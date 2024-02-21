Crumbl’s Limited Edition Olivia Rodrigo ‘Guts’ Cookie To Follow Her On Tour

Olivia Rodrigo and Crumbl have teamed up to offer a custom cookie that will follow her across the country on her Guts World Tour.

“@crumblcookies is joining the #GUTSworldtour!!!” the Grammy winner wrote on an Instagram post Friday. "“Get the GUTS cookie for one week only at Crumbl locations along the tour.”

Rodrigo announced the tour for her second album, "Guts," back in September, and it kicks off Feb. 23 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif.

The “Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS Cookie” features berry jam and vanilla buttercream sandwiched between purple cookies, with a star-shaped cutout on the top cookie and the edges rolled in star-shaped sprinkles.

"Global superstar Olivia Rodrigo has teamed up with Crumbl to create “Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS Cookie”, a brand new star-studded flavor inspired by her daring spirit and the iconic sounds of her latest album," Crumbl wrote on in Instagram post Friday.

"As Olivia goes on tour, her GUTS Cookie will be right there with her, available at Crumbl stores surrounding each concert venue, for one week only," Crumbl said.

Users can check the app to find out when and where the limited edition cookie will be available.

Crumbl is also hosting a giveaway on Instagram, and the winner will receive two tickets to Rodrigo's Salt Lake City concert on July 31 and a box of Crumbl signed by the pop star. To enter, fans can follow Crumbl on Instagram, like the giveaway post, and download the Crumbl app. The giveaway ends Feb. 22.