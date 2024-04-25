Bunnie Xo Says Husband Jelly Roll ‘Hurt’ By Online Bullying

Bunnie Xo, the wife of country music sensation Jelly Roll, says he was driven off of social media due to relentless bullying about his weight.

“My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f**king weight, and that makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby,” the 44-year-old model shared on her "Dimb Blonde" podcast.

Bunnie Xo, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, revealed the nasty comments "hurt him" even though the singer "doesn't show it."

“The internet can say whatever the f**k they want about you and they say, ‘Well you’re a celebrity. You’re supposed to be able to handle it.’ No the f**k we’re not,” she said. "Enough is enough."

The pair married in 2016 after a year of dating.

“Don’t bully people, because you never know where they are mentally,” she said. “There are a lot of people who are not as strong as me, that are on the internet, and they don’t deserve to f—kin’ be bullied.”

The “Son of a Sinner” singer, born Jason Bradley DeFord, has long been open with his weight struggles, as well as his fight to overcome addiction and incarceration.

The Grammy-nominated artist, 39, previously revealed he once weighed more than 500 pounds. In the documentary “Jelly Roll: Save Me," released last year, he said that he was once told he was “too fat to be in the music business” and couldn't possibly succeed.

Now a success, he has spent the last year or so working to improve his health, and told People earlier this month that he's lost "70-something pounds" while training to run a 5k.

"I've been really kicking ass, man," he told the outlet. "I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now."

"I feel really good," the "Need a Favor" singer said. "I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100-and-something [pounds]. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I'm going to feel like by the time I go on tour."

Jelly Roll is set to perform at music festivals over the summer before kicking off his "Beautifully Broken Tour" in August.

Story via TMX