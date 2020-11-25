Classic Photos That Change The Way We View History

Every now and then, you see a picture of past events that make you think differently about our history. From photos of iconic buildings to old advertisements to celebrities at the height of their career who seemingly belong to a different era, the photos in this article provide insight into the 19th and 20th century as we’ve never seen it. And there’s no better way to learn about the past than to look at it through never before seen photos. The pictures show below are the closest thing to a time machine that one could find, and they’ll teach a lot about the people and the places in them. If you’re ready to take a stroll down through the history books, this article is definitely for you.

George Harrison and Stevie Nicks, 1978 It’s a bit odd to see George Harrison hanging out with Stevie Nicks, but these two award-winning singers were actually friends. She even helped him to write his 1979 hit, “Here Comes the Moon.” Stevie once detailed in an interview that the song came about when the two stars showed up in Maui, Hawaii at the exact same time. Source: Reddit In the book George Harrison: Behind the Locked Door by Graeme Thomson, Stevie said that she keeps a picture of them around while on tour to help her get through rough times. She said, “When I go on the road it goes right on my makeup mirror, so before I go on stage, whether it's with Fleetwood Mac or me in my solo career, the three of us are looking back at me and that has been my inspiration every single night…”

Dr. Seuss at Age 10 with his Dog Rex, 1914 Long before he became Dr. Seuss, this little boy was known as Theodore Seuss Geisel (his mother’s maiden name). The budding author was raised in Springfield, Massachusetts where he helped his father at the family’s brewery until it closed because of the prohibition. Source: Reddit When he wasn’t working with his father, the young boy spent much of his time at the local zoo with his mother and sister where he sketched many of the animals. It’s those same wacky animals that made it into his later works. The only question now is if his mom cooked him green eggs and ham.

Alfred Hitchcock and his Grandkids on a Sleigh, 1960 It’s not every day that you see the master of terror, Alfred Hitchcock, have fun doing simple things. But what’s the dark side if you can’t spend time enjoying yourself every now and again. Like, many grandparents, Alfred clearly liked to spoil his grandchildren, a fact verified by Tere O’Connell Carrubba, (Hitchcock’s middle female grandchild). According to her, he was always happy to spend time with them. Source: Reddit Carrubba went onto tell Mercury News that her grandfather loved San Francisco and that he would take the long seven and a half hour-long drive to get to Scotts Valley. Anything for some time away.

Grace Kelly on her Wedding Day, 1956 Many girls grow up wanting to be real-life princesses, but Grace Jones managed to make those dreams come true when she married Prince Rainier of Monaco on April 18th, 1956. Kelly wore a dress provided by movie studio company MGM. Rumor has it that it required the work of 30 seamstresses and roughly six weeks to be made. If that doesn’t scream royal wedding dress, then what does? Source: Reddit On the guest list were fellow Hollywood stars, Ava Gardener, Cary Grant, and Gloria Swanson. The ceremony was a spectacle which Grace rumoredly thought to be “overwhelming”. Her son, Prince Albert of Monaco, revealed that both of his parents thought that the whole this was over the top.

Twins, Lisa and Louise Burns on the set of “The Shining”, 1980 Arguably one of the creepiest parts of Stanley Kubrick’s (already scary) “The Shining” is when young Danny rode in on his tricycle to find the Grady twins standing at the edge of the hallway. The girls’ chopped their beloved father to pieces after he’d gone crazy from taking care of the hotel that past winter. Source: Reddit The real-life Burns twins said that they’d had a blast playing the pair of ghosts on set. They said this to the Daily Mail, “Every day felt like we’d been invited to a very exclusive party and we were the youngest, luckiest people to be there…”

A Baby in an Overhead Airplane Cradle, early 1950s If you have an issue with flying now, then you should try to imagine flying on a plane with a baby in the spot where the overhead luggage compartment would be. It gives new meaning to carry on problems because you’ll have to compete with mothers trying to find space for their babies to sleep. Source: Pinterest The carry on space is just one of the problems with these “sky cots”, as turbulence is also a factor. It’s hard to imagine babies being comfortable while the plane runs into air pockets on its way to its destination.

