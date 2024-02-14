Katy Perry Announces She’s Leaving ‘American Idol’, Working On New Music

Katy Perry announced she is leaving "American Idol" after seven seasons, and teased new projects coming in 2024.

During an appearance Monday on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the 39-year-old pop star revealed she is stepping back from her role as judge on the long-running music competition series.

“I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol,” Perry said. “I mean I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying Jimmy?”

The host asked what her fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, think about her leaving the show. "Well, they'll find out tonight," Perry replied.

Wikimedia Commons / Adam Bielawski / CC 4.0

Perry said Bryan, 47, and Richie, 74, “know that I have some things planned for this year,” and teasingly assured "it’s going to be a very, very exciting year … for all popstar girlies!”

“I love them so much,” Perry said of her fellow judges. “They figure I’ve been in the studio for a while so they figured something is coming." Perry joined the series in 2018 for its revival on ABC, after it ran for 15 seasons on Fox.

“I love the show so much but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music," she said. Last year, ABC announced Perry would be returning for season 22, which premieres on Feb. 18.

Kimmel asked for details on who might replace her at the judges' bench, and whether there would be a "coronation ceremony" to introduce her successor.

“Let’s just say I’m creating space for my new wingspan," Perry said. But she didn't rule out a potential return after pursuing her other projects. “Maybe I’ll come back if they'll have me one day," she said.

Story via TMX