Interesting Things Found At Chinese Street Food Markets

Exploring Chinese Flavors

When traveling, many look forward to the food experiences the most. It is one of the best ways of experiencing the difference in cultures and regions. The new and different flavors add to the excitement, especially for those who love food.

However, many agree that the foods China offers are surprising. They are not something you would find anywhere else in the world. These are some of the delicacies from China that you may want to avoid.

Silkworm Pupae

You would never have thought it, but silkworms are enjoyed as a Chinese street food specialty. We all know that they are used to make luxurious silk fabrics, but no one would have guessed these worms would be used in Chinese cooking.

Silkworm Pupae are traditionally sold on skewers and, despite their unappealing look, are said to taste like shrimp. When they are cooked, a surprising amount of spice is added, which makes them easier to eat.

Flying Lizard

When thinking of your next meal, your first thought would likely not be a lizard. Chinese cuisine comprises surprising options, one of which is flying lizards. Few people know about flying lizards, but they are often found in Chinese markets.

The flying lizards are fried and served on skewers, much like the silkworms. These lizards, also known as flying dragons, are flavored with salt, are often found in markets in Hong Kong, and are easily accessible in other Chinese regions.

Snake Soup

Who would have thought that you could put a snake into soup? Soups are often enjoyed on cold evenings because of their warmth and are relatively simple dishes. Snake soup is made up of broth with shredded snake meat. Some versions include the bones.

The original idea for this recipe came from Southern China. If you are seeking this dish out, it can be found in restaurants called Se Wong. These restaurants are called "snake kings" in English and specialize in snake dishes. A lot of preparation and training goes into the dishes they prepare.

Thousand-Year-Old Egg

The name of this egg can be deceiving because these eggs are in fact, not a thousand years old. It comes down to aesthetics because they are created to look that way. They are referred to as "pidan" in the Chinese markets if you are ever looking to try them.

These eggs are fermented from weeks to months at a time. Before that, they are prepared with ash, clay, salt, and lime coating. Those who have tried it said it smells like stinky cheese and vinegar. Do you think they managed to finish it?

Roasted Cat

We all know of the stories about dogs being eaten in China, but have you ever heard of cats becoming a meal? Across the globe, pet cats and dogs are considered family, so seeing a cat being roasted in a restaurant is bound to be shocking for travelers.

The way we have been brought up, and from our cultural perspective, a cat being served on a dinner plate seems wrong. But the same cannot be said for China. Cat meat can be found all across China and the surrounding regions.

Roaches

At this point, we figure you won't be surprised by this meal choice. Since roaches are one of the most common insects, you wouldn't be shocked to find them on every food market corner.

Many out there are terrified to see roaches running about on the floor, so we can only imagine how they would react to them being served up as a meal. Most Chinese people enjoy their flavor and consider them a great source of protein.

Roasted Crocodile

Seeing a crocodile being roasted is definitely an unexpected sight, even on a special occasion. As surprised as you may be, this is a common delicacy in China.

They could have stripped the crocodile for the meat, but they seemed to find it easier to roast the entire thing. Chinese cooking seems to make use of everything which is considered good because nothing goes to waste. But questions arise when a whole crocodile comes into the picture.

Sheep Head

Sheep seems to be tame, considering what we have seen by now. Snakes, crocodiles, and roaches may have shocked the system, but you must remember that we are talking about Chinese cuisine. Anything that seems normal has to be questioned.

China has pushed it to the extremes by serving entire sheep heads on a plate as a meal. They ensure the flavors are kept by roasting the head after boiling it.

Stinky Black Tofu

We all know of tofu, but have you ever eaten the stinky black kind? It's nothing like you would expect, but it would be a flavor you would never forget.

This tofu is crusted in a black mold and sold in Chinese markets as a specialty. It may sound disgusting, and some tourists have confirmed that they think it is, but the people in China seem to love the stuff.

Pigeon

The pigeon could easily be said to be one of the safest food options on our list. The meat is similar to chicken and is served on special occasions in Chinese culture.

This meal is often called squab, and you usually find them deep-fried at Chinese food markets. You also have the option of buying them live. However, this food is most commonly served during Chinese New Year.

Balut

Balut is one of the most popular meals in both the Philippines and China. This dish is a boiled egg embryo that is usually from a duck. The eggs are eaten with the embryo still inside.

