Cop Sees Baby Bear Stranded On The Road, Picks It Up And Realizes He Messed Up

Terrifying

The road was overtaken by stomping. Despite their massive sizes, the creatures went undetected in the nighttime, blending into the darkness.

The creatures were far more terrifying in daylight. There was no hiding then, but one had to wonder why it was there. Something was strange about its behavior, and he knew there was no time to waste.

Something Was Wrong

Traffic had become bumper to bumper that day due to chaos on the highway. Being part of the traffic, State Trooper Thomas Owens soon heard people starting to shout and press down on their hooters. They were not happy.

His gut instinct told him something wasn't right and that he needed to see what was happening. He saw something in the bushes – it was a dark silhouette.

Love For Cars

Thomas spent his childhood loving cars and everything about them. He would go to car shows with his dad and loved watching the news to see the high-speed chases.

He would rush home every day after school so he wouldn't miss watching the police chase on the TV. The endings would always surprise him because he had no idea how they would end.

Speed Chases

While most of the police chases ended in justice, some ended tragically. The criminals were most likely to be caught by law enforcement in the nick of time. It assured the community they were safe and that peace had been restored.

Thomas was delighted to watch high-speed criminals, which worried his mother. But her concerns may have been valid.

Turning Sixteen

Thomas was ecstatic at the prospect of getting his license. He spent his sixteenth birthday doing his driver's test and aced it.

He seemed glued to his car keys, and his mom dreaded thinking about her son driving on the dangerous roads. She wanted him to stay safe and out of danger.

Her Warning

Thomas's mother knew her son wasn't reckless, but she felt compelled to warn him. "If I hear even a whisper of you driving recklessly, you're not allowed to set foot in that truck." She gave him a stern look.

Thomas was well aware of how dangerous the roads could be, but he could never have guessed someone he knew would get hurt.

Where Was His Mom?

Thomas never missed the opportunity to drive around the neighborhood and often offered to drive his friends home after picking them up from school.

He did all he possibly to keep his promise to his mother that he'd be safe. But he found it strange when he got home one day to see the driveway empty. He immediately started to panic.

Shocking News

His hand shook as he held the phone, trying to call anyone he could think of. He eventually got an answer and was told his mother had been hospitalized after falling victim to a hit-and-run.

He was shocked and wondered how someone could be so reckless. Then and there, he realized what he wanted to do for the rest of his life because of how impactful the news was.

Staying Behind

Thomas kept his goal in mind until he finished high school. He would stay in his small town despite his friends leaving for colleges in-state and out-of-state.

None of his family or friends questioned him when he told them he wanted to become a state trooper. They understood why he had made that choice.

Leaving The Fast Paced Life Behind

He realized just how dangerous the roads were after his mother's accident and after getting his license. These dangers affected people's lives, and he decided fast driving wasn't the life for him.

He would one day come face to face with something on the road he would never have seen coming. More than his years of training would be needed.

Commotion

He had become an exemplary State Trooper, but even with those years of training under his belt, Thomas had never dreamed of encountering something like he did that day.

As he gripped the wheel in the bumper-to-bumper traffic, he had no idea what was going on up ahead. Still, his instincts were screaming that something was terribly wrong.

Instincts

Thomas’ first instinct was to assume that someone’s car might have broken down or someone had a little fender bender up ahead, and that was what was causing the delays on the road.

But, as he rolled closer, he got a terrible feeling. And what he saw in his path quickly turned into a terrifying and once-in-a-lifetime encounter.

Bear

The figure on the road was enormous, and he instantly recognized the hulking, shaggy shape as a dangerous bear.

The problem was that people were getting out of their cars to investigate what was going on, and Thomas couldn’t do anything but yell at them from a distance to get back to safety. But no one was listening!

Bretton Woods

Bretton Woods – where Thomas had grown up and resided next to– sprawls across 700 acres of land. The land is home to 200 species of birds alone, so it’s no surprise that the area became a protected wilderness.

