This Woman Didn’t Know What Her Grandma Was Hiding in the Garage Until She Lifted the Hood

Grandparents are a source of great joy and comfort, but they can also be a source of great sorrow when they pass away. Losing a loved one is never easy, especially when one has to rummage through their things and decide what to keep, what to sell and what to toss. But one U.S. student discovered something interesting in her grandma’s garage that left her floored. The find was discovered under an old sheet, where it had been left untouched for years. And when the student made her discovery, everyone suddenly wanted a piece of it.

It Lurked in the Garage for Years Unsplash For twenty years, they had remained hidden from the world, waiting for the day that someone would come find them in the garage where they had been left so long ago. But it wasn’t a hostage or some supernatural creature.

She Felt like an Archaeologist Unsplash When a Reddit user named u/eriegin went into her grandmother’s garage, she felt like an archaeologist who had found the discovery of the century. But what was hidden there? Was it a treasure chest or the Lost Ark?

There Was a Reason She Avoided the Garage Unsplash Some people fall in love with cars from an early age and sit in the front seat and pretend like they’re driving. Ironically, this was not eriegin’s case. While she had nothing against cars, she was not a huge car enthusiast so she had no reason to visit the garage. And yet in one particular instance she did, but was it a mistake she would live to regret?

She Walked Into the Garage Unsplash As soon as she walked into the garage, she felt this eerie sensation that she was not alone and indeed she wasn’t. There was not one but two things in there waiting to be discovered and she was about to meet more than she could handle.

There Was So Much Dust Unsplash She was overwhelmed by dust the moment she opened the garage door. It’s clear that her grandmother hadn’t aired the garage in quite a while or cleaned up. But that’s not surprising given that this used to be more of her grandfather’s place. Now it was less of a garage and more of a junkyard. But not everything in here was junk.

There Was so Much Junk Unsplash It was obvious that no one had been in here for years, and she never expected to find anything of value in there given that there was so much junk and dust. And yet, she was about to discover just how wrong she was.

Something Was Hiding Under the Sheets Unsplash Right in front of her were two things covered by huge, dusty sheets. She had no idea what she was about to find. Maybe it was a collection of dusty boxes full of old magazines or newspaper. Had her grandfather been a hoarder?

She Couldn’t Put It Off Any Longer Unsplash She had been hesitant to look under the sheet, but her curiosity had gotten the best of her. She decided she could no longer wait. So, she grabbed one of the sheets, pulled it off and gasped in total amazement.

She Had Found Something Worth Thousands Reddit / eriegin Eriegin, who is a U.S. college student, stood there in awe at the sight of a 1981 Lamborghini Countach that was worth around $600,000. But that wasn’t the only discovery she had made in her grandmother’s garage.

There Was a Second Sheet in Her Midst Unsplash Still reeling from her discovery of the Lamborghini, she decided to pull the sheet from the other object. What would she find under the second sheet? Would it reveal something more valuable than the first?

It Paled In Comparison to the Lambo Reddit / eriegin As soon as she tore away just a bit of the protective shielding, she could tell that this car was in worse condition than the first. The car had obviously seen better days, but it still seemed to be an impressive model nonetheless.

The Hood Was Bright Red Reddit / eriegin With just a bit of the car revealed, it was obvious at least that this car was another pricy model. Although the paint job was faded and chipped, the exterior of the car seemed to be okay, although there were ultimately a few missing pieces.

She Made a Second Pricey Discovery Heritage Motor Insurance She reached out and pulled the other sheet away and lo and behold, there was yet another 1980s sportscar. But this time, it wasn’t a Lamborghini. It was a Ferrari 308 worth about $300,000. But who owned these cars?

She Had a Lot of Questions Reddit / eriegin These vehicles didn’t just magically transport themselves into the garage. They obviously belonged to someone, but the question was, who? And why did they abandon them here so that they would deteriorate?

She Shared a Photo Online Reddit / eriegin After speaking with her grandmother, she discovered the vehicle’s origin story and decided to post the photo of the white Lamborghini on Reddit. And on the caption, she wrote: “Despite the rust and dust, grandma's 1981 Lamborghini Countach is the coolest.” And netizens went nuts!

Redditors Reacted to the News Unsplash Reddit users were instantly intrigued by the Lamborghini and started asking questions like whether she could post more photos and why her grandmother even owned these sportscars. And she didn’t hold back on the explanation.

She Had No Clue Reddit / eriegin The college student responded to everyone’s questions by explaining: “My late Grandpa bought it for his exotic car rental business in 1989, but after insurance costs became too high for him to operate the company, he kept the car (and many others including the Ferrari 308 in front of the Lambo) outside and in leaky garages for 20+ years instead of selling them. Don't ask me why, I have no clue.”

The Car's Condition Hurt Her Soul Reddit / eriegin She also shared that “this kind of car abuse hurts my soul,” referring to the condition of the vehicles. But despite the state of the sportscars, she felt that the discovery was unique and that the vehicles were like pages to her grandfather’s past. But could she make money out of them?

She Was Broke Reddit / eriegin Like most typical college students, she barely had a penny to her name, and yet, she had just found two vehicles worth a lot of money. But the cars weren’t in the greatest condition. What was she going to do?

