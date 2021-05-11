The True Cost of TV and Film’s Most Famous Houses

TV and film houses have mesmerized audiences for years, but people forget that these properties are very much real and actually belong to someone in real life. And there are some instances when these famous houses have gone on the market. That’s the good news. The bad news is that these properties cost more than most filmgoers and TV viewers will make in a lifetime. But just in case you were wondering if you could afford an apartment in New York like Rachel and Monica, or a house in San Fransisco like the Tanner family, here’s how much these favorite homes really cost.

"Amityville Horror," $850,000 Public Domain The home from the film “Amityville Horror” is located in Amityville in Long Island, New York. But while the 5,000 square-foot, 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home is worth a measly $850,000, it comes with a bad reputation for being haunted by sinister forces.

"Groundhog’s Day," $645,000 Google Maps In the film “Groundhog Day,” Bill Murray’s character, Phil, was stuck in a time-loop. So, naturally, the Victorian mansion that served as a B&B was seen lots of time throughout the movie. In reality, the property is located in Woodstock, Illinois, and is also used as a B&B. But anyone who wants to own this home would have to pay $645,000.

"A Christmas Story," $150,000 Google Maps This is the home where Ralphie and his parents and brother lived in the classic holiday film “A Christmas Story.” The property is located in Cleveland, Ohio, and was purchased for $150,000. The owner, Brian Jones, opened the property to tourists, and now, up to 6 fans can stay here for $395 a night.

"The Notebook," $1.277 Million New Line Cinema This was the home that Noah built for Allie, the woman he loved in the romantic drama “The Notebook.” The 4,255 square-foot, 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom property is located in Wadmalaw Island, South Carolina, and has an estimated cost of $1.227 million.

"Friends," $3,495 a Month Reddit / saywahh Monica and Rachel lived in a rent-controlled apartment, so they only had to pay $200 a month for their rent on the show “Friends.” Although the interior was filmed in a studio, the exterior is in the West Village at 90 Bedford Street and the building has 22 1-bedroom units. But the rent is approximately $3,500 a month in the building.

"Sex and the City," $9.85 Million Flickr / Sarah Leo Everyone wanted to be Carrie Bradshaw, the writer who lived in a rent-controlled Manhattan apartment in “Sex and the City.” But the building isn’t on the Upper East Side, but in the West Village. And it last sold for a whopping $9.85 million.

"7th Heaven," $875,000 YouTube / Adam Buchanan This 3,795 square-foot home in Santa Monica, California, is known by “7th Heaven” viewers as the Camden house, where Reverend Eric Camden and his wife Annie lived with their children. The 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom house is estimated to be worth at least $875,000.

"Charmed," $1.187 Million Flickr / Foodcore This Victorian home was dubbed Halliwell Manor in the original “Charmed” series, which was about three sister witches who fought demons in San Francisco, California. But the actually property is a Historical Cultural Monument in Los Angeles, California called the Innes House. Although the house isn’t for sale, it’s estimated that its value is approximately $1.187 million.

"Boy Meets World," $1.299 Million Reddit / VCRstillworking “Boy Meets World” character Cory Matthews had some of the best years of his life growing up in this house. Well, not this house exactly. The 2,108 square-foot, 2-bedroom home was used for the exterior shot, but the interior shots were filmed at the CBS studio nearby. The house was sold for $1.299 million in 2017.

"The Big Lebowski," $1.59 Million Google Maps Although this home was featured heavily in “The Big Lebowski,” it’s actually part of a 10,600 square-foot compound that includes 6 1-bedroom cottages in Venice, California. It went on sale for $2.295 million in 2011, but the price dropped down to $1.59 million and was sold a year later.

"Roseanne," $127,800 Flickr / Nikonian Novice The 1990s show, “Roseanne” and its revival series, “The Conners” takes place in the fictional town of Lanford. But the 1,912 square-foot, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home is located in Evansville, Indiana. And only the exterior of the home has been used in both sitcoms. But anyone interested in owning the house would have to pay $127,800.

"The Golden Girls," $3.2 Million YouTube / Daze With Jordan the Lion “The Golden Girls” is a sitcom about four elderly women who live in a house in Miami, Florida. But the 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home isn’t located in Miami or Florida. It’s actually in the Brentwood neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. The property value is $3,206,596, but it’s not on sale.

