When Groom Shares His Secret At The Altar, Bride Faints In Front Of Everyone

Jackie had never suspected that her husband-to-be was keeping secrets from her, let alone hiding something that could change both of their lives. She thought she trusted the man that she was about to marry, but as she walked down the aisle, she could tell from the look on his face that something just wasn't right. As the couple was about to say their vows, Brad leaned in to tell Jackie the truth, hoping that it wouldn't end their marriage before it had even begun...

Jackie Had Grown Up in Hollywood

Jackie was a 20-something who had spent her entire life in Hollywood. Her father was a well-known movie studio executive and her mother had been a successful TV actress for decades. Jackie knew the movie industry inside and out. But like many who grew up among the stars, she had some problems.

Jackie’s Difficult Past

When she was younger, Jackie had let the Hollywood lifestyle get the better of her. She partied constantly, drank too much, and even got into trouble with the law. Her wealthy parents were always able to bail her out. But one day, she got herself involved in something even they couldn’t save her from.

She Went Too Far

Jackie had a friend who lived dangerously and didn’t seem to feel bad about breaking the law. One day, Jackie’s friend stole an expensive car and took it for a joy ride. She invited Jackie to come along. Jackie knew she shouldn’t but for some reason found the idea appealing. So she joined her friend on the joy ride.

Trouble Strikes

As Jackie’s friend drove the stolen car, she ignored a red light and got into a serious car accident. Thankfully, nobody was hurt. But when the police arrived on the scene, Jackie’s friend was quickly arrested. She ended up serving some time in prison. Jackie realized that if she didn’t straighten up her life, she could end up like her friend.

Jackie Gets Her Life Together

So Jackie ditched her friends who broke the law and partied too hard. She started a new life. She started doing volunteer work. She decided she wanted no part of the crazy Hollywood lifestyle. Eventually, she got a job at a law firm and embarked on a new path in life.

Then She Fell in Love

At her new law firm, Jackie met a young man named Brad. They would talk at the office now and again but quickly began seeing each other after Brad asked Jackie out on a date. Before long, they were head over heels in love. They moved in together and supported each other as their law careers blossomed.

Brad Pops the Question

After a few years of dating, Brad took Jackie out to their favorite restaurant. After they’d finished their meal, he popped the question. Jackie was thrilled. Brad seemed like such a goodhearted person and their relationship had been built on mutual respect. Jackie said yes and soon began planning the wedding.

Jackie Plans the Wedding

Jackie began planning all the details of her upcoming wedding. She selected her bridesmaids and they planned a bachelorette party together in Mexico. Meanwhile, Brad went off to his bachelor party. Although they both had fun at their parties, they missed each other terribly.

Then, Something Shocking Happens

Then, Jackie got a shocking text message from one of her close friends. Her friend went to see a movie about a young woman growing up in Hollywood and realized that the movie’s main character had a lot in common with Jackie. Jackie was surprised but figured it was just a coincidence.

Jackie Goes to See the Movie

Jackie decided to go see the movie to see what all the fuss was about. As she watched the film, she slowly but surely realized something shocking: this movie wasn’t just similar to her life, it was her life. Almost every embarrassing detail and fact about Jackie’s wild younger years was up on the screen. She couldn’t believe it.

The Movie is a Success

As more people saw the movie, more people became interested in the true story behind it. It wasn’t long before industry insiders began to realize the film was based on Jackie’s life. Soon there were articles about her all over the internet. Everyone was interested in her wild young years before she had straightened up her life.

Jackie Was Living a Nightmare

Jackie had no interest in thinking about her wayward youth. Her life was in a good place now. Frankly, many of the stories about her were embarrassing and ruining her reputation. Now whenever a client or coworker Googled her name, they would learn all about the mistakes she’d made in her youth.

Jackie Contacts the Screenwriter

Jackie contacted the person who wrote the movie. She had never heard of the person before and wanted to know why they had written a film about her. The screenwriter refused to return her calls. Jackie was furious. Why was her life the subject of a movie? Who was this writer to expose her to the world like this?

She Considers Legal Action

Jackie considered taking legal action against the filmmakers for damaging her reputation and revealing confidential information about her youth. But she soon realized that because all the names in the film were fictional and because some of the details of her story were changed, she couldn’t prove the film was actually based on her life.

Brad Urges Jackie to Let it Go

Brad could see how upset Jackie was about the movie. He urged her to forget about the whole thing. In the end, people didn’t know for sure whether or not the film was based on her. And her coworkers at her law firm would probably only gossip about the movie for a short time before they forgot all about it.

Jackie Thinks Brad Might Be Right

The more Jackie thought about it, the more she thought Brad might be right. There wasn’t much she could do about the movie. She couldn’t stop people from speculating that the film was about her. So in the end, what choice did she have? But then something happened that made ignoring the movie impossible.

A Documentary in Production

There were so many stories and so much interest in Jackie’s youth following the movie’s release that soon a documentary about Jackie was in production. She got a call one day from a producer who said they had already started shooting interviews. Jackie refused to participate and said she hated the idea of a documentary being made about her life.

