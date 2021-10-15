The Tipping Points that Changed Romantic Relationships for Good

There are big hurdles in every relationship, including some events that can be best described as “tipping points.” Whether the event in question set the couple to the next best stage in their relationship and it ending in a wedding, or the situation made both parties realize that they couldn’t live together for another single second, these were the turning points in their lives. Some of these events were mundane and others were absolutely catastrophic but if there’s anything to learn from these real life stories, it’s that one moment can definitely change the rest of your life.

A Fun 10 Hours Unsplash Just got on a flight in London headed to Vegas. Sitting next to my GF and she wants to show me something she has planned for the trip so gets out her phone. It opens to the Messages and shows a chat with a guy (I know him) saying how much she is gonna miss him and how she doesn’t wanna go away with me anyway. The doors close on the plane and that was a really fun 10-11hrs… Story credit: Reddit / [deleted]

No Social Awareness Unsplash She wasn’t a very social person and didn’t get along with people. I took her to a Thanksgiving family gathering and at one point a little cousin of mine walked passed her and she mentioned out loud that she hates that little girl and how annoying she is IN FRONT OF THAT LITTLE GIRL’S SISTER WHO IS SITTING RIGHT THERE IN FRONT OF HER! She was just very rude and had no social awareness. Sorry, family comes first and even though I don’t like some people I don’t say it in front of everybody and be rude about it. Story credit: Reddit / hexdlt

Remain Calm Unsplash I was pregnant with my oldest daughter and had extreme pain one day, so I came home early from work. When I get home I see two purses that I knew weren’t mine sitting on the stand. I head to my room to see if my then boyfriend could explain the purses; I’m hearing noises coming from our room. I opened the door to peek in and he is having a threesome. I close the door and just go back into the living room. I was shocked. I was supposed to be on bedrest, but I was the only one who had a job, so I was going to school and working while he got to stay home all day. I was livid, but what was scary is that I was so furious that I remained calm. I went into the living room, sat on the couch and waited for them to come out; when they finally did I asked them if they had fun? I told them they needed to get out of my apartment. He tried to talk to me, but I told him he needed to get out. I calmly packed off of his stuff up, had a friend come over because I couldn’t do heavy lifting being 7 months pregnant and dropped his stuff off at his parents’ house that night. It’s still shocking to me that I remained so calm being that angry. Story credit: Reddit / [deleted]

Left High and Dry Unsplash Last Friday when my friend, riding in the passenger seat, wanted me to drop her off at her boyfriend’s so she could live there…While her husband was in the backseat with their child literally crying because he is genuinely scared he will be unable to provide for their baby. Like I had to give him 20 bucks for food because this chick did not care what happened… The mother did not care as she was heading off to get with her new boyfriend. Story credit: Reddit / TheLightninCount1

Missing Out Unsplash I had a friend who was supposed to be the best man at my wedding but texted me the day of the rehearsal that he wasn’t going to make it. But it didn’t end there. Some years later he put out a FB invitation to a BBQ at a park, which turned out to be his own wedding. That was a surprise. The following day he texted me “Guess we’re even missing out on each other’s weddings now.” I told him to lose my phone number at that point. Story credit: Reddit / UngleOgre

She Spent All My Money Unsplash During my first marriage, I was working two full-time jobs and my unemployed wife was still managing to spend money faster than I could make it. When she suggested I might have to get a third job to keep us afloat, I was done. Story credit: Reddit / Blokie_McBlokeface

Overheard Conversation Unsplash When I told him that I didn’t have the money for a wedding right now and we needed to push it back a year. He said, “Well if we don’t have it now, we’ll never have it.” I suggested we just go to the justice of the peace, and he said, “No, I want a real wedding.” He and his family didn’t have the money to even help…so he expected me to pay for my own wedding by myself. He had some friends over a few days later, and I was having a call with my bridesmaids, and I overheard him say, “Oh, I stay out of all that stuff…the wedding is for her, you know.” It was the first time that I had ever heard him outright lie to someone about something so trivial and dumb. I broke off the engagement the next day after I told him we need to postpone, because I’m not trying to go into debt for a day and he still said no. He finally confessed that he wanted to get married because he wanted something in his life that was secure. I was like…and what was I going to get? A bag of problems is what. I am so thankful for my wandering ears overhearing him talk to his friends. Story credit: Reddit / LittleFreeBird3