"Happy Days," $2.9 Million Reddit / espositojoe Although the sitcom “Happy Days” was set in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the exterior shots of the 3,904 square-foot, 6-bedroom, 2-bathroom home are actually located in Los Angeles, California. The interior shots were done at a studio which is only a couple of blocks from the Paramount lot. The current estimate for the property is $2,962,900.

"The Brady Bunch," $3.5 Million CBS Television Distribution Fans of the classic sitcom “The Brady Bunch,” will feel like they’ve been transported back to the 1970s when they gaze at this 2,477 square-foot, 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Los Angeles, California. The house has withstood the test of time and recently sold for $3.5 million.

"The Money Pit," $4.5 Million YouTube / Shawn Elliot “The Money Pit” followed a couple played by Tom Hanks and Shelley Long, who bought a home that needed a ton of repairs. Unlike its movie counterpart, the 8-bedroom, 10-bathroom home in Locus Valley, New York, is not a fixer-upper. In fact, it’s worth $4.5 million.

"Ferris Bueller’s Day Off," $1.06 Million Flickr / Carmen B “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” was a 1980s classic starring Matthew Broderick, and the house seen in the film is located in Highland Park, Illinois. In the film, Ferris describes the house as “very beautiful and cold, and you’re not allowed to touch anything,” sort of like a museum. Well, in 2014, the house sold for approximately $1.06 million.

"The Big Chill," $1.76 Million Wayne C. Moore “The Big Chill” was a film about a group of former college friends who are reunited after learning that one of their friends died. Fans of the film will recall this 5,397 square-foot plantation house that’s located in Beaufort, South Carolina, where the cast sang “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” by The Temptations. But in 2017, the property was sold for $1.76 million.

"Poltergeist," $786,570 20th Century Fox This 2,373 square-foot home may not have any restless spirits, but it did give fans of the horror classic “Poltergeist” some chills when they saw it in theaters. The 4-bedroom, 3-barthroom house is located in Simi Valley, California, and is worth about $786,570.

"Sleepless in Seattle," $2 Million Flickr / tdlucas5000 “Sleepless in Seattle," which starred Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, is a romantic classic, and fans will easily remember this as the 2,200 square-foot floating house that offered a great view of Lake Union in Seattle. But real-life owners Jim and Loretta Healy sold the property for approximately $2 million in 2014.

"Modern Family," $2.15 Million 20th Television The exterior of this 2,792 square-foot home is located on Dunleer Drive in Los Angeles, California, and “Modern Family” fans will instantly recognize it as the Dunphy house. But the sitcom only filmed the exterior of the 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home for the show. The interior shots were done in a studio.

"Full House," $5.3 Million Imgur / VaSimons The exterior of this Victorian house should be familiar to “Full House” fans as it was the home of the fictional Tanner family in both the original series and its spin-off “Fuller House.” The 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom house sold for a whopping $5.3 million in late 2020 and the seller just happened to be Jeff Franklin, the show’s former executive producer. He originally bought the house in 2016 for $4 million.

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," $8.8 Million Reddit / RichPoz Fans of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" will remember this as the mansion that Will Smith’s character lived in with his aunt, uncle and cousins. The interesting thing about this property is that it’s not really in Bel-Air but in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, California. But the 6,438 square-foot, 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom mansion is still lavish and worth $8.8 million.

"American Horror Story: Murder House," $3.2 Million Atlaspix This 10,000 square-foot mansion in Los Angeles, California is famously known as the Murder House because a bunch of unexplained deaths and supernatural phenomenon occurred here, at least, during the first season of “American Horror Story.” In reality, the historic home is not haunted, but the $3.2 million it costs to buy the home has undoubtedly given people a few heart palpitations.

"Six Feet Under," $1.4 Million Flickr / Joseph Voves Does this Los Angeles, California home look familiar? Well, it’s probably because the exterior was used as the home and family business, Fisher & Sons Funeral Home in the hit HBO series “Six Feet Under.” The 6,324 square-foot, 5-bedroom, 2-bathroom home is worth approximately $1,492,000 but it is not a real-life mortuary.

