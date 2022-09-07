Where Are They Now? “90 Day Fiancé” Stars

"90 Day Fiancé" gained a lot of fans in 2020. After binge-watching every episode of the TLC series and its spin-offs, "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" and "90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined" you're probably wondering if the couples that got married ended up staying together.

Even though their courtship was short, a lot of the couples who got married in just 90 days are still together and have even started families! Find out below if the drama was too much to handle for some couples, or if they really did end up living happily ever after.

Paola and Russ, Then

TLC

Russ and Paola are a season one couple that everyone loves to keep dibs on. The two met in Paolo’s home country of Colombia and married in Russ’s hometown of Oklahoma City in 2013. While Russ was initially concerned about Paola’s revealing sense of style, through the years they proved that love can always find a way.

Paola and Russ, Now

Instagram / paola_mayfield

Russ and Paola are still together, despite the couples’ frequent career changes. Russ gave up his engineering job shortly after their marriage and Paola recently became a professional wrestler. The couple has one son who was born in 2019 and Paola has dual citizenship between the United States and Colombia.

Alan and Kirlyam, Then

TLC

Alan met his wife Kirlyam while he was doing missionary work in her hometown in the country of Brazil. While it seemed unclear during their episode if the couple would be able to make things work due to Alan’s Mormon values, the couple happily married in 2013.

Alan and Kirlyam, Now

Instagram / alandesigned

Alan and Kirlyam are still together today and have added two children to their growing family. But with the ups have come some downs. Kirlyam was briefly stuck in Brazil while visiting family in March of 2020, which caused the couple to be separated for an extended period of time.

Danielle and Mohamed, Then

TLC

Danielle Mullins met Mohamed Jbali, who is 15 years her junior, in an online chatroom before the Tunisia native Mohamed moved to Ohio. Their relationship, which wasn’t exactly on firm footing to begin with, proved to be on rocky grounds when Danielle found out that Mohamed had lied to her about having a steady job, and things didn’t get much better from there.

Danielle and Mohamed, Now

TLC

Shortly after marrying Danielle, Mohamed moved to Florida to begin a relationship with another woman, which angered Danielle so much that she began to try to get Mohamed deported. The couple continued communicating with each other, but nothing proves that they are separated better than Danielle’s appearance on the spin-off “90 Day: The Single Life.”

Brett and Daya, Then

TLC

This season two couple also met each other online before tying the knot in 2015. Brett Otto, a Washington native, fell for Daya De Arce, who is from the Philippines, despite his mother’s disapproval. The two lived in Brett’s apartment with his two roommates for a while before finding their own place to start their lives together.

Brett and Daya, Now

TLC

Brett and Daya are still together and the happy couple welcomed a baby girl named Isabella to their lives in 2017. The couple also showed up on the spin-off “90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined” in 2020, which also featured an appearance from Brett’s older daughter from a previous marriage, proving that their blended family is here to stay.

Cassia and Jason, Then

TLC

Jason Hitch, an Army veteran and frugal reseller, met Cássia on Facebook before she moved from Brazil to the United States. Besides a 15-year age gap, the couple didn’t seem to have much in common, but that didn’t stop them from tying the knot and trying to make their relationship work.

Cassia and Jason, Now

Instagram / cassia__tavares

Jason and Cássia separated in 2017 and officially divorced in 2018. After going their separate ways, Cássia remarried to a personal trainer named Giuseppe in February of 2021 and Jason passed away due to COVID-19 complications in December of 2021 at 45 years old.

Alexei and Loren, Then

TLC

Alexei and Loren met in Alexei’s native country while Loren was traveling to Israel where he worked as a medic. The season three couple had incredible chemistry and spent a year in a long-distance relationship after their meeting. They then got married in both the United States and Israel, and their love story didn’t stop there.

Alexei and Loren, Now

Instagram / alex_brovarnik

Today, the couple lives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and they are often seen together on the series’ spin-offs like “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?,” “90 Day Fiancé: What Now?” and “90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk.” The two seem happier than ever and welcomed their first baby in 2020, and their second in 2021. Loren even has a third baby on the way!

