Popular TV Shows: Were They Cancelled or Renewed?

Good Girls (Cancelled)

The crime comedy “Good Girls” premiered in 2018 and starred fan-favorite actresses Retta, Mae Whitman and Christina Hendricks. The series had a great four-season run, but NBC decided to cancel the show in 2021 and opted not to shop the series to other networks for continuation.

Only Murders In The Building (Renewed)

Hulu’s new hit series “Only Murders in the Building” captured the love of millions after its premiere in August of 2021. The true-crime series which stars Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin received a ton of critical acclaim, so Hulu quickly renewed the show for a second season.

Better Call Saul (Cancelled)

The “Breaking Bad” spin-off began in 2015, and although the final season of the show isn’t set to premiere until April of 2022, AMC has already decided that the sixth season of the series will be its last. The series has received 21 Primetime Emmy Awards in its run and there is even an animated spin-off in the works titled “Slippin’ Jimmy.”

Star Trek: Picard (Renewed)

The newest series in the “Star Trek” universe revolves around Jean-Luc Picard, who is played by Patrick Stewart. The series premiered on the CBS All Access app in 2020 and its second season will debut on the Paramount+ app in 2022. The series has already been renewed for a third season, which will premiere in early 2023.

All Rise (Renewed)

“All Rise” revolves around the personal lives of judges, prosecutors and public defenders in the Los Angeles area and premiered on CBS in 2019. The series was cancelled by the network after two seasons before the Oprah Winfrey Network picked up the series. The third season of the series is set to premiere on OWN in June of 2022.

Reservation Dogs (Renewed)

“Reservation Dogs” is a comedy that focuses on the lives of Indigenous teens living in Oklahoma and the series is groundbreaking because of its subject matter and its almost entirely Indigenous cast and production team. The series was created by Academy Award winning director Taika Waititi and was renewed for a second season that will soon premiere on Hulu.

Black-ish (Cancelled)

“Black-ish” is currently in its eighth and final season, which premiered in January of 2022 and will consist of 20 episodes. The show has received critical acclaim during its run, as has its stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross. The successful ABC series has had two successful spin-offs including “Grown-ish,” which is still running and is currently in its fourth season.

Lovecraft Country (Cancelled)

The horror series “Lovecraft Country” takes place in 1950s America during times of segregation and focuses on a young black man who is searching for his missing father. But if you find this plot to be interesting, you might be disappointed to hear that the series was not renewed by HBO and its first season, which consists of 10 episodes, is also its last season.

Superstore (Cancelled)

“Superstore” was one of NBC’s most successful comedies of the past decade. The show, which starred America Ferrera and Ben Feldman, ran for six seasons before ending its run in March of 2021. A spin-off series was planned for the characters Bo and Cheyenne, but NBC decided not to go forward with the project.

NCIS: New Orleans (Cancelled)

This “NCIS” series starred Scott Bakula and took place in New Orleans, and fans may be sad to hear that it’s coming to an end after seven seasons. The series began in 2014 and its finale aired in May of 2021. But there are still several “NCIS” series on the air including the original, which is in its nineteenth season and “NCIS: Hawai’i,” which premiered in September of 2021.

Abbott Elementary (Renewed)

“Abbott Elementary” has quickly become an unprecedented hit. The new series about a group of teachers in an elementary school packs laughs every week and in March of 2022, the series was renewed for a second season. The series has a score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, so if you haven’t seen it yet you should definitely check it out.

Queen of the South (Cancelled)

“Queen of the South” is a crime drama on the USA Network and some people may not know that the popular series is an adaptation of the telenovela “La Reina del Sur.” Production of the series halted in March of 2020 and resumed in the fall of 2020. In March of 2021, it was announced that the fifth season of the show would serve as the series’ final season.

This Is Us (Cancelled)

“This Is Us” captured audiences with its heart-wrenching twists and turns, and the show will be coming to an end after its sixth season, which is longer than the creator originally intended because the story was initially supposed to be a movie. The final season premiered on January 4, 2022 and will consist of 18 episodes.

Magnum P.I. (Renewed)

Reboots of classic series are still proving to be successful at the moment, and “Magnum P.I.” is exceeding expectations. The action series is keeping audiences on their toes and has had crossover storylines with “Hawaii Five-0.” The show was recently renewed for a fourth season, which premiered in October 2021.

American Housewife (Cancelled)

“American Housewife” delivered steady laughs with its relatable storylines and hilarious cast, but sadly, the show has officially ended after five seasons on the air. Fans aren’t happy about the decision, as the fifth season ended abruptly with several cliffhangers that never got the chance to be resolved.