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer," $991,450 Reddit / aoc1986 Fans of the late '90s/early 2000s TV series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” will recognize this 2,296 square-foot, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home of Buffy Sommers, a mystical warrior tasked with getting rid of vampires and other monsters. On the show, the house and the rest of the town collapsed in the final episode, but the house is still standing in real-life and worth $991,450.

"Steel Magnolias," $535,700 Billy Hathorn / Wikimedia Commons The film drama “Steel Magnolias” that starred Sally Field, Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton, and the late Olympia Dukakis took place in Natchitoches, Louisiana. The 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom home is loaded with Southern charm, fancy furniture and tons of memorabilia from the film. But anyone looking to own this historic home will have to fork over $535,700.

"Nights in Rodanthe," $875,000 Reddit / DR650SE This 6-bedroom, 4-bathroom beach house was where Diane Lane and Richard Gere’s characters fell in love in “Nights in Rodanthe.” The 2,933 square-foot property is in Rodanthe, North Carolina. Although the cost of the home is $875,000, it’s currently serving as an inn and is not for sale.

"A Nightmare on Elm Street," $2.1 Million Imgur / chowmaster This home was featured in the 1984 horror film “A Nightmare on Elm Street.” It belonged to the character Nancy Thompson and her mom. But some fans might be disappointed to learn that the home, which is located in Los Angeles, California, is on Genesee Avenue and not Elm Street like in the film. But the 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home did sell for the nightmarishly high price of $2.1 million.

"Sixteen Candles," $1.135 Million Flickr / Jim Larrison Fans of the classic 1984 teen movie, “Sixteen Candles” will recognize this six-bedroom, five-bathroom single home as actress Molly Ringwald’s character Samantha’s onscreen home. It sold in 2018 for $1,135,000.

"Breaking Bad," $230,300 Flickr / Clay Gilliland The AMC TV series “Breaking Bad" which starred Bryan Cranston as high school chemistry teacher Walter White was a total hit with fans. But the house White lived in is also pretty popular with viewers who occasionally visit the property in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Unfortunately, the home sold for about $230,300 and now has a six-foot-high fence to keep fans out.

"Mrs. Doubtfire," $4.15 Million Paul Warburton / Alamy Stock Photo “Mrs. Doubtfire” starred the late Robin Williams as a dad who pretends to be an elderly nanny to spend time with his kids. Located in San Francisco, California, the 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home sold for $4,150,000 in 2016 and offers a breathtaking view of the San Francisco Bay.

"Twilight," $363,000 YouTube / WFMY News 2 “Twilight” fans might remember this as the home Kristen Stewart’s character, Bella Swan, and her dad lived in. The 2,086 square-foot property is located in Saint Helens, Oregon, and last sold for $363,000. It has since been turned into an Airbnb with rooms starting at $330 per night.

"Breakfast at Tiffany’s," $7.4 Million YouTube / Fancy Vlogs By Gab “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” starred Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly, and the exterior of this 2,880 square-foot three-story apartment in New York City was used for the film. The building was originally built in 1910 and was sold in 2015 for a whopping $7,400,000.

"Father of the Bride," $2.3 Million Flickr / Peter M. “Father of the Bride” starred Steve Martin as a dad who was struggling to accept that his little girl was getting married. The 4,397 square-foot home in Alhambra, California, is two stories and comes with a barbecue area, a wet bar and the basketball hoop seen in the film. And anyone who wants it will have to pay a hefty $2,334,684.

"Home Alone," $1.6 Million anarchosyn / Wikimedia Commons “Home Alone” starring Macauley Culkin is a timeless Christmas classic, but the uncredited star of the film was the house, which 8-year-old Kevin was trying to save from two crooks. That was fiction, but in the real world, the 4,243 square-foot home is located in Winnetka, Illinois, and has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. No wonder it has an estimated cost of $1,611,069.

"Grace & Frankie," $15,000,000 Google Maps In the Netflix series “Grace & Frankie,” Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin’s characters live in a 4,000 square-foot beachfront home in San Diego, California. But while it is an actual beach house, it’s located in Malibu, California, and last sold for $15,000,000 in 2006.

