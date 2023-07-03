When Soldier Returns Home to Meet His Wife, He Couldn’t Believe What He Saw

John’s loyalty to his country was commendable; after 10 years of service in the US army, his passion didn’t change. His devotion and dedication to his country and service to the US Army earned him a promotion, giving him a break from work and a chance for family time.

He couldn’t wait to share the news with his wife after being away from home throughout the summer. The promotion finally felt like a good opportunity to make it up to his wife. The fear in Jessica’s voice was surprising when John finally told her the news. Wasn't she excited to see him again?

It Was His Passion

George Patton was his role model growing up, and his aspiration to be a soldier didn’t cease. His love for his job would make him sacrifice anything. As proud as his wife was of him for being the best at what he does, she still sometimes complains about some ick in the relationship, but she would prefer to meet him halfway. Yes, she was an understanding wife and mother. But little did he know that his marriage was eating her up inside out.

She Was The One For Him

John and Jessica’s love story is interesting; it was love at first sight. Back then, in college, they connected so quickly when they first saw each other. John couldn’t wait for her to be his until he courageously asked her to be his date at prom. And ever since, their love has been so sweet and rosy. Her support for him didn’t stop, even though sometimes it seemed inconvenient, knowing the difficulties of being a military wife. She still never sees herself as supportive.

The Plans

Not long enough after the arrival of John, they both agreed to make his break worthwhile. They had plans, and he wanted another baby, which was exciting for Jessica. But a few minutes after the conversation, he suddenly realized Jessica was lost in her thoughts. He thought she was maybe tired and overwhelmed by what was discussed. His curiosity made him think they both needed a small break to spend time as a couple, and it seemed like an opportunity to make her happy.

She Felt Lonely

When Jessica realized she would be alone during her pregnancy, she buried herself in her thoughts for a while. Despite her best efforts to persuade herself that she needed to show more compassion because of the nature of his job, and despite having her friends and parents visit occasionally to keep her company while she was gone, she was still not having any of that. Her limit had already been crossed. This would have been a sensitive conversation with her husband, but she was alone in her head.

It Was All Going As Planned

All of this still didn’t stop John’s plan for a couple's date because he was unaware of what was going on in her head. He planned to arrange a dinner date; he had already booked reservations and ordered a beautiful dress for the surprise dinner date. This would surely reduce the tension at the moment.

His plan sounded so good, and he was looking forward to it. The next day, he was trying to unveil his plan to her, but her response blew him away.

Shocking Response

John wasn’t expecting her response. Regardless of all his efforts and reservations to make the dinner a reality, Jessica seemed uninterested, and she questioned why he booked a reservation without consulting her first. Even though the response wasn’t what he saw coming, he was still worried as to why she was feeling down, and he needed to ask her what was really going on. She waited for him to ask, and she prepared answers for him.

Lost after the conversation

She seemed lost after they had the baby conversation; does she not want the baby anymore? John tried his best to be a good romantic husband, showing concern for her well-being, but it turned out sour. Seeing from her own point of view, he realized that he was probably getting the wrong signals from her. He thought he could find answers to the questions in his mind, but he was signing up for a bigger problem.

Quality Time

Jessica broke her words into a few pieces, but her points were clearly stated. She persuaded him that she needed her husband close by and that it wasn't only about having another baby. Growing up was a bit tough for her; her father wasn't always present, and she was scared that it might repeat itself again. Jessica had planned for the day to be spent with her family—the kids, John, and herself. She couldn’t bear it inside again; she was getting concerned. Was he really expecting her to play along with his plans?

He Was Unsettled

It became more concerning for him; he was drowning in his thoughts. He was just trying to ease her burden. Maybe a little time away from the kids would help that was why he planned a surprise date, but I guess his plans weren’t good for her either. Upon his return, he noticed that she appeared stressed at first, but he assumed this was only because she was worried about him. John wasn't aware that he had more serious issues to handle.