There Was Nothing Jackie Could Do

Nonetheless, there still wasn’t much Jackie could do about the documentary being made. Her life had now become widely written about and discussed. She was a public figure, whether she liked it or not. There wasn’t much for her to do other than try to ignore everything that was going on and focus on her work at the law firm.

Jackie Begins Losing Friends

As more details about Jackie’s youth became public, she started losing some of her friends who hadn’t known about her wild years. This hurt Jackie tremendously. She thought she had rebuilt her life only now to find the past was coming back to haunt her. She was devastated.

Brad Says Something Shocking

As Jackie’s life continued to be the subject of media gossip, Brad suddenly told her something shocking. He said that he needed a break and that they should consider putting the wedding on hold. Jackie was stunned. Brad had always been her biggest supporter. Why was he doing this?

Jackie Can’t Believe It

Jackie wanted nothing more than to get married and put her past behind her. But now Brad had put her future in jeopardy. She couldn’t understand Brad’s decision but had no choice but to accept it. She tried to focus on her work at the law firm but it was difficult with all the distractions in her life.

Jackie Was At Her Lowest

At this point, Jackie was at her lowest. After turning her life around, she now felt like she was being punished for being young and irresponsible. Some of her friends had abandoned her. The world knew intimate details of her life. And now her fiance Brad wasn’t sure he even wanted to get married anymore.

Jackie Disappears

Jackie decided the only thing she could do was get away from everyone and everything. She took some time off work and went on a retreat in Arizona. She disconnected from the world entirely. She tried to recharge her batteries and gain some perspective on her life. Emotionally, she was in a bad place and she knew it.

She Realizes Something

While on retreat, she began to realize that if Brad wasn’t willing to support her during these difficult times, perhaps he wouldn’t make a good husband after all. Jackie decided that when she was done with her retreat, she would break it off with Brad permanently. She wasn’t happy about this turn of events but she felt it needed to be done.

She Calls Brad

After she finished her retreat, she called Brad and said they should meet up. He agreed. Jackie prepared herself to break off the engagement with Brad. It would be painful, she thought, but it was necessary. Then, when she met up with Brad, he said something she could have never predicted.

Brad Surprises Her

Brad surprised Jackie by saying he felt horrible for being distant from her. He had realized that if he couldn’t stand by her during her most challenging times, he wasn’t worthy of being her husband. So he apologized and said he wanted their wedding to be back on again. Jackie was shocked by what Brad said.

Jackie Changes Her Mind

Jackie was in a tough spot. She had planned to break up with Brad for exactly the reason he was now apologizing for. She wasn’t sure right away how to respond but after thinking about it for a bit, decided to get back with Brad. Everyone makes mistakes, she thought, and Brad had recognized his mistake. It seemed like a good sign.

The Wedding is Back On

The wedding plans went back into motion as Jackie and Brad both prepared for the big day. While their friends and family had been a bit confused by the recent developments in Brad and Jackie’s relationship, ultimately they thought it was a good thing the marriage was still happening.

The Documentary Comes Out

As the wedding date drew closer, the documentary about Jackie’s life premiered at a major film festival. Jackie still couldn’t believe the world was this interested in her backstory. She didn’t participate in the film at all and discouraged her friends and family from participating in it. But the film’s release only increased public scrutiny of her life.

A New Revelation

Although Jackie refused to watch the documentary about her, she began to hear tidbits of information included in the film. The biggest one, and the one that she would never forget, was new information from the screenwriter who said he heard all about Jackie’s life from someone close to her. Jackie was stunned.

Who Betrayed Her?

Jackie now was obsessed with figuring out who betrayed her by divulging all of her life story to a screenwriter. Whoever this person was had put the wheels in motion that resulted in her whole life being in the public eye. She needed to know who did this to her.

Jackie Suspects Someone

Jackie suspected that one of her best friends, Marie, who was also one of her bridesmaids, was the one who told the screenwriter all about her life. Marie had always been a gossip. Plus, Jackie had caught Marie telling other people things about her in the past. Marie was Jackie’s top suspect.

Jackie Investigates

Jackie then went on to all of Marie’s social media accounts to see if there was any connection between Marie and the screenwriter. She suspected Marie would be careful enough not to leave evidence behind but maybe she’d gotten careless or thought nobody would ever suspect her. Boy was she wrong.

Jackie Finds Something

While looking at Marie’s social media accounts, Jackie eventually came across damning evidence. Years ago, the screenwriter had posted on Instagram that he’d sold a script to a movie studio. Among the many people who favorited the post and congratulated the screenwriter? Marie. Jackie felt she had all the evidence she needed.

Jackie Accuses Marie

Jackie invited Marie out for drinks. When Marie arrived, Jackie immediately accused her of betrayal. Marie began to cry and insisted it wasn’t true. She knew the screenwriter, yes, but she had no idea the screenwriter was writing a movie about Jackie. Had she’d known, she would’ve never liked the Instagram post.

