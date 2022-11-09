Are Nutrient Deficiencies Impacting Your Health?

This simple at-home test can give you answers about your diet without visiting a doctor’s office or lab.

Remember how, when you were little, your mom was always getting on your case about eating your fruits and vegetables? Well, we hate to break it to you, but she was right. Nutrient deficiencies are a real thing. They have plagued human beings since the dawn of time and still cause many health and wellness problems today.

So how do you know if you are getting the right balance of vitamins and minerals? You could sit around and wait for your hair to fall out or your bones to break. However, if you’d prefer to be a little more proactive, just order a complete Vitamin Vitality Nutrient Panel from Private MD Labs.

Image via Unsplash

Believe it or not, when human beings don’t get enough of specific vitamins and minerals, it alters how the body functions at the cellular level. And that can affect just about every system in the body.

Here are a few of the most common nutrient deficiencies and their symptoms:

Calcium is essential for maintaining strong bones and regulating muscle and nerve function. A calcium deficiency can cause bone fractures, numb fingers and toes, and even an irregular heartbeat.

Vitamin D helps to regulate calcium balance in your blood and also plays a crucial role in bone strength. However, in addition to bone and muscle deterioration, a vitamin D deficiency can also lead to mood changes and fatigue.

Vitamin B12 is essential for the production of red blood cells and DNA. It also improves the function of certain neurotransmitters. A vitamin B12 deficiency can cause numb hands, legs, and feet, fatigue, and even memory loss.

Iron and Folate, or folic acid, are both essential for producing red blood cells. A folate deficiency or an iron deficiency can cause anemia, which can cause weakness, fatigue, shortness of breath, headaches, and more.

Potassium helps deliver other nutrients to the cells and supports the heart, nerves, and other muscles. It also helps remove waste products from the cells and offsets the negative impact of sodium. A potassium deficiency can cause muscle weakness, constipation, and an irregular heartbeat.

If you are concerned about these or any other nutrient deficiencies, the Private MD Labs Vitamin Vitality Nutrient Panel is a great way to take immediate action.

Image via Unsplash

In theory, we would all want a clear picture of our nutrient levels so we can stay ahead potential problems. In practice, most insurance companies simply don’t cover that level of preventative care. And that means if you don’t have severe symptoms—and sometimes even if you do—your doctor probably won’t be able to help you.

That’s where Private MD Labs comes in.

Private MD Labs is an online requisition service that specializes in patient-requested testing. They allow you to order medical tests for yourself without a referral from a doctor, so you can take charge of your health and skip the typical healthcare hassle.

The Private MD Vitamin Vitality Nutrient Panel is a comprehensive workup that analyzes your blood and measures the amounts of essential vitamins, minerals, and other key biological indicators. It is perfect for anyone thinking about starting a preventative supplement regimen or anyone experiencing potential symptoms of a deficiency. It’s also a great way to measure the effectiveness of a supplement regimen you have already started.

When you order a Vitamin Vitality Nutrient Panel through Private MD Labs, you pay for it online. Then you simply visit one of the company’s 4,000 affiliate clinics for sample collection. When the analysis is complete, you get the results through their secure online patient portal. If there are any issues, or if you want further medical advice, you can take these results to your doctor.

Whether you've been feeling a little off lately or you’re just the kind of person who likes to understand what’s going on with their body, the Private MD Vitamin Vitality Nutrient Panel is an incredible tool. Click here to learn more or to order your test today.