Waitress Serves Homeless Man Every Day Before Finding Out Who He Really Is

Sydney Was A Hard Working Waitress

Sydney was a hard working waitress in the small town of Randolph, New Mexico. She worked at the Quick Time Diner right in the heart of town. Although she was known as a friendly and optimistic person, she had a tragic backstory that few of her friends knew about.

Sydney Was Imprisoned For a Crime She Didn’t Commit

About 10 years prior to working as a waitress at the Quick Time Diner, Sydney was imprisoned for a crime she didn’t commit. She had heard of wrongful convictions before but never imagined it could happen to her. It all happened thanks to an ex-boyfriend of hers who had framed her for the crime.

She Was Framed

Her ex-boyfriend at the time had fallen hard thanks to being laid off during the pandemic. He went on unemployment and struggled with his mental health. Unfortunately, it wasn’t long before he developed a serious drug addiction. He became worried about losing his unemployment benefits if the state found out he was using drugs.

Sydney Tried Her Best

Sydney tried her best to get her boyfriend some help. But he refused. Their relationship had been going downhill but Sydney felt she had to at least try to help her boyfriend. She was afraid that if she broke up with him, he’d slip even further into his addiction. She worried he might even end up dead.

A Drug Deal Gone Wrong

Then, everything spiraled into chaos. Sydney’s ex got involved in a drug deal gone wrong. He had started selling drugs to try to earn some money. But he didn’t really know much about the drug or how it was manufactured. So he ended up selling drugs laced with dangerous substances.

An Unintended Death

Because he sold drugs laced with a dangerous substance, Sydney’s ex ended up supplying the drugs to a man who died while using them. Police were determined to prosecute the person responsible for selling the tainted drugs. Eventually, that led them to Sydney’s house, where she and her ex lived at the time.

The Police Arrive

Sydney had never touched nor used drugs in her life. But when the police showed up, they soon found the tainted drugs inside a safe that Sydney used to store her valuables. As the police seared Sydney’s house, they asked for the code to get into the safe. Sydney said nobody else but her knew the code and told the police what it was.

The Drugs Are Found

The police opened the safe and found the tainted drugs inside. They immediately arrested Sydney. Because Sydney had said nobody else knew the safe code, the cops naturally assumed she had hidden the drugs. But, in fact, Sydney was innocent. She later realized that her boyfriend had discovered the code and stashed his drugs inside the safe.

Sydney Is Terrified

Sydney was terrified of what might happen to her now that she was arrested. She told the police it was all a misunderstanding and that everything would be cleared up once her boyfriend admitted the drugs were his. But when the police questioned Sydney’s ex, he said the drugs belonged to Sydney.

Sydney’s Father Supports Her

While all this was happening, the biggest source of support in Sydney’s life was her father Josh. He never believed for a moment that his daughter was guilty of anything drug related. He did everything he could to support Sydney, even though he didn’t have much money. In fact, Josh went into debt paying for Sydney’s legal fees.

She’s Shocked

Sydney was shocked to hear the police say that her boyfriend had said the drugs belonged to her. How could he do this to her? Didn’t he realize how serious this situation was? Sydney had stuck by him during his addiction to try to help him. Now she’d been repaid by heading off to jail.

Sydney Is Convicted

Sydney’s ex never admitted the truth that the drugs were his. Sydney was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison. She couldn’t believe that the court system had been fooled by her ex’s lies. He claimed she was the one who got him hooked on drugs. And because Sydney didn’t talk about her boyfriend’s addiction, there was no one who could back up her story.

Sydney Goes To Prison

And so Sydney spent a decade of her life locked up behind bars. At first, she was determined to prove her innocence. But after her appeals failed, she decided to accept her fate and make the most of her time in prison. She dedicated herself to exercise and learning as much as she could.

Sydney Is Finally Released

After what felt like an entire lifetime behind bars, Sydney was finally set free. Thanks to her criminal record, it was hard for her to find employment. But the owner of the Quick Time Diner took a chance on her thanks to her work ethic and friendly demeanor. Meanwhile, Sydney’s ex had long ago skipped town. She didn’t know what became of him and frankly didn’t care after what he did to her.

Sydney Starts Her New Job

Sydney began her new job at the diner and soon thrived. She quickly made friends at work. She also became friendly with many of the diner’s regular customers. She began getting back into the swing of things, readjusting to life in the free world. And despite what had happened to her, she never lost her sense of optimism nor her concern for others.

Reconnecting With Family

Sydney also began to reconnect with some of her family members. Sadly, her father had gone missing and was presumed dead. Losing her dad while in prison had broken Sydney’s heart. But she was grateful that she still had a family that cared about her. They helped get her back on her feet once she was out of prison.