Chinese chefs enhance the flavor by adding vinegar and salt, but this is still a meal that many tourists find challenging to try. A few who have attempted eating Balut have said it tastes like cream cheese or a delicate mousse.

Fried Tarantulas

For those terrified of spiders, we recommend you not try these. The giant and hairy spiders are enough to send the majority running for the hill, but the same cannot be said for the people of China. They make themselves a delicious snack out of tarantulas.

The Chinese have been making this dish for centuries by deep-frying tarantulas. It wasn't until the 1990s that other places tried making the dish themselves. Surprisingly, the internet can now provide numerous spider recipes for when eating spiders strikes your fancy.

Fermented Tofu

We all know that China and East Asia enjoy their tofu and use them often in their cooking. But did you know that you could ferment it? Fermenting turns regular tofu into "stinky tofu," and you can guess why.

There is no masking the smell if you come across fermented tofu at a Chinese street food market. The fermentation process involves smoking regular cubes of tofu in a mixture of milk, vegetable, meats, and herbs. The fermented tofu has to reach a certain level before it can be served, and the process can take several months.

Sea Cucumber

This is a Chinese specialty in most of the region's food markets. Sea cucumbers are slippery sea animals that look like slugs, but you can find various types, including some with spikes covering their bodies.

But Chinese chefs are not disturbed by the spikes and enjoy putting them in dishes listed on their menus. Sea cucumbers are said to have little to no flavor and usually soak up the taste of the sauce or other foods on the plate.

Tuna Eyeball

We are used to tuna fish meat but did you ever try a tuna eyeball? Neither did we! However, tuna eyeballs are a popular treat in China where the chefs don’t like to waste any part of the animal. Everything has to be eaten, including the eye.

Some describe the tuna eye as tasting comparable to egg white, but we’ll still have to pass on this one. Besides, the tuna eyeball is probably the largest eyeball you will find when it comes to sea animals so the portions must be quite generous.

Bird’s Nest Soup

You’ve heard of the snake soup but are you ready for bird’s nest soup? Also known as the caviar of the East, this dish is actually very rare in Chinese cuisine. Given its rarity, you can assume that it has a very high price for a soup.

Once again, the name of the dish did not disappoint since the soup does contain an actual bird’s nest in it. We’re talking about the nests of the swiftlet that are made from bird’s saliva. That’s even worse than the nest made of little leaves and branches. Just imagine eating bird saliva soup!

Centipedes

If 100 legs doesn’t scare you, then you can grab some centipedes for your next snack! Let’s not forget that centipedes are venomous, but not even that will prevent Chinese chefs from turning them into a treat.

You will find all sorts of centipedes at Chinese food markets, including salted ones, dried ones, fried ones, and even fresh and powdered ones. Some claim that these insects taste a lot like seafood, although we don’t wish to try that any time soon!

Dog Meat

If you have a dog, this might not be the best example for you to see. You might already know that China is one of the largest consumers of dog meat in the world. They eat dog meat like it’s chicken. It’s sad but it is also a normality in all Chinese regions.

What is even sadder is that selling and eating dog meat in these regions is not illegal. They even hold a Dog Meat Festival every year in China where locals and tourists get together to try different dishes and specialties.

Bamboo Worms

Believe it or not, bamboo worms are actually very good for you. As disgusting as they might look, these worms are high in protein and they can make for a really healthy snack. That is, until you remember that you’re actually eating worms!

We’ve never tried this snack but we’ve heard that bamboo worms have a milky flavor with a creamy texture. It might sound like some dreamy dessert but don’t forget that we’re talking about worms here!

Caterpillar Fungus

If you thought the foods we showed you earlier were bad, prepare for the caterpillar fungus. This fungus can live inside a caterpillar to take over its resources and drain its energy. Once done with its host, the fungus just comes out of its head and carries on with its business.

This very fungus is available in restaurant menus all over China and Hong Kong. Even though it does not have a distinct flavor, it is considered a specialty and thus has a very high price. A single pound of this seemingly disgusting fungus would cost you a thousand dollars!

Bat Soup

Here’s another soup that you might want to avoid the next time you travel to China or surrounding regions. This is a real bat soup with an actual bat bathing in the plate as you eat. Bats are some of the most commonly consumed animals in Chinese food markets so we’re not surprised to find them in a soup.

