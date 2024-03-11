Kate Middleton Apologizes For Family Photo ‘Confusion’, Says She Edited It Herself

Kensington Palace on Monday apologized for confusion over a family photo that was pulled from press services over concerns it had been altered, saying it was edited by the Princess of Wales herself.

The photo, released Sunday in honor of Mother's Day in the U.K., showed a smiling Kate Middleton alongside her three smiling children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. But subtle details betrayed digital alteration, with some online sleuths wondering whether it was created with artificial intelligence.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C."

The tweet was signed "C," indicating that Kate, whose full name is Catherine, wrote the message.

The Associated Press, Reuters, Getty Images and Agence France-Presse initially offered the image for press clients, but later issued "kill notices" and advised clients not to use the photo.

The Associated Press said Sunday it appeared "the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP's photo standards."

“At closer inspection it appears that the source has edited the image,” the AP said, with the source being the royal family.

Kate was last seen publicly on Christmas Day, and underwent unspecified abdominal surgery on Jan. 16. Although the palace said at the time that she would not return to public duties until after Easter, the lack of updates or photos has prompted rumors and conspiracy theories about her well-being and whereabouts.

A recent snap of Kate seen in a car alongside her mother did little to stop the conspiracy theories, which were fueled further by the Mother's Day Photoshop mishap.

The palace issued a statement last month to try to quell the rumors, saying that Kate was "doing well" in her recovery.

"Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates," the palace said. "That guidance stands."