"The Exorcist," $1,150,000 Lenka Reznicek via Flickr This 2,800 square-foot, 3-bedroom brick home is in Washington, D.C., which was not where the true events that inspired “The Exorcist” actually happened. The reported supernatural occurrences occurred in a house in St. Louis, Missouri. But everything is an illusion in Hollywood. One thing that wasn’t an illusion was the $1,150,000 someone spent to own this property.

"Scarface," $15 Million Matthew Hoelscher via Flickr In the classic mobster film “Scarface,” Tony Montana’s lavish 10,000 square-foot mansion was in Miami, Florida. The beautiful fortress is actually in Santa Barbara, California, but since the home’s onscreen reputation was so well known, the owner was able to sell it for $12 million.

"Schitt’s Creek," $1.6 Million YouTube The fictional Rosebud Motel was the setting for the sitcom “Schitt’s Creek,” an equally fictional town that the Rose family moved to after suffering some financial setbacks. The 6.7-acre property isn’t a hotel in real-life, but it is a 6-unit apartment. Once the show ended, the property went on sale for $1.6 million.

"Richie Rich," $300 Million Teemu008 via Flickr Remember Richie Rich’s house from “Richie Rich?" The film starred Macaulay Culkin, whose character was a super-rich kid. Well, the film was shot at the 8,000-acre, 250-room Biltmore Mansion in Asheville, North Carolina. It’s owned by the Vanderbilt family and has an estimated value of $300 million.

"Dynasty," $15.2 Million YouTube This 10,200 square-foot, 9-bedroom, 7-bathroom mansion was seen in the original “Dynasty” series. Drama always surrounded the Carrington family in their Colorado home. But the actual mansion is in Pasadena, California, and is worth approximately $15.2 million.

"Grey’s Anatomy," $1.9 Million Google Maps This home will be familiar to fans of the long-running medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy,” which has 17 seasons as of 2021. It’s the home of Meredith Grey, who has had a lot of characters rooming with her over the course of the series. The 2,740 square-foot, 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home is located in Seattle, Washington, and costs about $1.9 million. Ironically, the show is filmed in Los Angeles, California.

"Friday Night Lights," $491,000 Google Maps Coach Taylor’s Texas home on “Friday Night Lights” is a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,846 square-foot property complete with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. And it’s worth $491,000. But while the home on the show is set in a fake Texas town called Dillon, the actual house is in Austin, Texas.

"The Sopranos," $3.4 Million YouTube The exterior shots of scenes of Tony Soprano getting his newspaper in the morning on “The Sopranos” were shot outside this North Caldwell, New Jersey home. The studio built a replica of the home’s interior inside a studio, though. But anyone looking to own the home will have to pay $3.4 million.

"The Goonies," $327,400 Julie Markee via Flickr In “The Goonies,” the family try to keep land developers from destroying their 1,935 square-foot Oregon home. But most of the exterior has remained unchanged and the home is in no danger of being removed. It’s also worth $327,400.

"Scream," $2.82 Million k1ng via Flickr This 5,500 square-foot, 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home is in Tomales, California, and it was instrumental in the setting of the horror flick “Scream.” The 298-acre property is virtually on its own as there aren’t a whole lot of neighbors around. But anyone looking to live here will have to pay $2.82 million.

"10 Things I Hate About You," $1,655,925 Google Maps Fans of the 1990s film “10 Things I Hate About You,” will recognize this 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom property as the home of actress Julia Stiles’ character Kat Stratford. But only a die-hard fan of the rom-com would be willing to pay $1,655,925 for the house, which is located in Tacoma, Washington.

"The Holiday," $9,276,147 YouTube “The Holiday” was a lovable Christmas rom-com. In the movie, Kate Winslet’s character, Amanda ends up staying in this 10,324 square-foot, 7-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom mansion for a while. But in real life, you will have to win the lottery to afford this house, as it's worth a whopping $9,276,147.

"Sabrina the Teenage Witch," $608,400 Panoramio via Pinterest Fans of the 1990s series “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” know that this is the home of Melissa Joan Hart’s character Sabrina Spellman, a witch who lives with her aunts and a cat named Salem. Although the show took place in the fake town of Westbridge, Massachusetts, the property is in Freehold, New Jersey and is worth $608,400.