A Mysterious Man

As Sydney settled into her new life, there was one especially mysterious man who would often come by the Quick Time Diner. He said his name was Scott but nobody really believed it. He had thick hair covering most of his face, as well as a thick beard. He was obviously homeless and seemed to have a drug problem.

Sydney Is Nice To The Man

Some people hated this mysterious homeless man and treated him with contempt. But Sydney was always kind to him. She would gather up leftovers from the kitchen and prepare a free meal for the man whenever he came around, which was pretty much every day. Despite this, they never exchanged more than a few words.

The Homeless Man Thinks He Recognizes Her

One day, totally out of the blue, the homeless man glanced up at Sydney and said he thought he recognized her. Sydney said she saw him all the time here at the diner. “No,” the man said, “from before.” Sydney explained she’d been out of town for a long time. The man just said “Oh,” and wandered off.

Sydney Hears Rumors

Sydney started hearing rumors that he ex was back in town. She figured the rumors were probably true. She wasn’t sure if her ex had any intention of seeing her again, but there was no way she would ever take him back. She’d lost a decade of her life thanks to his lies. She was a kindhearted person but she truly loathed her ex.

She Met Someone New

While she kept hearing rumors about her ex, Sydney ended up unexpectedly meeting someone new. She was out for drinks at a local sports bar with her friends from work when a man named Ted approached her. They started talking about the Arizona Cardinals. Both of them were huge fans of the team.

She Starts Dating

Sydney exchanged numbers with Ted and they soon went out on their first date. Sydney dreaded having to discuss her past, especially her time in prison. She knew it was hard to explain the whole thing to people. But she also knew that she couldn’t have a real relationship with Ted while also hiding the truth.

They Get Serious

As the months went on, Sydney and Ted started getting pretty serious. They went out at least once every week. They called each other all the time. Then one day while slow dancing at a concert, Ted leaned down and whispered into Sydney’s ear, “I love you.” She quickly replied “I love you too.”

Sydney Reveals the Truth

Now that they were getting pretty serious, Sydney had to admit the truth to Ted. On their next date, she explained everything that had happened to her: her ex’s drug habit, her arrest, her prison sentence, and most importantly, the fact that she had always been innocent. Ted listened to her story patiently.

Ted’s Reaction

Sydney was closely watching Ted’s face to see how he’d react to everything she was saying. He asked a few questions but otherwise didn’t say much. He didn’t react too strongly either. Sydney couldn’t tell if he was understanding or horrified. After all, why should Ted believe she was telling the truth?

Ted Replies

Then, after Sydney had finished her whole spiel, Ted processed what she had told him for a moment. Then he reached across the table and held her hands. “I’m sorry that all happened to you. Thank you for telling me the truth.” Then he got up, walked over to her, and gave her a big hug.

Sydney Is Relieved

Sydney was so relieved that Ted believed her story. He was incredibly understanding about the whole thing. They spent the rest of the night discussing her situation. Ted seemed bewildered that the justice system could fail her so completely. He wished there was something he could do to help her situation.

Their Relationship Blossoms

To Sydney’s surprise and relief, her relationship with Ted only became stronger after she came clean about her past. Ted never doubted for a moment that she was telling the truth. Her honesty had bonded them closer together. From that moment on, they found it very easy to tell each other their most hidden secrets.

Then, A Terrible Surprise

Just as Sydney’s life seemed to be perfect, her ex came by the diner one day. She saw him out of the corner of her eye and avoided him like the plague. She wasn’t sure if he knew she worked there or not. But she dreaded having to talk to him if he approached her. She told the cook that her ex was there and the cook said he’d beat him up if he had to, which made Sydney laugh and helped relieve some of her anxiety.

Her Ex Approaches

Her ex ate by himself at a corner table. Then, when he’d finished his meal, he walked over to Sydney. She tried to escape through a door into the kitchen but someone was blocking her way. She couldn’t avoid her ex. He approached her sheepishly and said hello. She curtly replied “Hi” in response.

Her Ex Apologizes

Her ex then said, “I’m sorry about the whole thing that happened to you. I was in a bad place back then.” Sydney was fuming. A decade of her life gone and that’s the best he could do. She looked him dead in the eyes and angrily said, “Yeah well your apology is worthless.” Then she stormed off.

She Unloads To Ted

Sydney called up Ted after work and told him she needed a drink. They met up at their favorite bar and Sydney told Ted all about her encounter with her ex. Ted was sympathetic but had to admit he hated her ex’s guts. He said if her ex kept coming around the diner and bothered her, she should ask her manager to kick him out.

Sydney Is Grateful

Despite her bad day, Sydney was grateful that she had Ted to discuss her problems with. Few people knew about what happened to Sydney so there weren’t many people who truly understood her history with her ex. Ted always had her back and understood her situation. She was grateful for his support.