The most common places that serve bat dishes include Guam, Palau, and Indonesia. They usually grill the bat as a part of the preparation process before serving it. However this dish is prepared, we will still find it very unappealing.

Duck Blood Soup

We’ve talked about soups and blood above but this dish combines both of those. What you’re looking at here is a duck blood soup and it is nothing different than its actual name. The red blood is served along with veggies and meat to create a more fulfilling meal.

However, we’re not sure how filling this can be since, after all, we are talking about real, raw animal blood. Don’t be surprised if you come across all sorts of blood products in China, including blood pie and even blood blocks that are commonly used in cooking.

Fried Cicadas

Here’s another disgusting bug that’s described more like a fine specialty in China. Cicadas are some of the most adored insect snacks in this region and we don’t quite understand why. For the rest of us, these little bugs are nothing but nasty creatures we want to get rid of.

However, people in China love a good plate of fried cicadas, especially when they are crunchy enough so you can hear the sound of their little legs in your mouth. If this doesn’t make the hair on the back of your neck stand, then you might have what it takes to try traditional Chinese cuisine.

Giant Octopus

Octopus is a popular seafood dish all over the world but the way they prepare it in Asia is the next level. In most countries, you will find smaller octopuses served in restaurants with trained staff who know how to deal with live creatures on plates.

However, in Asia, they like to go for the biggest octopus they can find. In fact, the bigger the octopus, the better the meal is going to be. Most Chinese meat markets sell giant octopus and people seem to love these chewy dishes.

Sea Serpent

No, a sea serpent is not some sort of mythical creature out of the books. It is an actual animal and you already know they serve it in most Chinese food markets. Even though they’re small, sea serpents are quite scary-looking!

You’d be surprised how fearlessly the workers at Chinese sea markets handle these animals. They chop them up like it’s nothing! Some even say that sea serpents are very delicious and considered a high-class meal in China!

Sheep Genitals

In some countries and cultures, certain parts of the animal anatomy are not meant for consumption. But in China, it is common to find several different parts served as dishes to food market visitors. Among these odd dishes, you will encounter the genitals of the male sheep.

Supposedly, eating the penis of a sheep will increase the libido of men and is often asked for by a great portion of the Chinese population. The dish is usually steamed and spiced with curry.

Guilinggao

Served as a dessert, the formal name for this dish is Guilinggao but is also known as Turtle Jelly. It is common to find in China and will range in price according to the source of the turtle or tortoise used to make the dish. Inexpensive versions are sold on the street, while some of the more expensive versions are reserved for high-end restaurants.

This delicacy is believed to hold multiple health benefits, including improving circulation and kidney function. Some women even consume Turtle Jelly on a regular basis to improve their skin health.

Monkey Brains

At first, people did not believe the rumors that surfaced from China about a tourist who witnessed monkey brains being sold on the streets at a food market. However, it is undeniable that monkey brains are in fact being served on menus in China, and it is considered a delicacy.

It primarily served as a main dish at important banquettes. But lately, it has found its way onto the streets. Monkey brains should preferably be eaten either raw or lightly fried.

Devilish Sausages

In Britain, black pudding is a popular dish that contains blood. But in China, it is enjoyed in several different dishes, including the street delicacy Devilish Sausage. Recipes vary based on the region, but all Devilish Sausages contain pork blood.

While some recipes will only use blood, others add a variety of different ingredients, composed mostly of meaty bits which are seasoned with peppercorns, salt, and white pepper. In winter, this dish is often enjoyed as a stew with Chinese cabbage and pork belly.

Pickled Jellyfish

We have all seen Patrick and Spongebob go on a jellyfish-catching adventure a couple of times, but the next street dish that is enjoyed in several Asian countries puts a dark twist on these cartoon characters’ favorite hobby. In most cases, it goes through a long process of dehydration and is then pickled.

It is eaten in a variety of dishes, most commonly as a salad. It is consumed in China, Japan, Thailand, and several other countries in Asia. Pickled jellyfish is even offered as a main dish on some airlines.

Duck Tongue

In most western countries, just mentioning eating a duck’s tongue would be absurd. Not only because it sounds like an inedible part of the fowl’s anatomy, but also because it is so small and practically meatless. Or is it… In China, it is a dish often served at street restaurants.

