Couple Made a Stunning Discovery After Seeing Something in The Background of Their Vacation Selfie

Jake and his wife Jullie decided to do something special for their milestone tenth anniversary and went on a trip back to where they first met. After recreating a picture from their past, the couple found something odd in the background of the photo. That single moment transformed the direction of their anniversary and set them on a journey to discover what exactly was going on behind them. But what they found not only surprised them, but changed the trajectory of their future together.

Special Anniversary, Special Location

Jake and Jullie were celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary. They decided to make this particular one special. Instead of their usual dinner dates and exotic vacations, the two decided to take this particular anniversary to the next level. For this vacation, they decided to take a trip back to where they first met, but they didn't expect to meet someone who would play a big role in their lives while they were away.

Reminiscing About the Past

Their first meeting had been on a hiking expedition to the Himalayas. Jullie had always loved the outdoors and nature and was a regular on such outings. On the other hand, Jake had never gone hiking before that particular expedition. For them, it had been love at first sight, and before they knew it, that chance meeting led to more hiking expeditions together, but they had no idea that they wouldn't be alone on this trip.

An Unexpected Request

Following their first meeting, the two visited several locations together. However, the Himalayas had always been their favorite; the two had gone on several expeditions around the region over the years. Unsurprisingly, when Jake finally decided to propose, he did it on one of those expeditions. Jullie had been surprised by the proposal, but she was delighted. She said yes, and soon after that, they were married.

A Trip Down Memory Lane

The hike back up the trail they had taken on the expedition where they had first met was filled with memories. The two visited many of the spots they had on their first trip, going through photographs from that time and their many subsequent visits.

One of the photographs especially stood out. This was one of the photos taken right after Jake had proposed and was one of Jullie’s favorites.

Recreating That Old Picture

An idea struck Jullie; they could return to that exact spot and try to remake the picture from ten years ago. Jake liked the idea too, and so they both decided to give it a try.

The spot wasn’t far away, so they got there in no time. Setting up the camera and taking a few shots was a fun time for the couple. It wasn’t until they started looking through the pictures taken to see which they would keep that something in the background of one of those photographs caught their eyes.

Something In The Distance

There was something in the distance in one of the pictures. It was too small to make out in detail, but it was definitely there.

Jullie wanted to get a better look at whatever that was but Jake was a bit more hesitant. While cases of wild animal attacks were almost unheard of on this trail, they were still in the wild, and he’d prefer they didn’t push their luck. Jullie was adamant, though, and Jake knew that she’d go with or without him. Sighing, he decided with him was better than without.

A Trek Through the Woods

The trek to where they had seen in the picture was longer than it had originally seemed. Jullie didn't mind and seemed to spend the entire time enjoying the scenery and nature all around her. Jake on the other hand couldn’t help but be a bit on guard. He was on edge for some reason, and he didn’t like their surroundings one bit.

Jake Begins to Worry

The fact that it was getting dark didn’t make him feel any better. Sure, they had gone on expeditions that saw them spending nights in the woods, but those expeditions had been with large groups of people. Moreover, they’d usually camp before dark. They never explored unfamiliar parts of the woods when it was dark before. He couldn’t help but worry that this was a very bad idea.

Sounds of the Wild

On several occasions, Jake would hear sounds from the surrounding bushes. He had a sneaking suspicion that they were being stalked by some wild animal or another. One time, he even thought he saw the face of a bear staring at them from the darkness through the corner of his eyes. When he tried to confirm though, there was no bear to be found.

What They Had Been Looking For

Thankfully, they got to their destination in less time than Jake had thought and without incident. Jake had been sure that they wouldn’t find anything at the spot, but the moment he entered the clearing, he knew he had been wrong. Just a few feet away from him and Jullie lay the whitest dog he had ever seen in his life. Something must have been wrong with it, he thought.

A New Roommate

That night, Jake and Jullie found themselves in their lodging with a new roommate. It had been tricky getting the dog in. They were after all lodging in a motel for the rest of their stay and they weren’t quite sure their landlord allowed pets. Convinced they had no other choice, they decided to sneak the dog in.

At the time, it seemed like a good idea. What could ever go wrong?

Unanswered Questions

Throughout the night, the dog remained curled up in a corner.

While transporting the creature, their initial suspicion had been right. Something was definitely wrong with the dog. Its movements were sluggish, almost unresponsive. It looked like it had collapsed where they had found it, and no matter what they tried, it didn’t seem to respond.

