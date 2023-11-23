Unplanned Award Show Moments That Were Cringey and Embarrassing

Award shows are full of surprises and sometimes even embarrassing moments. While celebrities look fancy on the red carpet, the best part of any award ceremony is the parts that are unplanned and unexpected. From slip-ups and fashion disasters to funny speeches and unexpected interruptions, award shows always keep us entertained. Let's take a look at some of these memorable moments that might make you laugh or cringe!

Kanye West and Taylor Swift: “Imma Let You Finish” at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards

Getty Images

Here's a moment we won't forget! At the 2009 MTV VMAs, Kanye West went on stage and stopped Taylor Swift's speech to say that Beyoncé should have won instead. He even said, "Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!" It was embarrassing, but Taylor went on to win many, many more awards, and Kanye said sorry later on.

John Travolta Calls Idina Menzel “Adele Dazeem" at the 2014 Academy Awards

ABC

Idina Menzel has a great voice, but John Travolta didn't say her name right at the 2014 Oscars. Instead of Idina Menzel, he called her "Adele Dazeem." It was quite a mix-up! But don't worry, the next year, Idina got her chance to host the Oscars and made a joke about it, calling John "Glom Bazinga".

Jennifer Lawrence Takes a Stumble at the 2013 Academy Awards

Getty Images

Oops! Even famous people fall sometimes. Jennifer Lawrence, from the "Hunger Games" movies, tripped while going up to get her Oscar for "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 2013 Oscars. But she laughed it off and made a joke about it. She said she was supposed to kick her dress while walking, but she forgot. It's okay, Jennifer, we all have those moments!

Ricky Gervais Talks About Hollywood at the 2020 Golden Globes

Getty Images

Ricky Gervais is a funny man who has hosted the Golden Globes five times. In 2020, he made jokes about Hollywood. He told the award winners not to give political speeches. He said they shouldn't tell people what to do because they're not experts. Ricky also talked about different topics like the lack of different kinds of people in Hollywood, Jeffrey Epstein, and even Isis. He even plugged his show "After Life" during his speech.

Madonna Gets Yanked Downstairs at the 2015 BRIT Awards

ABC

Even big stars like Madonna can have embarrassing moments on stage. While performing "Living For Love" at the 2015 BRIT Awards, her cape got pulled off by a dancer before it was supposed to. She fell backward off the steps, and it looked painful! But Madonna handled it like a pro, taking a moment to regroup before continuing with her performance.

Beyoncé and Sean Paul’s Backtrack Malfunctions at the 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards

Getty Images

Even the amazing Beyoncé has had awkward moments at award shows. While performing "Baby Boy" with Sean Paul at the 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards, there were problems with the backing track. The same line kept repeating, but Beyoncé stayed cool. She waved to the audience, asked how they were doing, and later they did a re-take for the performance.

Taylor Swift Thinks She Won Another Grammy at the 2014 Grammys

ABC

Oops, talk about a mix-up! At the 2014 Grammys, Taylor Swift thought she won Album of the Year when Alicia Keys was announcing the winner. She had a surprised look on her face before realizing the honor went to Daft Punk. It was a moment of confusion, but Taylor has won many Grammy awards since then!

Nicki Minaj Clapback at Miley Cyrus at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards

MTV

During her acceptance speech for Best Hip-Hop Video at the 2015 MTV VMAs, Nicki Minaj used the opportunity to respond to Miley Cyrus. Miley had made some not-so-nice comments about Nicki in the press. Nicki said, "And now back to this b---h that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press—Miley, what's good?" It was a sassy moment!

Michael Jackson Thought He Won an Award that Doesn’t Exist at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards

Getty Images

The legendary Michael Jackson had a funny moment at the 2002 MTV VMAs. When Britney Spears wished him a happy birthday and called him the "artist of the millennium," Michael went on stage to accept an award that didn't exist. He thought he was receiving the "Artist of the Millennium" award, but it turns out there was no such award. We were all fooled!

