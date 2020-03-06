Facts You Need to Know About the Novel Coronavirus and Tips To Stay Safe From COVID-19

Health Life Trending Now

March 6, 2020

    It may seem like every time you check social media there are more and more reports of the coronavirus spreading throughout the world. Although it hasn’t been described as a pandemic (worldwide spread of a new disease), the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a global health emergency. But what exactly are the facts on the novel coronavirus and what can we do to protect ourselves from it?