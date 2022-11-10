Waiter Loses It When Teens Tip Him $3, Learns Valuable Lesson Days Later

Hard Work For Little Pay

Serving people is a grueling, underrated job in which the employee often depends on the kindness of strangers to make ends meet. However, the customer doesn't always understand what the server is going through on a daily basis. They must make sure the customer is happy enough to come back, but keeping them satisfied is no easy feat, making it a thankless job.

Servers often go above and beyond to ensure that every customer's needs are met, but some things are simply out of their control. That's one thing the server who shared his story is used to, but on this day, it bothered him more than he expected.

Restaurant Jobs

In restaurants there are many sections that have to deal with different things. Waiters serve, chefs cook, barmen make drinks... But it's the communication between the waiter and chef that are crucial, and chefs often don't want to hear what the customer has to say when they mess up. The server on the other hand has to listen and make sure the problem is solved.

So it's understandable that some waiters feel frustrated when the customer doesn't tip them fairly. This server was left a mere $3 as a tip and it caused his frustration to shoot through the roof. But was so much more to his story than he could see.

Trying To Stay Positive

Seminole, a Reddit user, was already used to the industry he was in, and- like many others- he knew the trials and tribulations that came with working in hospitality. It's easy to sympathize with the people who depend on the long hours, the split shifts, the minimum wages, and bad-mannered customers that the industry is known for.

The work was difficult, but Seminole ensured he would always go in with a positive attitude. Until that faithful day when he decided that he'd had enough.

Must Keep Smiling

Like many of us, Seminole had his problems, like struggling to pay his rent, but he still tried his best to make the customers in his section laugh.

He felt lucky during his shift one day. The time flew by, and he didn't have any confrontations with customers. While cleaning up one of his tables, he noticed a note, and his mood instantly changed. If the customer had an issue, they could've told him. But as soon as he saw what was scribbled inside, he ran to his phone.

A New Addition

Seminole was relatively new to Miami, Florida. He'd moved in a few years prior and had even met his girlfriend there. Things were moving quickly between them, and before he knew it, they were ready to add a new addition to their little family.

They had decided to adopt a puppy, so Seminole went to the kennel. As he reached the back of the kennel, he was entranced. There was a lonely quiet pup waiting to be taken to a new home. When Seminole laid eyes on the pup, he would never have predicted the trouble that would come with it.

Growing Family

Seminole approached the cage, and the dog ran up to him, happily licking at the cage. The server took it as a sign, and they adopted the puppy. Not long after, the couple was home, taking selfies with their new addition and posting them online. However, their joy quickly faded when the police knocked on their door a few days later.

The police informed the Seminole that he'd have to take the puppy back to the kennel or he'd have to face some severe consequences. Seminole was confused by the officer's words. It was just a pup; there was no need for such threats.

The Devastation

Seminole was still relatively new to the area, and he was unaware that pit bulls, like the pup he adopted, were banned in Miami, but an online user who had seen their pictures was well aware of that fact and had called the police on them.

The officers told Seminole that pit bulls- purebred or mixed- were considered "dangerous" to the public and that owning one was a crime. Seminole was shocked to find out that not only did he commit a crime by adopting the dog but that he'd also have to pay the consequences for it.

A Difficult Choice

The police officers told Seminole that he could either pay a $500 fine and hand the dog over or he could be going to jail. It was a difficult choice since they already loved the pup but giving up his new friend and his hard-earned cash was better than spending time in a cell.

Even though his encounter with the police caused him a lot of heartache, Seminole put on his usual smile and got back to work. But that day, he was so under the weather that one group of customers nearly had him give up.

The Work Goes On

On the night of the police visit, Seminole couldn't sleep. The guilt he felt over giving up his pet had him tossing and turning the entire night, and he was completely exhausted when he arrived at work the next day.

There was no hiding the bags under his eyes from the lack of sleep, but he put on his brave face and went on with his daily duties. It was a typical day with customers complaining about their food or bill, but he lived by his motto and tried to stay positive. But something happened, and it couldn't have come at a worse time.

Officers Pay A Visit

Seminole was busy preparing to close up for the night when a large group of police officers entered. They sat down and ordered some drinks but by closing time Seminole was the only one left. Most of the crew had already left but he decided to stay and serve them. They eventually ordered the last round, and he presented them with their bill.