Sofia Vergara Stands on a Pedestal at the 2014 Emmy Awards

Getty Images

At the 2014 Emmy Awards, Sofia Vergara made a memorable moment. While the Television Academy's chairman was giving a speech, Sofia struck a pose on a pedestal. The chairman said that what matters is giving viewers something compelling to watch, and Sofia certainly gave us something to watch with her beauty and humor!

Anne Hathaway and James Franco Hosting the 2011 Academy Awards

Getty Images

Sometimes hosting the Oscars doesn't go as smoothly as planned. In 2011, Anne Hathaway and James Franco co-hosted, but their chemistry didn't quite click. Anne had lots of energy, while James seemed more laid-back. One cringey moment was when James dressed up as Marilyn Monroe. Despite the awkwardness, it was still a big night for James as he was nominated for Best Actor.

The Pussycat Dolls' Melody Shows Up Late to Performance at the 2006 American Music Awards

MTV

During The Pussycat Dolls' performance of "Buttons" at the 2006 American Music Awards, something went wrong. Melody Thornton showed up on stage late with only 40 seconds left in the song and ended up singing over Nicole Scherzinger's vocals. In an interview in 2019, Thornton revealed she felt "worthless" while in the group, which might have affected the performance.

Jennifer Lopez Falls While Performing at the 2009 American Music Awards

MTV

Jennifer Lopez is not just a great singer, but also an amazing dancer. During her performance of "Louboutins" at the 2009 American Music Awards, she tried a stunt but ended up falling on her butt. However, she quickly got up and finished the number with even more energy. Her professionalism was impressive!

Angelina Jolie and Her Brother James Haven Kiss at the 2000 Academy Awards

Getty Images

Angelina Jolie won Best Supporting Actress at the 2000 Academy Awards, but it was her kiss with her brother, James Haven, that got people talking. They kissed on the lips on the red carpet, and Angelina mentioned her brother lovingly during her acceptance speech. While it may seem strange to some, they just have a close bond.

Lil Mama Shows Up to Jay-Z and Alicia Keys' Performance at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards

Getty Images

The 2009 MTV VMAs had many memorable moments, including Lil Mama joining Jay-Z and Alicia Keys' performance of "Empire State of Mind" without being invited. She ended up posing with them at the end of the song. Lil Mama later apologized, saying she got caught up in the moment. The song is quite inspiring, so can you blame her?

Man Streaks During Elizabeth Taylor's Introduction at the 1974 Academy Awards

Getty Images

At the 1974 Academy Awards, there was an unexpected interruption during David Niven's introduction of Elizabeth Taylor. A naked man ran across the stage, making a peace sign. Niven and Taylor handled the situation gracefully, and Taylor even joked that it was a tough act to follow. The streaker later gained some attention for his artwork and activism.

Jacqueline Bisset’s Acceptance Speech at the 2014 Golden Globes

Getty Images

Sometimes winning an award can be a big surprise. When Jacqueline Bisset won Best Supporting Actress at the 2014 Golden Globes, her speech was a bit unusual. She accidentally said a bad word and then quoted her mother by saying, "Go to hell and don't come back." At least she finally won her first Golden Globe after being nominated five times.

Katy Perry Keeps Falling at the 2008 MTV Latin America Awards

Getty Images

During her performance of "I Kissed a Girl" at the 2008 MTV Latin America Awards, Katy Perry had quite the memorable moment. After jumping into a big pink cake, she slipped on the icing and couldn't get back up. It was so slippery that even with help from her guitarist, she fell four times. In the end, she had to crawl away.

Nicole Kidman’s Clapping at the 2017 Academy Awards

ABC

After the 2017 Academy Awards, Nicole Kidman got attention for her unique way of clapping. People noticed it looked like a seal clapping and started making memes about it. Kidman explained that she was trying to protect her expensive rings from getting damaged. It may have been awkward, but at least she was clapping!

Man Appears Behind Neil Patrick Harris at the 2013 Emmy Awards

ABC

During Neil Patrick Harris' second time hosting the Emmys, a random man appeared behind him on stage. The man seemed clueless that an award show was happening and quickly walked offstage. To this day, it's still unclear if it was planned. It turns out the man was Paul Greenberg, a writer for the award show. You'd think he would have known better!