About To Leave

John immediately got a call for an urgent work redeployment. He had intended to spend this time with his wife and kids, so the sudden shock was unanticipated. Given the lingering problems on the ground that have not been handled, how would his wife respond to the news when she heard it? She was getting irritated, but Jessica wasn't really satisfied. That was out of the question for her because she believed he would prioritize his work above this. She required convincing. Although John felt it offensive that she was questioning his loyalty, he understood where she was coming from. John was sensitive enough to notice a change in his wife's demeanor: she was no longer as forgiving and supportive as she had been.

Freedom

He tried to persuade her that he would make it up to her after he ultimately decided to put his career ahead of his relationship. This wasn’t her first time hearing this, and she would not believe him again this time. After being away, she decided to pick her happiness over his. Jessica became nonchalant about the relationship and could care less about the kids; she would no longer wait for John. She began to see life in a more selfish way and took a desperate decision.

It All Seemed alright

It all went from 0 to 100; at this point, she was even more cunning. She conveyed a sense of everything running smoothly. The kids would talk to their dad on the Skype call from John, which Jessica never missed. John sensed something wasn't right, but he trusted his wife rather than follow his instinct. Her constant busy schedule was becoming too serious; she would sometimes text him in advance not to call as she would be busy throughout the day. He became more anxious and intrigued as a result.

Absence

Jessica took advantage of the opportunity to leave the kids with John's parents so she could go her own way when they came over for the weekend. She let him know, as usual, that she would be occupied with the kids all weekend prior to his Skype call with them. He wasn't going to take it this time, so he continued to phone, but to his own surprise, he heard his mother’s voice. Why are the kids crying in the background? Where did Jessica go? They said she hadn't returned from her friend's hangout since yesterday.

He Got Distracted

John only lived for months on the memories he made with his kids; he missed them so much. He hadn’t spoken to them for months, and his wife kept coming up with an excuse. It made him wonder what his wife could be up to, affecting his performance in his duties. It felt like he was losing everything he cherished. He barely focused; his superior had to ask what was happening to him to be sure he was okay.

Lifestyle

Jessica became the life of the party; she always had her weekends booked for social events. However, this was already in between her relationship with her husband and her kids; she no longer left the kids with his parents. Jessica would rather hire a nanny to babysit her kids to reduce suspicion from her in-laws. Her social media was becoming a growing community. Everyone could tell she was having the time of her life, but who would John trust this time?

The Neighbor

John needed answers to his questions. He didn't have many friends that stayed nearby but was closer to his neighbor. Philip and John had been neighbors for years, but they barely spoke to each other until they met at a bar; they weirdly bonded and figured they had been neighbors. Philip was totally involved in their friendship. However, he always anticipated his return so they could hang out and watch football together. Their friendship grew stronger and went on for years.

The Call

John was compelled to call his neighbor because it had been some time since they had spoken. He didn't want a third party in his relationship, but he wouldn't let this go without explanations. Philip wasn't anticipating a call that early in the morning, so he was surprised by it. There was supposed to be a training session at the camp, but John couldn't sleep the night before because he was so concerned about all that was going on that he couldn't wait to call.

She Was Inaccessible

Philip informed him that Jessica was always in the neighborhood looking after the children, and he had seen her drop them off at school. He wouldn't argue that; she has new friends, but he thinks that shouldn't be a problem since he wasn't always there. Maybe she's just trying to be social for her own company. After hearing all of that, he was relieved. But why wasn't she accessible at all times? He promised to attempt to spy on her. He was willing to take the chance, even though he knew it would cause them both problems.

Wasn't Aware

Jessica was having a picnic with her new friends on their lawn, and Philip didn’t hesitate to tell him about it as they were getting closer because of his wife. He was surprised that his wife didn’t mention any of those plans to him, and why would she bring people to the house without him knowing? It was strange; that was so unlike her. At this moment, he knew he was losing his wife. Even still in shock that she could keep that away from him.