Most often it would be added to dishes that contain a few more other strange parts of the duck’s anatomy, which include the webbed feet. It is considered a delicacy and is widely eaten across different classes of society.

Fish Lip Soup

A dish quite often enjoyed at street markets in China is Fish Lip Soup. But contrary to the name, it does not involve cooking the lips of fish… Or at least not only the lips of fish. In most cases, it involves the cooking of the entire fish head, though some recipes call for the use of Garoupa fish lips.

Usually, the fish head is chopped into pieces and brown fried in oil, then added to boiling water and served with tofu as a soup.

Pork Lungs in Chili Sauce

Pork lungs in chili sauce is a traditional meal in China that has grown popular among street vendors. This is mostly because it is served at room temperature or chilled, and all the ingredients are prepared beforehand.

Contrary to the name, it does not always contain pork lungs. But traditionally, it consists of strips of tenderly prepared pork meat, heart, tripe, and tongue. It is soaked in a bowl of chili oil and served with a sprinkle of sesame seeds.

Pork, Goose, or Duck Fried Intestines

It might not sound delicious to most westerners, but in China, the intestines of certain animals are a favored delicacy. Intestines of animals such as geese, pigs, and ducks are widely enjoyed by the greater part of the Chinese population. It has also grown popular at street markets and is usually served deep fried with spicy and hot sauces.

Sometimes it is also used as hot pot ingredients for several appreciated soups that are also sold at street markets. In some places, it is stewed or stir-fried to improve the juicy textures.

Frogs and Toads

Somethings that most people outside of Asia find disgusting are widely enjoyed delicacies in Asian countries. Frogs and toads can be found on the menus of street vendors in China and other Asian countries, including Vietnam.

Taiwan Bullfrogs are most popularly used, and in China, many people eat the Huang Shuang Black Stone Frog. In fact, the common Chinese name for the Taiwan Bullfrog is ‘Field Chicken’, and is a main ingredient in many soups and stir-fries.

Snow Fungus

Snow Fungus, also called White Fungus, is an ingredient used for numerous dishes in China. It is revered for its impressive medicinal qualities and high nutritional value. White Fungus is not a mushroom but is a fungus that commonly grows in China and is harvested for cooking.

It is usually soaked in water to soften it and then boiled in spicy water with other ingredients. It can also be used to make a variety of desserts and is a popular ingredient in many street vendor dishes.

Chicken Testicles

Everyone loves the taste of chicken, unless, of course, you are a vegan or vegetarian, but in certain places of China, they serve the testicles of chickens as a delicacy. It is said to improve the libido of men and give women the smoothest skin they could dream of.

This dish is usually served with noodles and rice and is only lightly cooked to maintain its tenderness. It is best enjoyed with all its juices and is available in two variants, either white or black.

Turtle Soup

In China, the turtle is a respected animal associated with longevity and health. But that does not keep them from being eaten – in fact, it is quite the opposite. Turtles are often consumed in a soup made from three different turtle species found on the coasts of China.

It is said to be as delicious as it is healthy. Plus, it is a superfood that is often given to sick patients in hospitals. It can be enjoyed in a variety of ways, but at street markets, you would usually only find it in soup form.

Dried Lily Buds

Used in a variety of soups and stir-fries, the following ingredient may not sound as strange as most of the others on this list. It is actually a delicious, sweet ingredient. In many cultures, certain flowers are used in cooking.

In China, the dried buds of yellow lilies are used as a food source. It is also called the golden lily, or tiger lily, and has been used as medicine and food in China for more than two thousand years. It can mostly be found in the stir-fries available at street markets.

Stewed Moose Nose

Although this is a dish most familiar to Alaskans, Stewed Moose Nose has become a popular delicacy for the Chinese people of the Northernmost province of Harbin in China, and it is sold on the streets of the local area.

It is slowly stewed and served for the better part as a soup with soybeans or noodles. Both the lips and nose of the moose are used for these soup recipes, and it requires a period of tenderizing before it is cooked.

Sea Urchin With Boiled Eggs

Last but not least, here’s another sea animal that you might not want to eat any time soon. We’re talking about sea urchins which, unsurprisingly, are served with boiled eggs. Not the normal eggs but the actual eggs of those sea urchins on the plate!