Miguel Falls on a Fan at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards

MTV

While performing "Adorn" at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards, Miguel had a mishap. He tried to jump from one part of the stage to another, but ended up falling on some fans. It looked like it hurt! Fortunately, everyone was okay. Miguel even met one of the fans he landed on and they became friends despite the unexpected encounter.

Joe Jonas Falls and Injures His Hand at the 2007 American Music Awards

Getty Images

During their performance of "SOS" at the 2007 American Music Awards, the Jonas Brothers had a grand entrance with shattering glass panels. However, Joe Jonas tripped over one of the panels and cut his hand on the broken glass. But he didn't let a little cut stop him. Joe quickly recovered and finished the song, showing his rock and roll spirit.

Sam Smith Messes Up an Ian McKellen Quote at the 2016 Academy Awards

Getty Images

Winning an Oscar is a big moment, and when Sam Smith won Best Original Song, they dedicated it to the LGBT community and quoted Sir Ian McKellen. However, Sam actually misquoted him. McKellen was referring to a specific Oscar category, not all Oscars. McKellen defended and congratulated Sam on Twitter to clear up any confusion.

Seth McFarlane Offends People at the 2013 Academy Awards

Getty Images

In 2013, Seth McFarlane hosted the Oscars and some of his jokes didn't go over well. Many people found his humor sexist, especially his opening number called "We Saw Your Boobs". Though some viewers were offended, the show's ratings went up and Seth was even invited to host again the following year.

Chrissy Teigen’s Crying Face at the 2015 Golden Globes

ABC

Chrissy Teigen's crying face when her husband John Legend won an award became a popular meme. After it went viral, she jokingly tweeted about it, saying she didn't practice her cry face. Years later, the meme still continues to be shared and have its moment in pop culture.

“La La Land” and “Moonlight” Best Picture Mix-Up at the 2017 Academy Awards

Getty Images

At the 2017 Academy Awards, there was a mix-up during the announcement of the Best Picture winner. Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were given the wrong envelope, causing them to mistakenly announce "La La Land" as the winner. After a brief confusion, it was revealed that "Moonlight" was the actual winner. It was an unforgettable and surprising moment.

David Letterman Makes a Bad Joke at the 1995 Academy Awards

ABC

Hosting award shows can be tough, and not every joke lands. David Letterman hosted the 1995 Oscars and started with a confusing joke involving Oprah, Uma, and Keanu. It left many viewers scratching their heads, unsure of the punchline. Sometimes humor doesn't always translate well on a big stage.

Leonardo DiCaprio Made a Face at Lady Gaga at the 2016 Golden Globes

ABC

During the 2016 Golden Globes, there was a moment between Leonardo DiCaprio and Lady Gaga that went viral. Lady Gaga walked past Leo to accept her award, and he appeared to make a cringing face. DiCaprio later clarified that he was caught off guard and didn't know who was passing by him. It was just a simple misunderstanding.

Faith Hill’s Reaction to Carrie Underwood’s Win at the 2006 Country Music Awards

ABC

At the 2006 Country Music Awards, Faith Hill appeared to be unhappy when she lost the Female Vocalist of the Year award to Carrie Underwood. Hill's smile quickly turned into a frown, and she was caught on camera saying "WHAT." Fans thought she was upset about losing, but Hill clarified on her website that she would never disrespect another musician and acknowledged Underwood's talent.

Rob Lowe Sings With Snow White at the 1989 Academy Awards

ABC

Hollywood star Rob Lowe delivered an interesting performance at the 1989 Oscars. He sang alongside an actress dressed as Snow White, and it received mixed reviews. The performance was the idea of Grease's producer, Allan Carr, but it didn't go well with the audiences or Disney, who didn't authorize the use of the Snow White character.

Nicki Minaj’s Wardrobe Malfunction at the 2014 MTV Music Video Awards

Getty Images

During her performance of "Bang Bang" with Ariana Grande and Jessie J at the 2014 MTV VMAs, Nicki Minaj experienced a wardrobe malfunction. She struggled to zip up her black dress and took the stage with it open, holding it up while rapping. Unfortunately, she wasn't wearing any underwear, adding to the unexpected mishap.