Jackie Doesn’t Believe Her

Jackie didn’t believe Marie’s explanation for a second. It was too big a coincidence that Marie just happened to know the screenwriter. Jackie told Marie that they were no longer friends and that she was longer invited to the wedding. With that, Jackie stormed out of the bar, never to see her friend Marie again.

Marie Goes Public

After Jackie stopped being friends with Marie, Marie immediately went public and started talking about Jackie to anyone who would listen. She claimed in the press that she’d never actually betrayed Jackie before but now that she’d been excommunicated from Jackie’s life, she wasn’t afraid to reveal all of Jackie’s secrets.

Marie Makes a Stunning Accusation

Then Marie made a stunning accusation on a popular podcast. She claimed that Jackie was cheating on her fiance Brad. Jackie was appalled. She had never once cheated on Brad, nor would she ever. But now the accusation was spreading like wildfire. It wasn’t long before Brad heard about it and called Jackie.

Jackie and Brad Have a Serious Talk

Jackie nervously answered Brad’s call. She swore up and down that she’d never cheated and never would. Marie was just looking for revenge, Jackie said. To Jackie’s surprise, Brad seemed to believe her. He said he trusted Jackie and that he thought Marie was nuts. Jackie was so relieved. Marie had tried but failed to ruin Jackie’s engagement.

The Wedding Day Arrives

Finally, Jackie and Brad’s big day had arrived. There were hundreds of guests, all pouring into the gardens of a luxurious hotel in Beverly Hills. Jackie had never seen a wedding this beautiful before. After all she and Brad had been through, their big day was here at last and Jackie couldn’t be more thrilled. She thought it would be the perfect wedding.

Disaster Looms

Jackie had no idea at the time but her wedding would soon completely unravel in spectacular fashion. Everything would go wrong and her life would be turned upside down once again. In fact, the day was so awful that a second movie would be made about it. Jackie’s wedding would become the hottest tabloid story of the year.

Everything Went Well At First

At first, everything went incredibly well. The guests were having a good time. There were no last-minute issues. In fact, Jackie was amazed at how little she had to worry about. Sure, she had to wake up early for hair and makeup, but otherwise she was having a surprisingly good time. She didn’t feel nervous at all, although in retrospect, she probably should have.

She Approaches the Altar

The ceremony began. The music was beautiful. The scene looked perfect, with beautiful gardens and flowers surrounding the guests. Jackie thought she was in heaven. Her father took her by the arm and escorted her up the aisle to the altar. But as she approached Brad, she could tell something was wrong.

Brad is Nervous

Brad looked incredibly nervous. He was sweating and shaking. Jackie told herself he was just nervous to be in the spotlight but she wasn’t sure if that was true. He’d never seemed nervous about their wedding before. Now, here he was, sweating bullets. He didn’t even make eye contact with her as she stood on the altar.

Brad Makes an Announcement

Then, Brad suddenly interrupted the priest and said he had to share a secret with Jackie. Everyone went dead silent. Brad wasn’t speaking loudly but everyone was so quiet that all the guests could hear what he was saying. His hands shook and his voice quivered as he revealed his secret to Jackie and the world.

Brad Shares His Secret

Then Brad admitted the truth: he had been the one who told the screenwriter all about Jackie’s life. He made a deal with the screenwriter that if the script sold, he would receive half the profits. He’d betrayed Jackie for money. He felt horrible about it but couldn’t go through with the wedding without being honest.

Jackie Faints

Jackie felt lightheaded and dizzy. Then she fainted, collapsing into a heap in front of everyone. Her maid of honor rushed to get water and started fanning Jackie as she lay on the ground. After a few moments, Jackie came to. She looked up at Brad with tears in her eyes. She suddenly yelled out, “How could you do this to me?!”

Jackie Storms Out of Her Own Wedding

Then Jackie got up, her makeup running down her face, and angrily stormed out of her own wedding. She stomped down the aisle with her bridesmaids chasing after her. By now, a bunch of the guests had started recording the scene on their phones. Their videos would go viral later that night as the world watched the disastrous wedding.

Jackie Yells At Brad

As Jackie approached the end of the aisle, she suddenly spun around. She looked right at Brad and yelled for everyone to hear, “I cheated on you!” Then she ran out of the garden. Brad remained on the altar, humiliated and angry. The guests all began talking amongst themselves. Some were shocked, others thought the whole thing was hilarious. But none of them had ever seen a wedding go off the rails quite like this one.

The Wedding Goes Viral

Videos of the wedding went viral. The incident was the number one gossip story of the year. Jackie at first was humiliated but eventually embraced her wild reputation. After all, her life had been pretty crazy up to this point. She never did apologize to Marie, who had never actually betrayed her. Jackie never saw Brad again after their disastrous wedding.

The events of this story are entirely fictional and are products of the author’s imagination. Images included are meant for illustration purposes only. Any resemblance to actual events, places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.