormtrooper Bumps His Head

Source: 20th Century Fox

This on-set accident luckily didn't cause any broken bones but did somehow make it into the final cut of the original 1977 Star Wars. As a group of stormtroopers are walking through a door that's just opened, one of them bonks his head on the door frame. Interestingly, two different actors have been identified as the head-bumping stormtrooper but it remains unclear exactly which one was in the famous blooper.

Midnight Cowboy - "I'm Walkin' Here!"

Source: United Artists

Midnight Cowboy was an industry-changing film in many ways, but its most memorable scene was a combination of an accident mixed with some skilled improvisation by Dustin Hoffman. As Hoffman's character is walking across a New York City street, a real taxi almost hits him. Hoffman, staying in character, bangs his hand on the hood of the cab and yells, "I'm walkin' here!"

Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring - Gandalf Bumps His Head

Source: New Line Cinema

There seems to be a trend among blockbuster films that one of the cast members ends up smacking their head against a low-hanging door frame on set. It happened in Star Wars to a stormtrooper and again to Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring as he talks to Bilbo Baggins in a pint-sized hobbit hole. Actor Ian McKellen didn't mean to bump his head but the moment was funny and charming enough for director Peter Jackson to keep it in.

Casablanca - "Here's Looking At You, Kid"

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

If one had to find one line to represent the Golden Age of Hollywood, it would probably be Humphrey Bogart's "Here's looking at you, kid" from Casablanca. It turns out this line, like many great ones in cinema history, was unscripted. The crew had been rushing to finish the script and Bogart helpfully delivered an iconic bit of improvisation right on the spot.

Taxi Driver - "You Talking To Me?"

Source: Columbia Pictures

Martin Scorsese's classic film Taxi Driver is the portrait of a man (played by Robert DeNiro) who is isolated from a society he finds repulsive. As he drives through the streets of New York, observing all its crime and sin, his mind slowly unravels. In one scene, DeNiro stands in front of a mirror pretending to talk to someone. He then utters the improvised line "You talkin' to me?"

Django Unchained - A Bloody Hand

Source: The Weinstein Company

Leonardo DiCaprio's spellbinding performance as the slave-owning villain in Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained is definitely among his best roles. But there was one moment in particular in which Leo suffered a serious (and bloody) injury but stayed in character and finished the scene. DiCaprio slammed his hand onto a table filled with glasses and accidentally smashed one, cutting his hand to be sliced open. The take was too good for the cutting room floor, and Tarantino decided to keep it in the film.

Guardians of the Galaxy - Dropping The Ball

Source: Walt Disney Studios

Chris Pratt's charming performance in Guardians of the Galaxy solidified him as a major movie star. But he did make one mistake while shooting that ultimately ended up making it into the finished product. During the Collector scene, he accidentally dropped the orb. Like any talented actor, he simply rolled with the punches and stayed in character.

Jaws - "We're Gonna Need A Bigger Boat"

Source: Universal Pictures

Steven Spielberg's Jaws was a production that faced a number of obstacles, including a mechanical shark that was difficult to work with. But there was one unplanned moment that ended up benefiting the film greatly. When Roy Scheider's character Brody gets a glimpse of the massive titular shark as he's tossing fish off a small boat, he becomes startled and quips "We're gonna need a bigger boat."

The Empire Strikes Back - "I Know"

Source: 20th Century Fox

Harrison Ford's character Han Solo is among the most beloved, scruffy-looking characters in all of cinema. In the original script for The Empire Strikes Back, Solo was supposed to reply to Princess Leia's line "I love you" with the simple but sweet response, "I love you too." But Harrison thought this wasn't quite the right choice of dialogue for his character. So he instead replied, "I know." The unscripted response quickly became one of Star Wars' most memorable moments.

The Dark Knight - Joker Clapping

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

The late Heath Ledger joined the ranks of some of cinema's biggest stars when he took on the role of The Joker in Christopher Nolan's Batman film The Dark Knight. Ledger's performance was incredible, and the actor managed to inhabit the mind of his sinister character like few had done before. In one instance, he improvised a slow clap as he sat in a prison cell. Nolan loved the acting choice so much that he kept it in the film.

40 Year Old Virgin - Waxing Scene

Source: Universal Pictures

Judd Apatow's comedy The 40 Year Old Virgin was a pop culture phenomenon that helped make Steve Carell a star. But there was one scene in particular that was a bit unplanned, and risky. Carell decided that for a scene in which his character gets a body wax, he would actually get waxed himself. All the pain and anguish you see on his face is 100% genuine. Carell improvised some of his reactions to the painful beauty procedure, but the famous "Kelly Clarkson!" line was actually written by co-star Seth Rogen.

The Wizard of Oz - A Serious Mistake

Source: MGM

No unplanned moment on this list is more unfortunate than this one. On the set of The Wizard of Oz, actress Margaret Hamilton (who played the Wicked Witch of the West) was accidentally burned by a stunt fire that was set off too soon. She had to be rushed to the hospital. Because she needed time to heal and could not reshoot the scene, the filmmakers were forced to include the faulty take in the film.

