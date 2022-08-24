Mom Gets Restraining Order After Meeting Husband’s Long Lost Relative

Unexpected Appearance

He was her husband's long-lost relative, who had been locked up for 12 years because of fraudulent activity. He had recently been released when he made an appearance at their shop.

Her husband knew his past and didn't want his wife to meet him yet. He additionally didn't want him to be in the shop then and requested that they meet elsewhere for them to talk. But that wasn't part of this man's plan.

Family Secrets

"Every family has its secrets" has always been a phrase. Some families have scandals while others have unexplained family wealth, or the sources thereof have been lied about.

The secret of the McCallister family would be more than Alicia McCallister could cope with it. Her husband and his long-lost cousin would watch her dissolve into tears.

A Working Mom

Alicia McCallister was a twenty-nine-year-old mom to her son Bret, and they lived with her husband Kenny in North Carolina.

She had graduated from Duke, having earned a botany degree. She took pride in her life achievements, like her career and her family. She firmly believed in finding a balance between the two and worked hard to perfect it.

First As Friends

Before Kenny proposed to her, the couple had been dating for just short of ten years. They had met in college and developed a friendship before they had started seeing each other romantically.

Since they had been together for such a long time, Alicia felt that she practically knew everything there was to know about Kenny. She was never aware of the family secret he was keeping from her.

The One For Her

Many spend years without finding The One. Those who are blessed enough to find them feel that there is nothing else like it.

It is because of this that they become blind to any bad habits. Alicia would become someone like this, even encouraging the behavior without realizing it. It would already be too late when she became aware of what was happening right in front of her all along.

Living Well

They lived in a small coastal North Carolina town and they lived a good life there. Kenny worked as a mechanic and his wife as a wildlife consultant for the town's marine flora.

Kenny was passionate about his job, but the couple knew his business wasn't as successful as they'd hoped. They were not surprised, seeing as the global pandemic had taken over.

Proud Of Him

When his business struggled, Alicia supported her husband as any loving wife would. Things would change soon, and Kenny's shop would start pulling in an abundance of money.

Alicia knew her husband was working hard and was proud of him for it. However, she only saw what was on the surface and not the true nature of what was happening at the shop while she was away.

His Shop As A Front

Criminal activities often use physical cash and are framed as a business in hopes of hiding the fraudulent activities. Ventures like these could accumulate fines of up to $25,000, with up to 20 years of jail time for each fraudulent count.

Kenny's car shop operated on physical cash, making it the perfect place to pursue a new source of income. He never considered someone from his past coming to expose everything he was working on.

Surprise Appearance

Remembering

As Derrick recounted what had happened twelve years ago before he went to prison, Kenny saw that he looked older despite them being the same age. He was muscular, covered in tattoos, and had a bushy, white beard.

Kenny was reminded of the events before the police had surrounded them. Kenny told him that he had a lot of time in prison to think things over, and that's when Alicia stepped in.

It Doesn't Make Sense

Alicia said "hi" to the burly man talking to her husband. She didn't focus on him much at first, thinking he was one of Kenny's customers. But seeing that there was no car in the shop except a derelict family Shelby in the back, she knew something was wrong.

Kenny pulled her aside before she could engage the visitor, only for the man to come between them and ask if he could talk to both of them.

He Cuts Him Short

Kenny was about to ask him to reconsider, but Derrick cut him short. He introduced himself, talking about his relationship with Kenny and why Alicia hadn't ever met him despite him being family.

He opened up about what got him sentenced to a dozen years in prison and what Kenny had done before the police got to them. The secret would leave Alicia shaking where she stood.

Secrets Come To Light

"I was running some illegal businesses which went wrong," Derreck shared. "I got shot severally and would've died if my cousin here didn't open his door to me and help me dress the wounds."

Seeing how shaken the secret left Alicia, he continued with the story, revealing more information that had the woman walking to her husband with glossy eyes.

What He Did For Him

Derrick shared that after spending a few hours at Kenny's, his cousin convinced him to turn himself in. The way he talked about Kenny, terming him as the reason he chose to reform, left Alicia in tears.

She hugged Kenny tightly, kissing his cheek. But Kenny said that he, too, had a secret he'd been hiding from Alicia. He walked to the back of the shop, calling the two after him.

His Secret

Kenny revealed what he'd been doing behind his wife's back. He'd been working on the derelict Shelby in secret, mainly because it used to be Derrick's old car, and he wanted to surprise him when he came home.

He revealed that he'd kept this secret for a better half a year, working on the car whenever possible. Alicia's tears doubled as she hugged him again. In a world where some people never find their soulmates, hers was not only faithful to her but selfless in every way possible.

Disclaimer: To protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events, places, or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.