Robert De Niro with Martin Scorsese’s Mother on the set of “Goodfellas”, 1989 Source: Pinterest Martin Scorsese is one of the very few directors who has an entire repertoire of films to quote from, just think of Goodfellas, its’ one of the greatest movies ever made. In addition to the reference material, there’s a ton of food scenes, the most well-known takes place after a hit is carried out by Tommy DeVito, played by Joe Pesci. In that specific week, DeVito’s mother, played by Martin Scorsese’s real mother, cooks for everyone. A little known fact is that Scorsese’s mother, Catherine, often cooked for the cast and crew during filming. The jail scene where Sorvino uses a razor blade to shave garlic comes from one of her cookbooks. He once told Jimmy Kimmel, “My mother made a dish called chicken with lemon and garlic and if you go to Francis Coppola's restaurant he has it on the menu... It's pretty good, pretty close...”

Tom Cruise, Matt Dillon, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio, Emilio Estevez, C. Thomas Howell and Rob Lowe on the set of “The Outsiders”, 1980 Francis Ford Coppola’s film adaptation of The Outsiders, tells the story of the lives of a struggling group of friends from the lower class. Not only does the underappreciated film successfully portray the despair of the youth in the 1950s, but it was also a sharp contrast to the 50s flashback occurring in the 1980s. Source: Reddit The film was the start of many of today’s well-known actors. Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, and Tom Cruise would all go one to be some of the biggest actors in that decade and the next.

Painters on the Woolworth Building in New York City, 1926 This one is for the men who risked their lives to make sure that the Woolworth Building in Manhattan, New York was properly painted. Back in 1926, these guys had to go to the top of one of the world’s tallest buildings to make sure that it looked its best. To work on such a project, not only must you trust your harness, but you must also trust your crew. Source: Pinterest If you think getting to the side of the building was hard, imagine having to eat your lunch above the rest of the city. There were one of two options, either you climb back inside or you keep it with you. How things have changed.

The University of Texas’ Women’s Track Team Practice, 1964 Texas is known for a lot of things, among them, beer, barbecue, football, but those aren’t the only things that are important to the lone star state. Texas loves sports, and in the 1960s, the University of Texas’ women’s track team made it their mission to run like the wind and look good doing it, which should have given them a few extra points. Source: Reddit Imagine what it’s like running with that much hair spray or just the beehive on your head. It may be strange, but it’s just something that came with female sports in the 1960s.

A Tree Growing Through an Abandoned Piano Can you imagine what it would be like to play a game of disco golf and end up running into this gem in the forest? The tree growing through a piano was taken on the campus of California State University in Monterey, California. As cool as it looks, the tree didn’t grow through the piano. The instrument was cut in half, then placed around the tree. The tree then continued to grow through the piano. Source: Pinterest Jeff Mifflin, the person responsible for the “Piano Tree”, said that he wanted people to imagine the “ethereal sound” of the wind passing through its leaves when they see it.

An Evening Near Some Pyramids by Ernest R. Ashton, 1897 Photographed by Ernest Ashton, this shot of the pyramids was taken while the sun set in beautiful Egypt. Not only does it show how stunning the Middle East is, but it also shows how great Ashton’s eye is for finding shots of contrasting light and shadow. To remind you, this picture was taken long before digital photographs and Photoshop were created, which makes it that more amazing. Source: Pinterest The photographer was able to capture such a shot by waiting for the exact second the sun dipped behind the clouds, thereby avoiding damaging the lens from the harsh light. As great as the picture is, it’s only five by seven inches.

‘Cow shoes’ used by Moonshiners to Disguise their Footprints in the Prohibition Days, 1924 During Prohibition, rum runners, moonshiners, and bootleggers tried their best to avoid getting caught by the police while making and selling their product. They did everything in their power to throw off the police off their scent, including wearing the “cow shoes” shown in the picture. Source: Pinterest So what was the idea behind the cow shoes? They were shoes with pieces of wood fixed to the bottom of the shoes. It gave the impression of hoof prints instead of footprints. The primary belief was that if the police saw hoof prints, they wouldn’t follow. It was genius if you think about it.

A Colorized Photo of Actress Susan Peters, 1943 Even though Susan Peters’ career was not as long and prosperous as many had hoped, she had some shining moments on the silver screen. There was Dr. Gillespie’s New Assistant, The Big Shot, and Random Harvest, a film about a World War I veteran which she received an Academy Award for her role as Kitty. Source: Pinterest Over the next nine years, she only appeared in eight other films, and in 1952, she passed away from a chronic kidney infection, which was made worse by self-starvation. She was posthumously awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hoover Dam Under Construction, 1934 America had several projects going on during the Great Depression, which thankfully helped to pull them out of it. One such project was the construction of the Hoover Dam, which cost $49 million at the time, which is approximately $639 million today. The place where Hoover Dam was built, Black Canyon was sought after since 1900, but Congress didn’t give permission for its construction. Source: Pinterest By the time 1934, employment for constructing the Dam was at its maximum, at 5,251 workers. By 1936, the Dam had just reached the finish line for its dedication. It’s one of the country’s proudest achievements.

