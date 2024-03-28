FAA Issues Air Traffic Warning Ahead Of Solar Eclipse On April 8

The Federal Aviation Administration is warning of potential delays and disruptions to air traffic during the historic solar eclipse that will cross North America on April 8.

The FAA issued an advisory this week on "special air traffic procedures" from April 7–10, as people travel to locations in the path of totality.

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the earth and the sun, completely blocking the sun.

Hundreds of airports large and small — commercial, private and military — are within 50 nautical miles of the path of totality, which will cut across more than a dozen U.S. states from Texas to Maine. Tens of millions of Americans live in the path of totality, and millions more are expected to travel to locations where they will be able to view the total solar eclipse.

Although the path of totality is relatively narrow, all of the Lower 48 states will be able to see at least a partial eclipse.

"There may be a higher traffic volume than normal anticipated at airports along the path of the eclipse. Traffic should anticipate delays during peak traffic periods," the FAA wrote in its advisory.

The agency warned that aircraft "should be prepared for potential airborne holding, reroutes," and said that aircraft departing airports along the eclipse path "are strongly encouraged to coordinate their departure times as early as possible."

The FAA also said that "special security provisions may be in effect for this event," including possible flight restrictions.

And for travelers, the FAA noted that "parking may be limited – particularly at the smaller, uncontrolled airports."