9-1-1 (Renewed)

It seems as though shows created by Ryan Murphy can never fail, and “9-1-1” is among them. The action series has been renewed for a fifth season on the Fox network and critics and audiences alike enjoy the melodramatic plot lines of this exciting guilty pleasure procedural.

Harlots (Cancelled)

The Hulu series “Harlots,” which originally aired in the United Kingdom, was cancelled after its third season. The period drama had popularity around the world and focused on the goings-on of an 18th-century brothel in London, but even its 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes couldn’t save the series.

Run (Cancelled)

The new HBO thriller “Run” seemed promising after its 2020 premiere, but the series failed to find its audience during the tumultuous year. HBO cancelled the series in July of 2020 after just one 7-episode season. The series was praised for its “electrifying performances” but couldn’t find a loyal audience.

Yellowstone (Renewed)

The incredibly popular series “Yellowstone” will be continuing with a fifth season. The Kevin Costner-lead Western was renewed for another season in February of 2022, which will be split into two installments of seven episodes. The series has also spawned a spin-off series, “1883,” which serves as a prequel and stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Reprisal (Cancelled)

“Reprisal” followed Katherine Harlow, a “relentless femme fatale.” The Hulu series had one season with 10 episodes, but fans were disappointed to hear that the promising series was cancelled after just one season. The series was praised for “solid performances and a fast pace,” but the series only holds a 44% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Purge (Cancelled)

With Michael Bay as an executive producer, the series based on “The Purge” movie series had a successful run of two seasons and 20 episodes. The series took place in the future world of 2036, but the series was cancelled in 2020, a year of real disaster and chaos.

Treadstone (Cancelled)

The “Bourne” franchise has spawned five moves in two decades, as well as the series “Treadstone,” which premiered on the USA Network in 2019. But the popularity of the action films wasn’t enough to save this series, which was cancelled in 2019 after just one 10-episode season. The series is now available in its entirety on Amazon Prime.

Ray Donovan (Cancelled)

“Ray Donovan” has been one of Showtime’s most successful series in the past decade, but die hard fans will be sad to hear the the seventh season of the show, which wrapped up in 2020, will be its last. But not to fret, the series concluded with a feature length film which premiered in 2022 and satisfies fans’ wants for a final chapter to Donovan’s story.

Kids Say The Darndest Things (Renewed)

The Tiffany Haddish-lead revival of the ‘90s series premiered in 2019 on ABC, but it was quickly cancelled after the first season aired. But fans of cute performing kids will be happy to hear that the revival has moved to CBS, the network that the series originally aired on, and will continue to air on CBS in the future.

Perfect Harmony (Cancelled)

NBC is the channel for reliable laughs, but not every fan-favorite series gets renewed. “Perfect Harmony” was a unique musical comedy that was lead by the music director of a small church in Kentucky, but like many other shows that year, it got the boot in 2020 after production delays.

Emergence (Cancelled)

The mystery-thriller debuted on ABC’s Tuesday night lineup in 2019, but it didn’t stay there long. ABC cancelled “Emergence” after one season, despite great reviews from critics. The show simply failed to find an audience in the tumultuous year that was 2020.

Almost Family (Cancelled)

“Almost Family” was based on the Australian series “Sisters,” which was about a fertility doctor who had conceived over 100 children throughout his life. The series had a great cast including Brittany Snow, Emily Osment and Megalyn Echikunwoke, but as one reviewer wrote, “An appealing cast can’t make up for “Almost Family’s” appalling premise.”

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (Cancelled)

“Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector” was based on the 1997 novel “The Bone Collector” by Jeffrey Deaver and featured a quadriplegic forensic criminologist played by Russell Hornsby. But the series received some dismal reviews and holds a 33% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Deputy (Cancelled)

Westerns may be having a comeback, but sadly, “Deputy” only lasted one season. The Stephen Dorff-lead procedural premiered in 2020 after entering development two years prior, but after 13 episodes the Fox network decided to call it quits and ended the series with mixed reviews.

God Friended Me (Cancelled)

“God Friended Me” was a unique comedy with hilarious performances and a quirky premise, but sadly, filming was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the series was cancelled shortly after in April of 2020. The second season of the show wrapped up with a two-hour finale.

Bless This Mess (Cancelled)

Dax Shephard and Lake Bell starred in this sitcom about a couple who move from New York City to a farm in Nebraska and good reviews were enough to get this series renewed for a second season. But like many other series in 2020, “Bless This Mess” was cancelled in May of 2020.