Kmart, 1970s In the 1970s, Kmart was the one-stop savings store for everything one could possibly need, from discounted food to clothing. It was well-known that the department store had amazing deals, but when the company introduced their blue light specials, they completely changed the savings game. From the moment the blue lights went on, shoppers had one hour to get extra savings on select merchandise. Source: Reddit At the peak of their sales campaign, it was close to impossible to find a time when the store wasn’t packed with people. Kmart was where everyone was at in the ‘70s.

“Rabbit Tail”, a Shoshone Tribe Member who worked as a U.S Army Scout, 1895 Although she was born in Frankfurt, Germany, her family moved several times, following the migration of the European settlers across America. By the late 19th century, several members of the Shoshone tribe were displaced from their homes in what we now know as Idaho and Wyoming. Despite clashes and battles with the US Army, the Shoshone tribe began working alongside them in 1878 during the Battle of the Rosebud, against the Cheyenne and Lakota. Source: Reddit During the joint partnership with the U.S. Army, people like Rabbit Tail, were employed as Army Scouts, people who could follow horse tracks and footprints to determine how many soldiers were in a camp or party. They played a key role in the expansion of the United States.

“Just Divorced”, 1934 There’s nothing that makes you happier than getting out of something you didn’t want to be a part of, like a job, or get together, or in this case, a marriage. As depressing as it may sound, the man in the photograph is obviously happy to be out of his relationship, so happy that he put a twist on the “Just Married” sign seen on cars of newlyweds. Source: Reddit He may be hurting, but you’d never know it, as he’s clearly having some fun with it. That’s a lot better than how some others would have dealt with the situation. Hopefully, it’s the last time he has to use that sign.

A Night Watchdog on Duty at Macy’s in New York, 1954 There aren’t many things that will pique your interest more than a dog with 9 to 5. In the early to mid 20th century, guard dogs were wildly popular and could be found in major stores to keep their goods safe for those thinking about stealing jewelry or dresses. Source: Reddit Back then, most guard dogs were employed because of their loud, thunderous barks, one of the main reasons why German Shepherds and Doberman Pinschers were sought after, particularly in the 1950s. They were very territorial and they knew how to be mean when the time called for it. The use of guard dogs declined when modern security systems were made.

A Graveyard for Red Telephone Boxes Have you ever thought about where those red telephone boxes go when they’re no longer in use? Well, for those who aren’t repurposed, they’re sent off to storage spaces across small villages in England. One such “phone box cemetery” can be found in Carlton Miniott. The graveyard is home to hundreds of these boxes, each of which is in a different state of disrepair. Source: Reddit If you happen to be in the area, you can pick up one of these boxes and do what you want with it. Many artists pick them up for different installations. If you feel like doing the same, be sure to buy lots of red paint, you’ll need it.

A Lion Cub in Second Grade in Garden City, Kansas, 1951 Why is there a lion in a Kansas City classroom? Well, in 1956, a cub by the name of Kyla made headlines in Kansas after being hosted in the home of Stuart Hansen and his wife. The Garden City Telegram states that the little cub’s popularity soared and people would pay, just to say hello. Source: Pinterest The paper went on to say that little Kyla was very eager and extremely curious and her cuteness could not be ignored. She began visiting local schools because of the amount of traffic through the Hansen household. We’re not sure what became of Kyla after this photo was taken.

Miners on an ‘Aerial Tram’ in the Kimberly Diamond Mine in South Africa, 1885 Who was it who said, “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend?” Well, these glistening precious stones are extremely hard to find, and there was one place that was known to have them. Kimberly was a diamond mining center in the Northern Cape province of South Africa. The business went into operation in 1869 and miners built an entire civilization around the mine including a system of railways to transport people to and from the dig site. Source: Pinterest At the time that the photograph was taken, the diamond mining was controlled by De Beers Consolidated Mines Ltd., one of the world’s premiere diamond producers, even to this day. The wine was shut down almost 50 years later, in 1914.