He Didn't Want to Spend Money Unsplash He and I had spent months planning a trip to Japan, and then right before we bought our plane tickets he said he didn’t want to go because he didn’t want to spend the money—he wasn’t hurting for money. I realized that if I stayed with him, I was not going to get to travel like I wanted to—at least once a year—because he was so worried about spending money. This is in no way high-end travel, think hostels and cooking our own food. I went on the trip without him. Had a blast. Came home and didn’t like my job anymore, didn’t like where I lived, and I had definitely soured on our relationship. I broke it off, moved a year later, met my now-fiancé, and we travel the world together. Story credit: Reddit / AlisaLolita

Personal Crisis Unsplash She was talking about how hot her friend was and I was like, “You ever think you might just be into ladies?” and she started crying. We’re still friends and honestly not the worst breakup. Story credit: Reddit / bluntforcecastration

Don't Look Back Unsplash I had a friend in college who I thought was just a friend. Always thought she was so cool because she’d do anything for anyone. Turns out it was just me and most of the stories were lies. She was prescribed painkillers for something and had no problems sharing them as we hung out and smoked often. We’d drive outside of campus through the cornfields and get high, listening to music and talking. One day she picks me up at my dorm and offers me a drink. Cool, but it’s already open. At first, I really thought nothing of it but then I take a sip and think something is definitely off. I taste the painkillers. Oooookay, maybe I’m paranoid? I ask her to take me home and she asks if we can stop by her place first. Ok, but I think it’s a bit strange. We walk in and it’s literally trashed, dishes piled up, a few bags of trash laying around. She starts GOING OFF about how much she cleans and her roommates just trash the place, how she just “did the dishes yesterday and took out the trash” (I’m seeing food dried to plates, trying hard to understand how four girls can make three bags of trash in 24 hours, no freaking way she was telling the truth). Then I realized how she was cleaning—dropping it low, thong showing, flirtatious talking—and now I realize I’m starting to feel the effects of the painkillers; with every new bout of blurred vision and itchy skin I realize need to get the hell out of there NOW. Texted my brother to meet me in the middle of campus and to keep heading towards her place if I didn’t show up. The last thing that I remember is hugging my brother and then waking up the next day. She never tried to speak to me again but made sure to ask everyone we knew why I was mad at her to see if I told anyone. You’re lucky I didn’t, JESSICA! If a girl is obsessed with horses, run far, run fast and don’t look back. Story credit: Reddit / thisiscoolyeah

FaceTime Was Awkward Unsplash I was on a business trip that had me out of state for four days. We tried to make small talk via FaceTime, but it was awkward, and the time difference didn’t help. She talked about random stuff at her job. I mentioned that I liked the coffee at my conference. Oh well, I’d see her soon. Some distance wouldn’t hurt, right? When I got home, I had a surprise waiting for me. There on the table was a framed photo of the two of us, a mug with a bag of craft coffee, and a packet of Reese’s peanut butter cups—my favorite. Next to it was a hand-written note saying how much she missed me for the last few days. That was the tipping point for me. A few months later I bought a ring, and now we’re engaged. Story credit: Reddit / tominator93

Do You Want to Be Single? Unsplash Funny enough it was something we both felt would be a positive for our relationship. She was planning on buying a house in a town near where we lived. We had lived in an apartment rent-free for three years and she had always wanted a house. So, the plan was we’d live separate for a year and then I’d get a job in that town and move in. Then one night we were driving home with a friend, and she was so excited about the house and “doing her own thing.” Everything she was saying sounded like she wanted to be single, and after a few minutes of her talking about how excited she was to live on her own, I said, “uh…it kinda sounds like you want to be single. Do you want to be single?” She responded with “Uh…I…I don’t know.” Drove the rest of the way home silent, dropped the friend off, and then went home and broke up the second we got home. Honestly, it was a huge relief. We were absolutely not the right fit for each other and while we were ok at the time, there had been consistent bad periods with intermittent good times with us. We always worked as friends but being in a relationship together was taking a toll on both of us. No hard feelings towards her it honestly just wasn’t meant to be. I’ve found someone I work incredibly well with and so has she and I couldn’t be happier for her. Story credit: Reddit / Mcswigginsbar

