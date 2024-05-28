Coldplay’s Chris Martin Gives Fan A Ride To Concert Venue

Chris Martin made a "struggling" Coldplay fan's day when he stopped to give her a ride to their concert at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Luton's Stockwood Park in England on Sunday.

"That moment when Chris Martin @Coldplay saw me struggling to walk, had his car stop and gave me a lift," Saundra Glenn wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Blooming amazing. Can't believe this happened. What a decent bloke. We had a nice chat too. He is single and likes Luton."

Glenn, 64, was struggling to walk because she lives with with osteoarthritis and has "a dodgy right hip," she later explained in an interview with the BBC. She said she was walking to the box office when she stopped near a fence for a rest. Glenn said she considered returning home to watch the concert from there.

"But I thought I loved Coldplay and never thought I'd never get another chance to see them in my hometown," she said.

Just then, a black Mercedes pulled to a stop, and a woman inside asked if she needed a lift.

"The door opens and I said, 'Oh that's Chris Martin, I can't get in with him,'" Glenn said. But the people in the vehicle told her, "'Yes you can'," she said.

She accepted the ride, and when the vehicle pulled into the artists' area at the venue, Martin made sure Glenn was well taken care of.

"When we got to the artist area, he didn't leave me there, he said 'get the golf buggy and make sure Saundra reaches her destination,'" Glenn said of the "Sparks" singer.

"It's the fact he's conscious of disability, he's such a kind person," she said.

Glenn said she had a nice chat with Martin, and when she learned he enjoyed Luton, she recommended he visit local restaurant chicken George.

She said she told him, "I'm 64 Chris, I don't do festivals, I've come just to see you and now I've seen you and I can go home."

Martin also had words of comfort for her when she shared that both her parents were dead.

"He said 'You're not going anywhere yet', I was clutching his shoulder and having a chat like two old women," she said.

"He gave me an act of kindness that I'll forever be grateful for, and he's given Luton its cool back, thank you," she said.