John Candy, Tom Hanks and Eugene Levy with Daryl Hannah on the Set of Splash, 1984 Splash was one of the best movies to come out of the 1980s and it introduced the world to the talent that is Tom Hanks. The film also starred SCTV alums Eugene Levy, John Candy and it also featured Daryl Hannah as Madison the Mermaid. Source: Pinterest According to Daryl, her hand-painted mermaid tail took eight hours to put on and after being in it all day, it made it hard for her to walk once she got out of it. She said, “My circulation would be gone in my extremities, so it took a while before I could walk again. It made me very sympathetic to fish! I remember when I was filming the scene in the lab tank I was very upset about a big fish that was being kept in a smaller tank.”

Actor Len Chaney Jr. Resting on the Set of “The Wolfman”, 1941 The Wolfman is one of Universal’s most popular horror films. It tells the story of Larry Talbot Jr. a man who returns home to visit his estranged father, when he gets attacked by a wolf, and is cursed with lycanthropy. The actor, Len Chaney had to spend approximately two and a half hours getting his face put on, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that he’d need some rest. Source: Pinterest Chaney described putting on the makeup as a nightmarish process, but it was nothing compared to taking it off. He said, “What gets me is after work when I’m all hot and itchy and tired… [I’ve still] got to sit in that chair for forty-five minutes while Pierce just about kills me, ripping off all the stuff he put on me in the morning.”

An Abandoned Gothic Revival Home from the 1840s For some people, there’s nothing cooler than a Gothic Revival home. This particular style was first seen in the late 19th century and remained popular for almost 40 years especially among churches and houses. Typical features included asymmetric floor plans, multiple chimneys, and pointed windows. Source: Pinterest The Gothic Revival was seen across Europe and America, so there were several variations across the world. Because of this diversity, it’s easy to have your very own haunted home; all you’ll need is the down payment.

Workers Forging the Chain for the Titanic’s Anchor, 1910 In order to build the 10 deck, 46,000 ton ship that was the RMS Titanic, approximately 15,000 workers had to be brought in under the authority of Harland and Wolff, the company takes with building the majestic passenger liner. It took 26 months for construction to be complete, and one of the last pieces to be added to the boat was its anchor. Source: Pinterest It is rumored that the center anchor for the Titanic weighs 16 tons, making it the largest forged item in history (at the time), and it was only one of three, secured to the ship. It would be interesting to see what it looks like today.

Best Friends, 1924 Over the years, we’ve heard many tales of man and his best friend, or in this case, a boy and his dog, and some of us have never seen something this adorable. This vintage photo captures the love between these two and you can tell that these have spent quite a bit of time together – possibly getting into trouble, as friends should. Source: Pinterest You can just imagine them running around all day then coming home just in time for dinner, covered in dirt and with a scrape or two. This photo would make anyone want to get a dog.

California Street in San Francisco, 1964 There’s no street that captures the essence of San Francisco like California Street. The blacktop lanes are a straight ride up to the peak that overlooks the beautiful city. It’s one of the longest streets in the city as such, it not only has a thoroughfare, but it also has cable car lines that would take you all the way to Fillmore District. Source: Pinterest If you ever visit California Street, be sure to check out Grace Cathedral and the Masonic Auditorium. They are said to be some of the city’s most beautiful landmarks.

A Little Girl taking her Puppy for a Walk, 1900s Okay, so there are few images of cute puppies in this article, but who can blame us. The dog’s cuteness is only slightly beaten by the little girl pushing it around in the Victorian era stroller. If one thing is certain, it’s that no matter the time, kids love pushing things and animals around in strollers. Source: Pinterest The stroller itself, while beautiful, poses a number of concerns, the most prominent being keeping a child secured without them falling out. Nevertheless, it seems like the right fit for the dog, and we’re not complaining.

Dancing in Paris, France, Late 1940s After the second world war, Paris was in all types of disarray, but when the German left, the French celebrated by dancing in the streets at all hours of the day. Even though their city was in terrible shape, nothing compared to how London was left, at least they had their Eiffel Tower. Source: Pinterest With the Nazis gone, the French began to have fun again and the city of Paris was the go-to destination for music lovers around the world. Jazz musicians flocked to the city and clubs popped up seemingly everywhere. But who needs to go clubbing when you can show off your moves right there in the streets?