To prepare this meal, Chinese chefs remove the shells from the urchins and boil the insides, including the eggs and all the mushy, pudding-like stuff you can find inside. It definitely does not sound or look appealing at all, although some people say it is worth trying. If you were a tourist in China, would you have the courage to try any of these strange dishes?

Starfish

A starfish definitely sounds less unappealing than a silkworm or a rotten egg. Tourists and locals in China seem to love starfish specialties, especially the simple starfish-on-a-stick treat. Even though you might not feel like trying starfish anytime soon, keep in mind that people say it doesn’t taste bad at all!

Besides using it for meals, starfish are used in traditional Chinese medicine to treat conditions such as allergies, asthma, and heart disease. The inside of a starfish has a meaty texture but despite its potentially pleasing flavor, it must be difficult to snack on this meal without thinking that you are eating Patrick from Spongebob.

Scorpions

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think of scorpions? It’s certainly not to eat them! Believe it or not, scorpions are actually one of the most popular treats at the Chinese food markets. Just like starfish and silkworms, scorpions are also served on sticks.

Many food reviewers describe scorpions as crunchy snacks on the outside but very chewy on the inside. Apparently, black forest scorpions are some of the best options on the market because of a barbecue-like flavor. Others are milder and saltier in flavor, very similar to shrimp.

Rat Meat

While some people could never even imagine eating a rat, others enjoy this treat as if it’s some sort of luxury. Rat meat is very popular in China and it also helps families in challenging economic situations get out of poverty through rat breeding.

Many claim that rat meat is not unusual at all since it has a very normal, meaty flavor. However, if you think about it, these animals don’t seem like the best choice for your next dinner. At least they can provide a good source of income for rural families in China.

Shark Fin Soup

If you ever go to China, you will find a ton of shark dishes and products sold at food markets and even in stores. One of the most popular specialties made of these terrifying sea animals is the shark fin soup that is often served for the Chinese New Year.

The soup contains all sorts of shark fins with different flavors. This meal signifies good fortune and it is served at New Year celebrations to ensure a brighter future. This dish has become so popular that an entire market for shark fin hunters formed around it.

Pig Brains

While rat meat might not sound so bad, pig brains is where we draw the line! The brain has a mushy and soft texture similar to pudding and people use it as a side dish for many traditional Chinese meals.

Some have described pig’s brains as savory and just unpleasant. However, this dish wouldn’t have survived for centuries in Chinese cuisine if it wasn’t a popular one. What people like about pig’s brains is the versatility, as you can do a lot of things with this side dish including frying, sauteing, and boiling.

Blood Tofu

This has to be the weirdest food you will see on this list. Yes, we are talking about actual blood products that usually come in the form of tofu-like blocks. Chinese chefs often use these products as ingredients of various soups and stews.

Something like this tastes exactly the way you would expect it to. The jelly-like structure might look like some candy but as soon as you take a bite, you will be overwhelmed by a blood-like flavor. Would you try something like this?

Drunken Shrimp

Believe it or not, you can go to China and ask for drunken shrimp and you will be served Pad Kee Mao, a traditional Chinese noodle dish. This is a staple dish present in nearly every Thai restaurant. You can be surprised if you don’t find it on the menu!

The name is actually quite fitting for this dish since the shrimp in the bowl are actually swimming in an alcoholic substance. Keep in mind that those are live shrimps that will actually consume the alcohol before you consume them – alive.

Seahorses

Many people have never even seen a seahorse in real life but locals and tourists in China regularly enjoy eating these unique animals. What’s interesting about these animals is that the male seahorse is actually the one carrying babies, not the female.

Either way, a seahorse is not something you would expect to eat for dinner or even as a quick snack. This dish is quite similar to a squid and it’s often served on a stick, like many snacks at Chinese food markets.

Grasshoppers

Unlike tofu and pig’s brains, grasshoppers are more of a crunchy snack alternative. As you probably already know, insects are a very popular snack in Asia. The practice of eating bugs has been present in Chinese cultures since 2500 BCE.

Therefore, you shouldn’t be surprised if someone offers you a fried bug during your vacation in China. Some grasshoppers even get boiled or roasted to achieve a special type of flavor. Regardless, we will have to pass on this one.