Woman Notices Strange Liquid On Toilet Seat, Gut Tells Her Something’s Wrong

Caitlyn's mouth falls open as she looks down. With her eyes fixed on what she is witnessing, she slowly moves back toward the restroom door. As she yells for help, she is tormented by countless questions.

Her husband rushes in and seems equally confused. After exchanging glances, the couple pauses. What was going on?

Finding Love

Up until this point, James and Caitlyn Layne enjoyed a wonderful life. Both knew it was love at first sight when they met. They took no time moving in together.

They purchased a lovely house and adopted two golden retrievers. But becoming a mother had always been Caitlyn's dream. She recognized the importance of family because she was raised in a big family. She had been happy to play house up until now, up until that faithful day.

She Wants A Family

After getting married in 2017, the pair settled down in Buffalo, New York. The next logical step was to grow their family because everything was headed in the right direction for a happy home.

The dogs were their furry babies, but Caitlyn's desire was to have her own children with her soul mate. She stopped using her birth control pills one day.

Struggling

Caitlyn took all of her prenatal vitamins as directed. She made sure to eat a balanced diet and slept well. However, despite all of their attempts, a year passed with no sign of a baby.

Caitlyn scheduled a visit with her doctor because she was aware that she required some tests done. The results came back clear, much to her relief. What was the issue?

Researching Other Options

Caitlyn and James knew they needed to find a means to achieve their dream of starting a family in any manner possible. IVF was a possibility, but after additional research, they discovered that the costs were beyond expensive.

They decided to put their goals on hold—at least for the time being. Caitlyn made the discovery that turned her world upside down seven months later.

Celebrating The Weekend

On a Sunday night, Caitlyn went out for drinks with her girlfriends to celebrate the weekend. She returned to her apartment and hugged her spouse before going to the bathroom.

She got up after using the bathroom and turned around to wash her hands. But then she noticed something on the toilet seat.

That's Strange

With her jaw hanging open, Caitlyn began to wonder what had gone wrong. Her husband rushed in as she cried out for help. He appeared equally confused as Caitlyn. She stammered while she pointed to the toilet seat, "Maybe it's because of the new cleaner I used." It had turned a glaring blue!

It turned out that a new cleaning agent did not bring on the strange blue ring on the porcelain. Its presence had much more detrimental consequences.

Laughed At

Caitlyn called the doctor's office the following morning. She explained to the consulting nurse, "I know this is a weird question. It's probably the strangest question anyone has ever asked you."

The nurse reassured Caitlyn that it likely wasn't and urged her to continue her question. Caitlyn recalls, "Then I proceeded. After she finished laughing at me, she told me that it was, in fact, the strangest question she's ever heard. She then asked around the office, and I heard more people laugh at me. They couldn't help me."

Doubt

"Afterward, I called my mother-in-law to check her bathroom because I had been there the previous evening. An everyday thing," Caitlyn said.

But she couldn't get rid of the feeling that the unusual event had to be connected to something else. Her anxiety escalated. She knew something was wrong with her. What was it?

With The Help Of Google

When Caitlyn and her husband were comfortable in their bed that night, she pulled out her phone and Googled "blue toilet seat." She contemplated what it possibly meant as she waited for the responses to load. What else could it be if not the new cleaning product?

Caitlyn's face dropped while the website loaded. Her cheeks flush, and her chest begins to pound with her heart. She turned to her husband and silently showed her phone to him.

Going To The Pharmacy

The next day, Caitlyn finished work and headed straight to the pharmacy. As she walked into the store, she discretely browsed the aisles while she slowly made her way over to the one aisle she wanted—the one aisle that would answer the hundreds of questions running through her mind.

Hardly daring to breathe, she picked up the box and ran to the counter.

Blue Toilet Seat

It turned out that when she searched “blue toilet seat,” the night before, it resulted in hundreds of results about how pregnancy hormones can turn porcelain toilet seats blue.

Supposedly, the reason may be Chromhidrosis or a disorder of the sweat glands. Despite not thinking she was pregnant, Caitlyn knew she had to take a pregnancy test to confirm.

Taking The Test

As Caitlyn arrives back at her apartment, her husband rushes over to her, eager to find out the results. The two made their way to the bathroom to do the test.

While she carefully follows the instructions on the box, they wistfully talk about what life would be like with a little human pattering about. Once the three minutes passed, she finally had the answer. And it was an answer she was not expecting at all.

The Result

The result was positive! James and Caitlyn look up from the test and embrace each other, bursting with excitement at the thought of their new life. “It was about time!” Caitlyn says before letting out a happy cry.

Her husband then gets down on his knees and kisses Caitlyn’s stomach. Little did they know, more surprises were to come.

Visiting The Doctor

The day after, the pair managed to book an appointment at their local hospital. As they set off for their appointment, the couple discussed names, gender, and soccer teams.

Caitlyn, who was still reveling in the excitement, thought she was maybe two or three months pregnant. But once the doctor pulled out the ultrasound, the couple could not believe what they were looking at.