When Seminole saw the tip, all he could do was tell himself that "Tomorrow will be better." Even though the minimum tip was suggested on the bill, it didn't always add up to the amount of work involved. Yet, it was better than nothing, and Seminole had to keep hoping for a better day. But luck clearly wasn't on his side.

Teens

The next day dragged on. The terrible weather made it possible for customers to stay in instead of eating out. As the evening approached, things began to pick up.

A group of four 13-year-olds sat in Seminole’s section. They smiled and joked amongst themselves, celebrating their homecoming. He exhaled. He didn’t like that sight. Not even a little bit.

Rude

Most teenagers were rude and obnoxious. He didn’t have the patience for that today. Thankfully, these teens were polite and respectful.

Their cheerful demeanor began to rub off on him. As always, he did his best to make their dining experience a pleasant one. Then, a while after they sat at the table, they shared something that made him laugh.

Experiences

To Seminole’s surprise, it was the group’s first time eating alone. Sure, they had gone out for dinner before but never without a chaperone. He laughed as they debated over the current cutlery to use.

“Why are there so many forks?” He heard them whisper as he returned with their sodas. “You work from the inside out,” he shared as he took his notepad from his pocket. “Are you ready to order?” He never expected them to have so many questions.

Help

“I actually have some allergies,” one of the girls explained. Seminole came to her side and went through the menu with her.

“So, the number represents the food present in each dish,” he explained as he pointed at the end of the page. He went above and beyond to make the young group feel welcome and comfortable in the restaurant. However, he could have never predicted what was about to happen.

Big Shock

After giving some personal recommendations, Seminole managed to convince them to try his favorite suitable dishes. They were delighted with his genuine assistance. Once they finished their dishes, he placed the bill on their table, accompanied by some mints.

They placed their notes on the receipt and left with smiles on their faces. When he returned to clear the table, he was shocked.

How Rude

To Seminole’s disgust, the teenagers only left a tip of $3.28, but their total bill was more than $100. He had gone above and beyond, checking with the chefs to ensure the dishes were safe for them to consume.

They seemed to have enjoyed their meals and even thanked him before they left. How could they be so rude?

Disappointment

He was so disappointed. Against his best attempts, it managed to influence the rest of his day. For the rest of his shift, he remained visibly disappointed and grumpy.

Colleagues noticed his foul mood. Besides, to make things worse, the rest of the day’s tips weren't particularly good either. By the end, he managed to shake the experience until later that week.

Letters

Seminole had moved on from the unfair tip. But he struggled to let go of the memories of his friend. He arrived at work and expected it to be like any other, but there was something left behind the desk for him. The 2-page letter was addressed to him.

The cursive script was handwritten in blue ink and had $18 attached. Change shook in the envelope. He scanned through the type. Who left this? Once he began to read, he realized who it was.

Compliments

“Dear Mr. Waiter,” they opened the letter. It didn’t take long for him to identify the sender. “You were the best waiter we could ask for. You were kind, helpful, accommodating, didn’t treat us like babies,” they shared.

He was sure it was the group of teenagers he had served earlier on in the week. Seminole’s heart began to warm. What a sweet and kind gesture! He continued to read the compliments.

Kind

“So I wanted to say thank you for making our ‘grown-up’ experience so amazing and fun. I would also like to say sorry on behalf of my group,” they continued.

“Since we were new to all this, our 13-year-old minds didn’t exactly know how to deal with the bill. You were super helpful in dividing the check up and taking our not-so-preferable cash.”

Clueless

“The bill was reasonable, but we had completely forgotten (and frankly didn’t know) what a tip even was, let alone how much to give,” the kids explained on their note.

“So we emptied our pockets, and all our money added up to $3.28. Not aware of how small this really was, we left, clueless of what we had left you for all your hard work.”

“We Felt HORRIBLE”

“Later, we realized our mistake and felt HORRIBLE. We knew we had to make it right. So in this envelope, you will find the correct 18% tip and extra for simply being amazing.”

“We appreciate your help and patience, and thank you for making our night fun. Thank you! – The four teenagers from that night,” the letter concluded.