Tommy (Cancelled)

The Edie Falco-led crime drama aired on CBS in 2020 and was cancelled just after the finale aired in May of 2020. Reviews called Falco “endlessly watchable” and the series got good reviews. But there’s no shortage of crime series on primetime TV at the moment and “Tommy” failed to find a strong audience among the rest.

Schooled (Cancelled)

The spin-off of “The Goldbergs” had a good run of two seasons and wrapped up in May of 2020 just before the series was canceled by ABC. “Schooled” starred AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis, a character she originated on “The Goldbergs,” and the series took place in the ‘90s. Reviews said that the series struggled “to differentiate itself from its predecessor.”

Single Parents (Cancelled)

“Single Parents” was a promising comedy with strong comedic actors like “SNL’s” Taran Killam, Leighton Meester and Brad Garrett. The show about a group of single adults ran for two seasons, but got the axe in May of 2020 after reviews were published that described the series’ comedy as a “kind of paint-by-numbers approach.”

Broke (Cancelled)

Following Pauley Perrette’s departure from “NCIS” in 2018, she starred in the sitcom “Broke” alongside Jamie Camil and comedian Natasha Leggero. The series received “generally unfavorable reviews” and was cancelled in May of 2020, just one month after the series’ premiere. And just a few weeks later in July of 2020, Perrette announced that she had retired from acting completely.

Man With A Plan (Cancelled)

Matt LeBlanc starred in “Man with a Plan,” for four seasons, and fans of the “Friends” actor were probably disappointed when this series ended. Even though ratings for the fourth season were good, the series was too expensive to produce for the network CBS, who had just undergone a merger with Viacom.

Outmatched (Cancelled)

Another sitcom that was cancelled in 2020 was “Outmatched,” a show about a family of child geniuses, which starred Jason Biggs and Maggie Lawson. The series received pretty good reviews, but despite an “American Pie” reunion episode with Alyson Hannigan and Eddie Kaye Thomas, the series was cancelled in May of 2020 after one season.

The Masked Singer (Renewed)

“The Masked Singer” is a phenomenon throughout the world and it’ll probably stay on the air for quite a while. Currently in its sixth season in America, the series even has two spin-offs; “The Masked Singer: After the Mask,” an after-show of the original series and “The Masked Dancer,” hosted by Craig Robinson.

Carol’s Second Act (Cancelled)

After “The Middle” ended, actress Patricia Heaton moved on to the new series “Carol’s Second Act,” which aired on CBS in 2019. Unfortunately, the sitcom didn’t have a very strong fanbase, despite appearances from actors like Kyle MacLachlan and Ashley Tisdale. Some reviewers called the series “awkward” and CBS didn’t give the show a chance to improve, cancelling the series in May of 2020.

The Mandalorian (Renewed)

“The Mandalorian” was Disney+’s breakout hit of 2020 and the “Star Wars” series is still running strong, although reviews of the second season of the series weren’t as strong as the first. The show has already been renewed for another season, which will premiere in the second half of 2022.

Swamp Thing (Cancelled)

The DC series based on the Swamp Thing suffered a sad fate compared to other superhero series. One week after the series’ premiere in 2019, the show was abruptly cancelled due to creative differences with DC’s parent company WarnerMedia.

The series also didn’t exist in the same fictional universe as other DC series like “Titans” and “Doom Patrol,” which confused audiences. The hashtag #SaveSwampThing spread on social media shortly after the cancellation, but the series is unlikely to return.

You (Renewed)

The psychological thriller moved from Lifetime to Netflix after its first season in 2019 and since joining the streaming platform, it has amassed a huge audience. Netflix renewed the series for a fourth season in October 2021, which is in the platform’s top ten most-watched original series in their U.S. market.

I Love You, America (Cancelled)

Sarah Silverman hosted “I Love You, America,” a late-night talk show on Hulu, which focused on connecting “people who may not agree.” The creative team behind Funny or Die created the show, including Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, but the series, which had some controversial moments, was cancelled after two seasons.

Stranger Things (Renewed)

Netflix has renewed its popular horror series for a fifth season, but it will be the final season. “Stranger Things” was renewed in February of 2022 and some filming of its final season has already taken place. Since its premiere in 2016, the season has won six Primetime Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe nominations, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Grand Hotel (Cancelled)

“Grand Hotel” was set at the fictional Riviera Grand Hotel in Miami Beach and the drama featured an eclectic cast of characters. The series was based on a Spanish series of the same name, but American audiences didn’t love the show enough for it to be picked up for a second season. The series was officially cancelled in October of 2019.