Unfair to Me Unsplash The guy who “didn’t like her” took her out for the millionth time. I never told her they couldn’t hang out, and sometimes I genuinely wouldn’t care when they would, but I made it very clear from the beginning that I very much disliked her hanging out with some dude who had some fantasy about being with her, and admitted his love to her several years ago, going back several boyfriends before me. I felt like it was unfair for me, whenever a woman was in sight or I was cool with she’d hate, judge and feel the need to “protect me.” We had gotten into an argument and for the hundredth time she hangs out with him directly after the argument. I wasn’t having it so I simply didn’t talk to her for the rest of the day, or the next morning. She calls me and had this giant freak out and we ultimately ended up splitting up after that talk. Ironically, we had a conversation three weeks later where she told me her friend had opened up about his love again, and attempted to date her yet again. Story credit: Reddit / Vokeyy

Don't Move Unsplash My ex had trouble going to sleep and would demand I lay perfectly still as soon as I got into bed. So I was afraid to shift or turn from the second I got into bed, whatever position I initially lay down in I had to stay in until she was asleep. One night I carefully moved my hip to a more comfortable position and she said in a deep and demanding voice, “Don’t. Move.” Went on for a couple more weeks but that was the moment I had enough. Story credit: Reddit / Freestripe

No Games Unsplash After two weeks of dating, I was about to break up with him. He took me out on a moonlit hike. He told me how passionate he was about his work and his future. He wanted me in this future and he talked marriage and family. He was so earnest and serious. There was no BS, no games. Suddenly, I could see a future with him. We’ve been married three years and have a great kid together. Story credit: Reddit / dizzyizzie

He Didn't Even Argue Unsplash I was married for 11 years and the last couple of them I had suspected he was cheating. I’m not going to bore you all with the details and skip to the tipping point. Valentine’s Day of 2011 he called and said he had to work late so we wouldn’t be able to go to dinner as planned. I was crushed but accepted it and stayed in with our two small sons and watched The Lion King. The next morning we’re getting ready for work and he asked me to go into his car and retrieve his iPod so he could charge it a little before leaving for the day. I went into his car and didn’t immediately see it anywhere so I searched and when I reached into the pocket on the back of the passenger seat, I found a Valentine’s Day card from a woman. I walked back in and just held it up and he went totally pale. He didn’t even argue, just walked out the door. I moved out to my sister’s house that day and filed for divorce the following week. Story credit: Reddit / _Dera_

I'm Not Her Uber Unsplash This girl would only ride in the backseat of my car when we went places together. My car at the time was a two-door, meaning I’d have to go around and let her out every time. I thought it was funny and cute the first couple times, but one morning we were gonna go to breakfast and I asked her to ride in the front. Parking is right in front of the restaurant, so I didn’t want it to look weird, like I was her Uber driver coming in to eat with her. She refused so I said I was gonna walk. I left and went to the restaurant and sat down, got a text asking if I was serious to which I replied with a picture of my pancakes. I told her it just wasn’t working out and that was that. We had only been dating for two weeks and amongst some other weird things I decided it was better not to get deeper involved. Story credit: Reddit / Daemonn789

The Radio Played Our Song Unsplash There was a moment when we were on the eight-hour car ride home the day after my brother’s wedding that “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran came on and the song actually spoke to me. I pictured myself being in the song with this girl who was everything somebody could ask for out of a person. Then she started singing along to it and I could not help myself from tearing up. She’s driving and grabs my hand but doesn’t stop singing. I’m doing everything I can to not bawl my eyes out but I’m so overcome by emotions. That was the tipping point, I had found who I wanted to marry. Story credit: Reddit / Abtino11

He Only Talked About His Ex Unsplash He was still majorly in love with his ex-girlfriend. Whenever we were talking about anything he would turn it so he could talk about her. I wanted a tattoo? Oh, his ex had a tattoo, too! My sister wanted to become a kindergarten teacher? Oh, his ex is that! Literally anything you can think of he would turn so he could talk about her. So one day, I’ve had it and I told him it might be best we broke up. I didn’t have a lot of feelings for him anymore in the first place so it wasn’t hard for me. He said I should at least try to love him—yikes. Told him I thought he was still in love with his ex. He said it was completely false and he only loved me. Well, guess who got back together right after I broke up with him? Although I must say I was really happy to hear that because they both were quite decent people and I think the first time around timing just didn’t work out for them. I’m happy they are happy now, or so I think. He blocked me everywhere after the breakup and I’m not really close with her. Story credit: Reddit / ResiCullen

