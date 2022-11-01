Is European Baby Formula The Better Choice For Your Baby?

Many parents are turning to European brands like Holle Organic Infant Formula.

According to an internal report recently released by the FDA, the infant formula shortage that sent American families scrambling earlier this year was caused by a “perfect storm” of factors. These include the obvious things like the massive product recall and ongoing global supply chain disruptions. But there were also less obvious issues like outdated data systems, certain COVID pandemic restrictions, and inadequate emergency preparedness.

Regardless of the cause, one thing that’s certain is that fewer families would have been left scrambling if Americans had more access to European baby formula—something many parents wanted for years anyway!

Now, at long last, one of the silver linings of the formula shortage is that top European baby formulas like Holle Organic Infant Formula are more readily available in the United States.

What’s So Great About European Infant Formula?

Despite the FDA’s longtime reluctance to allow European baby formulas into the United States, the EU and the FDA require the same essential vitamins and minerals in baby formula, and European and American formulas thus have very similar nutrient profiles.

However, there are a few key differences that make European formula better.

For starters, the FDA allows American infant formula to contain corn syrup, but the EU does not. Instead, the EU requires that at least 30 percent of the carbohydrates in European infant formula come from lactose, the primary energy source in breast milk. And researchers agree the European standard is better.

Another key advantage of European baby formula is that it more closely resembles human breast milk, with higher concentrations of docosahexaenoic acid, or DHA. In case you don’t have a degree in biochemistry, DHA is an omega-3 fatty acid found in human milk. Research shows DHA plays a significant role in brain and eye development, yet the FDA does not require infant formula to contain any DHA.

Last but not least, there’s a big difference between European and American baby formula when it comes to fat. For some reason, American companies remove all milk fat from their formulas and add plant-based processed oils. They do so despite scientific research showing that milk fat globule membrane, or MFGM, is good for the immune system and cognitive development. Of course, some American companies remove milk fat, then add artificial MFGM. But European formulas just leave the milk fat in, which is healthier and makes more sense.

Holle Organic Infant Formula Stage 1

As European baby formula has become more popular with American parents in recent years, Holle has become the most trusted name in organic baby formula, and it’s not hard to understand why. When you look at the ingredients and the results, it’s obvious that Holle Organic Infant Formula Stage 1 is some of the best baby formula ever made.

Unlike most American formulas, which are formulated for ages 0 to 12 months, Holle Organic Infant Formula Stage 1 is specifically formulated to support a baby’s unique developmental needs during the first six months. It’s made using slow-digesting bioavailable carbohydrates that more closely resemble those found in breast milk, making them easier to absorb and satisfy hunger longer. And it contains all the necessary amounts of vitamins A, B, C, D, and K, plus a higher quantity of DHA and a higher concentration of milk fat than processed vegetable oils.

Holle Organic Infant Formula Stage 1 is made from organic milk produced by cows raised on certified biodynamic farms, which are farms that take a holistic, ecological, and ethical approach to farming, gardening, food, and nutrition. This formula is thus non-GMO, gluten-free, hormone-free, and antibiotic-free, and it contains zero added sugars, artificial preservatives, chemicals, flavors, or colors.

So if you're ready to give your baby the best possible nutrition without all the added junk, click here to give Holle Organic a try.