Anxiety Kicks In

He was getting more concerned and had to question whether what his neighbor was saying could be true. It would have sounded believable if he hadn’t convinced him that his wife was taking their children to school. His doubt was kicking in at this point. What does the universe have him do?

He was even getting more anxious as to what next she was planning that he wasn’t aware of. What if she has actually been nonchalant all this time and is leaving the kids alone? Nonetheless, these were the thoughts that caused a shift in his mind.

He Came Up With A Plan

He needed to act fast, so he came up with a plan. While he was trying to figure out how he’d solicit a few days off work as he was being robbed of that during his promotion break. He was worried more about the kids this time; he imagined how they’d see them as bad parents for not always being present. He was already figuring out how to make all his plans a reality. But was this plan going to work?

Where's My Wife?

He called his parents and asked if they had seen Jessica recently, but their response wasn't satisfactory. Due to her hectic schedule, they both explained that they couldn't see their grandchildren. He was concerned about this and questioned why she would keep his parents and the kids apart. He thought this was becoming absurd; was she attempting to punish him? But specifically, what offense? Even if there were, the kids shouldn't be involved. He still gave her the benefit of the doubt that it might have been merely a miscommunication that can be cleared up.

He Still Cherishes Her

He had to be certain that his parents' claims were accurate. He then tried to call her on the phone, but she didn't answer, so he left a voicemail. When Jessica's phone rang, she was out having fun with her friends and hardly even noticed. She would be told about his plans to return home since he needed more information.

His love for her prevented him from having a clearer perspective on things; he believed that, despite everything, the miscommunication could still be resolved.

Leave Approval

John's leave was to be approved the next morning. After getting permission to leave work to make things right with his wife, he had one last assignment before going. He would need two more days to complete this, and he felt he was running out of time. He was caught off guard by this, as he thought the only way to get through to Jessica was to see her in person; he needed to be home regardless of anything.

The Team Would Miss Him

Although John's friends in the camp were unaware of what was happening, they did notice that he had been absent for some time and speculated that perhaps something important had caused him to want to take a leave of absence. They hugged him and told him they would miss having him on the team. He called Philip to ask if he was still assisting him in spying on his wife, and he assured him that he hadn't taken his eyes off of her since they had last spoken. That was incredibly helpful, and he realised he owed him one.

The Weekend Party

This weekend, Jessica and her friends made plans to organize their next party at her home. John had heard about it from Philip. She regularly drove the kids to school, but he didn't see her return that evening; therefore, she likely dropped them off at his parent's house this time. He didn't want to believe it because his parents had told him they hadn't seen the kids in a while, but where else could she be without the kids?

ALL OF A SUDDEN

It seemed like his world had come crashing down; he still hadn’t completed his final assignment so that he could depart. This took him even more weeks than expected.

Then, out of nowhere, he got a text from Jessica, and his heart skipped. He didn’t want to verbally attack her, knowing he’d return home soon. She inquired about the best time for him to Skype the kids. It came off as strange; does that mean things are returning to normal? Did she acknowledge her wrongdoings? He didn’t fall for all that, yet it raised his suspicions about her next move.

The Good Mother

They Skype almost every day now; the sudden change surprised him, but he still didn’t believe all was right. He thought it could be a scheme for her, or maybe she had realized her mistakes. All these thoughts kept coming as she randomly sent videos of her taking the kids to school. She was staying more at home, this time even on weekends. His parents even came to visit over the weekend. This was so unexpected, but he just had to go with the flow.

It WAS At This Moment

He was finally going home now; the relief from his wife in the past few weeks had really been worth it. He finally heard the good news that he could depart at this time, which was relatively early, considering it was just Tuesday. Previously, he had only been able to depart on Sundays. This piqued his eagerness to finally see his kids and talk with his wife about the events that happened in months.