Scheduling Conflicts Unsplash I was leaving the gym and told her I would be over to her apartment in about 45 minutes after I showered. I kid you not, at the 45-minute mark she was texting me upset that I wasn’t there yet. I apologized and told her I had to go to the bathroom so it’s taking a little longer but I was on my way and almost there. I showed up at about the 50-minute mark. She would not open the door beyond leaving the security latch attached, and only to tell me to screw off. So, after about five minutes of trying to reason with her to let me in and her responding that she didn’t want to hang out anymore because I took too long because I was probably talking to “some girl at the gym,” I decided to leave. When I got back to my apartment I figured I might as well entertain myself and play some video games. About 40 minutes later she shows up to my place banging on the door. I happily open the door thinking she changed her mind! She sees that I was clearly playing video games and enjoying a glass of wine, walks over and picks up the wine and throws it on the ground pissed off that I found something to do other than stare at the wall because she didn’t want to hang out with me. She sees how in shock I am at her reaction and tries to brush up the broken wine glass with her bare hands. She is bleeding and crying and I’m in shock and pleading with her to stop because she is tearing her hands up. I suggest she leaves and that was the last time we were in the same room together. What a whirlwind of a relationship that on was! Story credit: Reddit / AnonymousBromosapien

An Efficient Storm Unsplash Our relationship had been deteriorating for some time and, to make a long story short, during the beginning of our junior year in college she “broke up with me” one night after being upset that I didn’t invite her to a party. The thing is, she had known for over two years at that point that there is a party at my rugby team’s house literally every Saturday night and she was regularly there almost every week for the past two years without needing some sort of invitation from myself, and being that I’d passed out from drunkenness before four in the evening, I wasn’t really up and at it at that time. Regardless of any of the details, she came into my room where I was passed out and started yelling about how we were done. She grabbed my key chain and took the key that opened the backdoor to her house and left. Me being kind of fed up to begin with at this point kind of shook it off and determined that it was probably the best for both of us. The next day I went on with my life as a person who was no longer in a relationship. Apparently, this wasn’t the case for her, though, and she was expecting that I would come back and apologize and try to get her back. About 24 hours after she told me we were done, she came to my house and came upstairs to where me and a few of my teammates, including a few who were in their first two weeks of college, were just hanging out. She—visibly drunk at this point—started yelling at me, so we went out in the hallway and I simply said that she had broken up with me the day before. She stormed downstairs and I assumed left the house and I went back to my teammates. Moments later we heard a huge crash from downstairs, so I went downstairs and saw her throwing and turning over everything on the first floor of my house. I had zero idea how to deal with this, so I kind of just stood there in awe. There wasn’t a single thing that wasn’t nailed down that she hadn’t thrown across the room. It was the most efficient storm of stuff throwing I’ve ever seen. Story credit: Reddit / Schrodingers_Nachos

"We" Instead of "I" Unsplash Realized I was subconsciously using “we” instead of “I” when talking to a third party. Decided I liked it, and we’ve been together for about 25 years now. Story credit: Reddit / fgben

Don't Cry Over Spilt Milk Unsplash A half-gallon of milk. I got a text from my girlfriend at the time asking me to get some milk on my way home. So I stopped at a local dairy store and got a half-gallon of whole milk. She spent the next week nagging me about how I didn’t get 2%. It got posted to Facebook. It got told as a “look how stupid he is anecdote” to her friends. I realized I didn’t need that, and by extension her, in my life. I’m single now with zero regrets. All my female friends thought it was an overreaction. I truly feel that if the roles had been flipped I’d have been torn apart by people that thought her doing it to me was funny. Story credit: Reddit / Unexpected_Cucumber

Family Comes First Unsplash She got annoyed that I was spending time with my dad when my granddad was dying in the hospital, instead of spending time with her. She also got annoyed the week after that because I was spending time with my family who I barely ever see…for Christmas. Story credit: Reddit / FionnMPR

Acts of Service Unsplash I came home from work and everything had been moved and/or shifted. Nothing was where I had left it. I didn’t even ask and she had made my bed, folded my laundry, put my crap away, washed my dishes, and basically just cleaned my place. We got married a year later. I know it’s not much but I was touched that someone would do that for me. People talk about love languages and I guess I learned that day that “acts of service” was mine. Story credit: Reddit / ge0rgew0nder