But Thomas was about to encounter the biggest animal in the woods – the danger was right there in front of him.

Not Prepared

Sightings of these black bears were common in the wooded area, but they usually didn’t bother anyone in the suburbs and stayed to themselves.

These animals are very dangerous, and everyone in the community knew that. Still, even with all of Thomas’ extensive training, nothing could have prepared him for what he was about to face.

The Black Bear

State Troopers were trained when it came to the theory of dealing with dangerous animals, but still, meeting with one face to face can be a completely different story.

Standing in the middle of the road and towering over the cars was the biggest bear Thomas had ever seen. But what on earth was it doing there?

Stopped

Aside from the occasional rogue bear, these creatures usually hid in the woods and kept to themselves. But this enormous black bear was pacing across the road and creating chaos.

Thomas yelled for everyone to stay where they were, but still, something nagged at him. Why was this bear out here confronting cars on the road?

What To Do?

Thomas did the only thing he could do – he got out of his car and started to approach the bear to try and assess the situation.

Commuters were now instructed to stay in their cars where they were safe, but Thomas was not. He was on foot, walking towards one of the most feared wild animals in the world.

Something Is Not Right

It seemed like the bear was not going to go anywhere. Completely unbothered by the cars and commotion, it was still there, pacing back and forth.

Thomas instructed everyone to turn their cars around and go back the way they came – they needed to give the bear space. Still, Thomas had no idea what the problem with the bear was.

No Fear

Cars began to turn around, freeing up space for Thomas to approach and take a closer look. He mustered all his courage and forced himself to keep getting closer.

That’s when he saw it. Now, he knew why this bear had no fear of humans – she had something a lot more critical​ she needed to protect.

Baby Bears

When Thomas took a closer look, he spotted four other, smaller black shapes that meant the big black bear wasn’t alone.

The four cubs paced along the road, three of which were staying close to their mom’s side. However, one little cub had stopped a few feet away and was sitting right in the middle of traffic.

Not Going Anywhere

The little bears were very young, Thomas could see that they wobbled slightly as they walked but still, they could do it on their own.

The little bear that sat in the middle of the road resting didn't seem to have enough energy to keep going. That is when the huge mother bear did something unexpected.

Stranded

Although Thomas had grown up in the area, he had never seen a bear with three cubs – let alone four! Surely the mother bear couldn’t leave her baby sitting on the road?

He could see how the mother of the stranded cub walked up to it and nudged it with her nose every now and then; as if trying to show it the way. Still, the cub wouldn’t – or couldn’t – move.

A Plan

Minutes went by, and the mother bear still tried to show the little bear the way, but something was wrong. The little bear wouldn't​ get back on his feet, and that is when the mama bear knew she had to make a tough decision – she was going to leave him behind.

Thomas couldn't believe what he had just witnessed. But, as soon as the mama bear was out of sight, he knew he had to help the poor little cub.

He Needed To Help

When the mama bear finally disappeared into the treeline, Thomas ran to the cub’s side and tried to help it move. It wouldn’t, and whatever was wrong was becoming worse by the minute.

The cub’s eyes were closing as if it was extremely tired – or worse, very sick. Thomas knew he had to save the poor creature, so he picked it up and rushed back to his squad car.

Abandoned

On the way to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Center, Thomas couldn’t help but think of what he had witnessed. Why would a mother bear ignore all her fierce parenting instincts and abandon her baby on the road like that?

But he couldn’t worry too much about that now – he could only hope he wasn’t too late. The cub grew limper in his arms, and he knew time was running out.

Sick Cub

Thomas later discovered the logic behind the mother bear’s decision to abandon her sick cub - If she had stayed with him on the road, she would have put the rest of the litter in danger.

Even though that didn't justify abandoning her cub, it did make sense. She couldn’t put her entire family in harm’s way.

Alone

News of Thomas and the rescued cub spread across the town, but then, officials gave Thomas shocking information. This baby was not the only one who had been abandoned.