Telling The World

Caitlyn took her story to Reddit, where it went viral. Her post garnered hundreds of comments. One user wrote: “So insane! You are proof those ‘didn’t know I was pregnant’ stories are true.

So interesting that you didn’t really seem to feel baby before you knew. I always wonder about that!” But Caitlyn never could have imagined that she was this far along.

A Wild Ride

Caitlyn wrote: "The midwife asked if I felt movement and I told her I hadn’t until the week I found out! It’s like he was waiting for me to figure it out before making himself known! Now I can feel him constantly! Especially when he gives me a kick to the ribs."

Another user wrote: “What a wild ride! Thanks for sharing your story and CONGRATULATIONS!”

A Growing Family

The ultrasound showed a full-size baby -- with his head down, a fully-formed heart, everything! Both Caitlyn and her husband were at a loss for words. The doctors concluded that she was about seven months along. When Caitlyn heard the news, she could not believe it!

The two left that hospital that day, both speechless, excited, and ready to start their new life together—plus one!

Time Flies

After almost two years of trying, James and Caitlyn had finally done it. Just three months after the good news, Caitlyn delivered a healthy baby boy.

“It was one of the best experiences of my life,” she happily proclaimed, “I had no morning sickness or cravings. That’s why I didn’t even know I was pregnant. The whole pregnancy just flew by.”

A Beautiful Story

Wow, what a beautiful story! It just goes to show that your wildest dreams can come true at any given time. You can be doing something as simple as going to the toilet, and within a few minutes, your world has changed forever!

But Caitlyn’s bizarre story isn't the only one of its kind. In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a similar incident took place.

Elizabeth And Todd

Elizabeth, or Lizzie to her friends and family, and her husband Todd Davidson had been trying to get pregnant for a while. But unlike James and Caitlyn, their little blessing made them wait for three years before finally coming.

Like Caitlyn, Lizzie had tried everything to get pregnant. She'd eaten the right foods, done the correct exercises, and gotten on the needed vitamins to help her conceive. But it never happened.

Throwing In The Towel

After three years of frantically trying, getting negative results, and trying again, Lizzie and Todd decided to throw in the towel for now.

If the universe weren't ready to bless them with a baby, they would step back and evaluate their options. But the couple had already set their mind on a third family member. What could they do now?

Filling The Void

Todd suggested a brilliant idea that would fill the void in their hearts. "Let's adopt a dog for now," he said. Maybe that would help with the loneliness and baby fever.

As projected, the dog helped the couple acclimate to the reality of their lives. It wasn't their time to have a kid yet. Or at least they thought.

Back To Normal

Lizzie and Todd returned to their everyday life. But now that they weren't focused on having a baby, everything in their lives would change.

Todd was away on a business trip when it happened. Lizzie woke up with nausea for the third time that week. She couldn't explain it and thought maybe a pregnancy test would help settle matters.

At The Store

"I didn't think I was pregnant when I went to the store that morning," she revealed. She'd been so used to negative pregnancy tests that the idea of going down to the store didn't excite her.

She even got a bottle of wine to drown out the sorrow after the test read negative. It had been part of her disappointment ritual by now. She didn't know how wrong she was.

That's Weird

Lizzie got home and took the test. 'That's weird,' she thought as she stared at the result. Since she'd bought three tests, she took the remaining two and waited.

After a few minutes, she turned the tests over, ready to have her world destroyed. She knew it wasn't healthy to have all these expectations, especially after how the last three years had treated her and Todd, but she couldn't help herself. Her eyes landed on the results.

I'm Pregnant!

Lizzie almost fell back, screaming so loudly that her dog, Milo, came sprinting into the bathroom. She hugged him, lifting him to the bathroom counter, "Look, Milo!" she shouted. "I'm pregnant!"

Lizzie stared at the three tests for minutes, her body bubbling with energy. She couldn't believe what was happening. Little did she know that this was only half the blessing!

Waiting For Him

Lizzie and Milo waited for Todd to return home from his trip for four hours. They spent those three hours dancing to pop songs and eating everything out of the fridge in celebration.

When Todd came home, he found a house in disarray. At the center sat Lizzie and Milo, Lizzie grinning at him and Milo wagging his tail with energy. What was going on?

A Party

Todd asked his wife what was happening. He walked over to reduce the volume on the tv but turned to find Lizzie grinning before him.

He meant to talk when she shoved the three tests in his face. "We're pregnant!" she screamed, and Todd staggered. Heat flushed through him, and he hugged her so tightly. But before they could get over their heads, he suggested visiting the doctor.

Two In The Oven!

Todd and Lizzie visited the doctor first thing in the morning. Throughout the drive, they couldn't hold in their excitement. But the doctor would bring them tears.

The doctor sat before Todd and Lizzie with a sonogram in his hands. But instead of telling the couple that their child was fine, he said children! Lizzie was pregnant with twins, a surprise that left her and Todd in tears. They couldn't believe that after waiting for so long, their reward was this great!