He Didn't Want the Domestic Life Unsplash He wanted to party and travel. I wanted marriage and babies. We broke up so we both could pursue our dreams. Fast forward ten years. I’m happily married with a house, three kids and a minivan. He’s still partying and traveling. Both of us are super happy with our choices! Kudos to all! Story credit: Reddit / RosePricksFan

The Last Straw Unsplash My ex totaled her car twice on a pole in an empty parking lot. Then one time coming down a ramp, I had to weave around some cars—I’m a valet driver, so I weave in and out of traffic every day—and she flipped out on me. That’s when I realized she turns into a psycho in parking lots. I can’t be with someone like that. I use parking lots all the time. That was the last straw. Story credit: Reddit / Grod033195

He's a Part of the Family Unsplash First Christmas at my parents’ house and he embraced my mom’s matching Christmas pajamas tradition. The theme was “A Very Potter Christmas.” Everyone got pajamas to represent their Hogwarts house. So, he and my mom ended up in matching Hufflepuff pajamas and took loads of cute pictures together while drinking giant glasses of wine. In that moment, I knew he was a permanent part of the family. Story credit: Reddit / Snarkivist

She Made Our House a Home Unsplash I realized that I hadn’t physically bought my own boxers in over five years. When I asked her, she said, “of course I check, and throw out the ones that you can see-through.” I then realized the same thing for many household items like toothpaste, ketchup, toilet paper, etc. She’d already made our house a home. I’m two kids deep into it now, after getting married. Story credit: Reddit / MCA2142

She Nursed Me Back to Health Unsplash A few weeks after we started dating I caught a really bad sickness. I was lying in bed and coughing for days. The entire time she brought me soup and a steady supply of cough drops and tissues. This might seem small but I think it set the tone of our relationship and I’ll always remember that. We have been together for three years going strong. Story credit: Reddit / Jabs94

Decor Goes a Long Way Unsplash My current husband. We had begun casually dating. I liked him, he liked me. But, he chewed dip, drove a hoopty pick-up truck, and loved country music. Me, I smoked cigarettes, drove a Honda two-door, and loved Rock and Punk music. I had mentioned one time how I loved to collect rocks from all over. I had a small collection in my house and around my garden. One night—late—he showed up with a huge rock in the back of his truck. It was an amazing Coral rock. He said, “I got this for you because you didn’t have one like this. I found it where I play horseshoes with my friends. I think I’ve lost two friends and a testicle loading this. But, here you go.” Together we rolled it off his truck. It’s now the centerpiece of our backyard. We’ve been married 17 years now. And yes, he got laid that night. Story credit: Reddit / JustVern

She Never Left Her Ex Unsplash Turns out she never actually left her ex-boyfriend and I found out when she blew up about me adding a picture of us together to my Facebook. Story credit: Reddit / Internet_Personality

It's Not Just a Phase Unsplash I always felt like I worked more for us, for a healthy relationship, food on the table, a nice place including cleaning it, laundry, taking care of the cat, getting groceries, insurance etc. than he did. While doing that, I was studying full time and working part-time. My grades weren’t the best because of that. I was jobless for a month once in seven years, and in that month I worked two days during exam time to have some extra money for groceries—example for how much I cared about getting the ends to meet. He was also studying and working, most of the time, but was always late for classes and work, and had issues with assignments and colleagues. I constantly worried if he was there on time. For seven and a half years, we had our ups and downs, and every year there would be a crisis and I would think, “It’s gonna get better again, it’s just a phase.” After seven and a half years, he manages to finish his formation and has three months free until he starts studying again. I am already paying all our common bills at the time—rent, groceries for two. He’s at home, playing videogames. I am working almost full-time now. I actually have to tell him to take care of the place, as he has no obligations right now. We therefore get in a fight where I tell him that I’m tired of paying for everything and getting nothing in return. I ask him if he could at least work part-time for these three months as a cashier or something. He didn’t want to because he would be selling himself under his true value. That was it for me. I had no feelings left for him and didn’t have the strength to continue sacrificing myself for us and get absolutely nothing in return. He also didn’t see the breakup coming and it hit him very hard. I felt relieved and so much lighter directly afterward. Story credit: Reddit / Mulahontas