A Wonderful Surprise

It was only a few weeks later when Sydney had the most wonderful surprise of her life. She and Ted had gone camping for the weekend. Ted was an expert outdoorsman and had prepared everything for the two of them. Then, as they ate together by a fire under the stars, Ted got down on one knee and proposed.

Sydney Is Elated

Sydney could not have been more happy. A part of her had given up hope that anyone would be able to love her with her past. But Ted always seemed to understand and support her. She loved being with him. Her imagination began to run wild with thoughts of what her future life could be. She was ecstatic.

Then, A Frightening Phone Call

A few days later, still basking in the glow of her recent engagement, Sydney was awoken in the middle of the night with a phone call that scared her tremendously. It was the police. They said they’d arrested a man who claimed to know her and asked for her help to get released from prison.

Sydney Is Worried

Sydney was incredibly worried. For one thing, she dreaded interacting with police after everything that had happened to her. For another, she strongly suspected the man the police were referring to was her ex. She figured he’d gotten into drugs again and that she was the only person he could think of to call.

Sydney Heads to the Police Station

Ted woke up when the phone rang and insisted on coming with Sydney to the police station. She wondered if it was a good idea at first but ultimately decided she could use the support. So the two of them climbed into Ted’s truck and drove off to the station in the middle of the night.

Sydney Doesn’t Know What to Expect

Sydney had no idea what to expect but she couldn’t think of anyone who would be at the police station other than her ex. She wasn’t sure how exactly she’d react when she saw him but had absolutely no interest in helping him or bailing him out. She was a kind person but her generosity had its limits.

Sydney Is Surprised

Sydney and Ted arrived at the police station and were escorted to a room in the back. As the police officer opened the door, Sydney braced herself to have to deal with her ex. But to her surprise, it wasn’t her ex sitting in the room. It was the homeless man from the diner that she gave leftovers to every day.

Sydney Is Speechless

Sydney didn’t know what to say. It took her a moment to recover from the surprise. But then her entire demeanor changed. She went from bracing herself for a fight to being sympathetic. She’d always liked this mysterious homeless man and tried to help him out. She wondered though how he knew who she was.

She Talks to the Homeless Man

Sydney tried to make conversation with the homeless man but he didn’t speak. She couldn’t even see his face thanks to his tangled hair covering his face. She asked him if he was okay. She asked him what happened tonight that resulted in him being picked up by the police. But still he remained silent.

An Earth Shattering Revelation

Then the homeless slowly looked up at Sydney. He brushed the hair from his face. For the first time, Sydney could almost make out his appearance. He looked strangely familiar. Then she saw the tears streaming from his face. “Sydney,” he said with a quivering voice. “It’s me. It’s dad.”

Sydney Faints

As Sydney realized that the homeless man she’d been talking to all this time at her diner was her own father, she collapsed in a heap to the ground. Ted quickly grabbed her and tried to hold her up. He asked for some water and air. As Sydney gradually came to, Ted took her outside for fresh air.

Sydney Recovers

After a few minutes, Sydney was able to recover. She could stand again on her own two feet, although Ted was gingerly supporting her as she walked back inside the police station. Again, she walked through the door of the small room and saw not a mysterious homeless man sitting there but her own father.

Her Father Had Changed

Her father had changed so much over the last 10 years. Obviously he was homeless and his hair had grown out, along with his beard. But his face looked more haggard than before. He looked as if he had aged 20 years, not 10. But as Sydney studied his face, she couldn’t deny the truth: this was her father.

Her Father Explains Everything

Then her father explained all that had happened to him over the last decade. He’d gone into debt helping to pay Sydney’s legal fees. His mounting debt caused a lot of stress in his life, which caused him to start drinking. This resulted in him getting fired from his job. His whole unraveled.

He Fell On Hard Times

As creditors pursued him over the money he owed, he decided the only thing he could do was disappear for a while. So he moved out to a camp in the desert, where he lived with a few other people who had similarly fallen on hard times. As the years went by, he lost contact with everyone he’d known.

His Visits to the Diner

Over the years, he sometimes went to the diner to beg for food. Then one day a kind young woman started offering him leftovers. He was too ashamed to look her in the face. But one day he spotted her from a distance and his old life came rushing back into his mind. He couldn’t believe it but it was his own daughter.

A Wonderful Reunion

Despite the awful challenges that both Sydney and her father had faced over the last 10 years, they were finally back together again. Sydney’s dad moved in with her and Ted. He got sober and it wasn’t long before Sydney got him a job at the diner. Now father and daughter work alongside each other every day. And he proudly walked her down the aisle when she married Ted.

The events of this story are entirely fictional and are products of the author’s imagination. Images included are meant for illustration purposes only. Any resemblance to actual events, places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.