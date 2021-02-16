These Colorized Photos Make Historical Events Truly Come Alive

A good photographer can make any photograph stand out whether they're shot in color or black and white. But back in the 1960s, a color photograph was a bit unusual. So, when most people see a black and white photo, they automatically think there’s something historical about it. And in some cases, they are! But the photos on this list depict a precious moment in time that truly comes alive thanks to the power of colorization. These turn-of-the-century photographs depict a time before modern technology and many modern conveniences, but they look as vibrant as if they were taken yesterday.

Flipping Burgers, 1938 Reddit/photojacker Flipping burgers for minimum wage is by no means a modern construct. This photo shows a young Black man flipping burgers at a fast food joint in 1938 while his supervisor watches on the far left.

Mark Twain, 1900 Reddit/RankoAugust This photo of Mark Twain was taken in 1900, but Twain wasn’t his real name. He was actually born Samuel Clemens, but used Twain as a pseudonym. He was best known as a travel writer and as the man who wrote "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”

Girls Deliver Ice Blocks, 1918 Dana Keller via Reddit Ice block delivery is a man’s job? Says who? These gals are putting their muscles to it and moving large blocks of ice from what looks like a carriage, proving that women are just as valuable to the work force as men in a time when that wasn't common knowledge.

Country Store, 1939 Imgur/henriksen1 This photo of a country store in Gordonton, North Carolina, was taken in July of 1939. The colorization of this black and white picture makes the signs on the outside of the store look far more vibrant, as are the folks sitting on the front porch waiting for a customer to drive in.

Helen Keller and Charlie Chaplin, 1918 Imgur/Silbonito Helen Keller, who was both blind, deaf, and mute, used her hands to get to know comedic actor Charlie Chaplin’s face in 1918. Keller was also considered an advocate for deaf and blind people and she wrote several books in her lifetime.

British Soldiers, 1939 Reddit British soldiers were snapped returning from the war in 1939. But regardless of whether the photo is in black and white or in color, the joy these men feel at being home is evident in their eyes and their pearly white smiles.

Lee Harvey Oswald, 1963 Reddit This photo of Lee Harvey Oswald was taken in 1963 and it shows the man being taken in for questioning before his trial. Oswald became infamous for being the guy who shot President John F. Kennedy.

The Hindenburg Disaster, 1937 Reddit/unidan The Hindenburg airship went up in flames when it touched the mooring mast in Lakehurst, New Jersey. This led to the deaths of 36 crewmembers and passengers, including a ground crewmember on May 6, 1937. Ironically, 62 of the 97 people aboard did survive.

Times Square, 1947 Reddit/photojacker This colored photo of Times Square in New York City, shows what this iconic tourist spot was like back in 1947. While it certainly doesn’t have as many of the glittering lights that it has today, it was already showing great potential.

Madison Square Park, 1900 Reddit Anyone who thinks that Madison Square Park in New York City is posh today will realize that it had been like that since around the 1900s. This colorized photo shows ladies walking on the sidewalk on the outskirts of the park, while some gentlemen wait in horse drawn carriages to taxi passengers around.

Lou Gehrig, 1939 Reddit/ExtraNoise If Lou Gehrig looks sad in this photo, it’s because he is. This photo was snapped on July 4, 1939, shortly after he gave his retirement speech from baseball. Gehrig had contracted ALS and ultimately lost his life to the disease in 1941.

Big Jay McNeely, 1953 Reddit/Maklo_Never_Forget Big Jay McNeely was photographed in 1953 doing what he did best. The American rhythm and blues saxophonist was driving people wild at the Olympic Auditorium with his impressive music skills. Of course, Big Jay wasn’t his real name. It was Cecil James McNeely.

Clint Eastwood, 1962 Reddit/holyshtitsjonhawkns No. This isn’t actor Scott Eastwood. It’s actually his father, Clint Eastwood. You know, the guy who did all those westerns back in the day? That might explain why he’s looking all handsome while checking his gun to see if there are any bullets in it.

The Brooklyn Bridge, 1904 Reddit They say that the more things change, the more they stay the same. Well, that certainly seems to be true in this photo of the Brooklyn Bridge in New York that was taken in 1904. While the massive skyline we’ve come to expect was still in its infancy, the bridge was a symbol of the great things that were still to come.

The Dust Bowl, 1939 Reddit/ExtraNoise This photograph was taken during the Dust Bowl, a time when horrible dust storms and drought laid waste to the American prairie’s agriculture. The colorized photo shows a farmer from Oklahoma and his family sitting on a carriage looking on with concern over their plight.

Washington, D.C. Gas Station, 1924 Reddit Gas stations have come a long way since 1924. This photo was taken in the 1920s and shows a group of guys waiting as a man prepares to fill the gas tank. And in those days, gas stations were called filling stations.

Louis Armstrong, 1946 Reddit/danarkeller Louis Armstrong was snapped practicing with his musical instrument backstage. Armstrong was a trumpeter and a vocalist among other things. Some of his genres included Dixieland and jazz. He was also known as Satch and Satchmo.

President Lincoln, 1862 Reddit The Battle of Antietam was a battle fought on September 17, 1862 during the American Civil War. It was also known as the Battle of Sharpsburg. And this photo shows President Lincoln, Major General McClernand and Allan Pinkerton at base camp.

Louis Armstrong in Egypt, 1961 Reddit/GratefulD86 Once again, Louis Armstrong graces our presence on this list. And this time, he’s showing his romantic side as he plays the trumpet for his beloved wife, Lucille, in front of the pyramids and Sphinx in Cairo, Egypt in 1961.

A Car Crash, Circa 1921 Reddit/AlleyBarber This car crash was photographed in Washington, D.C. circa 1921. The passenger seems shocked, but unharmed. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the front bumper of this classic vehicle. There also seems to be some side damage, too.

Lumber Worker, 1939 Reddit/zuzahin What does a lumber worker do when he’s married and unemployed? Apparently, he takes his shirt off and smokes a pipe. He doesn’t seem very upset, unlike his wife in the background who’s wondering how they’re going to make ends meet.

Albert Einstein, 1939 Reddit/LilBadApple Everyone knows Albert Einstein was one of the greatest theoretical scientists in history, but most people don’t realize that he had some pretty nice legs. This photo was taken of Einstein wearing shorts while crossing his legs in Long Island beach.

Easter Eggs for Hitler, Unknown Reddit While the exact date of this photo is unknown, it did happen during WWII. And these soldiers are eagerly celebrating Easter by making an explosive Easter Egg basket for none other than the Nazi leader, Adolph Hitler.

Gassed in Virginia, 1942 Jack Delano Colorized by Ryan Urban It might look like this soldier is in the middle of a terrible war, but Sergeant George Camblair is actually in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, practicing with his gas mask on in case the real thing happens.