Trash Talking Unsplash She started telling me how she had to defend me to my friends after I had to miss watching a show with them to go into work. My friends told me that wasn’t true and she spent the entire time trash talking me. Story credit: Reddit / stressedinsocal

She Went Out of Her Way to Be With Me Unsplash When she drove four hours to meet me at the hospital where my mom was dying. We had not been together for long but she comforted me in such a way that I could never forget. I knew I loved her and I married her one year later. Story credit: Reddit / builditjames75

I Knew He'd Ruin It Unsplash I was planning/saving for my very first vacation after a hard-earned promotion and he wasn’t saving anything or really caring. I realized I’d have an unenthusiastic lump tagging along on something really important to me. I knew deep down he’d sour the entire experience, so I ended it. A lot of other issues going on as well, but this made it crystal clear. I actually had a voice in my head saying, “He’ll ruin it.” Story credit: Reddit / AptCasaNova

An Executive Decision Unsplash We were apartment hunting and we agreed on trying to find a two-bedroom so that I could have an office—extra space was really important to me for various reasons. We found a great apartment that I absolutely loved but it was way over budget so we couldn’t get it. But the landlord called after we turned it down and was willing to give us an amazing deal because he knew us. Only I didn’t know this because my boyfriend secretly turned down the offer and we ended up moving into a tiny and expensive one-bedroom. Turns out he liked the renovations in the small apartment and didn’t think my need for space was worth giving that up, so he made the executive decision without me. Didn’t tell me about it until we officially signed the lease so there was no backing out. A little hard to trust him after that. Story credit: Reddit / grindy_low

There Was No Way to Stop Her Arguments Unsplash Seven hours before I had a big test, she wanted to argue. There was no “not” arguing with her. If you stayed quiet, she kept going. If you disagreed, she kept going. If you took her side, you were lying. Two hours into the fight, I tried to ignore her and go to bed. She told me to admit we’re through. Might this be a way out? I said yes. She started questioning if I was serious so I had to lay it out, “Yes, we’re done, I’m sick of this, we are done, we’re over, you’re moving, we’re done. Now go pretend to sleep on the couch for 15 minutes before coming back in here and yelling more about how I didn’t come rescue you from the couch. Yes I know you that well and I’m sick of all your BS, go sleep in your car, I don’t care, we are 100% done, I’m going to sleep before you ruin my final tomorrow, WE ARE DONE!” Story credit: Reddit / somedude456

She Didn't Tell Me She Was Moving Unsplash She was moving to another city four hours away and tried to keep it a secret until the last minute when I overheard one of her family members talk about it. She could have just told me and worked it out. Story credit: Reddit / AGuyNamedMatt

She Didn't Check in On Me Unsplash Got really sick last March out of nowhere, and doctors initially thought it could’ve been colon cancer. I was only 23, so this obviously had me shaken to my core. They expedited everything and a week after I first went in for my symptoms. I was getting put under for them to take a closer look and get biopsies. Girlfriend knew what time the procedure was and roughly how long it would last. When I came to, I turned my phone on and was blown up from friends all over the US, and the world—so middle of the night for them—asking me what the results were and how I was doing. No text from girlfriend. About an hour later she texted me saying, “Are you serious?” and I asked what she was talking about. She responded that someone dinged her car door at work. I didn’t respond. She then asked me how the procedure went and what the results were. She knew I was upset and said she figured I’d just tell her later. With my symptoms, the doctor’s told us if it was colon cancer, it would have to be pretty bad at this point, but yet she was fine with waiting an entire day to hear how I was. Luckily it wasn’t cancer. I broke up with her not long after. Story credit: Reddit / bobnuggerman

He Didn't Have My Back Unsplash At a food festival, standing in line for like ten minutes for some French toast thing. He ordered first and got his food, but when it was my turn, I realized it was cash only, but I only had my debit card. He turned to me and basically yelled, “Wow, what are you going to do?” After being together for ten months, cohabitating, and splitting everything 50/50, even though his salary was double mine, he wasn’t willing to spot me $5 for French toast, and he had to call attention to it loudly in front of the whole line. Then we walked away from the vendor with him chomping down on his French toast and me empty-handed. It seems trivial, but if I had just stood in line with someone I love or even a good friend, I would have just covered them. It gave me the impression that he would never really have my back. I could never see him the same after that, and we broke up the next month. Story credit: Reddit / uniquerugged