George Harrison takes a Selfie in Front of the Taj Mahal, 1966 Long before the selfie stick or reverse camera were created, people were taking selfies, and one of the coolest happened right in front of the Taj Mahal. Right after The Beatles’ final tour of America, George Harrison immersed himself in Indian culture. He visited the country several times to study with sitar Ravi Shankar and to work on his yoga moves with wife, Pattie. Source: Pinterest He said this about his first visit, “I went to India in September 1966. When I had first come across a record of Ravi Shankar's I had a feeling that, somewhere, I was going to meet him. It happened that I met him in London in June, at the house of Ayana Deva Angadi, founder of the Asian Music Circle… He also came round to my house, and I had a couple of lessons from him on how to sit and hold the sitar.”

A Shot of Freddie Mercury at Wembley Stadium, 1986 Queen spent what seemed like an eternity at the top of the charts, and if you watched them live, you’d understand why. Their performances seemed to get better as time passed, a fact which many attribute to the groups increasing closeness and their uplifting songs. This was feeling during their Wembley Stadium concert in 1986. Source: Pinterest On that day, the band played for approximately two and a half hours straight, and during that time, the group managed to sing their greatest hits. It doesn’t matter what era of Queen you love, this show will have you belting out notes in your best Freddie Mercury impression.

Gunnar Kaasen and his Lead Dog Balto Delivering Diphtheria Antitoxin to Nome, Alaska, 1925 Some people have just got the stuff of heroes, and Norwegian dog sledder Gunnar Kaasen is one of them. He found his way to the United States during the early 20th-century gold rush where he learned that he learned that he was a great musher. He then moved to Nome, Alaska. Source: Pinterest During an outbreak of diphtheria in the town, a group of mushers went on a multi-day, 674-mile relay to get the medication to those who needed it. During the journey, Kaasen had his sled flipped upside down due to intense winds, but he still managed to make to back on schedule, thereby saving the town.

Harlem, 1970s Those who lived in Harlem in the 1970s were people who stayed behind after many evacuated for neighboring boroughs like Queens and the Bronx in search of better housing. They were the people who either loved it too much to leave or they could not afford to. As depressing as it sounds, those who stayed clearly had an eye for style. Source: Pinterest As dull as the city was, its people had a vibrant outlook on life, which was reflected in their outfit choices.

Marriage Advice for Young Ladies from a Suffragette, 1918 The Suffragette movement really began in 1848 at a women’s rights convention in New York. The event inspired women across the country to create their own groups and to host similar conventions. What started as a way to help women get the right to vote, turned into advice for how young ladies should treat their husbands, if they choose to marry. Source: Pinterest The views expressed in this pamphlet are clearly anti-male, and in the funniest way possible. It tells you what profession to look for and most importantly to feed them.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his Father Rocky Johnson, 1978 Long before he became The Rock and one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors, Dwayne Johnson was just a young boy who grew up in a wrestling family. His father, Rocky Johnson, was an NWA Heavyweight Champion and a member of the first Black wrestling tag team to take home the win in WWF. Source: Pinterest Rocky did not want his son to be involved in wrestling, but he reluctantly agreed to train him only after they agreed that he would take it easy on young Dwayne. The young Rock had a rough start but he quickly found his footing and solidified himself as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Ireland, 1915 Throughout its history, many people saw Ireland as a lower class country, especially before the 20th century when they were just coming out of a potato famine. In 1915, Dublin slums were considered to be some of Europe’s worst and it was advised to steer clear of them. Source: Pinterest The people who lived there experienced high death rates, and no way to earn a decent living. Despite the absence of a high violent crime rate, people stole from each other on a regular basis. Everything changed during World War I. The standard of living rose with the city’s sudden boom in ammunition factories.

Marilyn Monroe, 1949 When people think about Marilyn Monroe, they tend to think o her from 1955 onward even though she’d starred in a few films in the late 1940s. In that year, she’d starred in Some Like It Hot and The Seven Year Itch. Many may not have known it, but by the late 1940s, she was well on her way to superstardom. Source: Pinterest In 1949, she was featured in Life Magazine while stretching and taking dance lessons. Her earlier photos show that she was always a beauty and there was definitely a star presence even before she walked down her first red carpet.

Colorful Tights, 1969 It seems like the 1960s was the jump off point for many trends and fad, some of which are still around today. The mini-skirt which seemed to be worn by every woman in the world was one of the most significant forms of fashion to come out of the decade. Source: Pinterest There was serious pushback against the short skirt and some countries even put a ban on the outfit. This pushback didn’t last and women found creative ways to wear their skirts.