The Unexpected

He wanted to surprise them this time but wanted his mom involved. Although, he didn’t want to inform her about the news yet, he asked his mother about where she was and if he could maybe get her flowers on his way back. He planned to buy gifts for her, the kids, and Philip for his assistance. This time, though, he won't be returning home immediately; instead, he must stop at Philip's and make all the necessary preparations. He may need his assistance in making these plans.

The Regrets

When John called Philip to ask if his wife was home, Philip responded that he had seen her leave the house with the children but was unsure of their whereabouts because there hadn't been any recent suspicious activity. Having realized that he had been wrong about his wife and that she had been a decent wife, he felt awful for not trusting her and for everything he had thought. He felt guilty for perhaps asking his neighbor a spy and regretted it. He would make it up to her because he couldn't live with regrets.

Embarrassing Moment

When he contacted his mother to check that the surprise was going as planned, the joy on his way home was about to fade when she asked if he had previously told her about his impending arrival. He said he hadn't and was wondering why she asked that question. He wasn't really ready for her remark, though. His mother discussed the risqué item she saw Jessica purchase. She never went there to get her things, so he wasn't familiar with the store.

The Red Lingerie

She recently bought a pair of lingerie. His mother humorously said she was most likely getting this before his upcoming arrival, although she had no idea when it would be. Although he considered this a coincidence, it seemed his wife wouldn't agree, so he connected it to their recent discussion about having another child. Actually, it would have been great of her to have considered that. Then he got excited that his wife planned to spice up their relationship. He wasn’t going to dwell too much on his thoughts. He was looking forward to the surprise.

Who’s Home?

He had just landed, and his first move was to visit Philip's house and then surprise her because they lived opposite each other. He imagined her returning home, probably planning to get the kids from school. And then came out to surprise her on her way out, so they both would pick up the kids together from school. He ensured his wife wouldn't be suspicious of his activities, and because he knew Philip would be at home, he didn't bother to let him know. To his amazement, Philip's flat wasn't locked.

CREEPY

He looked around to see if he was inside the house because it was quiet. He walked upstairs to see if he was there but sounds emanating from the room could be heard. He didn't sound like he was alone and appeared to be watching anything entertaining. Just before executing his plan, he wanted to catch up with Philip and surprise him. However, when he opened the door, much to his dismay, his heart fell.

Disloyalty

In front of Philip, his wife was dancing in red lingerie like they were in a strip club. John had been standing there for a minute before they even realized he had been there, as Philip sat by the side of the bed. They were both so caught up in the moment. John couldn't tolerate the suffering and disgust he witnessed and felt as though the floor should simply open up and swallow him whole. Now that he knows the truth, they would never get away with this together.

I Can Explain

To make the scenario appear different from what it appeared to be, Philip tried to explain it. What other scenario could he have imagined? He was horrified by the expression on his face, and his wife was ashamedly hiding in the corner of the bed frame. Both of them were visibly trembling, but John knew he wouldn't act illegally and would instead handle the situation properly. How could she have done this to him and the kids in this way?

The Tragic End

What he had seen would be difficult for him to accept. He needed to get out of there. In annoyance. He had to jeopardize his job to visit and face such a tragic circumstance, and he couldn't believe what he saw. Over the course of time, Philip and his wife had been dating. They needed to visit a lawyer to start the divorce process, but his wife's drama made that difficult. He couldn't believe she could file a lawsuit against him for child support.

A New Beginning

She was unable to prosecute him for child support because they shared custody and to make matters worse. Her husband was granted full custody of the kids due to her carefree attitude toward her children. Her experience with this was horrific, but John accepted the pain and carried on with his life. He resolved never to leave his children alone again after they moved to a new city. He learned how to properly arrange priorities and be a better father due to the experience.

The events of this story are entirely fictional and are products of the author’s imagination. Images included are meant for illustration purposes only. Any resemblance to actual events, places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.