Britney Spears’ Strange Performance at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards

Getty Images

Britney Spears' 2007 VMA performance of "Gimme More" didn't go as smoothly as her previous performances. She seemed distracted and her dancing was off rhythm. Many believed it would be a comeback moment, but instead, critics declared her career was over. However, Britney proved them wrong when she delivered a sensational performance at the 2016 VMAs, making a triumphant return.

Lady Gaga’s Meat Dress at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards

Getty Images

Lady Gaga is known for her unique sense of style, and one of her most memorable outfits is the infamous meat dress. While accepting the Album of the Year award for "The Fame" at the 2010 VMAs, she shocked everyone by wearing a dress made of meat. The dress sparked mixed reviews but remains a significant moment in her career. It is currently displayed at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Nicole Kidman Ignores Rami Malek at the 2019 Golden Globes

ABC

At the 2019 Golden Globes, Nicole Kidman presented Rami Malek with the award for Best Drama for "Bohemian Rhapsody." However, during the exchange, Kidman turned away from Malek as he accepted the award. He touched her back, hoping she would face him. Kidman later explained that she didn't feel his hand because they are good friends. They shared a laugh about it after it went viral.

Natalie Portman Points Out the All-Male Best Director Nominees at the 2018 Golden Globes

Getty Images

Natalie Portman didn't shy away from addressing the lack of diversity in the Best Director nominees at the 2018 Golden Globes. While presenting the award with Ron Howard, she remarked, "Here are the all-male nominees." Portman maintained a serious expression while her co-presenter laughed. Portman deserves credit for speaking her mind.

Miley Cyrus’ Twerking at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards

MTV

Remember when Miley Cyrus broke away from her "Hannah Montana" image? At the 2013 VMAs, she performed with Robin Thicke, wearing a flesh-toned latex outfit and twerking on stage. The performance received criticism and complaints, but hey, that's just Miley being Miley.

Björk Lays an Egg While Wearing a Swan Dress at the 2001 Academy Awards

Getty Images

Björk made a lasting impression at the 2001 Oscars with her iconic swan dress. As if that wasn't enough, she even laid an egg! She placed a few eggs in her dress to complete the swan theme, and when the cameras were on her, she laid the eggs. It was a campy and unforgettable moment.

Elinor Burkett Rushes to the Stage at the 2009 Academy Awards

Getty Images

Kanye West isn't the only one to rush the stage during an acceptance speech. At the 2009 Oscars, Elinor Burkett, a member of the production crew for the winning documentary "Music by Prudence," interrupted the acceptance speech of producer Roger Ross Williams. Burkett rushed the stage and started giving her own speech, but Williams handled it professionally.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Acceptance Speech at the 1998 Academy Awards

Getty Images

During her Best Actress win for "Shakespeare in Love" at the 1998 Oscars, Gwyneth Paltrow gave a lengthy and emotional acceptance speech. She thanked numerous people, including the Academy, fellow nominees, her family, and her agent. While some called it a lengthy speech, Paltrow didn't forget to express her gratitude.

Kristie Alley’s Uncouth Joke at the 1991 Emmy Awards

Getty Images

When Macaulay Culkin presented the Best Actress in a Comedy Series award to Kristie Alley at the 1991 Emmys, the adorable moment took an unexpected turn. Alley made an uncouth joke, thanking her then-husband, Parker Stevenson, saying he had given her "the big one" for the past eight years. The joke may have been a bit too much for the young Culkin.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Jennifer Aniston in the Same Room at the 2009 Academy Awards

Getty Images

In 2005, the world was surprised when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ended their marriage. Perhaps Pitt's "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" co-star, Angelina Jolie, wasn't as shocked. Four years later, at the Oscars, things were still awkward between Pitt and Aniston. Pitt and Jolie sat in the front row while Aniston presented an award. As Aniston walked off stage, Pitt and Jolie smiled and clapped. Aniston joined her date, John Mayer, creating a unique moment at the event.