NCIS (Renewed)

“NCIS” has been a powerhouse of a show since its premiere in 2003 and in 2021 the series was renewed for a nineteenth season. 2021 also saw the premiere of “NCIS: Hawai’i,” a spin-off of the original series. Another spin-off, NCIS: Sydney,” was announced in February of 2022 and will be the first international spin-off for the franchise. The series will premiere worldwide on the Paramount+ app in 2023.

Fuller House (Cancelled)

“Full House” was on the air for eight seasons and “Fuller House” nearly reached the same milestone with five seasons. The Netflix series reunited audiences with the Tanner family and although the sitcom got atrocious critical reviews (as did the original series), fans loved the nostalgic show, which ended its run in June of 2020.

The Blacklist (Renewed)

“The Blacklist” continues to be one of the decade’s most successful series with James Spader delivering consistently great performances. The crime thriller also gets strong reviews from critics, like one which described the series as “intriguing,” without being “overly complicated.” And it looks like the show will go on with NBC renewing the series for a ninth season in 2021.

Lethal Weapon (Cancelled)

The “Lethal Weapon” series was based on the buddy-cop film of the same name and had a great run of three seasons. Star Damon Wayans left the series after two seasons, citing health issues, and although Seann William Scott replaced him on the series, the show couldn’t regain its footing and was cancelled in 2019.

The Passage (Cancelled)

Mark-Paul Gosselaar starred in this thriller series about a post-apocalyptic future world complete with vampires and dangerous viruses. Fox acquired the rights to the novel that the series was based on in 2007 and the series was in production since 2016 before it premiered in 2019. Unfortunately, the series was cancelled after one season in 2019.

Ozark (Ending)

The Netflix crime series starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney has been a fan favorite since its premiere in 2017, but its newest season will be its last. “Ozark” was renewed for a fourth season in June of 2020, which will consist of 14 episodes split into two parts. The first part of the season was released on the platform on January 21, 2022 and the second half will premiere on April 29.

Blue Bloods (Renewed)

“Blue Bloods” has been on the air since September of 2010 and it’s still going strong over a decade later. The crime drama stars Donnie Wahlberg and Tom Selleck, as well as a cast of other fan favorites. The series was recently renewed for a twelfth season by CBS and viewership remains strong for this weekly procedural.

Ballers (Cancelled)

The HBO series “Ballers” starred Dwayne Johnson as a retired NFL player and its fifth and final season wrapped up in October of 2019. Although the series was dubbed “the NFL version of “Entourage”” by a critic on Rotten Tomatoes, the series probably won’t return for a movie on the big screen any time soon.

Grey’s Anatomy (Renewed)

“Grey’s Anatomy” is as more of a cultural phenomenon than a series and the show has no end in sight. Since its premiere in 2005, the series has earned 38 Emmy Award nominations and won the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series. The eighteenth season of the show premiered in 2021 and a nineteenth season featuring Ellen Pompeo is in the works.

New Amsterdam (Renewed)

“New Amsterdam” is based on the book “Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital” and the show has become one of NBC’s most popular series. In January of 2020, it was announced that the series had been renewed for a third, fourth and fifth season, meaning fans will have plenty more of this show, which is currently airing its fourth season, to love.

Stumptown (Renewed)

Cobie Smulders had a strong return to television with “Stumptown” after the end of “How I Met Your Mother,” but despite the strong acting in the crime series, the show ended after just one season. In 2020, the series was renewed for a second season but the renewal was later reversed by ABC, citing production delays.

Shrill (Renewed)

The comedy series starred “Saturday Night Live” actress Aidy Bryant and stand-up comedian Lolly Adefope. “Shrill” was developed by Bryant and Lindy West, the writer of the book “Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman,” which the series was based on. The Hulu series got great reviews and holds a score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, but ended after three seasons on the streaming platform in 2021.

Last Call with Carson Daly (Cancelled)

“Last Call with Carson Daly” aired on NBC following “Late Night with Seth Myers” from 2002 to 2019. Daly became a correspondent with “The Today Show” in 2013, causing him to step back from some aspects of “Last Call” and the series was cancelled after its 2,000th episode in 2019. The show was replaced with “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” which aired from 2019 to 2021.

