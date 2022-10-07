This Photo Mom Took Went Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

In For A Surprise

The family hadn't been to the beach in a very long time and desperately needed a vacation. She knew that it was about time that her daughter had a playdate in the sun under the warm South Carolina sun.

However, the day they had set aside to go out had a surprise in store for them. They were still able to get to the beach. The country would ignite from what she would photograph.

A Single Mom

Shonda Jackson raised her daughter Lily for the majority of her life as a single parent. Shonda, a personal assistant, working for a renowned interior design firm, had done everything possible to provide her daughter the life she had always wanted.

They had a dog named Fufu, who was the third member of their family, and they lived a calm life in a pleasant area in South Carolina. But as summer approached, something would occur that would thrust them into the national spotlight.

The Perfect Life

Life was perfect for Shonda, Lily, and Fufu. It was simpler for Shonda to care for her dog and daughter because their family was like a well-oiled machine.

But even if everything were ideal for them, Shonda and her family would be compelled to spend months inside due to a serious problem that would take over everyone's life.

Restrictions

Governments everywhere have made it illegal to leave the house needlessly. This meant that Shonda's favorite activities with her family—hiking, going to the cinema, and—most importantly—going to the beach—were no longer an option.

For someone who had lived up close to the beach, Shonda was completely shocked by the abrupt laws and limitations. However, she realized that staying at home was better and did so. However, everything was about to change.

Freedom

Keeping to oneself and avoiding social interaction had been deemed necessary by the administration for almost two years. But the world was gradually regaining its life.

Shonda's family was ecstatic when the government stated that people might go out in public once more. They had been imprisoned in their home for months but could now depart. They were unaware of what awaited them outdoors.

Planning

The very first thing Shonda and her daughter did was make a plan to go to the beach for a full day, or maybe even five. They talked for a long time about what they would do when they got there.

What would they eat and drink, and who would they encounter? They planned everything out, not realizing that Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had different ideas for them.

Excitement

The three family members hurriedly prepared for a drive that would drop them off in Myrtle Beach, where they would enjoy the day as D-Day arrived for Shonda's family.

They prepared their costumes and packed all that was necessary. Shonda, however, saw that the blue sky above her was rapidly turning dark while she was lugging everything to the car.

A Big Storm

As they sat in their living room, Shonda, Lili, and Fufu observed the daylong downpour that lashed their area. They had anticipated it would simply be a gentle drizzle, but it doubled in severity and ruined everything.

Shonda and her kid remained in their beachwear despite the rain getting heavier as the afternoon wore on. As they had been doing for the past few months, they watched films and baked cookies while they waited for it to pass.

The Sky Was Clearing

When the rain ceased, it was about five o'clock in the evening. Lily and Fufu jumped into the car before the sky cleared, as they were so excited to go to the beach.

Shonda jumped into the car and hurried to Myrtle Beach, joining their delight. However, they noticed something that had eluded them the entire day as they got closer to the tempting sandy shore.

Dry As A Bone

There was nothing but dryness in Myrtle Beach. The beach was unaffected by the intense downpour; only Shonda's neighborhood was.

Shonda regretted spending the day at home rather than enquiring about whether the rains had also subsided at the beach. However, something happened while she was still lost in concentration and caught her attention.

It Happens

This adorable boy walked up to Lily and Fufu and introduced himself. He had a shark tooth around his neck, which he quickly showed to Lily.

After a brief smile-fueled conversation, the boy and Lily parted ways. Shonda was surprised by the interaction because she’d never seen the boy before. But something else happened that made her mouth fall open.

A Wonderful Thing

The boy suddenly showed up again. He came sprinting with a bright smile and seemingly in slow motion. He called out Lily’s name, who turned to him with her lips curled.

The two shared another brief conversation centered around the boy’s cool necklace and how it gave him superpowers. Sensing they were about to storm off to play, Shonda knew she had to do something or lose this moment forever.

Immortalizing The Moment

With permission from the boy’s mom, Shonda asked the boy and Lily if she could snap a photo of them. Without any hesitation, the two positioned themselves near each other and cracked smiles fit to light up the evening.

Shonda’s heart swelled at that moment, and as the two went to play along the beach with Fufu, she stared at the photo with parted lips. But it would only get better.

Nightfall

As darkness began swallowing the evening, Lily and the boy shared almost twenty goodbyes and hugged for a long time. Shonda and the boy’s mom were left speechless, each knowing that the two had never met.

Despite this glaring fact, they seemed like they’d known each other for years. As Shonda drove back home that night, she couldn’t help but think about the photo she’d taken.

A Wholesome Story

WMBF News

One of the best parts of the photo was that Lily and the boy embraced each other despite being from different cultural backgrounds. Their connection had been instant, superseding race and skin color.

