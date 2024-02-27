‘A Different World’ Cast Reunites For HBCU Tour

The cast of the NBC sitcom "A Different World" is reuniting for a tour of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to celebrate the show's impact on HBCU enrollment and raise money for scholarship funds.

The "Cosby Show" spinoff ran for six seasons from 1987 to 1993, following Denise Huxtable (Lisa Bonet) and her fellow students at the fictional Hillman College, an HBCU in Virginia. The groundbreaking program inspired many young viewers to attend HBCUs themselves.

Along with producers Debbie Allen and Susan Fales, several of the show's stars will participate in the tour, which will include panel discussions and other events.

Darryl M. Bell (Ronald 'Ron' Johnson), Jasmine Guy (Whitley Marion Gilbert Wayne), Sinbad (Walter Oakes), Charnele Brown (Kimberly 'Kim' Reese), Kadeem Hardison (Dwayne Cleophus Wayne), Cree Summer (Winifred 'Freddie' Brooks), Dawnn Lewis (Jaleesa Vinson Taylor), and Glynn Turman (Col. Bradford 'Brad' Taylor) are all confirmed to be participating.

Bonet left the show after the first season, along with Loretta Devine and Marisa Tomei, while later seasons saw appearances from Jada Pinkett Smith and other future stars.

"After three decades, we're returning to the roots of 'A Different World' to make history on campuses that shaped the narrative of HBCU experiences," the tour's website states.

"Our mission goes beyond nostalgia. We're on a quest to raise awareness and enrollment for HBCUs nationwide. By leveraging the star power and cultural impact of 'A Different World', we aim to inspire a new generation to choose HBCUs as their academic homes," the website continues.

"Together with our presenting sponsor Cisco and premier finance partner Wells Fargo, we're not just telling a story; we're rewriting the narrative. Your participation in this tour helps raise scholarship funds, ensuring that more students can access the transformative experience of HBCUs."

The tour is set to kick off on Feb. 29 at the Atlanta University Center, which is home to Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Clark Atlanta University. The tour will head to Howard University in Washington, D.C., and Alabama State University

and Tuskegee University in Montgomery, Ala., in April, with specific dates still to be announced.

Today's viewers can still catch the legendary sitcom streaming on Max.

Story by TMX