The Hateful Eight - A Smashed Antique Guitar

Source: The Weinstein Company

Quentin Tarantino's film The Hateful Eight endured an expensive mistake during filming. Actor Kurt Russell had a scene in which he was supposed to smash a guitar to pieces. But when it came time to shoot the scene, the wrong guitar was placed in his hands. Instead of a prop, he grabbed an expensive antique guitar on loan from a museum and completely destroyed it.

The Godfather - A Feline Surprise

Source: Paramount Pictures

The image of Marlon Brando's Don Corleone character petting his pet cat has become one of the most signature moments in The Godfather trilogy. But it turns out, this moment was totally unscripted. Director Francis Ford Coppola happened to see a cat running around the studio and placed it in Brando's lap for a scene. The cat's presence both adds a layer of sympathy for Don Corleone, and also makes him seem especially calculating and menacing.

Silence of the Lambs - A Tasty Meal

Source: Orion Pictures

Anthony Hopkins doesn't have a ton of screen time in Jonathan Demme's suspense-thriller classic Silence of the Lambs, but he does make a huge impact on the film. During one scene in which he's talking to Jodie Foster's character from inside a cell, he boasts of eating someone and then makes a disturbing hissing or slurping sound. It's an unsettling moment that was improvised by Hopkins while shooting.

The Dark Knight - Explosive Mistake

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Heath Ledger as The Joker in The Dark Knight is one of the all-time great villain performances, and it turns out that Ledger made more than one unscripted acting choice that made it into the film. During a scene in which The Joker is blowing up a hospital, he uses a device to ignite the explosives. Unfortunately, the explosion didn't go off in time. So Ledger, staying in character, pushed the button a few more times until the building finally goes up in flames.

Goodfellas - "Funny How?"

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Despite his close attention to detail, director Martin Scorsese also sometimes encourages moments of improvisation while filming. In the case of Goodfellas, he allowed actor Joe Pesci to go off on an extended riff in which his character pretends to be insulted. He complains about being treated like a clown until he finally reveals that he's been kidding. The scene was funny but also a clear indication of how impulsive and dangerous Pesci's character could become.

The Godfather - "Leave The Gun, Take the Cannoli"

Source: Paramount Pictures

The Godfather makes its second appearance on this list with a funny but poignant scene in which an actor improvised the memorable line "Leave the gun, take the cannoli." Actor Richard Castellano came up with the dialogue on set as his character instructs another mobster to retrieve some pastries before leaving a murder scene. The line has since become one of the most quoted in cinema history.

When Harry Met Sally - "I'll Have What She's Having"

Source: Columbia Pictures

Not many people know that actor and comedian Billy Crystal came up with the hilarious quip "I'll have what she's having" in When Harry Met Sally's famous "fake orgasm" scene. In the film, the character Harry is told by Sally that women often fake orgasms. She then proceeds to fake one right at the table of a deli. A nearby patron then tells the waitress, "I'll have what she's having." Although the line was technically not part of the original screenplay, Crystal came up with it before shooting the scene.

Rocky - Orange Toss

Source: United Artists

Rocky is not only one of the most popular sports films ever made, it's also the most popular film to prominent feature the city of Philadelphia. Because it was a relatively low-budget project, the film actually used real Philadelphians as extras during some of the scenes. In one memorable instance, an actual street vendor hurled an orange at Sylvester Stallone as he ran by. Stallone stayed in character and the scene was kept in the finished film.

The Wolf of Wall Street - Chest Thumping

Source: Paramount Pictures

Another Martin Scorsese film has made the list, proving that one of America's greatest directors is always open to new ideas. In the film Wolf of Wall Street, Leonardo DiCaprio's character is being taught the ways of Wall Street by Matthew McConaughey's character. McConaughey came up with the idea of singing a chant while rhythmically beating his chest. Apparently, the actor does this chest thumping routine before every peformance.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers - Fallen Flag

Source: New Line Cinema

This bit of improvisation wasn't the result of any actor but rather mother nature. In Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, the flag of Rohan detaches from its pole and goes sailing off in the wind. The moment was not scripted but served as a poignant visual representation of Rohan's decline. Jackson wisely decided to keep the scene in the film as is.

Foxcatcher - An Overzealous Performance

Source: Sony Pictures Classic

This dark but underrated drama stars Steve Carell, Channing Tatum, and Mark Ruffalo. While all three are superb in the film, it's Tatum who may have gotten the most into his role, mentally and physically. In one scene, Tatum was supposed to smash his head into a mirror. He not only smashed the mirror, but also busted through the drywall behind the mirror, leaving a large hole in the wall. Tatum started bleeding but was otherwise okay.

