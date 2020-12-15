She Discovered She Was Pregnant, But Her Ultrasound Showed Something That Wasn’t Normal

When Keely Favel was 24 years old, something extraordinary happened to her. She discovered that she was pregnant, but her doctors didn’t believe her. Even though her pregnancy test came back negative, it was obvious by her growing figure that she was with child. Then her doctors performed an ultrasound on her stomach, and that’s when they detected something they couldn’t explain right away. The results shocked Favel, who didn't even have time to prepare for her future to change before she was whisked into surgery...

Keely Favel's stomach was growing fast, which in most cases meant one of two things. She was either not eating properly, or she was with child. But none of these answers made any sense to her.

In 2014, the 24-year-old resident from Swansea, Wales, gradually started growing a baby bump. And she looked like she was ready to go into labor. And while she never considered herself thin, this growth was too unusual to be the result of overeating.

Favel was the kind of gal who loved her curvy body almost as much as going to the gym. So, she didn't understand why she was gaining weight. And nothing she did could slow down the growth. She was quoted by Article Skill.com explaining: "It crept up so slowly [that] I didn't know anything was wrong – I thought I was putting on timber," she said. And no amount of tweaking to her diet or exercise regimen could slow down the weight gain.

Favel was hopeful that this was just something hormonal and that her body weight would regulate itself. But her stomach continued to grow and more importantly, her belly hurt every time she touched it, and it was hard like a watermelon. What was happening to her?

Since she had ruled out an issue with dieting, she figured that the only other logical explanation for her stomach woes was the result of the only obvious answer. And yet something in her gut told her this wasn't possible.

She had gained weight in such a short amount of time, and her stomach was growing. Also, she was a in a steady relationship, so naturally, she assumed she was pregnant. But was she ready to be a mom?

She wasn't sure if she was pregnant, but the mere possibility scared the heck out of her and her boyfriend Jamie Gibbons despite being hopelessly in love with one another. Simply put, they were too young and certainly not ready for this. But she had to know.

Favel and Gibbons, who had been together for ten years, bought a pregnancy test and waited for the results. But when the test came out negative, the baffled couple bought a second test. But that one also came out negative. So, they were left with only one choice.

Favel mustered up the courage to see a doctor, but after examining her, he dismissed her and told her that she had just put on weight. And yet, she knew that this wasn't the reason for her "baby bump." This became evident as her stomach continued to grow beyond the normal rate of gestation.

Usually, pregnancies last about nine months unless the baby comes out prematurely. But Favel's stomach kept growing for two years. Then one day she alarmed her co-workers when she simply fainted at work for no reason.

After she regained consciousness, Favel rushed herself to the doctor's office to get checked out again. "It was a tough period in work and when I passed out my GP put it down to stress," she explained. Left with no other options, she kept on going as if nothing was wrong, but there was.

By December 2016, Favel was wearing maternity clothes because her old clothes wouldn't fit. But after experiencing a couple of more fainting spells, her co-workers demanded that she go back to the doctor and get some answers.

Despite several attempts to get doctors to listen to her, they didn't take her seriously. They even blamed the bump on her acne medication. But she knew that wasn't the case. Then her general physician shed some light on the mystery.

Her doctor eventually did an ultrasound, and it became clear to Favel that what she was seeing was not a baby. Then the doctor requested a consultant to weigh in on the problem, and that's when Favel really started to worry.

Favel wasn't pregnant, but doctors suspected it might be a tumor. So, they performed a CT scan, and it revealed the answer to questions she had been asking for months. But the answer was just as frightening.

The CT scan showed that the growth inside her stomach was an ovarian cyst that was 24 centimeters thick and filled with fluid. In this case, it might have been blocking the blood flow to the ovaries and if it burst, it would put her life in danger.

The doctor told her that she might have more than one cyst and that she might end up losing one of her ovaries but she would certainly lose her life if they didn't operate. So, she called her mom who lived in Australia to visit her.

Although her father wasn't able to fly to Wales, her mother was at her side two days later. Now, all she had to do was emotionally prepare for the surgery which was set to take place in 4 weeks. But when the time came, all the love and support from her family and boyfriend weren't enough to keep her calm.

Although she wasn't pregnant, a high-risk obstetrics specialist informed her that doctors had to make an incision from her chest all the way to her pelvic bone, which was commonly performed back in the day of early C-sections. And while this terrified her to the core, she had to deal with it.

On March 9, 2017, Favel went under the knife, and she was a nervous wreck. In fact, two nurses had to hold her down while they injected her with a needle. At that point, she started to lose consciousness but as she did, she feared she would not survive the surgery.

Doctors had assured her that the surgery would take about an hour, but the cyst was such a medical mystery that it actually took five hours. Fortunately, the surgery was a complete success. Would Favel finally get her life back?

After her operation, her family, friends and co-workers offered her their emotional support, which truly helped her during her recovery period. Now she's back to being her old self again, but she still has some scars from her long-term ordeal.

The cyst had made doing basic things like walking up the stairs very difficult. But now, "Mr. Whippy" as she had nicknamed it, was out of her body and out of her life. And soon, her life started to change for the better.

She Still Has Stretch Marks Articleskill She had been carrying a 60-pound cyst, which was almost like carrying 7 fetuses for several years in her stomach. And although it was gone, it left her with some serious stretch marks. But that’s a small price to pay to finally be rid of the cyst that was making her life difficult.