She Was Clueless About Cars Unsplash She didn’t know much about cars other than the fact that they needed oil and that they had a gas and a brake pedal. So, she had no clue when it came to what these sports cars needed to get on the road again. And time was running out.

She Hoped Someone Else Could Inherit Them Pinterest She shared how she hoped that the cars could be passed on to someone else in the family, perhaps someone who knew more about cars than she did and could fully restore them. But her grandma had other plans.

Grams Wanted the Cars Gone Unsplash On Reddit, she revealed that her grandmother was eager to get the vehicles out of her garage. But ironically, she hadn’t put the cars up for sale, and yet, she wasn’t entirely opposed to accepting an offer so long as it was a good one.

It Was More Rare Than Other Lamborghini Models Wikimedia Commons While the Lamborghini resembled the Countach make, which was produced from 1974 to 1990, the car also had a few interesting features which were narrowed down to only the 1982 version of the automobile.

The Lamborghini is a Limited-Run Model Classic Driver The white Lamborghini looked quite similar to a special edition LP500 S without the rear wing. It’s said that only 321 of these were built and it was considered a limited-run model. But what is its top speed?

The LP500 S Has Some Major Horsepower Reddit / eriegin If this was an LP500 S, then it most likely had a 4.8-liter V12 385 horsepower engine. And with a five-speed manual gearbox, this vehicle could reach 62 miles per hour in less than 6 seconds and hit a maximum speed of 196 miles per hours.

The Car is An Impressive Sight Automobili Lamborghini The car also has wing doors, which rotate vertically rather than opening outwards like conventional doors. This feature accentuates just how close the driver sits to the ground.

It Had Many Luxurious Features Automobili Lamborghini The interior of the LP500 S was also given an update to include a more stylish dashboard, leather interiors, side sills and a center console. But what about the Ferrari?

The Ferrari 308 is a Fixer Upper Wallpaper Abyss – Alpha Coders The Ferrari 308 is a GTS Targa model, like the one seen on the 1980s TV series “Magnum, P.I.” Eriegin shared on Reddit that the Ferrari’s wheels were stolen years ago while it sat in a barn. So, anyone looking to restore the vehicle would have to find four wheels that match the look of the Ferrari. But what about the inside?

The Ferrari’s Interior is Worse Reddit / eriegin The Ferrari 308’s exterior might not be everyone’s cup of tea given that it spent years collecting dust. But she admits that the inside has also fallen in a state of disarray after years of neglect. But she doesn’t regret finding them.

The Ferrari Had a Unique Claim to Fame Universal Television Although the Ferrari 308 isn’t the fastest or most expensive car ever produced under the Ferrari name, it gained notoriety from the television series “Magnum, P.I.” which showcased ultra cool Tom Selleck as a private investigator who cruised around in the famous vehicle to solve crimes.

The Car Did Its Own Stunts Universal Television The series ran from 1980 to 1988 and the car remained a constant presence throughout the show’s run. Its sharp angles were exciting for the time and inspired more trends that would follow in the 1980s. But, that isn’t the last time we’ve seen these famous cars.

The Lamborghini Is Famous in Its Own Right, Too Paramount Pictures The Lamborghini Countach was recently seen by movie-goers in the 2013 film “The Wolf of Wall Street,” which saw Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Jordan Belfort driving the much envied car. The real life Belfort actually owned a Countach and he also had a Ferrari Testarossa in his garage.

It Was an Incredible Discovery Unsplash Walking into the garage and discovering these two sports cars inside her grandmother’s garage was certainly an incredible discovery that could prove to be lucrative for this college student if she were to find someone willing to take the vehicles off her hands in exchange for what could be close to a million.

Other Luxury Cars Met Similar Fates GTSpirit This car is a Maserati Quattroporte, a four-door full-size luxury sports car which was first introduced in 1963.The vehicle was photographed after being abandoned in a river in the south of Israel. There are common flooding problems in the area, so the abandonment might have been a mistake, but it’s heartbreaking nonetheless.

A Dusty Ferrari F50 Auto Josh The F50 is a very popular model of Ferrari, but it’s also a rare find. Only 349 of these were ever produced and they were the last Ferraris to feature an F1 engine. This vehicle was found abandoned in Nigeria just sitting in a dirt field in very poor condition.

A Smashed 1982 Delorean DMC-12 Barn Finds The Delorean was a unique vehicle that has become more and more iconic over time because of its appearance in “Back to the Future.” This model was found in rough shape and although it no longer runs, the brakes are still in working condition.

A Moldy 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Funny Droid The owner of this vintage vehicle purchased the car in the early ‘60s and used it for the next 12 years before putting it into storage in 1975. It was completely forgotten afterwards and today it still exists in the same spot it was parked in all of those years ago, only now it has much more rust and greenery growing on it.

Lamborghini Diablo SE30 Auto Revolution This car was made in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Lamborghini brand in 1994. Only 150 units of the SE30 were made and this one was left to collect dust in a parking lot in Austria. Auto experts have noted that it has been parked for so long that its impressive V12 engine will need some serious maintenance to get driving again.

Blue Lamborghini Countach 4tuning This Countach, similar to the one found in the Reddit user’s garage, was abandoned on a farm. Destined to now live out on the pastures, the unique vehicle has been deemed “unfixable” by some car fans, even though a Countach in good condition could fetch a couple hundred thousand dollars at auction.