I Walked in On Her New Man Unsplash We had been together for five years. She started dating someone else for the last five months of our relationship. I work night shift as a police officer and I only found out because I realized I left something at home when I left for work and went home to get it around midnight and this random guy was sleeping in my bed and my girlfriend was nowhere to be found—she was making a run to Walgreens. Story credit: Reddit / bluegnatcatcher

Long Distance Unsplash We were doing long distance and had been having problems for a long time and had been trying to work through them—or staying together despite how overdue a break up was, whichever. Anyways, I flew home to visit him for his birthday and felt like I was going to have a panic attack the whole time I was there. We had some fun and didn’t fight a ton, but I was super tense. Finally, I get back and it just felt like such a relief. A couple months later, he was just about to visit me and we got in a fight and he threatened to cancel his trip and not come, something he did frequently when he visited. At first, I argued against the idea but then actually considered it and realized what a weight off it was. Story credit: Reddit / TheSaucyScapula

He Bought a House For Us Unsplash He told me he had to go to Minnesota for a couple months on business but actually bought a house there and was planning on tricking me into moving there with him. He flew me out to visit a couple weeks after he left and took me to do all the fun things. He pointed out all of the great job opportunities in the area, and the great schools for kids. A few more weeks and I visit him again and it’s the same thing, but he’s lined up an interview for me at a brewery he knows I like this time, and tells me he thinks we should move there. I told him there was zero chance of me moving to Minnesota and he freaked out and told me he already bought us a house. Story credit: Reddit / lunchladyshand

Decorating is Stressful Unsplash We moved into a house together and things were a little on the rocks, but I figured I could work a little harder and she would too. I had my doubts as she was a control freak and really only took what I said about things at face value—really saw that later on after we split. We had a huge fight about the living room paint color. She said it was just awful and couldn’t put up with it. We went round and round about it for a week or so until I finally just decided I could concede on this one, but that I got to choose the bedroom color. She described it as a cream color, but like adding too much creamer to coffee. “Disgusted” was her word for it I want to say. Anywho, I’m standing in the paint aisle on my day off and utterly exhausted from a week of work and remodeling. I’m dead ass tired and she’s combing through the paint swatches. She finds the color and we get it mixed. We end up in an argument in the car as I’m opting for bed and she wants to paint. I told her it is better to do it during the day so we can open the windows and let it air out better. It was currently raining and I didn’t want watermarks. It escalated and grew until she finally just got so pissed that she left. I decided to be nice and start painting the opposing window wall to at least show her I heard her thoughts. I got it all mixed up and dipped the roller. Rolled over once and it all hit me at the exact same time—I was sick of her and her controlling attitude. I was done feeling like an ass for things I didn’t do wrong. I was tired of living her dream life. You know why it hit me? That paint was the exact same damn color as the wall. Story credit: Reddit / imgursucksnow

I Broke it Off Unsplash She was out of town for a week with her mother, and her last paycheck was coming in from the job she’d just gotten fired from. She asked me to go to their house and check on her cat, as well as look to see if the check had come in the mail yet. I find the cat, snap a pic, and check the mailbox. Nothing there. Alright, whatever, I guess I’ll leave. Then, her grandmother sees me from across the street—yes, she owned the house across the street from the family. She says it’s cool if I go in the house, since they know me by this point. Okay, cool. I’ll just see if it came recently, and her dad had picked it out of the mailbox. Nope, not in the pile in the living room. Okay. Whatever. I leave. Two days later, I get a text about how her family is freaking out because somebody went in the house. I ask why they freak out, since I went in the house and her family knew I did. Cue freaking out and accusing me of abusing their trust to break in while they’re gone. Even though I had permission… A week passes, the whole while I’m getting constant texts about how I’m a piece of trash for not respecting their privacy, and that her dad had video of me going into the room where they kept their guns—even though I had no idea at the time they even HAD such a room. Also, claiming that I never had permission to enter. After a week of this, she FINALLY asks her grandma, who confirms my story that I’ve been saying the whole time. And then she expects me to act like nothing happened. I was afraid I was going to get thrown in jail for a false claim when I was trying to be a good boyfriend! I tried to keep going, but I quickly realized that over that week I’d lost all sense of love and trust I felt for her. So I broke it off. Story credit: Reddit / facemanperson