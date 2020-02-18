A Girl Boards a Plane With a Stranger And 15 Years Later, She is Met With Surprise

As a mother, Zainab Sesay wanted what was best for her daughter, Maya Hughes. She wanted her to have a connection to her background and her heritage. So, she took her to Sierra Leone, which is where she was born. But an emergency forced her to send her daughter back to the U.S. immediately. Fifteen years later, the loving mom was finally able to track down the kind stranger who accompanied her daughter on her plane ride home. But why did she go through all that trouble?