Thankfully, the dog seemed to like the rug at the corner of the room and seemed to make itself at home there.

Jullie’s Suspicion

Jake wasn’t really worried about the dog’s health. Instead, he was more worried about what to do with the dog now that they had brought it home. The dog looked well cared for, so it probably had an owner. Who was it and how could they return the dog to them?

Jullie, on the other hand, was more concerned about the dog. She knew something was wrong with it, and a part of her told her there was foul play involved. She didn’t know how or why, but she felt that this dog was in danger.

A Meeting With the Vet

The next day, Jullie suggested they take the dog to a vet and Jake agreed. He might have been more worried about other things, but he did agree that it seemed to need medical attention.

It took a while for the couple to find a vet in the area, but finally, they did and an appointment was set for the following day.

Shocking News

On getting to the vet’s, they were in for another surprise. The doctor hadn’t even examined the creature for one minute before he turned to them with an amused look on his face.

“Didn’t you say you found a dog,” he asked, his amusement evident.

“Yes,” Jake responded, a growing worry rising in his chest.

“Well, I’d love to see the dog,” the doctor replied. Because what you have here is definitely not it. You didn’t find a dog in the woods. You found an albino fox.”

The Wild Animal

The reaction of the couple to the news was polar opposite. Jake was alarmed. He had brought a wild animal into their temporary residence, endangering himself and his wife in the process. So many things could have gone wrong.

Jullie, on the other hand, was ecstatic. She had always loved wild animals and often fantasized about meeting one who wouldn’t run from or attack her. To her, the fox was an answered prayer.

Examining The Fox

Now aware that the creature he was dealing with was wild, the doctor carefully examined thoroughly. He inspected the fox’s fur for any signs of injury or insect infestation. He inspected the paws to see if they hid any pests or injuries.

From what he could see, the creature had no physical injuries. Still, he agreed with the couple that something seemed wrong with how the animal behaved, so he decided to run a series of tests.

An Important Warning

The result of the test was something the couple would have to return for in a few days. In the meantime, the doctor gave them some medication to treat the dog for any parasites it might be carrying.

Before the couple left, though, the doctor left them with a warning. The animal they had was no pet. It was a wild animal used to the freedom of life in the wild. This was something they should never forget.

Not Meant For a Cage

The fox was not an animal to be locked up in a cage somewhere. Such confinement was not something it was used to. Exposing it to such treatment could either kill it or make it incredibly hostile, both of which were not outcomes the couple wanted.

Even keeping the fox indoors might feel too restricting for the animal.

The Promise of Freedom

The two thanked the doctor for his help and promised to take his warning to heart. They were never planning on putting the creature in a cage in the first place and were determined to give the animal as much freedom as they could.

Moreover, Jake included, they didn’t plan on keeping it. The animal had just seemed so weak when they found it; they were scared it would have died if they left it.

Badly Behaved

It was one thing when they had thought it was a dog. Jake could handle a dog. But a wild animal? He didn’t have the slightest idea of how to take care of or train such a thing. He didn’t even know if it could be trained at all. He had heard stories of pet owners with destructive pets who had to replace couches, mattresses, and other household items simply because of their badly behaved pets. Surely a wild fox would be much worse.

Placing a Few Calls

The moment Jake and Jullie arrived home, the first thing Jake did was try to see if there was anyone he could contact about their situation. He called a few companies that had organized retreats to the Himalayas to find out what to do in their situation. He was worried that the fox was violating one or more laws, and he didn’t want what started as a rescue attempt to end in his and his wife getting imprisoned.

Anticipating Returning to the Wild

On the other hand, Jullie spent most of her time with the fox. She knew their time together would end really soon and wanted to spend as much time with the fox as possible. She knew foxes were wide animals, but she felt no threat from this particular one.

Their Love Was Reciprocated

The couple hadn’t been the only ones affected by the result of the visit to the vet. Since they returned and began using the medications provided, the fox noticed an observable change. While it still acted sluggish, it had become a little more responsive. The creature had begun walking around the room occasionally and would even approach Jullie for a pet.

The Results Arrive

Back at the vet’s office, the result of the fox’s tests had finally come. At first, nothing in the test results explained why it behaved as it was. It wasn’t until the doctor looked better at the fox’s blood test that he noticed something.

They had been right; something was very wrong. He called the family immediately to give them the bad news.