Kyle and Noon, Then

TLC

Kyle Huckabee met Bajaree “Noon” Boonma on Facebook while he was researching for an upcoming trip to Thailand and after they met in person, it was clear that love was in the air. Noon moved to New Orleans to be with Kyle and the two got married in a Buddhist temple. Even through Kyle’s difficult relationship with his mother, Noon proved that she could be a supportive and loving partner for him.

Kyle and Noon, Now

Instagram / its_noon_all_day

Kyle and Noon are still together and currently reside in Portland, Oregon with their dog and two cats. Kyle’s mother passed away in 2020 and Noon shared some heartfelt words about her on Instagram including, “It is hard to accept that someone you love is gone forever. What you can do is keeping all the good memories in your heart and don’t forget life is short.”

Aleksandra and Josh, Then

TLC

Aleksandra met Josh while he was working on a Mormon missionary trip in Prague and she was studying in the area. She had some wild ways, but Josh convinced her to change her lifestyle and convert to Mormonism. He later traveled to Aleksandra’s native Russia to propose to her and the two tied the knot in 2015.

Aleksandra and Josh, Now

Instagram / strobellight

Aleksandra and Josh are still jet setting, but now they are traveling the world with their two children in tow! Josh attended medical school in Australia before transferring to a university in Louisiana, where Aleksandra and their children reside with him.

Anfisa and Jorge, Then

TLC

Jorge Nava met Russian-native Anfisa Arkipchenko on Facebook before they began their tumultuous relationship in season four. The expensive European vacation that the two took together to begin their relationship would set the tone for the rest of their courtship, as money always seemed to be an issue between the two of them. Anfisa was interested in Jorge providing for her, but even after he showed that he wouldn't do that, the two tied the knot anyways.

Anfisa and Jorge, Now

Instagram / anfisanava_

Jorge and Anfisa were separated shortly after their wedding due to Jorge’s jail sentence for possession of illicit substances. The two were officially divorced in 2020 after Jorge’s release and have both moved on with their lives. Anfisa is a fitness influencer and personal trainer and Jorge has two children with his current girlfriend.

Lowo and Narkyia, Then

TLC

Narkyia Lathan met Olulowo “Lowo” Shodipe on an online dating site but their relationship ran into issues when it became clear that Lowo had lied about where he lived and the fact that the mother of his son was still alive. Narkiya’s friends wondered if Lowo was trying to scam her, and the two ultimately broke up when Narkiya found out that Lowo was trying to rekindle his romance with another woman.

Lowo and Narkyia, Now

Instagram / lowoshow

This relationship may have seem destined for failure, but Narkiya and Lowo later got married and had a daughter together, who was born in 2020. The two often post pictures of each other on their social media, proving to everyone that their love is still alive.

Chantel and Pedro, Then

TLC

Chantel met Pedro while she was visiting the Dominican Republic and the two were introduced by a Spanish teacher. After a few subsequent visits, Pedro proposed, but both of their families had problems with the couple’s situation. Chantel told her parents that Pedro was on a student travel visa while Pedro’s family expected him to send them money while he was in the United States, but that didn’t stop the couple from walking down the aisle.

Chantel and Pedro, Now

TLC

Chantel and Pedro were the first “90 Day Fiancé” couple to get their own spin-off series, “The Family Chantel,” which premiered in 2019. But after four seasons of their show it was confirmed in 2022 that the couple had filed for divorce after six years of marriage. It seems like both parties have already moved on and have new prospective love interests.

Andrei and Elizabeth, Then

TLC

Elizabeth and Andrei met in Dublin, where Andrei was living at the time. Although Elizabeth’s parents disapproved of Andrei’s controlling nature and refused to financially support them, the couple got married sooner than planned so Andrei could begin working in the United States.

Andrei and Elizabeth, Now

Instagram / elizabethpotthast

Elizabeth and Andrei are still together today and have appeared on a few episodes of the spin-off series “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.” They welcomed their first baby in January 2019 and in March 2022, they announced that they were expecting another child.

