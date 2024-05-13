Hailey And Justin Bieber Confirm They’re Expecting

Hailey Bieber is expecting her first baby with husband Justin Bieber, according to her most recent Instagram post.

The model and the singer each shared a video and a slideshow of images on Instagram on Thursday to share the news with the world.

The video clip and images show the pair renewing their vows in Hawaii, and show Justin snapping photos of Hailey as she poses while her baby bump is visible in a lacy, veiled white dress by Saint Laurent.

Their Relationship

Justin, 30, and Hailey (née Baldwin), 27, married in 2018, and there have been multiple rounds of pregnancy rumors before. Hailey has previously said in interviews that she wanted children one day, but still wanted to accomplish other things before becoming a mother.

One of those things seems to be starting a successful business. Hailey’s Rhode brand was launched in 2022 and currently offers several high-end skincare products including lip tints, cleansers and hydration creams. The Los Angeles-based brand has plans to expand outside of the U.S. following excellent sales in the past year.

Recent Health Issues

The pair has also been dealing with significant health issues in recent years, with Hailey developing a blood clot in her brain that produced stroke-like symptoms in 2022, and Justin announcing his diagnosis with Ramsey Hunt Syndrome later that year.

Besides the blood clot, Hailey also dealt with an ovarian cyst “the size of an apple” in 2022 and revealed in 2023 that her mental health had been “fragile.”

Both Justin and Hailey have dealt with health struggles in recent years. Justin Bieber cancelled several shows in 2022 after coming down with COVID-19 in February. Following the cancellations, he issued a statement, “After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better.”