Dog Keeps Going To Police Station And Detectives Want To Know Why

Darkening Hours

Cameron noticed that the sun had started sinking in the sky. It was getting late and he had no idea where it was taking him. He had been following the dog for miles before they stopped in front of a house he didn't recognize.

The detective didn't flinch when the dog barked, nor did he flinch when the dog opened afterward. But he had to steady himself for what he saw next.

Hot Arizona Day

Pexels

The Arizona sun was harshly beating down in Tucson. Thankfully, the police station had air conditioning. Every officer that got office duty in the summer was grateful.

One man that was particularly happy about being at his desk that day was detective Cameron Davis. He was busy cross-referencing evidence from various crimes. Trying to figure out any commonality between them. But he wasn't prepared for an unexpected visitor that day.

An Ex-K9 Handler

Pexels

Cameron had worked in the Tuscon Police Department for ten years. He made his way through the ranks over the years, starting as a rookie cop. He put in his time and managed to work his way to police sergeant after five years.

While he worked the streets, he was a specialized K9 handler. He grew to love the German Shepherds while he cared for them and made sure they were in good shape for the tasks at hand. But he had no idea how valuable that skill would come in after being behind a desk.

A Detective.

YouTube - KGETNews

After eight years on the police force, Cameron finally became a detective. He willingly traded in his more action-packed lifestyle as a sergeant for a more methodical role at the precinct.

As a detective, he spent a lot more time behind a desk, something he was especially grateful for whenever the Tuscon summer came rolling around. But then he was notified that a strange guest came walking through the doors.

A Dog

YouTube - KGETNews

One hot summer's day, a dog randomly strolled into the station and sat on the precinct floor. Cameron would be lying if he said he wasn't surprised, but then he thought of the same reason he was indoors.

Was it to get away from the Arizona heat? Surely a thick-coated dog would prefer air conditioning over being outside. But that didn't explain everything.

Why Was He Coming In?

YouTube - KGETNews

The dog seemed to want to tell them something. He would jump up onto the desk with his front paws and stare at them. He'd sometimes bark and curl up into a furry ball on the ground.

He was definitely there for a reason. This is where Cameron's experience as a K9 handler would come in handy. But he had no idea how unsettling the truth would end up being.

Checking Outside The Station

YouTube - KGETNews

Cameron bent down and scratched the canine behind his ear. "What's it, boy? Where's your owner?" He looked around the front lobby and peered at the open glass door. He decided to start an investigation for the benefit of the dog.

He walked towards the door and poked his head outside. He looked left and right. The only cars in the parking lot were his and the other officers there. There also wasn't anyone nearby healthy or injured. But he'd soon find a break in the case.

Getting Back To His Work

Pexels

Cameron still had some work to do, so he went back to his desk. If the dog was there at the end of the day, he told himself he'd try to find his owner. He still had some evidence to look at, but thankfully, all of it took place in the precinct.

He studied some more documents and checked the clock every hour. By 6PM, he was ready to check if the dog was still there. But he'd be surprised by what he'd see.

Gone

Pexels

Cameron packed up all of his work and put it in his leather satchel. He'd always bring his work home with him in case he thought about any breaks in the case while he was lying in bed.

He put on his jacket and walked towards the front door, expecting to see the dog. But when he got to the door, the dog was nowhere to be seen.

Getting To His Car

Pexels

Cameron walked to his car in the evening breeze. The sun was now setting, and thankfully, the heat had died down. He got to his car and put his satchel in the trunk before walking over to his driver's side door.

But that's when he saw the same dog from before staring up at him. He wagged his tail and walked down the road. That's when Cameron decided to follow him on foot.

Following The Dog

Pexels

The sun had just set over the horizon as Cameron followed the dog through dusty alleyways. Where was it taking him? He followed it for what seemed like three blocks before it arrived in front of a house.

The dog barked, and the front door opened. But detective Cameron could never have prepared himself for the situation that he had put himself into.

A Man

YouTube - KGETNews

Cameron watched as the man walked outside to investigate the barking dog. He noticed him and the dog standing outside of his house and did the unexpected. Cameron had a strange feeling about the situation.

He prepared himself for the worst, and his hand hovered over his gun. The man walked closer to him and squinted at the animal. But what he did next caught Cameron off guard.

Breaking Down

YouTube - KGETNews

The man stared at the dog silently for what felt like minutes before he finally broke down and cried. The man was sobbing on his knees right in front of a confused Cameron. The man eventually composed himself.

He stared at Cameron and said, "Thank you for bringing him to me. It means the world to me." Cameron was still confused as ever, but then the man explained more.

His Brother's Dog

YouTube - KGETNews

The man invited Cameron in, and they sat in his kitchen. He explained that the dog wasn't actually his but his brother's, who had tragically passed away a month ago. He hadn't seen his brother's dog until now.

"He must have run away after he passed." The man told him. He said that it made sense that he was in the station.

The Precinct

YouTube - KGETNews

The man explained that it made sense for the dog to have gone to the precinct. He explained that his brother had a long rap sheet while he was alive. And would often be thrown into the drunk tank.