Pride

Seminole found their letter endearing. Now, he was glad and proud of having done his best with the group of kids. He almost forgot about the measly tip they left.

Now, he finally got the full picture of the situation. Suddenly, the kids’ mistake seemed understandable and forgivable. They didn’t really know what they were doing, but they had done their best to correct it.

Clicked

Everything suddenly made sense. The teens had not left the $3.28 tip due to their lack of appreciation.

Instead, they got a bit carried away with themselves on their first solo dinner and forgot to keep track of their bill. It made total sense, considering they had never eaten at a restaurant or covered the bill by themselves.

They Tried Their Best

When the kids finally got the bill, they panicked at the price but tried their best nevertheless; they began rooting through their bags and pockets for anything they could find.

Every adult has made mistakes during their youth. Few go out of their way to make things right. Seminole was touched by their gesture. But that wasn’t the end of the story.

Something Else Happened

The very next day, after they left their letter for Seminole, there was another surprise waiting for him. After a relatively slow afternoon, things were starting to get busier by dinnertime.

Seminole kept running from table to table. It was one of the most intense nights he could remember; also, most customers that night turned out to be generous tippers. But then, he saw someone walking through the door.

It Was Them Again

It was the same group of kids from some days ago! They had enjoyed their first dining experience so much that they wanted to repeat it.

Seminole couldn’t be happier to see them again. He thanked them for their note and praised their good manners and consideration. And once again, the kids ordered a $100 dinner and left an $18 tip.

Sharing The Story

Shortly after, Seminole decided to share his story on Reddit and his social media pages. “Nothing more frustrating than when I get little to nothing for a tip and the customer is smiling and thanking me profusely as they exit,” he added.

Luckily, that hadn’t been one of those occasions, despite what Seminole thought initially.

Happy Ending

“I’ve been serving a long time, and nothing like this has ever happened to me or anyone. I don’t know how you learned or educated yourself on tipping, but I really appreciate the effort and kindness,” Seminole shared on his Social Media.

He also uploaded a picture of the teenager’s letter, sharing their admirable efforts. Friends, family, and strangers voiced their opinions. Their reaction was more than positive.

Approval

“Someone’s parents are doing a good job,” a stranger commented on Seminole’s post. “That’s a beautifully composed letter for a 13-year-old,” wrote another. Each comment had one thing in common—the actions of those young adults were admirable.

They applauded their efforts to make things right, agreeing that seeing such moral fiber in teenagers wasn’t common. But there is an obvious way to stop situations like this from occurring.

Change

Most people working as servers in the hospitality industry earn less than minimum wage. They rely completely on tips to make up a decent wage. Those fortunate enough to be employed with 5-star restaurants make a steady wage with or without tips, but the majority don’t have that luxury.

Let’s hope campaigns for fair pay continue. Hopefully, an end will come to tipping so servers can earn a decent, steady wage!

Another Story

Another incredible story happened in Dallas, Texas, to a young man named Kasey. He was also a waiter working hard to earn his wage and rest after strenuous hours.

It wasn’t always easy for Kasey. Especially with what was about to happen to him one night while he was working a busy shift. It would change his life forever.

Just One Man

Kasey was, after all, just one man. There was no way that he would be able to serve all these tables by himself! That’s when he started to consider the unthinkable. A calm little voice inside his head said: what if you just walked out right now?

But as tempting as that option might have been, Kasey was in it for the long haul. Besides, he needed the money.

A Hardworking Man

Kasey was a hardworking man, but even he had his limits. He asked management if they could send a second waiter to help him out. But as they were understaffed that night, his request was denied.

He thought he might succumb to fatigue, but he soldiered on, not knowing what curveball was about to come his way.

Good And Bad Nights

As a server, Kasey was used to having good and bad nights — and the outcome mostly depended on the tips. Some customers were lavish and left big tips, which he greatly appreciated.

But others weren’t as generous, leaving small tips – or worse, none- even after he’d tried hard to give them good service. Such was the life of a worker in the service industry. He dashed back to the woman so he could finally take the table’s orders and was completely blindsided.

Flavored Water

The woman told Kasey that they wouldn’t be ordering any food, but she’d like to order a bottle of flavored water before they went on their way. Kasey felt terrible.