Young Sheldon (Renewed)

The spin-off of “The Big Bang Theory” follows young Sheldon Cooper and his life in Texas and like its predecessor, the series is one of CBS’s most popular shows at the moment. In March 2021, “Young Sheldon” was renewed for a fifth, sixth and seventh season. The fifth season began airing in October 2021.

Trial & Error (Cancelled)

“Trial & Error” was a unique comedy that spoofed legal reality shows, and the first season received a lot of praise for John Lithgow’s performance. The second season centered on a character played by Kristin Chenoweth, and NBC nearly renewed the series for a third season. The rights to renew the show expired and the series was shopped to other networks before being officially canceled in January 2019.

Speechless (Cancelled)

Minnie Driver starred in this weekly sitcom about how one family navigates life with a disabled teenager. The series received largely positive reviews from critics, who praised Driver’s “heartfelt” lead performance, but the series was cancelled after three seasons on ABC in 2019.

The First (Cancelled)

The Hulu series starring Sean Penn was about a team of astronauts preparing to become the first people to visit Mars, but the series didn’t last very long. “The First” landed on Hulu in 2018 and just a few months later it was canceled by the streaming service, despite great reviews from critics.

Station 19 (Renewed)

“Station 19” is the second spin-off of the wildly popular series “Grey’s Anatomy.” The show about a Seattle fire station has been running for five seasons and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. A review from Rotten Tomatoes reads, “Fans will bask in the familiar glow from Station 19, though anyone who doesn't already indulge in the soapy delights of Shondaland may not feel the spark."

The Arrowverse (Renewed)

The media franchise based on DC Comics characters is still going strong on The CW network. After the end of the series “Black Lightning” in 2021, fans were happy to hear that the “Batowman” series would be continuing and a new series, “Superman & Lois” would begin on the channel.

Counterpart (Cancelled)

“Counterpart” starred J. K. Simmons and aired for two seasons before its cancellation in 2019. The science fiction thriller obviously had major star power and received great reviewed, including a score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, but the series was cancelled despite that. The show runners then attempted to shop the series to other networks, but the effort was not successful.

Sunnyside (Cancelled)

The Kal Penn-created series “Sunnyside” premiered on NBC in 2019 to mixed reviews. Rotten Tomatoes said the show had a “superb cast and timely subject matter,” but just couldn’t “bring them together in a satisfying way.” NBC opted to air the final season of “Will & Grace” in its time slot and put the remaining episodes of the series on the NBC app before its cancellation.

Sorry For Your Loss (Cancelled)

Elizabeth Olsen starred in the Facebook Watch original series “Sorry for Your Loss,” which followed a young widow dealing with the death of her husband. The critically acclaimed series lasted for two seasons before its cancellation, but it was one of the most popular original series on the new social media streaming platform.

The Deuce (Cancelled)

The HBO series “The Deuce” was a gritty look at New York City in the 1970s that starred James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal as twins who work in the adult film industry. The series was given a ton of praise from critics, including IndieWire who called the show’s writing “one of the most impressive examples in recent memory.” The show ended after three seasons in 2019.

Proven Innocent (Cancelled)

“Proven Innocent” was a legal drama that aired on Fox and despite its star power, it only lasted for one season before getting cancelled. The show starred Rachelle Lefevre, Russell Hornsby and Kelsey Grammer, but a review from Rotten Tomatoes said the show had “clunky dialogue” and “stale” plot lines.

Lodge 49 (Cancelled)

“Lodge 49” aired on the AMC Network from 2018 to 2019, and although the show got positive reviews, it had low ratings on the network and was cancelled after its second season. The show was inspired by “The Crying of Lot 49” by Thomas Pynchon and it’s a great series to binge watch if you’ve got a Hulu account.

Pearson (Cancelled)

“Pearson” was a spin-off of the ultra-popular series “Suits,” but it didn’t last too long. The series on the USA Network followed the world politics in Chicago and featured actresses Gine Torres and Bethany Joy Lenz. The series received good reviews, but failed to capture the feeling of the original series so it was canceled in 2019.

The Fix (Cancelled)

“The Fix” was a drama series about a former Los Angeles assistant District Attorney on ABC that was cancelled after just one season. The midseason series received mixed reviews that celebrated the shows “powerful performances” from actors Robin Tunney and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, but the show failed to find an audience.

Legion (Cancelled)

The Marvel series that premiered in 2017 was cancelled after three seasons in 2019. Even though the FX network extensively advertised the series, it aired in the same time slot as “Game of Thrones” and “The Walking Dead,” so it didn’t have a huge audience and other FX shows like “American Crime Story” and “Fargo” performed much better on the network.