David and Evelyn, Then

TLC

Evelyn and David met on Facebook and started a relationship after finding out that they both came from religious Christian backgrounds. Although David, who lived in Spain, was 27 when they met, Evelyn was just 18 during their courtship. The two tied the knot in 2017, despite some drama about their differing views on marriage.

David and Evelyn, Now

Getty Images

Evelyn appeared on television again in 2019 to compete on “American Idol” and made it to the Top 14 of the season. The couple moved to Los Angeles that year to work on her music career, but in November 2021, the couple announced that they were filing for divorce.

Luis and Molly, Then

TLC

Molly Hopkins met Luis Mendez in his home country of the Dominican Republic and became engaged after just two months of knowing each other. Luis, who is 15 years younger than Molly, didn’t get along with her two daughters, disliked life in Georgia and nearly left before ultimately marrying Molly.

Luis and Molly, Now

TLC

Molly and Luis’s relationship didn’t last long as Molly filed for divorce only six months after the couple’s wedding. Luis remarried quickly after their divorce while Molly shifted her focus to her business, LiviRae Lingerie, which is a line of undergarments for curvy women.

Aika and Josh, Then

TLC

Josh and Aika met on a dating app and Josh soon traveled to the Philippines to meet her. But their relationship hit a bump in the road when Josh pressured Aika to start a modeling career and she requested that he have a reverse vasectomy procedure. Despite the setbacks, the couple married in Las Vegas.

Aika and Josh, Now

Instagram / josh.and.aika

Josh and Aika are pretty quiet about the current status of their relationship, but according to their joint Instagram page, they are still happily married. They currently reside together in Arizona and seem to still be living in wedded bliss.

Ashley and Jay, Then

TLC

Ashley Martson and Jay Smith met in Jay’s home country of Jamaica while she was vacationing in the area and the two kept in touch on social media after their initial meeting. During her next visit, Jay proposed and the couple initially planned to get married in Pennsylvania but later changed the location to Las Vegas.

Ashley and Jay, Now

TLC

Ashley and Jay initially split up in 2019 after Ashley found out that Jay was active on Tinder, but the couple reconciled. They split up again for good in 2020 and their divorce was finalized in 2021. They have since gone their separate ways and Ashley is now a hair stylist while Jay is a tattoo artist.

Colt and Larissa, Then

TLC

Colt Johnson met Larissa dos Santos Lima on a dating website before meeting up in Mexico. After spending just 11 days together, Colt proposed and Larissa soon traveled to Las Vegas to live with Colt. The couple married in the summer of 2018, but it would prove to not last very long.

Colt and Larissa, Now

TLC

Colt filed for divorce about six months after his marriage to Larissa, which may have had something to do with Larisa’s domestic violence charges that year. Colt later appeared on “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” with Jess Caroline, who he later cheated on her with Vanessa Guerra, his current wife. Larissa is currently single and completely off of social media.

Asuelu and Kalani, Then

TLC

Kalani Faagata from Orange County, California męt Asuelu Pulaa in his native country of Samoa while she was staying at the resort he was working at. Kalani became pregnant during this trip and gave birth to the couple’s first son in January of 2018. Then Asuelu moved to the United States to begin the couple’s K-1 visa process and Kalani found out that she was once again pregnant.

Asuelu and Kalani, Now

TLC

After marrying in 2018, Kalani and Asuelu welcomed their second son in May of 2019. The couple appeared on “90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk” and “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” and are still legally married, but fans have noticed that the couple has stopped following each other on social media, which might point to signs that the couple may not still be happily together.

Eric and Leida, Then

TLC

Eric Rosenbrook met Leida Cohen on an international dating site before she picked up her life and moved to Wisconsin to live with him. As one of the more drama-fueled couples of season six, Eric and Leida raised a lot of concerns from viewers, especially regarding Leida’s treatment of Eric’s teenage daughter. After verbal threats and abuse allegations, it’s a wonder that these two are still together.