Forrest Gump - "People Call Me Forrest Gump"

Source: Paramount Pictures

In the Academy Award-winning film Forrest Gump, actor Tom Hanks made up for a brief bout of forgetfulness by uttering a perfect line of dialogue. Hanks was in a scene in which his character meets his new friend, Bubba. Bubba tells Forrest his real name but then says that people call him Bubba. Hanks quickly replied, "My name is Forrest Gump. People call me Forrest Gump." This bit of improv became one of the film's many comedic highlights.

Scream - "Houston, We Have A Problem"

Source: Dimension Films

Wes Craven's satirical slasher film Scream is probably just as well-known for its Ghost Face character as it is its clever meta take on the slasher genre. In keeping with the film's constant nods to other movies, actor Matthew Lillard came up with an improvised bit of dialogue in which he says "Houston, we have a problem." The line was a reference to the film Apollo 13, which came out just two years prior to Scream.

Nightcrawler - Mirror Punch

Source: Open Road Films

Apparently Channing Tatum isn't the only actor who hurt himself on set in a mirror scene. While filming the intense drama Nightcrawler, actor Jake Gyllenhaal punched a mirror so hard in one scene that he cut his hand and needed stitches. Thankfully he was okay after getting some medical treatment. But the ferocity of his performance remained in the film.

Zoolander - "Why Male Models?"

Source: Paramount Pictures

Ben Stiller's Zoolander is one of the all-time great comedies about a dumb guy. In this case, Stiller forgot a line but ad-libbed something that played perfectly into his character's stupidity. During a scene with David Duchovny, Stiller's character asks Duchovny to explain why male models are used in assassination plots. Duchovny's character then launches into a long explanation before Stiller replies, "But why male models?" The line was improvised and Duchovny's bewildered expression is genuine.

The Other Guys - Lion vs. Tuna

Source: Sony Pictures

Adam McKay's action comedy film The Other Guys is one of many Will Ferrell movies to utilize the actor's great improvisational skills. In one especially notable scene, Ferrell's character launches into an absurd extended debate about lion versus tuna. McKay, no doubt knowing his lead actor had struck gold, continued the scene for much longer than intended. The end result was comedy brilliance.

Dr. Strangelove - An Accidental Trip and Fall

Source: Columbia Pictures

Stanley Kubrick's dark comic masterpiece Dr. Strangelove features a bountiful supply of absurdist humor. But one funny moment was totally unplanned. George C. Scott's character is delivering some dialogue inside the famous "war room" when he suddenly trips and falls to the floor. He then quickly leaps back up and resumes talking. Scott really did fall accidentally, but Kubrick enjoyed the added bit of unplanned humor and kept the take in the finished film.

American Beauty - Smashed Dinner Plate

Source: DreamWorks Pictures

American Beauty is a drama about life in the suburbs that contains many shocking scenes. Among them was an unplanned moment in which actor Kevin Spacey was supposed to smash a dinner plate to the floor. But, instead of tossing it to the floor, he decided to hurl it against the wall. This surprise genuinely shocked actress Thora Birch. Director Sam Mendes decided to keep this unscripted version of the scene in the film.

Blade Runner - A Smashed Elbow

Source: Warner Bros.

Despite how carefully most film sets are run, accidents do sometimes happen. But most of the time, these accidents are left on the cutting room floor. Ridley Scott's sci-fi classic Blade Runner, however, includes an accidental injury in the background of one of its scenes. Actress Daryl Hannah accidentally smashed her elbow through a car window. But she continued her scene and the take was left in the final cut.

Princess Bride - A Fully Improvised Performance

Source: 20th Century Fox

Billy Crystal makes his second appearance on this list, which is no surprise considering his long career as a successful comedic actor who is quick on his feet. His performance in the 1980s fantasy comedy The Princess Bride was almost entirely improvised. In the film, he plays the character Miracle Max. Although his character was part of the original script, almost every line of Crystal's dialogue was created by the actor.

Full Metal Jacket - Drill Sergeant Improv

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Actor R. Lee Ermey used his real life military experience to help create his always-yelling Drill Sergeant character in Stanley Kubrick's war movie Full Metal Jacket. The actor didn't improvise all of his insults, but he did create quite a few of them himself. In fact, it's estimated that around half of Ermey's dialogue is the result of improvisation. Ermey had plenty of material to draw from given his background in the Marine Corps.

Goodfellas - Magic Cigar

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Despite how meticulous director Martin Scorsese can be when directing a film, he also doesn't necessarily mind small errors in his movies. Case in point: the Goodfellas scene in which actor Paul Sorvino's cigar bounces around from one location to another. This is a pretty obvious continuity error but Scorsese has always regarded such minor mishaps as insignificant in the grand scheme of things. And so, he kept the scene as is, preferring to prioritize the performances over a small mistake.

Scarface - "Say Hello To My Little Friend"

Source: Universal Pictures

Al Pacino's performance as Tony Montana in the 1980s gangster classic Scarface was almost cartoonishly over-the-top, but over time it has become one of the great actor's most celebrated roles. As Montana's mansion is invaded by the soldiers of a rival cartel, he arms himself with a massive weapon and screams the improvised line "Say hello to my little friend!" as he blasts a hole in his office entrance.