The family had patiently waited for an hour just to receive their drinks order, and now they were leaving. He quickly brought the woman her flavored water and the bill, but life wasn’t through with him just yet.

Fumbling For Cash

The bill for the flavored water, minus the drinks Kasey had footed the bill for, came to just 74 cents. The woman fumbled around in her purse for the cash, but she said didn’t have it.

Then, she asked Kasey if he could split the amount on two credit cards – 37 cents on each. Kasey, almost at the end of his tether, patiently obliged before rushing off to another table.

Fearing The Worst

Finally, after tending to his other customers, he went back to the woman and her family. But as he approached the table, he realized they were gone. Kasey feared the worst.

He imagined the customers had left in a huff, angry that he hadn’t tended to them as well as he should have. If that was the case, there was nothing he could do. But when he opened the leather folder and saw the note on the receipt, his jaw dropped.

The Gratuity Line

There, in the gratuity line, she had written $500.37. At first, he thought there must have been a mistake. But when he saw the wad of cash and a few coins, he counted it, and it was right.

Tears began to form in Kasey’s eyes at the overwhelmingly generous gesture, but he was still puzzled. Then, he saw the note.

One Behalf Of The Family

On a napkin in red ink was written: “On behalf of the Sullivan family, I want to thank you for being the person you are. On one of the most depressing days of the year (the death of my father's three-year anniversary), you made my mother's day wonderful.

She has been smiling since you did what you did." Confused, he read on, and it all began to make sense.

Kroger Grocery Store

Just earlier that day, Kasey had spotted an elderly woman in Kroger grocery store while he was picking up a few things. He immediately noticed that she looked upset.

"I noticed there was a lady standing in front of me," Kasey recounted. "It looked like she had been crying because once in a while, she'd glance over to me.” And what he decided to do next was what set karma into play.

A Beautiful Lady

“I go up to her and say, 'It’s not raining inside. There's no reason to look so down. I'm sure you have a beautiful smile because you are a beautiful lady. It looked like she had a bad day. She kind of shut me down a little bit.

I wanted to make her at least grin a little bit, and it wasn't happening," Kasey explained to ABC News.

Offering To Pay

Then, Kasey offered to pay for the elderly woman’s groceries to brighten her day. The total came to $17, and after some coaxing, she agreed to let him pick up the tab. She smiled at his kindness, and Kasey knew that he had succeeded in making her day a little easier.

But what he didn’t know was that his good deed was about to come back to him tenfold.

Bid Farewell

After paying for the stranger’s groceries, Kasey bid her farewell and handed her his Applebee’s business card – just in case she ever needed his assistance – and headed to work. "Every time I get to work, I say, 'It's a great day.

I'm going to make some friends and make some money,'" Simmons explained. "This day happened to be the worst day of my Applebee's career. I was having such a bad night that I was about to walk out of [that] place, and this lady comes in...”

Didn’t Need To Help Her

It turns out that the woman Kasey had served in Applebee’s was the elderly lady’s daughter. She had paid a special visit so that she could repay him for the kindness he showed her mother in Kroger grocery store.

“Her grocery was only $17.00, and you insisted on paying and told her she was a very beautiful woman... my mother did not need you to help her, but you made her year,” the note concluded.

Picked Up By A News Station

The story was quickly picked up by local news stations, and soon, Kasey’s story had gone viral. Netizens from all over the world were calling Kasey a hero!

“Fantastic to see that there are still good, generous, humble, sincere, and caring people in our vicious world of today. Well done, and thank you!” one fan wrote.

A Heartwarming Story

Another reader described Kasey’s story as “heartwarming,” and many other commenters agreed. Then, the original commenter made a suggestion.

“If everyone did one act of kindness a day, the world would be a much better place,” she wrote. But what does Kasey think about becoming a viral sensation and being called a hero by his many fans?

Brightening A Strangers Day

Kasey doesn’t think that brightening a complete stranger’s day was anything to make a fuss about. “Even with what I did at the grocery store, I would want someone to do that for my daughter, mom, or grandmother,” he said.

"If they looked the way that woman did at Kroger, I would pray you would do the same."

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.