Eric and Leida, Now

TLC

That’s right, Eric and Leida are still married, but it hasn’t been without more drama. Leida was granted a four-year restraining order against Eric’s daughter in 2019 and the couple mostly keeps a low profile on social media after telling the world via Instagram, “We are never going to do this again. I didn’t know that they were going to portray us that bad.”

Emily and Sasha, Then

TLC

Emily Larina and Alexander “Sasha” Larin met in Russia while Emily was working as an English teacher and Sasha was working as a personal trainer. The two began their relationship in Russia and had a son together before moving to the United States to get married. Emily’s family didn’t love the way Sasha treated her after her pregnancy, but the couple tied the knot anyways.

Emily and Sasha, Now

Instagram / emily.larina

Emily and Sasha moved back to Russia permanently after their wedding and seemed to have a happy life there until March of 2022, when Emily and their son David returned to the United States without Sasha. But the couple maintains that this was due to unrest in the country and they are still happily married.

Juliana and Michael, Then

TLC

42-year-old Michael Jessen met 23-year-old Juliana Custodio while on a yacht party in Croatia. Juliana’s tourist visa to the United States was initially declined, which encouraged them to try for a K-1 visa. Despite some trepidation from Michael’s family, the two tied the knot and their wedding ceremony was even officiated by Michael’s ex-wife.

Juliana and Michael, Now

Instagram / julianacustodiooo

In October 2021, Michael announced that he and Juliana had split up, calling their relationship a “Covid-19 casualty.” But more shockingly, Juliana announced on social media that she was pregnant with her new boyfriend’s child just a month after the separation. Their divorce was finalized in 2022.

Syngin and Tania, Then

TLC

Tania Maduro met Syngin Colchester in South Africa after a date she had with a man she connected with on a dating app didn’t work out. The couple stayed in South Africa for four months before moving to the United States. Although the couple had a lot of differences and Tania was unsure of their future together, the couple went through with their wedding.

Syngin and Tania, Now

TLC

Tania and Syngin divorced in 2021 after realizing that they held conflicting stances on children and their future. But Syngin later appeared on the spin-off series “90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life” to find love again and Tania has recently filmed an appearance for the series, too.

Anny and Robert, Then

TLC

Robert Springs and Anny Francisco met online and talked over the phone for months before meeting in the Dominican Republic. Robert proposed marriage just eight hours after meeting Anny and she agreed to come back to the United States with him. When she was there she was surprised to discover that Robert had a frugal life and five children to take care of, but the couple got married anyway.

Anny and Robert, Now

Instagram / anny_dr02

Robert and Anny are still happily together and welcomed their first child in July 2020. Their next child was born in April 2022, but a few months later Anny posted on social media that their seven-month-old son had passed away from complications following a heart surgery.

Ryan and Stephanie, Then

TLC

52-year-old Stephanie Davison met 27-year-old Ryan Carr while vacationing in Belize and had a few subsequent visits to see him. During one of these trips, Stephanie discovered that Ryan was having relationships with other women, so Stephanie slept with his cousin Harris and hid this from Ryan. After they reconciled, they agreed to apply for the K-1 visa, but the process was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the couple soon broke up.

Ryan and Stephanie, Now

Instagram / stephanie_90day

The couple reconciled by the end of the season, but Stephanie later revealed on Instagram that a large part of their relationship may have been fabricated by the show. She admitted that she had split up with Ryan before filming began and her relationship with his cousin Harris was faked. One thing is for sure and that is that Stephanie was one of the most entertaining people on the series yet.

Rebecca and Zied, Then

TLC

Rebecca and Zied first appeared on season three of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” when Rebecca first met Zied in Tunisia. In their season of “90 Day Fiancé,” Zied was granted his visa and moved to the United States. Although he didn’t get along with Rebecca’s friends or daughter, the two married in April of 2020.

Rebecca and Zied, Now

Instagram / tlc_90day_zied

Rebecca and Zied later appeared on “90 Day Diaries” in April 2022. The couple is still happily married, but Zied has had to travel back to Tunisia, which has frustrated Rebecca. Thankfully, he received his work permit to allow him to work in the U.S., so happy days may be ahead for this couple!