Truth Be Told (Renewed)

The Apple TV series starring Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul is still going strong after two seasons. Apple renewed “Truth Be Told” for a third season in December of 2021 even though the show about a true crime podcaster has received pretty poor reviews.

The InBetween (Cancelled)

“The InBetween” was a supernatural drama series on NBC that aired in 2019. The series was cancelled after just one season but the show, which centered around a woman with the ability to converse with spirits, received okay reviews from critics. This was probably just another case of a show failing to find its audience.

Nightflyers (Cancelled)

The Syfy channel series was cancelled in February of 2019 after just one season of 10 episodes. Although “Nightflyers” was based on a series of short stories by the popular author George R. R. Martin, who also wrote the “Game of Thrones” series, the author wasn’t directly involved with the series. The first season of “Nightflyers” received poor reviews for its “poor budget aesthetics” and lack of depth.

Channel Zero (Cancelled)

The horror anthology series on the Syfy channel ended after four seasons in 2018. “Channel Zero” was based on popular creepypastas and the series was a fan favorite that also received some critical acclaim. The third season, dubbed “creepier than ever” by Rotten Tomatoes received a score of 100% on the site.

Splitting Up Together (Cancelled)

“Splitting Up Together” starred “The Office” lead Jenna Fischer and other comedic actors like Oliver Hudson and Bobby Lee. The show, which was produced by Ellen DeGeneres, followed the lives of a couple in the midst of a divorce and despite the series’s star power, the show wrapped up its second season in 2019 before being cancelled by ABC.

Murphy Brown (Cancelled)

“Murphy Brown” originally ran for 10 seasons from 1988 to 1998, but in 2018, the series was revived for one final season. The revival didn’t have the same love as the original series and critics called the new episodes “heavy-handed and smug,” so the series was once again cancelled by CBS after a run of 13 episodes.

Veep (Finished)

“Veep” showed off Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s comedic talents in a new way. Sadly, the political series wrapped up after seven seasons on HBO in 2019. But the show will certainly have some staying power in reruns, having earned 17 Emmy Awards, four Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Peabody Award.

Poldark (Finished)

Set during the Revolutionary War, “Poldark” was based on the novels of the same name by Winston Graham. But fans of the books may be disappointed to find out that the series ended after following the events of only the first seven books of the series. The BBC show came to an end in August of 2019 after five seasons.

Modern Family (Finished)

“Modern Family” was one of the most successful sitcoms of the past decade, and it can still be seen in reruns and on streaming services, but the series ended for good in 2020. The show’s eleventh and final season wrapped up on April 8, 2020 after 250 episodes and won a total of 22 Emmy awards during its outstanding run.

iZombie (Finished)

“iZombie” aired on The CW from 2015 to 2019 and came to an end after five successful seasons. The DC series was based on the comic book of the same name and lead actress Rose McIver was praised for her performance as Liv. A review on Rotten Tomatoes reads, “An amusing variation on the zombie trend, iZombie is refreshingly different.”

Elementary (Finished)

“Elementary” was a modern take on the famous tales of fictional detective Sherlock Holmes, and starred Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu. The series, which ran for seven seasons, came to an end in August of 2019. The series was set in New York City and praised by critics for its writing and performances.

The Good Place (Finished)

Michael Schur has produced shows such as “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” so when his latest creation “The Good Place” premiered in 2016, it had everything it needed to become an instant his. The fantasy comedy ran for four seasons and ended in January 2020, but fans of the show might like Schur’s new show “Rutherford Falls,” which is available on the Peacock streaming service.

The Man in the High Castle (Finished)

The Ridley Scott-produced Amazon series had a great run that ended with four seasons in 2019. The dystopian series was based on the 1962 novel of the same name and it quickly became Amazon’s “most-watched” series “since the original series development program began.” The show holds a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so if you haven’t seen it yet, it’s a good choice for binge watching!

The Big Bang Theory (Finished)

“The Big Bang Theory” went the way of other classic television series and quit while it was ahead. The Chuck Lorre produced sitcom ended in 2019 after its twelfth season. Although the show received mixed reviews after its premiere in 2007, the show found its niche a few seasons in and remained one of the top shows on network TV for the rest of its run.

The Affair (Finished)

The incredible HBO drama series “The Affair” explored the emotional ramifications of extramarital relationships. Although the series won the Golden Globe award for Best Television Series in 2015, the show ended after its fifth season. Actress Ruth Wilson requested to leave the show after its fourth season, which received great reviews form critics, including a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.