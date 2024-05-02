Jana Kramer Tells Daughter It’s OK To Not Like Taylor Swift

Jana Kramer says her 8-year-old daughter recently asked her if it's OK to not be a Swiftie.

The country singer and "One Tree Hill" star, 40, shared the story about her daughter, Jolie Rae, on the Monday episode of her "Whine Down with Jana Kramer" podcast.

"She was at a birthday party, and she's like, 'Mom, is it okay that I don't like Taylor Swift?' And I was like, 'This is so crazy because we've never had this conversation,'" Kramer said.

"I go, 'Honey, 1000%, you can like whoever you want.' I was like, 'It's just because she's super famous, you know, and everyone loves her does not mean that you have to love her too,'" the mom of three said.

Kramer said she shares a similar rebellious streak.

"Just [like] the Beatles. It's like, you don't have to like that," she said. "And sometimes, like, I didn't like the Beatles because everyone loved the Beatles. So I always kinda go opposite."

She's also not afraid to go against the crowd when it comes to Swift's latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which broke numerous records and claimed the top 14 spots on the Billboard Hot 100.

Kramer admitted liking some songs from Swift, 34, but said she "didn't love the new album."

"I think she's an insane entertainer," Kramer said. "I still respect her as an artist."