The dog must have thought he was there and gone to the station. Now he was at least reunited with a family member who would look after him in his owner's place. But Cameron had no idea that he’d be a magnet for dogs in need of help.

A Good Deed

Pexels

Officer Cameron felt good about what he had done. In his book, no good deed went unrewarded. And as a police officer, he was obliged to help those in need.

He went home afterward and had a small celebration by himself. He had a glass of whiskey to himself and made himself a steak dinner. But he had no idea that his work would be cut out for him.

Getting The Call

Pexels

The next morning Cameron got a call he didn't quite expect. He had only just managed to get his shift started before a 911 operator called in with an eerily similar event to the previous day.

They explained that because of his good work the previous day, they also wanted to hand this call to him. It involved a dog again, but would he get there in time?

Arriving At The Scene

Unsplash

When Cameron arrived at the scene, he started asking questions. A crowd had gathered around and were filming the incident with their phones. He wanted a better idea of the situation before jumping in.

"Can you tell me more about what's going on?" Cameran asked one of the bystanders. They explained what the operator had already told him. He looked around. He could see the car in question and knew he couldn't just stand around.

Pup In Need

Pexels

He slowly approached the car. Thoughts of the dehydrated dog ran through his mind from just the day before. He wouldn't let this one down, either.

By the time his backup arrived, the pup had needed help desperately. The Arizona heat had reached as high as 80 Fahrenheit, and the car could even reach the 100s if left to back for too long. Things didn't look good for them.

Getting Inside The Car

Pexels

The police officers didn't hesitate. They didn't have much time to wait. They had to do something, or it might soon be too late for the dog.

Cameron never liked crowds. He felt they complicated things. But at least he had more knowledge about the incident at hand. All they had to do now was get the poor animal out. But that would be easier said than done.

The Situation

Public Domain

Now that Cameron had some backup, they walked over to the car, and he gave the other officers the rundown on the situation. There was a dog locked in a hot car, and it was their duty to make sure it was safe.

But when they got to the car, they realized just how bad the situation was. They needed to act fast if they wanted to save the poor animal.

Getting The Dog Out

Public Domain

Cameron and the other officers prepared to get the dog out any way they could. But they had no idea just how critical the situation was. The dog had already been in the car for a while, and the owner of the car was nowhere to be found.

They prepared water and got to work getting the animal out of the hot car. They didn't care how they did it. The time for subtlety was over, and Cameron smashed the window himself. But it would be an uphill battle.

Out Of The Frying Pan…

YouTube - KGETNews

The crowd was watching in silence while Cameron got the poor dog out of the car. Once he had it out, he gave it some water. The crowd started cheering. But what they didn't know was that it was far from over.

The dog was in the car for no more than 30 minutes, but even that could be fatal if it was even slightly warmer. Now was the time for Cameron to try his best to save yet another dog.

Into The Fire

Pexels

Cameron shook his head to himself and once again thought about how he hated crowds during operations like these. The crowd was celebrating, but a lot of work was still to be done.

The dog's health was still critical, and Cameron had to work hard to make sure it would be alright. He would make sure that it would survive.

Giving Him The Best Care

Public Domain

Cameron knew that he could only do so much. He decided that the best care the dog could get was from the American Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). There they would take care of it, and from there, it would be out of Cameron's hands.

No owner would ever come forward to try and get their animal back. In Cameron's opinion, if they left it in a hot car, they didn't deserve to have an animal. The dog received great care and recovered well. There was just one more thing for it.

Adoption

Public Domain

The dog was now back to its former health and was a lovable pooch. There was no reason that anyone wouldn't want to adopt him. It was a miracle that Cameron acted fast and arrived on the scene when he did.

Now the dog just needed a home. But no one could have anticipated that there was already a prospective owner looking.

A New Home

Public Domain

One of Cameron's colleagues, an officer on the scene, decided to adopt the pooch. Now that Cameron knew the pooch was part of the PD family, he was beyond happy. He knew nothing bad would happen to the dog again.

The grateful dog even got to visit the police station from time to time, where Cameron got to see how he was settling in.

Reassuring Words

Public Domain

Cameron's colleague even had some reassuring words to say about the dog now that he was in her custody.

"This pup will never be neglected again!" the NYPD 19th Precinct said on Twitter. "A month ago, this sweet doggo was rescued after his owner left him in his hot locked car for hours; yesterday, one of its rescuers, Officer Maharaj, adopted him! Thank you, @ASPCA, for taking such good care of this lucky pup!"

A Following

Public Domain

The officer in question soon realized how big her post had gotten. People worldwide quickly fell in love with the rescued pooch just as she did. Many people said that it was a heartwarming story that they loved.

Many also said that it restored their faith in police officers in general. People love animals, and a good way to find a trustworthy person is to see how they treat animals.

Posting More

Public Domain

With the help of officer Cameron, the officer decided to start a Facebook page dedicated to the little pup and his exploits after the rescue. They regularly updated the dog's public and even had photos of him visiting the precinct.

The pup went from being trapped in a car to the luckiest boy. The officers could feel proud of what they had done.

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.