Heavily Tranquilized

The couple was shocked to hear what the doctor had to say. The fox had been heavily tranquilized. Very heavily. So heavily it would have been fatal if the dose had continued longer. The sluggishness and the unresponsiveness they had noticed from the creature resulted from a heavy dose of the substance still in the fox’s system.

Inhumane Treatment

Jullie was devastated. This was an inhumane treatment, she thought. No human with a heart should treat any animal like that, especially not one that was so obviously friendly and unthreatening like this. How could anyone be that heartless?

Jake agreed with his wife’s sentiment. But there was something even more bothersome eating at him.

Hunter on the Loose

Jake was convinced there was a hunter on the loose. It sounded to him like someone was hunting the creature and had shot it with a tranquilizer to capture it.

But that didn’t make much sense, he finally decided. If the tranquilizer affected the fox so badly that it remained sluggish even days after, then whatever hunter pursued it would have caught up to it.

So if it wasn’t a hunter, what was it?

Something Worse

It didn’t take long to figure out what happened. All they had to do was surf the internet for reports of animals being heavily dosed on sedatives. The report they found was so disheartening Jullie left the front of the computer crying. Jake was left to read the rest of the report alone.

It was animal trafficking.

A Tragic Thing to Do

Apparently, keeping animals heavily sedated was one of the tricks employed by several animal trafficking organizations. They keep the animals heavily doped up to make them less feral, more obedient, and too sluggish to escape. Then they can easily transport them around without much trouble.

The fox must have been one of the animals captured by these smugglers. It was a miracle it escaped in the condition it was in.

The Rescue

While Jullie was glad they had gotten to the fox when they did, Jake couldn’t help but think of how lucky they had been.

Smugglers of any kind were often dangerous people. If things had happened differently the day they had found the fox, they could have been found by the smugglers. If that had happened… Jake didn’t want to think about that.

Alerting the Authorities

Jake and Jullie both agreed that the only thing they could do now was call in the authorities and explain to them what had happened. Unsure of the right law enforcement agency to contact, the two contacted the police, who then put them on to the Department of Wildlife Control and Conservation, who told them to stay out and wait for further instructions.

Further Medical Assistance

Next, the couple got back in touch with the vet. Now that they knew what was wrong with the animal, they wanted to know if there was anything they could do to reduce the effects of the sedatives on the fox.

The doctor had good news for them. There was no need to really do anything.

No Longer In Danger

Now that the fox was no longer in the hands of the smugglers and was no longer getting constantly sedated, the effects of the chemicals used on it should already be wearing off, and the creature should make a full recovery as long as it got enough food and rest.

A Very Lucky Rescue

The fact that it was no longer in the wild also greatly affected the fox’s quick recovery. With the animal out of the woods, it wouldn’t have to worry about potential predators preying on its current weakness. It was a good thing that they found the fox when they did. Animals in such a state never last long in the wild.

Checking Out the Trail

Over the next few days, the couple would receive several calls from the authorities. They wanted all the details about how they found the fox and a proper description of where it was found. The Department of Wildlife Control and Conservation also wanted to spend some time investigating the case and promised to get back to them.

A Trip to Safety

It didn’t take long for the Department of Wildlife Control and Conservation to get back to the couple. A team of wildlife conservation officers would be sent to the couple to transfer the fox to a wildlife reserve within the region, and the couple was welcome to come along.

A Rare Species

It turned out that the albino fox was a rare species, one that experts feared was having such a huge population decline they might go extinct. This population decline was further facilitated by the increased poaching of the species for their snow-white fur and exquisite meat. The DWCC had put several programs in place to fight these illegal activities, but often times a few poachers and smugglers still find a way to get their hands on a few of these foxes.

New Home

The group made it to the game reserve after hours on the road. The fox had initially been weary about the strangers and was especially frightened on seeing the pick-up it was supposed to be placed in. Still, after a little coercing from Jullie, it calmed a little and didn’t give the group much problem throughout the ride.

Final Goodbyes

On arriving at its new home, something seemed to click with the fox. A part of it seemed to recognize and even welcome the snow that covered the face of its new surroundings. It didn’t take long after it was brought out of the truck to prance off into the distance, reveling in its renewed freedom and familiar environment.

Watching the magnificent creature disappear into the distance, Jake and Jullie looked on with a smile on their face. All things considered, this was an anniversary they wouldn’t forget for a long time.

