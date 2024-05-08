Boy Scouts Of America Changing Name To Scouting America

The Boy Scouts of America on Tuesday announced it is rebranding as Scouting America, five years after admitting girls into the organization.

The name change is scheduled to go into effect on Feb. 8, 2025, to coincide with the organization's 115th anniversary. The organization said the rebranding builds on its commitment to welcome all youth to experience the benefits of Scouting.

“Though our name will be new, our mission remains unchanged: we are committed to teaching young people to be Prepared. For Life,” Roger A. Krone, president and CEO of Scouting America, said in a statement. “This will be a simple but very important evolution as we seek to ensure that everyone feels welcome in Scouting.”

Krone took over as president and CEO last fall as the organization emerged from bankruptcy following years of fielding sexual abuse claims from scouts and former scouts dating back decades.

In an effort to boost falling enrollment numbers, the Boy Scouts began admitting girls into the Cub Scouts in 2018 and into the Boy Scouts in 2019. There are now more than 176,000 girls and young women participating in Scouting America programs, including more than 6,000 who have attained the rank of Eagle Scout, Scouting's highest rank.

Before that, gay youth were allowed to participate beginning in 2013, and a ban on gay adult Scout leaders was lifted in 2015.

Since its founding in 1910, more than 130 million Americans have been through Scouting programs, with 2.75 million reaching the rank of Eagle Scout, the organization said. Currently, there are more than 1 million youths in Scouting programs led by 477,000 adult volunteers nationwide.

“Scouting America provides a welcoming, safe environment where youth can become the best version of themselves by learning from and respecting each other,” said Krone. “I encourage everyone to join us and experience the benefits of Scouting.”

Story via TMX