The other officers had seen that mother bear before. And there weren't four cubs by her side, she originally had five! Thomas knew exactly what he had to do.

Into The Woods

Thomas knew he had to search for the other cub, so he talked to the officers and was met by more state troopers accompanied by multiple K9 units.

They needed to find the other poor cub, and with an incredible stroke of luck, it wasn’t long before they managed to locate it. It wasn’t far from its mother’s crossing location.

Tough Decision

They found the fifth cub, who was also in poor condition. But when they arrived at the vet, the experts knew exactly what to do. They hooked the little one up to an IV to medicate and rehydrate him and put him with his brother on a heated pad for warmth.

Still, one question lingered in everyone’s minds: what were they to do once the cubs were healthy? They couldn’t be bottle-fed forever.

They Didn’t Stand A Chance

The little bear cubs in the wild – sick and without their mother – would definitely not have stood a chance if Thomas hadn’t intervened and gotten them the help they needed.

"Typically, the cubs would stay with their mother for about two years," Andy Blue, the campus director of San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center, explained.

In Danger Without Their Mom

"Cubs can be weaned at six to eight months but remain with their mother to learn to hunt and forage,” Andy continued. “

Without their mother to protect them, young cubs of this size can be predated by other bears, mountain lions, coyotes, and other predators," he said. Luckily, Thomas happened to be in the right place at the right time.

The Black Bears Of New Hampshire

American black bears are the only bears found in New Hampshire. While they are omnivorous, their diet is largely plant-based.

It is estimated that there are around 4,800 to 5,000 black bears living in the state. Although black bears are classified as a medium-sized species, they can reach an adult weight of a whopping 600 pounds. But these cubs were severely underweight.

Underweight

Black bear cubs are born in early February every year in New Hampshire. Six months later, they should weigh at least 30 pounds.

If a bear cub doesn’t reach a healthy weight in this time, the staff at the wildlife center know that they have experienced some kind of trauma, are ill, or were part of a large litter. Because these two cubs only weighed 25 pounds when they arrived, they had a long road of treatment rehabilitation ahead.

Together Again

Both cubs had severe hookworm infestations. But thankfully, the little cubs made an unusually speedy recovery after receiving fluids and medication.

Their carers put it down to treating them in time and having each other for company. Most rescued animals take time to recover due to stress and isolation, but luckily, these two had each other!

Doing Exceptionally Well

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Center intended to try and reunite the cubs with their mother once they were strong enough, if possible.

They did exceptionally well in captivity – having only weighed around 25 pounds when they arrived to growing to 120 pounds in a year. And, of course, there’s one person who has kept a keen eye on their progress every day!

Amazing Progress

The two young bear cubs were fed bear food (similar to dog food), fish, nuts, and fresh fruits and vegetables – that were donated from local grocery stores and farmers – as soon as they could eat solid foods again.

When they are released back into the wild, the center plans to fit them with radio collars and tags so they can always track their movements.

Giving Them The Best Chance

To make sure the cubs have the best possible chance of surviving when they are released back into the wilderness, the wildlife center has tried to keep their contact with humans to a minimum.

The bear cubs completed their quarantine period in an indoor enclosure, underwent more health checks, then were moved to a larger enclosure outdoors.

Getting Stronger

In addition to being well-fed and having each other’s company, the bear cubs had plenty of enrichment opportunities in their pen at the wildlife center, including a tire swing, climbing trees and logs, and even a mini swimming pool.

And, if there are any other helpless creatures in need of saving, Thomas vows to always be there. His experience with rescuing the bear cubs has impacted his life forever.

Protect And Serve

Thomas Owens never expected to encounter such a rare sight while he was on duty, or even ever in his life!

It's a strange sight to see 4 cubs together, and it is even stranger​ to rescue one cub, let alone two! If it wasn’t for his bravery and quick thinking, the two cubs might not have made it.

Dedication

Thomas has become dedicated to protecting​ all the citizens of Carroll, New Hampshire, but he has made sure to include all residents in his efforts – including those who walk on four legs!