Still reeling from all she'd witnessed, Shonda decided to share the story on Facebook. She hoped her family would see the miracle she'd just witnessed.

A Great Night

Shonda took her family into the house with the photo posted and started dinner. Feeling high in spirit, she made mac and cheese, fried chicken, collard greens, and biscuits, Lily's favorite.

She also repeated one of their favorite songs, dancing with Lily and Fufu as they made everything. She had no clue what was happening on her Facebook account.

On The Facebook Side Of Things

Unknown to Shonda and her daughter, the photo was gaining traction on Facebook. A few of her family and friends had commented and shared it, setting it loose to the world.

People from all walks of life witnessed the photo's greatness. Each of them liked or left a heart reaction to the image, most sharing it with their loved ones. By the time Shonda's family was done cooking, something incredible had happened.

It's Self-Sustaining Now

The photo had gone viral in just a few hours. Shonda had barely sat after posting it, going in to cook for Fufu and Lily. But as they sat, ready to eat, she decided to check her notifications before putting her phone on silent for dinner.

After a quick prayer, she turned her phone on, ready to see what her family and friends thought about her daughter and their new friend at the beach.

Don't Break My Phone

Shonda almost fell off her chair when she saw the number of notifications on her phone. The device was constantly buzzing, thousands of notifications flooding in.

She breathed in and out, unsure of what was happening. She didn't know why her family and friends would create such a buzz around such a harmless photo.

Everything's Fine

"What's wrong, mommy," Lily asked, a flash of worry passing through her eyes. "Nothing, honey," Shonda lied. She served her daughter some of the food they'd spent hours making and asked her to start eating.

She served Fufu, too, adding some dog treats in the mix to balance his diet. With the most important people in her life occupied by food, she turned her phone on again.

It's So Laggy

More notifications had crammed into Shonda's phone, making the device lag as she tried to access Facebook. But Shonda was never one to give up so easily.

She fought through the stickiness, closing several apps on her phone. After a quick restart of her device, she got into Facebook. What she saw made her mouth fall open for the second time that day.

Too Much

Her notifications bar was frozen, counting thousands of notifications waiting to be catered to. Shonda knew where everything pointed and didn't waste time heading there.

She found the photo she'd posted earlier and grinned before setting her phone down. "Oh my God," she muttered, covering her mouth when Lily and Fufu looked up from their plates.

Please Breathe

The photo had thousands upon thousands of reactions, comments, and shares. Whatever was happening was overwhelming, and Shonda needed to breathe first.

With a grin, she took her phone again, ready to go through the comments. But someone called her, driving her closer to the edge than she already was. The caller was ready to tell her what was happening.

Her Mom Calls

Shonda received the call, hearing her mom's voice. Her mom informed her that while discussing the innocence and beauty in the picture, the reactions had started growing.

Suddenly, random people started leaving heartfelt comments and sharing the photo. That brought in even more people who left comments and mentioned their friends. But that wasn't even the best part.

The Comment Section

Among the positive comments were many people praising Lily and the boy for not seeing color and being friends the way they were. Others commended Lily and the boy's mom for instilling great values in their kids.

But among this rain of praise was a comment that caught Shonda's eyes. One look at the account that posted it, and Shonda knew why the person had written whatever they wrote.

An Unlikely Comment

Shonda had separated from Lily's dad while her baby was just two months old. She vowed she would raise her alone and help her become the best human on the face of the planet.

The comment at hand mentioned that the love present on that beach that day was very pure. It described Lily as the prettiest, most intelligent, and most humble and loving daughter ever. Shonda couldn't believe who had posted it.

The Commenter's Identity

The person who'd left the comment was the boy's mom. Her comment had received hundreds of reactions, which drew Shonda's attention. She knew she had to contact her.

After double-checking the woman's identity and ascertaining she was the boy's mother, Shonda invited her over for a play date. She'd had a great time talking to the boy's mom at the beach and would love to be friends.

She Responds

The boy's mom responded almost immediately, thanking Shonda for all the kind words she said about her son in the post. As they came from Miami, her family was in town for the week, but they would love to meet Shonda's family for an afternoon of fun.

The same way that Lily and the boy, whose name was Justin connected was the same way Shonda and the boy's mom, Emily, became friends. The day that followed would be one for the books.

She's Overjoyed

Shonda told Lily everything that was happening. How did she feel about spending the following day on the beach with Justin, his mom, and Fufu?

Lily was overjoyed, barely even finishing her food. She ran to her room and came back with her favorite beach outfits. If they were going back there, they would do it in style.

Another Day At The Beach

Shonda, Lily, and Fufu went to meet Emily and Justing at the beach the next day. The five of them had the best day ever. Even now, both families are still very close.

In Shonda's words, "This is a moment that we humans can understand as simply seeing no color lines, no judgment, no race, no hate, no shades." It is truly an eye-opening story.

